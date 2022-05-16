Today’s Bobbie Thomas explains ‘glazed donut’ skin popularized by Hailey Bieber



The Today Show has a recurring segment with their style editor, Bobbie Thomas, reviewing the new trends in beauty. Last week’s was just six and a half minutes and I found it so interesting I easily could have watched a half an hour on the products and trends they were discussing. They talked about the “glazed donut” skincare trend, which I’m assuming is just another name for “slugging.” We’ve covered slugging before, it’s using Vaseline or another occlusive like Aquafor as a final moisturizing step, mostly before bed. The key is to have very clean skin so you don’t trap any dirt against your skin. Honestly I did this a few times after I wrote that story and then forgot about it, so this is a good reminder. Plus Bobbie went over some key details that I didn’t remember. That segment is below and here’s what she said about an evening skincare routine.

There are all these terms like slugging and do you know what “glazed donut skin” is? It’s hydrated skin that’s glossed over with a thick occlusive or an emollient. Hailey Bieber put a video up and she said ‘you can’t go to bed without your face looking like a glazed donut.’ Step one, double cleanse. You start with an oil-based cleanser first because makeup and sunscreen don’t melt with the traditional water-based [cleanser]. First you have to dissolve the makeup and the goop. Then you use a water-based cleanser. This is going to help save your skin. It’s anti-aging because your skin won’t stretch. [She likes Elemis as a splurge and Elf as a drugstore brand. I like Banila Clean it Zero! For the next step, a water-based cleanser, I like Simple Micellar Facial Gel Wash.] When your skin is wet you want to add a humectant which is just a hyaluronic acid [she recommends The Ordinary hyaluronic acid] or a thin serum that’s going to penetrate and give you moisture. Then you trap the moisture in with an emollient which is like an occlusive or a cream. Aquafor, Vaseline – it doesn’t make you break out if you double cleanse. You have to be careful because you could be trapping bacteria in there. Cleanse – Hydrate/Serum – Trap.

[From The Today Show on YouTube]

I forgot that you’re not supposed to do this over retinols! I only use retinols very occasionally, about once a week, although I have applied moisturizer over them. From what I can figure out, a regular light facial lotion is fine over a retinol as long as you’re not using an occlusive.

After that they talked about the trend of using blush mixed with concealer under your eyes. It’s a color correcting method and you use a lighter blush for lighter tones of skin. I’m going to have to try this.

As for this “glazed donut/slugging” trend, I’ll try it again a couple times a week. I double cleanse when I wear a full face of makeup but I should be doing this every night since I always wear sunscreen.

Here’s that segment! (I looked up the makeup she recommended, Yummy Skin Blending Balm Powder, and some Sephora reviews say it’s best suited for oily skin and that it’s too dry to use all over your face. At $36, I don’t think I need it. Oh and I absolutely love the product Jenna picks up, Maybelline Instant Age Eraser. I use it under my eyes and as a highlighting color down my nose.)

Also, Bobbie is a lovely person and she sadly lost her husband, Michael, at the age of 44 in the fall of 2020. I only heard about that when looking on her Instagram for photos. You can learn more about her story here.