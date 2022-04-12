Britney Spears: ‘I am having a baby… I obviously won’t be going out as much’

One of the saddest parts about Britney Spears’s journey to freedom last year was her statement in open court, where she spoke in heart-wrenching detail about her desire to have another child, but her father wouldn’t allow her to have her IUD removed. Well, by the fall of 2021, Britney was freed and she quickly got engaged to Sam Asghari. Britney and Sam have been dating for years now and Sam was a big part of Britney’s freedom journey. It was widely assumed that Britney had finally gotten her IUD removed. And now it looks like she’s pregnant. She posted this on her Instagram (I’m condensing it):
I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant… It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love
Britney has been enjoying her newfound freedom in a million different ways in recent months, including deleting and reinstating her IG multiple times, going on multiple vacations and talking directly to fans. It makes sense to me that she probably had her IUD removed last year and she was probably just letting the chips fall where they may, hoping that she would get pregnant naturally. And she did. I hope she has a very healthy pregnancy and she takes care of her mind and body. I hope Sam is a huge support for her and I hope she has other people she can trust around her. God bless.
Photos courtesy of Britney’s Instagram.
I could not be happier for her, what joyous news. A baby is a blessing but after everything she’s been through…I am so elated. I hope she and her loved ones have the happiest ever after!!!
That’s very exciting. I’m happy for her.
Also…. “husband”??!
I would love it if they secretly got married.
Britney deserves a big beautiful wedding Kardashian style. Why would she get married in secret.
Britney has been hounded by the paps for most of her life. A big Kardashian-style wedding would be a circus.
@catlady
Exactly! A big wedding would be an emotionally triggering circus for Britney.
I actually witnessed up close her getting hounded by the press once. She was coming out of a pizza place in front of my apartment building once. About a dozen photographers swarmed her like locusts. Like inches from her face up close. No personal space. I had to walk past it to get to my apartment building and I looked into the car and saw her face. Like a trapped animal. When her car pulled out, they all ran and jumped into their cars and recklessly pulled out of the parking lot at dangerous speeds.
That was her daily life. 🤯🤯🤯 Ain’t no way she’s going to want that again.
I stand corrected and I amend my statement above. A big Kardashisan-style wedding would create a lot of stress that Britney won’t be able to handle. The Kardashian fame wh*res crave the papparazzi taking their pictures 10 inches from their faces and Britney is not like that.
Please dear God, let there be an ironclad prenup. Britney is a sweet person and has supported enough other people for a lifetime’s worth and then some.
She’s been calling him her husband for weeks, and given the fact that no publication will go along with it, whatever they did was unlikely to have been real or legal. (Some kind of pretend commitment ceremony to appease her, I’d guess.)
Hopefully her lawyer told her, “look, we’re not going to keep you from getting married, but no one else will have a claim to your money again if you don’t.”
Hawaii’s a really nice place to potentially get married on a beach! I wonder if that was part of her trip to Maui?!
I hope gets everything she wants in life, the dear heart.
I just wish the best for her and her health and her baby’s health.
This is sweet. I’m so happy for her, and proud that she’s acknowledged the mental health struggles she suffered with earlier pregnancies and is being proactive about dealing with it this time. I hope she enjoys this time, stays healthy, and I hope Sam proves to be the stable, loving support he appears to have been through all the drama. Anyway, that will be a pretty baby!
Yes!!!
I absolutely agree!
This!
Also happy she was able to get pregnant pretty quickly, that’s also a blessing.
Agreed.
Congratulations to Britney and her soon-to-be husband Sam. What a beautiful baby it will be with that set of parents.
Having her reproductive freedom taken away was perhaps the most shocking part of the whole appalling conservatorship. I was so proud of the way Britney fought for her freedom, and after all she’s been through, no one could deserve a happily-ever-after more! I hope she has a safe and healthy pregnancy, and that her privacy will be respected (though sadly, I wouldn’t hold my breath on that part).
I was shocked too by her father telling her what not to do her body! I am so glad the tyranny that was her conservatorship is over.
A child costs money and Britney’s father wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of his grift.
He wanted her to work non stop. Couldn’t do that if she had another child.
I’m happy for her and wish the best for her.
So much this. The forced IUD is truly horrifying. I wish her a very healthy pregnancy and the joy of motherhood. (Saying this as myself never wanting pregnancy or motherhood but so grateful the decision was always mine and mine alone).
Oh, happy for them both. She’s got this…..and the support around her to carry her through any moments when she doesn’t. (Which is healthy and the case for most of us mortals, I’d daresay.)
For whatever reason there are many outlets and comments who dont quite believe that she is. Congrats to her,i bet she wants a little girl.
