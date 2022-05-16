Britney Spears: ‘We have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy’

A little more than a month ago, Britney Spears announced that she was pregnant. She was so thrilled. One of the most heartbreaking aspects of Britney’s conservatorship was that she wanted another child but her father forced her to have an IUD. He wouldn’t let her remove it. It was widely believed that as soon as her conservatorship was removed, Britney got her IUD removed. That being said, it didn’t sound like Britney and Sam Asghari were trying to get pregnant, she made it sound like it was just something that happened naturally. I also think she announced it very early on, in her first trimester. Well, Britney and Sam have announced that they lost their miracle baby. They posted this message on Instagram:

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news.” “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

My heart breaks for them, especially Britney. As I said, it was clear that she really wanted another baby. She’s wanted that for years, and her dad wouldn’t let her remove the IUD. I hope they do try again and that they overcome this loss. I don’t blame her for announcing the pregnancy early either – she was genuinely excited and she wanted to let her fans and supporters know.