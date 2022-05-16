Britney Spears: ‘We have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy’

A little more than a month ago, Britney Spears announced that she was pregnant. She was so thrilled. One of the most heartbreaking aspects of Britney’s conservatorship was that she wanted another child but her father forced her to have an IUD. He wouldn’t let her remove it. It was widely believed that as soon as her conservatorship was removed, Britney got her IUD removed. That being said, it didn’t sound like Britney and Sam Asghari were trying to get pregnant, she made it sound like it was just something that happened naturally. I also think she announced it very early on, in her first trimester. Well, Britney and Sam have announced that they lost their miracle baby. They posted this message on Instagram:
“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news.”
“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”
My heart breaks for them, especially Britney. As I said, it was clear that she really wanted another baby. She’s wanted that for years, and her dad wouldn’t let her remove the IUD. I hope they do try again and that they overcome this loss. I don’t blame her for announcing the pregnancy early either – she was genuinely excited and she wanted to let her fans and supporters know.
Am so sorry for their loss and am sure she will eventually get her wish for another child.
She deserves every happiness possible after being abused by her own family and staff for so many years.
I was so sad to hear this. I want health and happiness for her at this point and it was clear how excited she was about the pregnancy.
Sincerely, bless her heart! A baby was a sign of hope, an indication that she’d get back some part of the life she was denied for so many years. Who could blame them for sharing the news so early in their pregnancy. Wishing them all the time they need to adjust to this sad turn, good health and good fortune as they keep trying.
About the announcing it “too early” thing… I mean, how many other supportive and trustworthy people does she have in her life to share this exciting news with?
She’s been socially shut away for so long and consistently taken advantage of by family, friends and staff that it’s not surprising she shared the news with her most loyal fanbase. She knew she’d get tons of excitement and positivity back, even if it is from people she doesn’t know on social media. Compare this to sharing the news with her parents or sister…
I’ve just read a lot of messages today about how she should have waited until she passed 12 weeks to announce it, etc etc. And while those people might have a point medically, I think they are not properly considering Britney’s isolation and how much she just wanted to share happy news and get lots of love back.
I get what you mean Beenie and that must also be rather lonely even with the adulation of millions of people they are still not family or friends. There used to be a lady called Fe if i am not mistaken ,she seemed good for Brit and i hope they have rekindled their relationship. Her own immediate family seem toxic and parasites. Especially her parents and sister,we dont hear much about the brother. Bless her ,i just hope Sam is good people i truly do.
Noki, I went to school with *Fe* (real name’s Felicia). She was a snooty conceited b!tch. My stepdad was best friends with Brit’s uncle, and we lived 20 minutes away from them. It was clear that her mom pushed Brit very hard. It wasn’t surprising that her mom hired an ‘assisstant’ but the choice–picking Felicia–was. Britney found out that Fe was a spy, telling her mother EVERYTHING and that’s what ended up to Fe’s losing her job. Really upsetting to those of us who worried about her. 😐
This is an excellent point. She doesn’t have a lot of people in her life to share her excitement with, and her fans have been one of the few constant means of support she’s had for decades now.
True. On the one hand the relationship between Britney and some of her fanbase can be a little worrisome at times, but on the other hand it’s understandable why she feels so grateful for them and looks at them as a group she can reliably turn to when hard things happen.
I also think that this whole thing of women waiting to announce is sort of oppressive also? I can’t properly articulate it but it’s as if were saying, we don’t want to have to grieve with you or show you sympathy if it doesn’t work out so keep that to yourself. It also leads, at least indirectly, to miscarriages being talked about so infrequently. I’m glad she shared when she felt like sharing and I’m heartbroken for their loss. I truly hope she’ll be able to have another baby.
This is such a good point that I have never considered before. Thank you for raising this. I totally agree!
All. Of. This.
Yes, to all of this!!!! We should be able to share WHAT we want and WHEN we want!!! No one is our master OR has control over us!! As soon as we ALL start sharing our experiences, the greater we become and the STRONGER we become!!! But it’s up to the person sharing to decide IF they want to share, it’s NOT up to us.
My sister suffered from 5 and never told a sole. I lived in Texas, she was in Wisconsin. I don’t think she told her husband either. She is in her late ‘60’s now and only started sharing when she was in her early ‘60’s.
It such a devastating tragedy that should be spoken about, people should be brought together for the couple that have lost a child. I can’t image having to endure such a tremendous tragedy alone.
I’m sure it can be used as an oppressive tool, but I think more often than not it’s a self preservation thing. The risk of losing a pregnancy early is just SO high.