Here’s hoping she gets to actually enjoy this pregnancy and baby without the mental stress and horrid paparazzi. She deserves it. She really seems at peace with Sam. Elated for her.
There are some sites reporting it as “Britney Spears says she’s pregnant” which shows you how little they respect or value what she says. If it were another celebrity they would definitely title differently. So disrespectful.
Yes i mentioned above,she doesnt seem to be believed. They are treating her like a lunatic. I also suspect because she also keep refering to Sam as her husband and the tabloids dont seem to have proof of that either.
Also considering how most media outlets even treat pregnancies is pretty terrible. they’ll speculate and announce a celebrity being pregnant based on bloat or the way a shirt fits even if it’s absolutely not sure. So the fact that Britney herself is sharing the news and they don’t believe her is somehow even more terrible.
I think it’s because she talks about being food pregnant. Her post was not 100% clear to me, although I think she probably is using the food pregnancy as a joke and she actually is pregnant.
Exactly, a lot of people were confused by how she wrote it.
Perhaps its with her tone and manner of writing. It is full of exclamation points, question marks, and “uhhh” and she even conveys a skepticism herself or disbelief herself (or at least surprise). In a way its accurate to say she reports she is / believes she is, She didn’t exactly factually announce it; and she is also potentially super early ?
Like someone pointed below, she sounds “like a 13 yr old writing in her diary” and that’s not to say anyone should not treat her as the grown woman she is, but that her unjust circumstances have clearly dwarfed her and thus people seem to not take her so seriously.
And now she’s able to stop taking her meds again.
I’m sure I will be crucified here but I don’t have a good feeling about this at all…
No, I get it. I have cautious feelings about it. Pregnancy can trigger all kinds of mental health issues in people vulnerable to that. There are some meds that can still be taken while pregnant and I hope she and her doctors are covering every base.
My first thought when I read about this yesterday was ohhhhh….no. While what this poor woman went through is heartbreaking, she has been put on so many different meds, which if not stopped well before conception can harm fetal development. And well…she still seems so mentally fragile. When you read her posts, or see the vids she puts out there… she just doesn’t seem to be in a good mental state. She’d have to be off all meds for at least the 9 mos of pregnancy, more if breast feeding. She had severe PPD; can she handle it this time?
I only hope she *is* in the care of a good doctor who’s helping her transition, and that this bf isn’t just K-Fed 2.0, getting her pregnant for the 18 yr payout. And yes, before you jump, I know he stepped up with the kids when she had her breakdown, but let’s not elevate him. Remember who this guy was: someone who left a pregnant gf to hook up with Britney, then saddled *her* to pay child support for ALL of his kids.
@Jan when I read her posts they sound like the ramblings of a 13 year old girl writing In her diary, not a 40 year old woman. I truly want the best for her, and it feels like she is just now re-learning how to take care of herself, as you all have said I hope she is under the care of a great doctor who will be very vigilant about her physical and mental health, as well as that of her child.
Britney seems very young for her age. Almost like she stopped maturing when she became famous. Her manner in every way seems very young /naive /sheltered. I get weirded out by her clothes especially, like she’s in an 0s time warp. I’m glad she’s out of the conservator situation and can grow on her own.
I don’t trust this fiancé or the odd (naked??) relationship with the new assistant.
I feel the same way, Star. Mia1065 really hit the nail on the head too. She reminds me of a teenager. She often looks disheveled and the way she posts seems very immature. I’m not judging how she lives her life, but it’s concerning to add a baby to the mix.
What Britney was put through is terrible. It can also be true that she still has some very concerning behaviors.
I don’t either. I also don’t trust the boyfriend/husband. Just going to hope for the best. Her parents were awful but I don’t think her mental health is in the best state. Two things can be right at the same time…..
Mia, I think it’s her reaction to her traumas in life. Young stars already get development stunt in most occasions. Add to that, she experienced a very severe mental trauma because of the melt down. As a cope mechanism, she made herself to be little like a girl, where she had still been protected in a caccoon of family enviroon. Look at the camera perspective of all her photos, it is placed higher above her height, like a parent looking down on her.
Yes, just like everyone else with health issues
Y’all are going on about how kids deserve healthy patents, you know stuff happens, right? It’s really close to eugenics thinking to say, only healthy people should be having kids. Not every parent gets healthy kids out of the deal either.
It’s just disappointing to see how many folks think mental health issues disqualify you as a parent. I had depression before I ever got pregnant, sounds like y’all think my kids are in danger now. Britney Spears finally got the most abusive people out of her life, y’all sound like you’re longing for the good old days when her dad forced medications that he wanted to keep her compliant.
