The courtiers want to ‘ban’ the Sussexes from filming anything at Frogmore Cottage

For a chunk of the weekend, one of the top royal stories on the Daily Mail was about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would stay at Frogmore Cottage during their visit to the UK for the Platinum Jubbly. Which isn’t really news, but here we are. Of course they will stay at Frogmore – they paid for the extensive renovations on that dilapidated shack and Harry renewed the lease on the cottage so that they could maintain some kind of residence in the UK. The Mail didn’t even mention the reporting on how Charles apparently “reached out” to Harry in December/January and offered the Sussex family a place to stay on their next visit.
Now, I imagine it will be cramped at Frogmore, with Princess Eugenie, Jack and baby August all living there, and here comes the Sussex family of four. They honestly should be staying at Windsor Castle, but that’s not what the Mail story was about at all. Anyway, given that Frogmore is going to be cramped with seven people there for a week, what are the chances that Harry and Meghan would ALSO bring a Netflix film crew? LMAO. But such is the concern from palace aides, who are terribly burdened with worry that Harry and Meghan could perhaps “film” something inside Frogmore Cottage.
Netflix bosses hope the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will film at their first family home during their upcoming Jubilee visit. It is understood Harry and Meghan and kids Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months, will stay at Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage for next month’s celebrations. But it is uncertain if Palace aides will attempt to block Netflix cameras from filming the Sussexes there. A royal expert said a ring of steel has been put around the Queen and advisers have warned Harry and Meghan against using her for a Netflix documentary.
A consultant for the streaming firm said pressure is growing on the couple for exclusive royal footage. Another possible glitch in filming at Frogmore Cottage is it would need approval from the current residents – the Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, who have 15-month-old child August Philip.
A US consultant for Netflix said: “The Jubilee is the biggest gathering of UK royals in years and means that Harry and Meghan will be around everyone. Away from the public presentation of unity between the brands, the chiefs want exclusive footage and their dream is to have insights in that royal world never seen before. What goes on at Frogmore Cottage is effectively private interactions between family. Frogmore is a grey area in terms of whether it comes under full-time jurisdiction of the courtiers. If everyone agrees to filming scenes there, that would be exclusive, unique material never seen before. The dynamics of that are still a tricky matter, especially with some courtiers pushing for the Duke and Duchess to not film at any royal residences.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
At this point, the courtiers are practically begging the Sussexes to please bring a Netflix crew in so they can say “film this and this but not this!!” Harry is coming to see his grandmother, Meghan is there to support her husband and the babies will get to meet their great-grandmother and grandfather. End of story. It has nothing to do with Netflix or Spotify or BetterUp or whatever else. If Harry and Meghan “film” anything at Frogmore, it will be on their iPhone, for personal use. Like maybe a private birthday party for Lili. Incidentally, I’m curious if the courtiers are equally upset at the idea that Harry and Meghan could conceivably record a podcast within Frogmore. OH THE HUMANITY!!
PS… The Mirror’s “US consultant for Netflix” is a British royal reporter.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Isn’t that their home that they pay for? These people 🤌🏿
Exactly. They are the LEASE HOLDERS. If they want non-stop cameras on WITHIN the confines of THEIR HOME, they can do whatever they like. Now, Jack and E can refuse permission to have THEMSELVES & their baby filmed, but otherwise, not up to them.
Besides, as stated, H&M are there to see Liz and most likely Chaz. They’re not filming a doc about them. Netflix already has that content: The Crown.
LOLOL at US Netflix “source” is a BM Rat lololol
Don’t these British press people have anything—ANYTHING—better to do?
I am sure neither Netflix nor the Sussexes are not interested in filming anything at Frogmore.
Netflix bosses, lol.
Yes, and I’m sure the courtiers know that. But this way, when it’s all over, they can say, “Look at us! We stopped the Sussexes from filming and invading the privacy of the royal family! “
They are acting like the Sussexes are the Kardashians. These are two people who can literally ‘disappear’ for months. The comments i read on certain trashy threads calling them attention seekers and thirsty are really the work of the BM. And thats when you know if you dont have your own brain cells you will believe anything if its written enough times.
When Harry and Meghan’s netflix deal was initially announced the BM spun a story where they claimed H&M were doing a reality tv show. Harry and Meghan’s communication team shut that down quick and denied it. So i don’t know where this narrative is now all of a sudden coming from. Why would they film the jubilee? The BM needs to get more creative.
The narrative comes from anything the media can conjure to make Harry and Meghan look bad. That’s why the extreme haters like Angela L are running with this and making up conspiracies that they’ll have cameras in their buttons to secretly film the queen. All manufactured drama and outrage.
