E.L. James on 50 Shades backlash: ‘I’m a successful, middle-aged, overweight woman’

The book 50 Shades of Grey celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2022, having been unleashed on the literary world in February 2012. They are celebrating with a release, with the new cover below. The book, which began as Twilight fan fiction, went meteoric in months and stayed at number one for 20 weeks. Everyone who read it had an opinion, generally they loved or hated it. Many people felt the two leads, Ana and Christian’s relationship was abusive. E.L. claimed it was supposed to showcase a healthy exploration of BDSM. The writing was criticized, the characters were eviscerated, E.L. was dragged through the mud – and yet, the book kept selling. And then a movie deal got sold. Now, 10-years looking back, E.L. was asked if she expected the backlash and she said yes.

Has she ever met Stephenie Meyer?: No, I haven’t. I’d love to, a great deal. She just flipped the switch and she (inspired) so many people and so many of my author friends met through the “Twilight” fan fiction world… I’m a Twihard through and through. On if the backlash surprised James, specifically in 2015 during a Twitter Q&A: No, I’m a successful woman. A successful, middle-aged, overweight woman. On anticipating the haters?: I did. Oh God, yes… I spent half an hour before saying, “Guys, you need to get on top of this trolling,” and then it happened and I didn’t actually see any of it. It was fun. And it was one of those things where you think, “I’m not sure if this is a good idea,” and it just makes you think to trust your gut always… If you put yourself out there and you become phenomenally successful, people will be absolutely and utterly (expletive) to you… I’ve got quite sanguine about it. I try and avoid it. I don’t want to upset people. I hadn’t set out to upset people. On whether Ana and Christian’s relationship is toxic: It’s their relationship. It’s not called “Fifty Shades of Black and White.” It’s called “Fifty Shades of Grey.” So there we go. It’s their relationship. People project what they think these people should be doing. People are random. People are strange. I mean, Christian is probably one of the most damaged people that I’ve ever had come into contact with, so what you think of it is down to you. We’re done with the Greys: I think by writing “Freed,” which is from Christian’s point of view, I filled in some of the gaps and we find out more about him and you know, why he is the way he is… I think that we’ve left them in a good place.

I only read one of E.L.’s Grey books and did not care for any part of it so I didn’t read any more. I didn’t have a problem with their success because there was obviously a desire for that kind of thing. My only objection is that BDSM is not my kink and it felt like every erotic best seller for the next five years centered around BDSM. I can’t outright dismiss E.L.’s comments, but I know other romance/erotic authors who fit her description who did not receive the same blowback. If I had to focus on one issue, I think her massive success probably got to a lot a people. Tall poppy syndrome or something.

The authors I know, however, also wrote original stories. Formulaic, but not riding the coattails of a major franchise that had already proven itself. I appreciate the credit E.L. gave Stephanie Meyer here, but I have to assume there’s a reason Stephanie never sought her out. Again, I don’t have anything against E.L. I don’t need to read her books and I didn’t watch the movies. I do know that E.L.’s success has nothing to do with my success so if she’s living pretty because she had a best-selling idea, good for her. Even hate-reading lines her pockets – I’m sure she doesn’t care.