With her money, she has access to the very best healthcare – I’m sure she will be monitored closely by her team of physicians.
There are a variety of medications you can take while pregnant to manage your mental health. That’s something she can discuss with her healthcare team. You don’t automatically have to ‘go off your meds’ if you are expecting.
@Songs, exactly! Came here to say the same.
She will be looked after. I had a termination because of mental health issues, it was too big a risk for me and the baby. She has a team and that’s what she needs.
@Mia1066 I want to believe you and hope that she gets the very best care. At the end of the day, she is birthing a living, human being who deserves a healthy mother and father, no amount of money can compensate. I hope everything turns out ok for all involved. Also to you, I wish you the very best, how incredibly thoughtful to realize you couldn’t parent a child. I think the erosion of reproductive rights of women is very upsetting for this very reason. Parenting is damn hard.
I’m not going to criticize anyone for being concerned about this, because it absolutely is a risk and concern is understandable. But speaking as someone with relatively minor mental health issues myself, and as a friend of a few people with issues more similar to Britney’s, I will say this: We do not enjoy being depressed or anxious or surrounded by chaos. We very much want to get better. Other than cases where the meds are causing unbearable side effects or are simply ineffective, going off your meds generally needs to be considered in the same light as self-harm. It’s a way of asserting control when people around you are pulling you in different directions, whether out of genuine care or just taking advantage of your vulnerability. During Britney’s break-down, it was clear that almost everyone around her fell into the latter category. I think she now knows who her true friends and will be more careful. The fact that she has openly acknowledged her risk of perinatal depression is a good sign — she’s being realistic and has likely already consulted professionals. We’ve seen that she’s capable of being a fierce advocate for herself, and with proper support this time around, she can do this.
I’m bipolar, there are meds you can take while pregnant. You do not have to go without because you’re pregnant.
I wish her nothing but happiness and success. She looks ten years younger since that conservatorship ended. The grief and strain of it took such a toll on her.
I’m happy for her.
She has what she wanted. I hope it will be enough to give her a lifetime of happiness.
So happy for her (and Sam) and hoping for a happy and healthy pregnancy. She was hounded by the paps during her last two, so I’m glad she’s getting on top of that this time.
For the people mentioning that she called Sam her husband. Sometimes it’s just easier that way. I have been with my partner for 15 years, engaged for almost 10 (with no wedding planned as yet) and it’s just easier to call him my husband. Especially since I think the word fiance sounds kind of annoying. 🙂
Same!!! “Partner,” “husband,” never fiancé which for some reason just doesn’t feel right.
I was happy to hear that Britney was pregnant. When she was speaking about her conservatorship her reproductive rights being taken away sounded like that was the very worse to her. She became a parent very young and one right after the other at the height of insane (and back then it was iINSANE) fame, with PPD
and of course that wis very stressful. She didn’t feel like she raised her boys, she was like an aunt. I can understand how feeling you missed out on your children’s childhood would cause a deep Need for another child.
Me too. I’ve been with Mr. Jaded for 7 years, wear an emerald and diamond ring on my *ring* finger that he gave me for my 65th birthday, and refer to him as my husband because using terms like “significant other” or “team-mate” or “life partner” just sounds pretentious.
I’m happy for Brit Brit.
May she and the new arrival be healthy and safe.
Congratulations to Britney and Sam. Wish her a happy and healthy pregnancy. Interesting that she is coming out and saying what everyone suspected all along that she suffered from depression during her first pregnancies.
I like Sam, he is everything Kfed is not.
None of the news agencies went looking for the paperwork when jennifer Aniston got married and then divorced from justin Theroux – they just echoed her rep’s words. He’s her (ex)husband. That they don’t give Britney the same courtesy speaks to the ongoing stigma against mental illness and our collective infantilizing of this grown ass woman.
I don’t want to poke at your recollection but they (the Theranistons or Jenstin or however) had a pretty publicized wedding ceremony (at the beach? Cabo maybe) and then, after they “divorced”, there -was- a lot of speculation in articles about if they were ever actually legally married. I think Celebitchy had a few. The comparison doesn’t really fit.
Not sure if she is pregnant or not, the post was worded in such a confusing way. If she is, congratulations because I know she wanted another baby. I just hope things go differently for her this time. I know she has freedom to do what she wants now but I just feel so sorry for her. She was trapped in a conservatorship for over 10 years, but at the same time I don’t think she can 100% be left to her own devices due to her mental health issues. As other commenters have pointed out, she has always seemed emotionally stunted (even before the conservatorship) and writes like a 13 year old girl would. I have a friend who is similar to her and I had to give up on the friendship because it’s really hard trying to reason with a 30+ year old adult who acts and talks like a 13 year old.
