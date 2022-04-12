Levin: The Windsors are ‘deeply hurt’ that the Sussexes are going to The Hague

I’ve believed for some time now that the reason the Duchess of Sussex looked so chilled out at the 2020 Commonwealth Day service was because she knew it was the last time she would have to interact with, as she recently put it, “my husband’s family.” That was the last time she saw the lot of them in person. She rocked her green cape, listened to some music, said a prayer and then she walked away. She was free. She was alive. She didn’t even bring Archie to the UK for that week-long trip. They were not getting their hands on her babies, ever. I think of that often, especially when the deranged royal reporters accuse Meghan of disrespecting the Queen or “refusing” to come back to that toxic environment. We’re in for another round of it now that Meghan has confirmed that she’ll be flying into The Netherlands to support her husband at the Invictus Games.
The Queen is said to be “deeply hurt” after “publicity-hungry” Meghan and Harry chose to go to Holland over Prince Philip’s memorial. Meghan, 40, will join Harry at his Invictus Games in Holland in her first trip out of America since Megxit – and the pair will be followed around by Netflix cameras. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both be in The Hague for the opening ceremony of Harry’s games for wounded soldiers on Saturday. It will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since Megxit two years ago.
But royal experts have claimed that this is a “snub” to the Queen – after they refused to attend Prince Philip’s memorial just days ago. And despite it being “unnecessary” for Meghan to be at the Invictus Games, she “wouldn’t want to miss out on the publicity,” it’s been claimed.
Royal expert Angela Levin told The Sun Online: “‘I think it’s truly shocking. I think the royal family are deeply hurt, but that’s precisely what they must want, otherwise, they wouldn’t act like that. We saw the queen, you can’t help but feel desperately sorry for her, she would have loved to have Harry there for the day. I just think it’s unbelievable. Meghan is going because they’re doing the next Netflix documentary. They’re going with cameras, and she wouldn’t want to miss out on the publicity. It’s such snub, you cannot believe that Harry is the same person as he was in 2018 when I met him. It looks as if he’s been somewhat brainwashed to hate his family.”
Angela Levin is deranged. There’s something wrong with her, I’m pretty sure. Some screws loose or something worse. It’s pretty rich for Levin to claim that Meghan is “seeking publicity” when Meghan has spent most of the past two years minding her business and not seeking the limelight. Think of how easy it would be for Meghan to give weekly interviews, or appear on the cover of Vanity Fair, or write a tell-all book. As for the royal family being “deeply hurt” – let’s be real. No one is hurt. William is going to be engorged with rage when Meghan and Harry get wall-to-wall positive coverage at the games. Kate will watch Meghan’s styling so that Kate can copykeen each and every look. Charles is too busy defanging the Cambridges to care. And the Queen? Well, I doubt she cares, honestly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Let’s get rid of the word “snub”. That are just living their lives. Get over it.
Lets also take every opportunity to comment on the Security issues represented in the UK.
Would anyone of these reporters go to a place where they were assessed with security threats and risks without the appropriate protection measures in place.
No. period.
There was no problem protecting every other European royal at Philip’s memorial so why can’t Harry get the same protection? It’s almost like they don’t want him to come to the UK.
The memorial is the new Oprah interview. All the abuse this couple endured from these fools. If granny gave a 💩 why not stop the BS. Could you imagine Harry at that service amongst the vultures. Then here comes granny and her perverted son. She wants nothing to do with the Sussex. It’s Harry return or f/off! No one cares about Archie n Lili. The press funds are drying up. If the monarchy can’t get the Sussex in England WW3. Their backstabbing now. Harry in England someone might slip him something. Their sick as hell.
Granny is pleasantly demented and worried only about her pervert son being put in a corner, William and Charles are openly at war and Kate is…. well boring. The British Press would NEVER publish any of that so instead it’s 100% all about Meghan/Harry because without focusing on Meghan/Harry they would have to focus on their tax funded hot mess they call the Royal Family.
“Snub” is what the RF did at the Commonwealth Service and, by some reports, to PH at Phil’s funeral. The BM and RF don’t mind snubbing, they just think the RF should be the ones snubbing H&M. They can’t stand it when it’s the other way round.