That’s not accurate. The Sussexes have used the P.R. agency to float different trial balloons or theories in the press on other occasions. Why do you think there are several stories about them a day, every day.
They certainly have not done that with any British tabloid. What is it about “we will not engage” that people have a hard time with? They do not engage. The Sussexes tend to announce completed deals or projects.
There are several stories about them every day because the BM can’t quit them. They are the money makers. They are the folks who get the engagement that “reporters” (using that super loosely) writing about the other royals just don’t. So they make crap up to outrage the masses. H&M have been very clear that they don’t use “sources.”
TROLL.
Where was the trial balloon for her podcast then? Where was the trial balloon for WCK? Where was the trial balloon for her children’s book? Provide some kind of proof.
Why do you insist on telling these falsehoods? It destroys your credibility.
If Netflix were so eager for footage at Frogmore, why wouldn’t PH have already filmed when he visited for Phil’s funeral? And how would filming at Frogmore give them anything “behind the scenes” of the jubbly? This is just to try to whip up more resentment toward H&M for having a Netflix agreement.
THIS. Someone suggested it a few weeks ago and I dismissed it but now I’m wondering if they may have had a point – that the BM is trying its best to make anything around Harry and Meghan as toxic as ever so that their future ventures would be ruined. Anyone with an ounce of common sense would realise (and recall) that Harry and Meghan were only filming anything to do with Invictus. The RF won’t come into any kind of focus so there is no need for all these histrionics. But the comments from assorted members of the public, whipped up by the media, are all about these cameras.
If there’s nothing in the lease, then the Palace is sol.
Not sure why a documentary about Invictus would be filmed at Frogmore.
Lol these people are delusional. What if they film at their own house ? Anyhow I very much south it but again if they do, so what? They can film whatever they one inside their home , the home that they paid for.
There’s no need to ban them because they’re not going to film anything. Gosh. People (and by people I mean the BM) have taken the camera crew at the NY trip and the camera crew for Invictus (which is explicitly for the Invictus doc already announced since last year) and have turned into a new stick to hit H&M with.
What grown folks do in their house is no one’s business.
Thought we’d moved past the pretence that the “palace” or “courtiers” have some control over them.
But apparently the couturiers haven’t moved on from Harry, and Meghan by extension.
Yet, with the RR anything the drum up hatred and keep flaming the fires, they aim to do. What a useless bunch.
I was going to say the same thing that Netflix consultant is a royal reporter. The story is unhinged and if the courtiers are truly spending their time worrying about this then it means their principals need to be working more. I think this is really about the press and Royal insiders not wanting Meghan to stay at Frogmore Cottage. I say Meghan because there was no problem when Harry came to stay there last year.
*screaming into the void*
THE DOCUMENTARY IS ABOUT THE INVICTUS GAMES!!!
the Juby is not the Invictus Games. Why is this still a talking point for them?
Also, let’s just be devils advocate here. Say they were intending to film (they’re not. Let’s just play along though…)
If the BRF doesn’t want them to film anything, they are well within their rights and capable of asking them not to bring a crew in advance.
If, in some universe that we don’t live in, the Sussex’s insisted, they could be uninvited.
These are *very solvable* (but also completely made up…) problems and it’s all just intellectual dishonesty for the British Press to pretend otherwise, like this would be a convoluted problem with some unknowable solution, that is worthy of more than one article.
Because it gets people riled up on both sides and equals clicks. It’s so silly.
“The use of Netflix cameras” is the new “strip them of their titles!!” This is just something the press are trying to drag the Sussex’s for. No ACTUAL journalist is claiming this, just the British press.
Another moronic story from a trashy tabloid. LOL. However, say Harry and Meghan do decide to film in “their own house” (because unlike their scrounging family members, THEY PAY for FC even though they actually reside thousands of miles away), who is going to check them? Did Eugenie not do a podcast in that cottage? Harry and Meghan will do whatever they want to do in their own house and the musty courtiers will live with it!
My first question was – who is the US consultant? I assumed it was somebody who consulted on The Crown, not somebody who consults on Netflix business decisions and actually knows the “Netflix bosses.” I’m curious how you know it’s a British royal reporter.
Erm…….new to these parts, @Eurydice? And by “these parts” I mean the britishshidtmedia.
Tyr to rmbr, the britishshidtmedia do not REPORT the news; not only do they, instead, CREATE fiction for their gullible royalist consumers, but they also INVENT spokespersons, or they “quote” from amongst themselves.
No joke.