Dealing with a pregnancy loss is so hard to begin with. Personally I’d want to keep it VERY quiet at first – let the immediate family and maybe a friend or two know but nobody beyond that. And it’s because I KNOW I’d have a much harder time in an emotional way having to backtrack and talk about the loss with random coworkers and extended family. It’s one thing to talk about it to people I’m close with – but I would feel like I couldn’t go anywhere without having someone say something that could upset me if everyone knew. I live in a small town which does add to the context. But I’m someone who would much rather avoid awkward or painful conversations so for me it would just make sense to keep it close to my chest.
A friend told me that if you share your news “early,” and experience loss, then you have a support system if you need to grieve. I thought that was a nice way of putting it. I love the above comment saying it’s oppressive to feel like you can’t share until the highest risk of miscarriage passes. 100%. I am glad we’re normalizing pregnancy loss since it’s very common and devastating. We should be allowed to openly grieve during such an awful time.
I came to say the say the same thing: the whole “don’t announce until the 2nd trimester” business is because so many pregnancies are lost early on. And you’re absolutely correct: women are told not to talk about it, so no one has to consider their grief or pain or health. Oppressive, and it doesn’t help us. My heart goes out to Britney and her fiance, I’m terribly sad for them
Yes I think it’s mostly because miscarriages really aren’t normalized in the general culture – it’s more of a “woman’s hush hush issue” like periods, never discussed in mixed company. Myself and pretty much every woman I know who has had one didn’t really know how common they are until we went through it. And sadly, because it’s not really discussed with younger people I don’t think many women know how common it is when they do become pregnant. I am team talk about this stuff more because I don’t think women should have to bear it all alone – the first trimester tiredness and nausea, the grief of a miscarriage, all of it.
Excellent point. I don’t know many women who have waited the full 12 weeks to announce – I certainly didn’t. There is nothing wrong with being excited and the loss you feel if it doesn’t work out is just as valid at any stage. Not to mention, sharing news of a miscarriage is about to become very risky in some states, so all things considered, it’s brave to open up about loss and we as a society need to stop judging when such life-changing news is shared.
Yes, this. I didn’t know until I started talking about my miscarriage with my friends and family that it is so common. I wish I had known that so I hadn’t felt so alone right after mine.
Absolutely. It took us longer than average to get pregnant, and I miscarried at 6.5 weeks, after we’d told our immediate family and a few friends. When we got pregnant again, we decided not to tell anyone until a successful ultrasound…if we’d had another loss, I would have said something then, but *for me* the mental weight of getting everyone’s hopes up only to crush them again was overwhelming. And now, as I sit with my 5 month old, I wish I’d opened up sooner and regret feeling like I had to be so secretive. There’s no right or wrong way for a person to handle announcing, but the societal pressure to keep it mum sucks.
Good point.
Although I understand their reluctance to do so, I appreciate when celebrities share their fertility problems because it helps normalize it (like Celine Dion sharing her IVF struggles). So much emphasis is normally put on celebrities appearing to be genetically perfect (denying surgery, botox, diets, or “help” getting pregnant after early 40’s) that it creates a false and misleading expectation among/about women generally.
I think that rule of thumb about 12 weeks or so used to be because, before social media made announcing both the joy of an expecting couple and a devastating loss of a wanted child something you could do quickly and long distance, you’d have to endlessly talk and explain to your boss, your family, the lady from church, your grandma’s best friend, etc, that no, you’re not expecting anymore. I can’t imagine how emotionally exhausting that must have been and it would have been the last thing I wanted to go over and over again. So it would be easier just not to announce a pregnancy until miscarriage was less likely. Just a thought.
I have never been pregnant and don’t want to be so I can’t fully grasp what that means for parents. However, I’m glad more and more women talk about miscarriage like the very “normal” (can’t think of a better word) thing that it is, even if it’s obviously painful.
I hope they get to expand their little family in the future.
The brother is just as bad and was also on the gravy train leeching off her. He’s another Spears living a lifestyle his ‘business’ can’t support.
Oh I hate this for her. I know her pain too well. I also hate that she felt like she needed to defend announcing early. After our second miscarriage, I stopped telling even very close friends and family I was pregnant, because I just felt like I would end up having to eventually share bad news. My people always rushed to reassure me that they wanted to support me, but I felt and still feel like the perpetual Debby downer.
I’m so sorry to hear this. Miscarriages, while more common than most people realize, are so devastating. I’ve had three and the word that best describes it is just sad. It’s the saddest thing in the world.
It must be really hard, especially trying for a baby in your 40s after having 2 in your 20s (assuming there were no fertility issues back then). The risk of miscarriage is so much higher, along with genetic conditions like Down’s syndrome. I’m currently pregnant in my late 30s, and while I’d heard about lower egg quality/ reserves and Down’s, I didn’t know about miscarriages. I hope she sees a fertility doctor and tries something like progesterone next time to help prevent another loss.
