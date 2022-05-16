Today’s Bobbie Thomas explains ‘glazed donut’ skin popularized by Hailey Bieber

The Today Show has a recurring segment with their style editor, Bobbie Thomas, reviewing the new trends in beauty. Last week’s was just six and a half minutes and I found it so interesting I easily could have watched a half an hour on the products and trends they were discussing. They talked about the “glazed donut” skincare trend, which I’m assuming is just another name for “slugging.” We’ve covered slugging before, it’s using Vaseline or another occlusive like Aquafor as a final moisturizing step, mostly before bed. The key is to have very clean skin so you don’t trap any dirt against your skin. Honestly I did this a few times after I wrote that story and then forgot about it, so this is a good reminder. Plus Bobbie went over some key details that I didn’t remember. That segment is below and here’s what she said about an evening skincare routine.
There are all these terms like slugging and do you know what “glazed donut skin” is? It’s hydrated skin that’s glossed over with a thick occlusive or an emollient. Hailey Bieber put a video up and she said ‘you can’t go to bed without your face looking like a glazed donut.’
Step one, double cleanse. You start with an oil-based cleanser first because makeup and sunscreen don’t melt with the traditional water-based [cleanser]. First you have to dissolve the makeup and the goop. Then you use a water-based cleanser. This is going to help save your skin. It’s anti-aging because your skin won’t stretch.
[She likes Elemis as a splurge and Elf as a drugstore brand. I like Banila Clean it Zero! For the next step, a water-based cleanser, I like Simple Micellar Facial Gel Wash.]
When your skin is wet you want to add a humectant which is just a hyaluronic acid [she recommends The Ordinary hyaluronic acid] or a thin serum that’s going to penetrate and give you moisture. Then you trap the moisture in with an emollient which is like an occlusive or a cream. Aquafor, Vaseline – it doesn’t make you break out if you double cleanse. You have to be careful because you could be trapping bacteria in there.
Cleanse – Hydrate/Serum – Trap.
[From The Today Show on YouTube]
I forgot that you’re not supposed to do this over retinols! I only use retinols very occasionally, about once a week, although I have applied moisturizer over them. From what I can figure out, a regular light facial lotion is fine over a retinol as long as you’re not using an occlusive.
After that they talked about the trend of using blush mixed with concealer under your eyes. It’s a color correcting method and you use a lighter blush for lighter tones of skin. I’m going to have to try this.
As for this “glazed donut/slugging” trend, I’ll try it again a couple times a week. I double cleanse when I wear a full face of makeup but I should be doing this every night since I always wear sunscreen.
Here’s that segment! (I looked up the makeup she recommended, Yummy Skin Blending Balm Powder, and some Sephora reviews say it’s best suited for oily skin and that it’s too dry to use all over your face. At $36, I don’t think I need it. Oh and I absolutely love the product Jenna picks up, Maybelline Instant Age Eraser. I use it under my eyes and as a highlighting color down my nose.)
Also, Bobbie is a lovely person and she sadly lost her husband, Michael, at the age of 44 in the fall of 2020. I only heard about that when looking on her Instagram for photos. You can learn more about her story here.
@haileybieber
glazed donut vibes🍩🍩🍩layering my skin care for that perfect dewy finish
This is just a repackaging of the Korean skin craze of “glass” skin.
You beat me to the exact same comment. Also the steps seem just a slimmed down version of what Korean skin care also recommends.
Like, it’s a three step routine instead of a ten step routine.
And you can absolutely layer things over Retinol, just depends on what and when.
Yeah, and black women have been using Vaseline on their faces for ages, with the added bonus that people called them “greasy” for having that oily sheen look.
But sure, as with most things on TikTok it’s fashion and must-have when it’s repackaged by young white women.
Yes! I have school pictures of my face shining! I credit my soft skin and lack of wrinkles to the daily Vaseline slathering from my parents.
All of this is so damaging . Your skin has a natural microbiome and so much washing and over-moisturizing wipes it out. Gentle cleaning and a light moisturizer that lets your skin breathe is all you need. It’s youth and genes that give these young women their flawless skin, not bizarre skincare rituals.
The line from moisturized to Dewey to greasy is thin imo.
My skin is too oily and my pores are too big for most products. I have a strict prescription based regimen and I don’t think I’ll ever quit at this point for a trend that makes me think I’ll break out.
Was just coming here to say this. During AAPI month too? Not a good look.
