Kylie Jenner wore Balmain & brought Stormi to the Billboard Music Awards

Last November, there was a catastrophe at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. There was a crush of concert-goers, and then panic ripped through the audience, and people got trampled. There were multiple deaths and hundreds of injuries. Travis was on stage at the time and he did nothing to stop the show or stop the crush of people. He’s still being sued, and I would imagine he’s going to lose a big chunk of change.
Since the catastrophe, Travis has been somewhat lowkey, I guess. He and Kylie Jenner are still together, and they welcomed their son, The Baby Formerly Known As Wolf, in February of this year. Last night at the Billboard Music Awards, Kylie and Travis decided to make their first red carpet appearance since the Astroworld disaster. They brought Stormi to the red carpet for some reason. I mean… Stormi is not Blue Ivy! This is just a B-list music awards show, that little girl was probably bored to tears.
Kylie wore Balmain. Stormi wore Rick Owens. Travis looked like he’s aged 10 years overnight. People were talking about Kylie’s Balmain like it was some kind of epic fashion moment… which it is not. People were mad about Stormi’s look though! I mean… not my child. And I think the child should have been left at home.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
Las Vegas, NV – American model Kylie Jenner dons Balmain arriving at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Las Vegas, NV – American model Kylie Jenner dons Balmain arriving at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Las Vegas, NV – American model Kylie Jenner dons Balmain arriving at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Las Vegas, NV – American model Kylie Jenner dons Balmain and boyfriend/American rapper Travis Scott arrive at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Do you get the sense that by bringing their daughter, people wouldn’t ask about the Astroworld tragedy? Like she was there as a barrier? Could be wrong but that’s the sense I got from it.
Yep 💯. This reminds me of when the #1 ranked guy in our law school graduating class, who was a supreme evil troll, brought his daughter up with him to get the diploma so no one would boo him.
Yes. It’s an inappropriate thing to bring your small child to anyway, but I agree it was to distract from this being one of his first public outings since the tragedy.
My first thought was ‘human shield’. Kylie may have somewhat pulled away from PMK’s orbit but she still absolutely views all the people around her (her own children included) as currency. They should chat with ‘Call me Wills’ and Kkkate.
Yes, this.
And how can someone have this much money and wear this cheap-ass dress?
That child was 100% a (mini) human PR shield.
I see Kylie’s original face in Stormi… ugh. I feel that’ll be changed instead of the little girl accepting herself. Kris created generations of abuse.
I’m sure Travis Scott clings closer to Kylie for financial protections now, but that’s it.
Yes, she really looks just like her mom before the work. She’s a cutie.
Wrigley Watcher
God forgive me when I saw Stormi in that pic, my first thought is that ‘they should not but her a chin implant’ she is a cute girl but these are people with money. I hope the kids turn out different, even tomboys.
Last week in the Mall parking lot, I saw a couple of women with abnormal butts, and didn’t realize that butt implants were becoming the new go to plastic surgery.
Wow, that child’s outfit. They’re starting early, I see. Also, that picture with Stormi’s arm up against her chest. Coincidence, or is she feeling vulnerable/exposed? The whole thing has a weird vibe. Not cool.
That dress looks uncomfortable and hot. Sweaty hot.
Let little girls be little girls.
Just goes to show money cannot by class or common sense. That little one’s outfit is too much.
Stormi is so darn cute. Love her dress. It looks light and comfortable.
That dress is completely inappropriate for a child that age sorry.
A fashion moment? more like a fashion disaster moment
Kylie’s dress reminds me of all the cheap dresses on Amazon where the pattern doesn’t match at the seams.
This! It makes her look lumpy and bumpy.
I’m horrified that they not only brought Stormi to such an adult event, but dressed her like she was 21. What’s wrong with people!?
As a lover of vintage fashion, I am willing to accept that most of my favorite mid-20th century designers have not survived in their same timelessly elegant style. But Balmain might be the biggest fall from grace. Ava Gardner used to wear Balmain. Marlene Dietrich! Now Balmain more often looks like it came from that one store in the mall (I think every mall had at least one) that sold generic skanky dresses that basic chicks wore to the club. Kylie’s dress here is like, sub-Yandy.
I’m not a fashion person but even I can see that Balmain is tacky as hell. I remember years ago Kristin Davis wore a vintage Balmain gown (I think it was Balmain) and it was one of the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever seen. I guess this is what happens when you make Kim K your muse.
That’s actually the first Balmain I’ve seen in years that I really like!
I’m trying not to be mean on the internet so I’m not going to say anything about Kylie’s appearance.