Recall how much of a rare and big, international scandal it is when a real journalist from any decent, global hemispheric jurisdiction that considers the media the 4th Estate, fabricates even one aspect of a news story.
Yeah, well for the britishidtmedia, thats just par for the course.
In other words, the ” US consultant for Netflix” as quoted in the britishidtmedia story above, does not exist.
And we know this because members of the britishshidtmedia from time to time reveal that this is part of their M-O.
@Charm – the snark is unnecessary. I am quite aware of the antics of the BM. My question is to the point in the article that says the source is a US consultant to Netflix. That’s more specific than the tabloids get – usually they say “a source” or a “friend” or an “insider,” something than can easily mean “the person sitting at the desk next to mine” and which is a much easier lie. But, here we have a person who consulted about something with Netflix while in the US, and who is now making guesses about what Netflix bosses are thinking. It could be a member of the BM who did a little consulting on a Netflix project, who knows.
They’re just trying to hype up that the Jubbly is some sort of hit ticket that the world is clamoring to see. When the reality is the opposite. Ratings are gonna suck and crowds will be sparse. And it this rate, there just might be some considerable booing.
I think it was Edward who rode in the limo with the Queen at the Windsor Goat Rodeo over the weekend, or whatever that thing was called where his daughter drove Philip’s old hack. Not that anyone noticed him, but that’s one way to keep from getting booed: ride with TQ. At this rate, there’s going to be a mad scrum to get in the car with TQ, just to be treated with respect.
Yes, it was Edward, Lainey has pictures of them.
They are just so, so desperate to tell these private citizens what to do. That’s the problem. The ratchets and the courtiers got to their places by sucking up and kissing ass, and it BURNS them that Harry and Meghan are rich and independent. Their independence makes the life choices of everyone in the royal fold look provincial and ridiculous. And as the asshole in the Godfather (the one who woke up with his beloved horses head in his bed) “They made me look ridiculous! And a man in my position cannot afford to look ridiculous.”
They might not have woken up with horses heads under the sheets, but we can still hear these folks screaming all the way across the Atlantic.
I agree with everyone else – first, its their house, so if they want to film something there, they absolutely can. But second, there is no indication that they plan to film anything regarding the royal family or that they would want to do so and no indication that they are rolling up to the jubbly with a netflix crew.
Like someone said above this is the new “strip them of their titles” – “ban the netflix cameras!!!” It’s exhausting.
I think they’ve already been warned not to film anything related to the royal family or any royal properties.
Why in the world would they want to film anything related to the royal family or royal properties?
I think they are bringing the Netflix Cameras to Frogmore Cottage to film Meghan announcing that she is running for U.S. president.
You are aware that people film on royal properties in certain areas all the time? All it takes is a permit from the crown estates. Wasn’t Edward warned the same thing when he was filming at Will’s school?
“ PS… The Mirror’s ‘US consultant for Netflix’ is a British royal reporter.”
THANK you!!! There is NFW Netflix would green light a “consultant” to talk to a UK tabloid about their hopes and dreams. I’m running out of hyperbole that goes farther than “unhinged” and “deranged.” 🤬🤬🤬
These people are nuts. They are not filming a blessed thing. I am laughing at the courtiers doing some ring of steel crap. They really are salty that Harry and Meghan dipped in and out and they had no idea.
They know that Netflix isn’t filming the Jubilee so when we don’t see anything about it, the courtiers will claim they stopped it. It’s so sad and pathetic lol
The Courtiers still think they have control over the Sussexes, that ship sailed in 2019.
BM is so funny, still throwing poo against the wall, to see if any sticks.
Lol, they really don’t understand how the bm comes off to the rest of the world. Britain’s global reputation continues to suffer, thanks to the frankly mentally disturbed behavior of their press.
At this point, the tabloid media/Kensington Palace is grasping at straws to make Harry and Meghan look bad. First it was they couldn’t possibly attend the Jubilee due to the Oprah interview, then it became they couldn’t possibly miss the Jubilee and not introduce Lili to the Queen. Now that they’ve confirmed they are attending, it’s they can’t possibly use Netflix cameras to film the Jubilee which was never a topic of conversation at Archewell Productions in the first place. Or something vague about Harry’s memoir or that Meghan will try to hog the spotlight.
The stories are sticking less and less since the Caribbean Cambridge Tour of Chaos. The international media put a huge spotlight on the Cambridges that the British tabloids couldn’t ignore. Also the Invictus Games in The Hague were a huge success and the international media also covered that.