I started doing this after the last post about it – just slathering vaseline on my face. I actually didn’t change anything else in my skin care routine, bc I wanted to just see what happened with that added step first – so I still put it over my retinol serum and it seems to be doing okay. I wash my face, apply retinol, then moisturizer, then vaseline. My skin is definitely softer in the mornings and overall it definitely looks better, I can’t put my finger on what exactly is different, but I am wearing less makeup and pretty much just use enough concealer for my dark undereye circles.
I don’t double-cleanse (because I don’t wear that much makeup, I just remove any eye makeup and then wash my face) but maybe I’ll start and try using a different serum without retinol.
Becks, have you noticed if the Vaseline absorbs during the night, or do you wake up with some of it on your pillowcase? I’m just picturing my poor silk pillowcase if I went to bed with it smeared on my face lol.
I generally prefer products that absorb relatively quickly, mind you, especially now that the weather is getting warm.
Both, I think? i do think some comes off on my pillowcase at night but not a lot, when I wake up in the morning I can still sort of feel it on my face but its not greasy anymore, my skin just feels super soft.
It will be interesting to see how this process holds up over the summer though lol.
I used to have this happen way back, so I just moved up my skincare routine to an hour before bed so I can sit and have everything absorb instead of soaking all my serums into the pillowcase. When I didn’t WFH I used to do it as soon as I got in every evening – Bra off, face clean, soft jersey sweats and I was like a new woman. Could totally relax then for the evening and let it soak in!
I used to use Aquaphor, told my facialist that and she was appalled. I haven’t used it since but I might try it again.
There’s so much gimmicky skincare out there now even as people are moving away from the 10-step trend. Microcurrent and LED masks come to mind. I’m happy whenever I see people getting back to basics (Vitamin C, retinol, sunscreen, hydrating ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid) because they are the only topical things proven to work (of course, if you find a multiple step routine therapeutic and good for your skin don’t hesitate to do so, as long as the ingredients are gentle enough for the skin barrier, just don’t feel obligated to do it!)
Ohhh Bobbi Thomas… the meanest girl to ever date a pop star. *NSYNC fans know her as JC’s ex girlfriend whom HATED the fans. The nasty looks, the rolling of the eyes, the laughing at the little girls who got so excited when they saw the band. She was real fun.
Im glad she’s move past that and sorry to hear the loss of her husband, what a difficult thing to go through, I hope she’s ok.
That was a lot to unpack.
I don’t do anything other than shower daily.
No make up, chapstick as needed.
I hit 55 and turns out my “give a damn button” broke. lol
I am clean, cut my hair chin length, cotton and comfy clothing every chance I get.
Turned 60 and, yup. This is me.
I also started having weird, never before, allergies. I think that was 50% of why I stopped using makeup, perfume, hair products.
I do enjoy watching make up and hair care youtube videos, tho.
I once had a dermatologist compliment my skin, and I had to confess: I clean it once a day (in the shower). Then I apply moisturizer, eye cream, and lip balm. Before the pandemic, I would occasionally go crazy and put on some mascara. If I forget the moisturizer in the morning (which happens), I put on an overnight cream at night. She laughed and told me that was fine, and I’ve clung to that routine ever since. It takes, like, 90 seconds out of my day, and because the list of items is short, I can afford to buy better, less allergenic stuff.
LOL! @HayKey! I bet you know that song, “My Give a Damn’s Busted”!
Genuine q – Isn’t vaseline really sticky? How do you sleep without it getting everywhere? Also… isnt it made from petroleum byproducts? Is that safe to slather on your face daily?
Vaseline is safe if you are not prone to bad reaction and clogging. It’s used on babies w diaper rash and people suffering from eczema and psoriasis. It’s fine. Slugging is not for everyone. Some People swear by it some people breakout. But yeah it’s messy so you have to change pillowcases everyday. I know fans on skincare boards say it helped them relieved dryness and soothes itchiness.
Yes, it’s petroleum byproducts, and while petroleum is natural, the chemicals used in the extraction process aren’t. I do seal in my serum and moisturizer with a few drops of argan/avocado oil, but Vaseline is a no.
Lex I think Vaseline is safe, but I was raised around a bunch of hippies so I don’t want to use a petroleum byproduct. They sell non-petroleum alternatives that I use, I think Alba Botanicals makes one?