Kate absolutely snubbed Philip at his real funeral service with her glamour shot photo shoot and other antics. That’s actual snubbing of an event. She made his funeral about her. When you’ve made it known, publicly, you would not be in attendance weeks before the event., it’s not snubbing.
I have no doubt that Harry honors his grandfather the way he would want to be honored.
Well, they do say the best revenge is a life well lived.
I think that’s the only revenge Harry and Meghan care about having, and Salty Island is SO SALTY that they’re getting no narcissistic supply whatsoever from those two.
Same old faux outrage. Rinse, repeat.
The British media always do this before a Sussex public event. They want to soil the Sussex’s coverage – nothing else. They know that the Invictus games coverage is going to be good and white-hot, the complete opposite of the Cambridges “charm offensive” tour. They don’t realize how desperate they sound with their projection. “The Queen is so hurt”, “they are snubbing her.” – it’s clear that the people that are feeling snubbed here are the British Media.
They’re so outraged that this is an independent prestigious event not held on behalf of the royals and that it’s not going to fall flat on its face like the flop Caribbean tour. No reflected shine on the RF for this and no skewed coverage by the BM.
Gee, I don’t know why anyone would stay away from a country where people say things like Angela Levin. I’m sure the queen will be fine, as long as she has her pedophile son near her. What insane people they have over there!
If it was all about publicity, wouldn’t H&M have attended the memorial to be seen around plenty of royalty? If the RF had wanted them at the memorial they could have worked out a schedule for it that coincided with H&M’s schedule with Invictus. If any of the RF wants to see H&M they can pop over to the Hague; they do have access to plenty of private modes of transportation, as well as, public. If TQ misses them so much she could see that they had security to come to the UK. Not buying it.
It’s pretty galling to say it’s all about publicity, when W&K’s Caribbean Fyre Island Extravaganza Express included their own photographers & videographers.
Crying at “Caribbean Fyre Island Extravaganza” — seriously, chef’s kiss and so accurate.
It’s bizarre that the BM keeps saying that Meghan and Harry only care about money and celebrity yet there’s nothing to back it up. Most of the events they have attended are charity based. They haven’t been to any premiers or award shows. Only a few paparazzi shots once in a while. They haven’t done any endorsement deals. They didn’t attend the Thanksgiving which would have been a massive publicity shot. What exactly have they done for money or attention?
Exactly. They can’t win for nothing with these people.
Meghan won’t be allowed to be seen with the BRF.
The RF stoked negative coverage causing heightened security concerns for H & M, sent a household member to block H & M paying for local security, and then blame H & M for not showing up, all the while shunning reporters who publish the truth. The RF is not hurt.
Oh bless your heart, Angela, you’re as full of it as ever. If anything “the Windsors” (lol) are jealous. And the RRs are pissed that they won’t make any money off a visit to England. Crawl back into your hole, you repulsive troll. #AngelaLevinisaliar #Abolishthemonarchy
Brainwashed to hate his family? Um….more like giving the family thar kicked him out the space they asked for.
Harry and Meghan offered to remain part way in. The BRF said no. Stop saying they left. They were kicked out. How soon people forget.
It was the BRF’s choice to let go when Harry offered to hang on, so if any of them are upset, well…congratulations, you played yourself.
Harry is the only one in the family who isn’t brainwashed into believing the BRF are the end all and be all of the world.
IDK How anyone can see the photo above us of all 6 of them walking out at Commonwealth and think he’s brainwashed. He’s absolutely livid. Him alone, Meghan is smiling and being cordial. It’s clear who’s the one who’s upset with them, it’s Harry.
Why should they go out of their way to attend a family event where everyone is giving them the cold shoulder, Harry showed up for his grandfathers funeral and it looks like until Kate said something to him, no one was talking to him, if the family wants them to attend functions then have some manners and at least make them feel welcome.
The Windsors are “deeply hurt”, you say? I love when bullies get what they deserve. Tell them to cry more. 😘
They told Meghan they didn’t want her, so Meghan bounced.
What is really pissing them off is that Harry went with her. They really thought Harry was a idiot being lead by the ear away from Casa La Salty.
They still have not learned that Harry don’t want you.
And Harry has said flat out that he was the one pushing for them to leave. Everyone wants to blame Meghan but Harry has already pushed that narrative aside.