I hope she has help to manage her peri/post-partum depression this time around and that this Sam Asghari guy is with her for the right reasons. I would hate for her to be taken advantage of again and to end up back where she started.
This Sam guy better be ready to step the F up. He’s already the only (emotional) adult in this relationship, and he’s about to be responsible for a (alleged) baby as well.
We’ll see how this goes…
Yep, glad someone is willing to say it. As much as we all want Britney to be well and happy, when you are completely honest it is just so obvious she is not 100% with it. He is going to have a lot on his plate.
Am I the only one who thinks she’s way to emotionally and mentally scarred to have a baby?
Shouldn’t she be focusing on her traumas and healing them? She just got out of the claws of her father. She’s been through hell… Bringing a child into the world where you have to put yourself and your needs aside is the last thing she should be doing.
This is why people end up in the therapists office when they’re adults, having babies seem acceptable whenever and where ever. It’s always “a blessing”. But a child needs a mother who have landed in herself, worked through her traumas or at least is emotionally aware and able to help her child regulate emotionally when needed.
I’m NOT saying traumatized people shouldn’t have babies, just that we as a society take having children lightly.
And too many have children to diverge and deflect their own traumas and emotional scars. Generational trauma is a real thing, and if no one breaks it and starts working on themselves, it will just manifest in different ways through a family until someone does.
I’m not questioning her ability to take care of a child, but she resembles a child mentally and emotionally herself. She should be focusing on healing her years of trauma, not passing it on to her child in various ways. (Which is inevitable and subconscious).
I totally agree. I feel anxious for her. Parenting is damn hard (I have three young children) and no amount of money is a substitution for a mentally stable parent.
She is 40, and yes, women can have healthy babies for years after that, but there is a time when pregnancy becomes harder, more difficult, and with a greater risk of complications. If having another child is something very important to her, she might not want to wait years.
And while money is not a substitute for being in a good place mentally, it does mean she can afford every doctor and treatment available, as well as all the help she needs with the child. She is not going to be crying in the shower because it’s been three days since she had a chance to take one and she needs to go grocery shopping but her kid that has a temperature of 102 so it’s peanut butter sandwiches for dinner again. Money helps, a LOT. She will have as much time as she needs to herself, to adjust, to sleep and to rest.
@ANDREA
I salute you for your awareness!
Your children are lucky to have a mother being able to express herself in such honesty.
@Songs (Or It Didn’t Happen)
She has all the money in the world to keep up on her hygiene too, and yet she’s still rolling around with a mess of greasy extensions, busted nails, and days-old makeup.
Who cares how much money you have if you aren’t emotionally mature enough to adult yourself.
Songs, this is not a conversation about advanced maternal age. I had my son when I was 35, and he is healthy and whole.
@SONGS (OR IT DIDN’T HAPPEN)
What about all the mental and emotional labour that comes with having a child?
Or is her (egoistic) need to have a child more important than the childs need for mental and emotional stability, safety and regulation?
Our society sees having a child as a onetime-thing and focusing too much on the “having”, and not enough on the keeping. It’s not some cat or dog you feed and play with. A child needs tending to, and as a parent you should be able to meet the needs that goes beyond the materialistic and autonomy.
Love is not always enough, you can’t love someone into emotional regulation. You need to be able to see the world through un-traumatized eyes and at the very least be aware of your own belief system, thoughts and behavior.
Sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself and others you love, is to NOT do something. Even when you want to. (Which is the Ego btw; I want, I want, I want).
Britney’s trauma will manifest in the child. She won’t mean to, but it will happen. This is too soon for her. She should be in heavy therapy and heal on every aspect first.
I do not agree this is a blessing. Not for the child.
Well, my comment was addressing Andrea’s post, not really yours. I appreciate your concern but you are also putting all of the responsibility for this child on Britney with them. Where is the child’s father in your scenario where all of the emotional labor and parenting is being done by just Mom?
My point was that Britney’s money will allow her to have all of the help and support she needs, which will make her experience and the child’s less stressful.
Lione, I really appreciate your comment, and I agree with you entirely.
Britney is working from a perspective of arrested development. We can all be horrified at the terms of her conservatorship, happy she is no longer under conservatorship, and also recognize that she is not a fully formed adult, being given unrestricted access to the things she has never had.
I am a single mom, who has never had a co-parent. Songs, expecting the father to show up is not the same thing as the father actually stepping up and being a dad.
Money is awesome, but not if you are a baby. All they want and need is someone who loves them and puts their needs before their own.
