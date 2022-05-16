Kylie Jenner wore Balmain & brought Stormi to the Billboard Music Awards

Last November, there was a catastrophe at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. There was a crush of concert-goers, and then panic ripped through the audience, and people got trampled. There were multiple deaths and hundreds of injuries. Travis was on stage at the time and he did nothing to stop the show or stop the crush of people. He’s still being sued, and I would imagine he’s going to lose a big chunk of change.

Since the catastrophe, Travis has been somewhat lowkey, I guess. He and Kylie Jenner are still together, and they welcomed their son, The Baby Formerly Known As Wolf, in February of this year. Last night at the Billboard Music Awards, Kylie and Travis decided to make their first red carpet appearance since the Astroworld disaster. They brought Stormi to the red carpet for some reason. I mean… Stormi is not Blue Ivy! This is just a B-list music awards show, that little girl was probably bored to tears.

Kylie wore Balmain. Stormi wore Rick Owens. Travis looked like he’s aged 10 years overnight. People were talking about Kylie’s Balmain like it was some kind of epic fashion moment… which it is not. People were mad about Stormi’s look though! I mean… not my child. And I think the child should have been left at home.