All of this is so damaging . Your skin has a natural microbiome and so much washing and over-moisturizing wipes it out. Gentle cleaning and a light moisturizer that lets your skin breathe is all you need. It’s youth and genes that give these young women their flawless skin, not bizarre skincare rituals.
And in Bobbie’s case, heavy use of filters in her Instagram photos. Yikes.
Can I do this over Aczone and hydroquinone gel?
There are entire countries full of Black and Brown people that have been using Vaseline as moisturizer for generations. Growing up- I used to be embarrassed because I’d go to school shiny from Vaseline, we also use it in our hair. I’m so sick of white people taking something we’ve been doing for generations, giving it some dumb name and then passing it off as a new trend. It isn’t. Ugh
Still waiting for the shock of her using a song with her Grandad playing in it as some how being appropriation
Good thing there’s commenters that are sharing tips because looking at Bobbie’s photo shopped to hell and back’s face is the opposite of inspiring. Plastic surgery to the max, yes.
I can’t do this Vaseline thing. I just can’t take to it. My skin is oily and Singapore weather is nuts. But I can use a bit of squalene.
The Hailey Bieber glazed donut skin:
Step 1. Regularly go to a renowned Czech (or Polish?) aesthetician for very expensive facials and treatments to get a smooth, polished supple skin
Step 2. Use various products (expensive skincare products and high end cosmetics) to create a dewy, highlighted look.
Yeah, as much as I love affordable products mentioned like Banila Co and Ordinary products they ain’t gonna cut it.
Anyway there’s a cheaper way and we don’t have to do anything. Simply embrace oily skin.
Does anyone else follow Dr. Idriss on IG? She does/recommends the same thing but has also done it with Weleda Skin Food and La Roche Posay Cicaplast (I think). And she will credit BIPOC.
I love Dr. Idriss and the derm education she provides.
I try to be really minimalist about the products I use. I would never bother with this. I literally use just a cleanser and a moisturizer (and sunscreen when needed) and it’s fine! No need for all this stuff, unless you have specific skin problems that need specific remedies.
All I get from this story is that I want to eat that glazed donut. And that Hailey would never.
Does HB ever smile?
I honestly donut get the appeal.
(and please, forgive me: the pun was intended).
Seems a lot like the glass skin trend as well to me.
I have that Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm. It is AMAZING. It melts off makeup and leaves skin soft and clean. I really like it!
LMAO. Hailey Bieber did not invent the glazed skin trend. Not only have Black women been doing this for literally decades but it was also common in Asian communities. It’s also known as “slugging” though that is a relatively new term as well. There is nothing new or groundbreaking about this.
I’m guessing the donut goes in the garbage after? Do these people not know the price of food now a days? This is stupid and tone deaf.
Also, if you are prone to milia, lots of oils, maybe vaseline too (?), may prompt the development of them. I noticed I developed a few when I tried it.
@Grace
I have milia around my eyes and many eye creams make them worse. BUT since going back to using vaseline they haven’t increased. I’ve been using vaseline under my eyes for years now and am very happy with the results. You get to know how much to use so it sinks in and doesn’t leave traces on your pillow. You don’t need the other stuff underneath, vaseline by itself does the job. I don’t have bags under my eyes like many of my friends do so will continue.
She’s just another infuriating example of white women appropriating a non-white beauty “trend.” In this case, it’s the K-beauty concept of “glass skin,” which, through many steps in a beauty routine, aims to make your skin look glowy-from-within, like a “glazed donut” for lack of a better simile.
I’m white AF and have been a huge fan of K-beauty products for several years now. I’m not saying K-beauty cannot be used by us white women. What I am saying is that Bieber and her ilk should be called out on their shit, and not celebrated for it. This is akin to Goop claiming that she invented yoga. It’s white nonsense. F*ck white supremacy and its white beauty industrial complex.
I mean Black women have been using vaseline as a major skincare regimen for years. It’s hammered into you as a child in the wintertime. We never had fancy names for any of this stuff.
I’m sorry but I second the comment above that this “trend” is just a ripoff of Asian beauty practices.
Side note, I will never be able to unassociate Bobbie Thomas as JC Chasez’s girlfriend. In my mind, she will forever be associated with that relationship & all of her time as besties with Britney Spears, Danielle Fishel & Fergie. Ah, the good old days!
Instead of petroleum jelly (as I did as a little girl growing up) I use Egyptian Magic. It’s a bit more expensive but it absorbs into my skin wayyyyy better.
That insta photo is not a very flattering angle. She looks like a pelican.