I can’t understand why they feel the British people would be mad about Netflix filming the Sussexes? Will and Kate have both made TV specials, as have others in the family. So why would this be an outrage? And they know they would not film the queen without her giving permission which ain’t gonna happen. Heaven forbid people should just be able to “enjoy” this Jubbly without drama. *eyeroll*
I bet Netflix LOVES all this free publicity about one of their upcoming shows. It’ll get people to watch, no matter what’s actually in it.
This really reflects the British media’s actual irrational fears about Netflix coming in and making them further irrelevant. Just remember all the complaining about how much money the American networks spent covering Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Same as Tina Brown and the like all worrying about Harry’s own book setting the narrative and making their own biographies irrelevant.
Oh British Medias
Sussexes have a 12 million dollar beautiful house in montecito.
They can easily film their documentary there.
The only crew they will bring to the uk is their security team.
It’s THEIR house. They can do Felicia does Frogmore for all I care. It’s Their house.
Netflix the crown is doing just fine without footage from the struggle Jubbly. Harry and Meghan have never released pictures of inside frogmore cottage. They keep their children out of the spotlight, so I highly doubt that they would film anything from there for the struggle Jubbly. No one outside of the uk cares. These people just wish Harry and Meghan would film something there to make people pay attention to the Jubbly.
I REALLY wish that just this once, Netflix would step up and say “At no point did we authorize any employee or consultant to speak on our behalf regarding this matter. Furthermore, this quote does not accurately represent our position on this matter. We welcome the opportunity to speak openly with this “consultant” about whom we currently know nothing.” Call their bluff. Make them squirm.
Absolutely! It’s time a real Netflix spokesperson quashed all these stupid rumours. The longer they stay silent, the more the BRF and RRs will try to drag them into their vendetta.
As if the courtiers and KP have any control over what goes on in Harry’s home. Try again. That said I seriously doubt there will be Netflix cameras following the Sussexes on what is a private family trip. They aren’t doing any public Jubbly related events. Now that might change, but I just can’t imagine Meghan agreeing to do anything for the BRF. As for their living arrangements, Eugenie & family can relocate to Royal Lodge and let the Sussexes have Frogmore to themselves.
Frankly the BRF WANTS Netflix to film the Jubilee. They want the US market. I think it’s afraid the American media will not cover it heavily unless the Sussexes are there. They are still smarting from the Oprah interview. They also want a piece of the Netflix pie.
Are they allowed to outright lie about a source like that? A Netflix consultant, please. What knots have they twisted themselves into to make that label fit reality?
These stories just scream “pay attention to meeeee!”
The Courtiers and BM know that the Jubbly matters little, both inside and outside the UK, and deep, deep in their bones, they WANT to believe it’s a hot ticket that everyone wants to report on and video. Pitiful.
I expected that the “courtiers” will be obsessed with the nonexistent filming at Frogmore Cottage slated for the jubilee, just after the unfortunate booing incident.
God forbid that the partial target of said booing use it as a learning experience, which can be helpful in being more self-aware.
It is like bipolar on speed, straight to blame shifting, where the other parties involved are simply minding their own business in another country.
It would be interesting to see the administrative organizational chart in BP,
it is baffling that the “courtiers” have so much authority, and what about the mission statement ?
One got to admit it is a new way to blame shift and punishment, maybe the “courtiers” are feeling small and insignificant and needs to beat up on someone in the family who is more interesting.
The media, on the other hand has the serious business of distraction from the democratic process so it is a win-win where no one really cares about.
.
Harry is making a huge mistake taking the family to the jubilee. He should go alone out of respect for his grandmother, but taking the family along will turn the focus away from the Queen and towards all the Sussex drama. If he wanted the two kids to meet the Queen, he should have taken them in the spring or perhaps the week after the jubilee. The focus of the jubilee should be on the Queen and her incredible reign and not whether the Sussexes are on the balcony.
If I were Harry and Meghan, I would make sure I was seen ushering Netflix cameras and camera operators into FrogCott, with no intention of filming anything to do with the royals but just to give the grey men apoplexy. The royals and their advisors would go spare wondering what was filmed and when it would be released. Their discomfort would be a joy to watch and their speculation great fun to read.
And, for the record, It’s their home and they can do any filming they want there; it’s nothing whatsoever to do with the royals and their stuck-up courtiers.
Personally-I don’t think the queen has a lot of time left-all the royals know what is going on including Harry and Meghan-the Sussexes want no regrets about the queen seeing their two children-my understanding is the activities Harry and Meghan will involve private functions with their children-private family functions-the Uk media need to stop shitting themselves with useless drivel.