Poor Stormi. Remember that clip where she was dressed in the mini Met gala outfit and said she hated it.
I like it too! Kylie is too voluptuous for it, though—the pattern doesn’t match her own body size or shape so it makes her look oddly lumpy.
I actually like the dress but it doesn’t go with her face. Her face is just too plastic looking now. Had she had her natural face with her hair down it would have been stunning.
If I’d never heard of her before, and you told me she was in her late 30s I’d believe you.
Beautiful child. Kylie looks…..vacant. Do you know what I mean? She is expressionlessly staring into space. I assume it’s all the makeup and fillers/plastic surgery that’s made her face look like that? I am not a fan of what she’s done to her face. I agree with the comment above that mentions her little girl has her looks….and that someday it’ll probably be changed.
At this point, whatever outfit the Kardashian- Jenner women wear it’s gonna be called ‘fashion’ no matter how ugly or bland it is.
As for Stormi being there, I agree she shouldn’t have gone, I believe she was used as a prop to deflect from the Astrotour criticism. *sighs*
Also, the little girl really has Kylie’s old face.
Lool peep that lady in the pink behind Kylie and Stormi..she is wondering what is this child doing here.
LOL, yes, she is definitely giving some serious side eye!
Kylie is wearing one of the ugliest dresses I’ve seen. The color, everything. It looks like a leftover costume from a low budget sci-fi movie. Her daughter is cute and I will leave it at that.
I don’t think kids should have been in the audience at all. They were cursing, doing raunchy dancing on stage. Not kid friendly at all. Stormi was being used as a barrier…or to make Travis seem wholesome or whatever. No one is going to forget the Astroworld tradegy, not even if they had bought baby no-name with them !
Did no one notice the illusion of the waterfall from the crotch area of the dress? It’s hilarious.
I wondered if it was supposed to look like a thigh gap. Ugh.
Kylie always looks rather dead in the eyes, and she does here as well. But God Lord, so does Travis…yikes!!! As far as her daughter Stormi, I agree that dress ugh, seems a bit adult, no? Not something I would dress my 4-year-old in, but then again, I have common sense and class lol. And this is what I have always wondered about concerning the Kardashian/Jenner daughters. As they grow up (and have their mothers’ original faces), how that will impact them, looking at their mother’s now and seeing how drastically different they are. I feel so sorry for them, truly. Talk about setting them up for body image issues/insecurity etc. My heart goes out to them.
I don’t see a single genuine thing about this girl. I don’t even like to call her a woman. Everything about her is fake, surgeried and injected. And why does she always look SO uncomfortable on the red carpet and with Travis. She is not comfortable with herself or all the “work” she had done to copy her half-sister’s look. It’s gross. And a one-shouldered dress for a toddler??
A one-shouldered, body conscious MINI dress on a 4-year-old. Well, at least they haven’t started applying makeup on these young children yet.
I think Kylie feels insecure that she “only” lost 40 of the 60 pounds of pregnancy weight since the birth of her baby, which was only a few months ago, right? 40 off is great, but I think she’s embarrassed that not all of it is off. Her mom, siblings, are probably hounding her with advice. To them, she’s a failure to their brand for not “bouncing back” within 24 hours.
The color disparity between her makeup and neck/hands. Wear your hair down if you’re going to paint your face brown but not your neck.
God this family has zero shame or remorse. I know I shouldn’t be surprised but they are using the child as a shield and her partner is responsible for several deaths, including children but people still worship at the alter of her plastic body.
I hate this dress. Plus the god awful thigh gap in the silhouette. So over the top
Stormi is such a sweet and beautiful little girl, and I find it quite uncomfortable they dressed her so mature for this. Atight mini dress, really? That’s something a teenager would wear. Let her dress her age.
I just had a look through the photos on Getty, Travis was off his head on something. Looked like Kylie was holding him up in some, yikes. I’ll always feel sorry for her, no fun childhood or good influences in her life, looks empty all the time. Really hope she can “save” Stormi and baby, poor little rich girl indeed.
It’s just a one shouldered dress, I have no idea why there’s so much pearl clutching about it. It does look uncomfortable as she’s almost pulling at it in a photo but otherwise it’s fine? Making such a big deal out of it is sexualising the poor kid more than the dress ever could.
Ange, I disagree. I have never seen a one shoulder dress on a toddler before and there’s a reason why. Stormi’s dress is a woman’s dress, not a little girl’s dress. Just look at her picture with the guard behind her. See her cute, little tummy? She’s a child. The dress is inappropriate. Period.
I will never get over the fact that she paid for the hips and butt that I work like hell to get rid off.