My hope when the conservatorship ended was that Britney would do all the things she never got to do. Having a baby is not on that list. She needs time to catch up, she has been sheltered from so much.
Wishing her nothing but the best!
One thing that I question: Sam became her boyfriend while under the conservatorship. And therefore, he was “approved” by Jamie. Otherwise, she was isolated, not even allowed to have a cell phone. She wasn’t allowed to socialize. My only question about Sam is, what is it about him that Jamie approved of? And while she was under the conservatorship and clearly wanting out, how did Sam balance communicating with her with being watched/wiretapped in the bedroom and not saying the “wrong thing” to Jamie to lose his Britney privileges?
I really can’t say fuckall about Sam as a person, but possibly he’s very good at pretending to be on daddy’s side to fly under the wire. I had to do shit like that when my best friend in college married a guy who turned abusive. It’s a fine line to walk, but can be done.
I want the best for Britney, but I have to be honest, there’s a part of me that’s always very worried about her. I’m sure all will be well though. Congratulations!!
I’m so happy for Britney! I understand people’s concerns, but we have have to remember that no one here knows her. You can’t really assess a person’s mental faculties based on Instagram. I’m probably in the minority of people who is not alarmed by her insta posts. I just think she writes like she’s chatting with a friend and is not trying to sound polished.
There are plenty of folks with mental health issues who are able to be great parents. I’m sure she has a team of medical professionals who are working closely with her. Her fiance also seems to be very supportive.
Best of luck to them!
I’ve said it before- this woman isn’t well. People keep defending her saying we can’t possibly know what’s actually going on in her life based on Instagram posts. Ok, if that’s true, then how can you definitively say she’s doing well based on her IG? This is a woman who has lifetimes of trauma heaped on her. She seems stopped mentally at the maturity level she was at in the early 2000’s. When did she get time to reflect, heal and process? Posting videos looking dishevelled, swaying back and forth, twirling doesn’t read as someone who is in a good headspace.
I hope her life is going how she wants it but we are all allowed to be concerned based on the evidence we are given.
These comments are so frustrating. It’s politely expressed eugenics and classism rolled into one.
For all of her money, Britney is, to entirely too many people, just a dumb, mentally ill hillbilly. Some of you were properly aghast that her reproductive choices were so tightly controlled by her father but apparently that outrage was only a mental exercise. Because now that she is pregnant, you’re horrified by her choice.
As for her sounding ignorant or “emotionally stunted”, the reality is that she’s merely poorly educated so of course she sounds ignorant to you and if she’s emotionally stunted, that’s the result of the predatory media circus we’ve all participated in since she was young.
But regardless of all that, poorly educated, emotionally damaged people give birth every day and they are just as likely to be loving, caring, engaging parents as well educated, emotionally mature people. There are a slew of children growing up in homes that look good on paper but are horror shows on the inside. The technically mentally stable are not doing a better job at child rearing than anyone else and everyone who’s ever worked childcare or in the educational system knows it.
People are either entitled to reproductive freedom or they are not.
💯
Exactly my thoughts. I’m disturbed by a lot of the ableism people are trotting out as concern trolling.
I know a woman who was well educated, had a great marriage and had such deep ppd that she drowned herself in a creek near a highway while her husband and family frantically looked for her. Mental health is a crap shoot, no matter who you are.
Thank u
All of this!!
Shouldn’t she be getting her teenage boys back and trying to reestablish that bond, instead of glossing over that and starting over with sycophant Sam?
Britney is sweet and all, but a mother she is not. She can barely string a coherent sentence together. God help her kids.
She doesn’t have to “have her boys back”, whatever that means, to have a good relationship with them.
I’m a family lawyer and there is plenty of research that healthy parent child relationships can occur in such a context. Just because you don’t know about it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.
I am also really troubled with the comments that she shouldn’t be having a baby, her trauma will manifest itself in the child, yada yada. I am 100% against taking fertility decisions out of a woman’s hands. And even if that were true, I know a lot of people who were born to parents with serious issues, dealt with serious trauma, and are glad to be alive.
Brittany can decide whether or not she wants to have a baby. And it’s up to her how to raise the baby regardless of the online persona she has.
Her boys should be wherever they are healthiest and happiest. They shouldn’t be expected to uproot themselves so everyone can feel better about how Britney is doing.
I was in poor mental health when I had my kids. Thank God I wasn’t famous so that the public could scrutinize whether I deserved to be a mother or not!!!
I don’t understand her fashion choices or photo choices, but she’s been isolated so long, I guess that makes sense? She seems happy now, so that’s good. Hope that guy is good to her & her kids, and their kids together.