If you have a positive support around you, then it’s great to tell people early on. If you have toxic family etc., It’s much better not too. I’m glad I only told friends about my previous pregnancy and loss. Grieving while dealing with narcissists would have been too much. Telling the public, I think Britney could’ve been confident in 90% support, which she really needs likely! As long as she doesn’t spend 3 am reading the dark corners of twitter and comment trolls, which I hope she spares herself from by ignoring them.
All of this. Poor Britney. She has lost so much.
I didn’t appreciate when Kevin Federline said through his representative that Britney was never pregnant at all. It’s certainly none of his business and beyond that, just disgusting that he had his rep put that out there. But I guess womb-watching is just beginning with the shameful overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Is that a new statement!? Because i remember K Fed saying congrats and wishing her well through his rep.
When was that? I googled and couldn’t find he said anything.
Aww, I’m sad about this, I was so happy when she announced her pregnancy, since she’d so wanted another baby. Condolences to Britney & Sam, good wishes for healing and hope to them.
I think I mis-read the article. KFed’s attorney was denying claims about Brittney’s pregnancy with her sons, not her later pregnancy. Sorry.
My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves peace and happiness after living through 13 years of hell! Hopefully, she gets pregnant again soon and has a healthy baby in the near future.
Britney seems very happy in her relationship with Sam and I truly hope he’s good for her. I think she’s smart to keep her toxic, greedy, grasping family out of her life.
According to her Instagram, Britney does have a new personal 34 year old assistant Victoria Asher aka “Vicky-T” the former lead keytarist for the band Cobra Starship and now a solo artist.
Unlike Britney, Vicky comes from a very loving and stable family environment. Vicky’s father is Grammy winning producer Peter Asher, who is known for his work with Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Cher etc. Peter Asher also had several Number One hits back in the 60s as a member of “Peter and Gordon” fame. Peter Asher’s sister and Vicky’s aunt is actress Jane Asher who dated and was engaged to Paul McCartney in the 60s.
Hopefully, both Sam and Vicky Asher can provide a solid, trustworthy support system for Britney.
So sad. But miscarriages are so common and in a way I think it’s good to share about pregnancy loss and normalize it (if you want to). I hope she has lots of support and has a term pregnancy soon.
I really think her evil father was trying to run out her fertility clock. Add reproductive abuse to the list of the many abuses this woman was subjected to. It’s disgusting and terrifying how people can be so easily stripped of all their civil and human rights on the basis of their being mentally ill. And how many people still think it’s somehow justifiable to strip mentally ill people of their human rights. Men have used this to control and terrorize “uppity” women forever – also as a way to strip wealthy women of their power and money.
I want to know who TF the doctor was who placed an IUD in a patient who didn’t give consent (and legally could not consent) and how they live with themselves.
And yes, due to my line of work, I am extremely familiar with California conservatorships and the specific language they can include authorizing the conservator to make medical decisions for the conservatee, up to and including mandating medication and procedures, but in real time, what kind of doctor that actually takes the Hippocratic Oath seriously would place an IUD in a young woman under these circumstances? It’s disgusting.
I would like to know as well. They should have their name and practice plastered on as many billboards near their practice as possible. Women need to know that their GYN is forcing a woman, Brittany, into permanent contraception, against her will.
I don’t know what, exactly, was Britney’s condition or what meds she may have been taking. But, it’s *possible* that her treatment was incompatible with pregnancy (for example, thalidomide is used in some cancer treatment, but is very bad for a developing fetus). I cannot just assume the doctors were wrong without knowing more, and because of medical privacy I don’t think we will (or even should) know more.
I feel for her. I personally feel it should be more ok to talk about early pregnancies and miscarriages, so that women, like myself, don’t feel so alone.
Also, I just always felt really burdened keeping it a secret because I felt SO BAD and SO SICK in the first trimester. I understand how women who have it light could keep it secret, but it was a miracle I made it to even 8 weeks without everyone finding out.
Britney’s dad only had control over her finances. There was a woman who I think is still working for Britney who was in control of her physical well being. So she would have been the one to say the birth control would stay in place. Plus the meds Britney took can cause birth defects. She should probably be off of them for at least a year before trying to get pregnant.
So sad for Britney. Being forced onto birth control against her will is an act against her humanity. Even though she’s lucky to have her two boys, she was robbed of precious time with her sons, and never given the opportunity to do motherhood in her own way. I think her dad would use her boys against her, by threatening to cut off her access to them if she didn’t work or compile with his demands. I can’t imagine how awful that must have felt as a mother. I hope she has a baby soon and gets her happily ever after.