I thought the family couldn’t trust the Sussexes and didn’t want them around for fear of being recorded? If act like you don’t want people around then you can’t be mad when they don’t come around you. And the queen has her precious Andrew at her beck and call, I’m sure she is just fine. If Harry stops by on his way home, then that should be enough for her. She doesn’t deserve anything more, imo.
Yes! There were all sorts of stories of how the royal family needed to be careful what they said, because Harry and Meghan could leak it. Since then, we have seen leak after leak after leak after leak of supposedly private statements by William and Kate, so obviously SOMEONE ELSE is the leak (or multiple leaks). And, as you say, if the family doesn’t want Harry and Meghan around, they why should they care when Harry and Meghan don’t visit? The royal sycophants argue whatever comes to their mind at the moment, even if it conflicts with what they said 5 minutes ago. They either don’t believe all these conflicting statements, showing what utter liars they are, or they believe all the conflicting statements to be true, which looks like mental illness.
It’s a bit of a thread jack but that photo of Harry giving a death glare to Kate in the procession out needs to have Tina Brown’s quote from yesterday of “Harry adores Kate” plastered on it.
I know, it’s like he’s thinking “I can kill you with my brain.”
Just came here to say the same thing. It’s a wonder her head didn’t explode like a watermelon shot with an AK47…
I am always tickled by those photos. Meghan is beatific; Harry is PISSED; and the rest of them have varying versions of confused/concerned face. The entire story of that family in a handful of pictures.
Those photos need to be reposted time & again, as reminders.
That is a lethal kill shot from Harry.
Dear British Media:
If you describe every single thing as ‘shocking’, the word loses all meaning. Also, FYI: if, in the course of two years, there is only one paparazzi photo of Meghan, you can’t really call her publicity hungry. For someone who supposedly ‘craves the spotlight and the attention that comes with it’, Meghan is really bad at it.
Sincerely.
All of us who can see your racism showing
100% agree with this comment!
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
I know, perhaps Meghan can take some lessons on fame-whoring from Kate Middleton. She can study photos of Kate at a funereal, or Kate at ANYONE’S memorial celebration!
Yes, Meghan is so hungry for publicity she disappears for months at a time….oh wait. 🙄
Oh, that well-known attention grabbing occasion, a sporting event for disabled veterans, founded by one’s husband, financially supported by one’s foundation. She skipped the Oscars and the Philip thing because they were way too low-profile. She’ll show up in The Hague in attention-grabbing black or denim pants, a monochrome shirt or top, and (gasp) cute shoes, gagging to be on the best-dressed list. As one does.
That would be Kate who showed up at a jungle tea party in a shiny pink ball gown; woefully overdessed.
Didn’t they say the Sussexes aren’t to be trusted around the royals and that the royals are scared of being recorded? Now they’re crying that they won’t be there? How is Meghan’s presence unnecessary in an event founded by her husband yet necessary in the memorial of a man she only knew for 18 months? Is anyone asking these questions?
I agree that there is something very unwell with Levin. She spent one hour of her life with Harry and thinks that created a bond with him and his inner thoughts forever. Wasn’t it reported that he was very upset she turned that one interview into a book about him? Like, that wasn’t the reason for the face to face time?
When she and other royal ‘experts’ got pranked by those guys re the Oprah interview into giving their comments before the interview even aired, Levin’s bit was filled with such hateful venom. And she hadn’t even seen the interview yet!
Nutcase.
It wasn’t even an hour, it was 15 minutes and that was after months of begging KP to get Harry to sit down with her.
I’m of the belief that Levin has never had a sit down interview with Prince Harry. This Sun story says when she met with him in 2018. Either it’s a typo or AL has forgotten her lies. The Newsweek article came out in June 2017. That article was comprised of at least 5 other people’s stories about Prince Harry. The two big ones that Levin pretended were hers. are Peter Hunt’s & Byrony Gordon’s interviews with Harry(both Hunt & Gordon have videos/recordings). Levin does not. Levin (in selling her Harry book) said she spent a year accompanying him, then it became a year and a half, then 4 interviews, then an hour and after being challenged,(Sensemaker Live0 15-20 minutes. AL has over the last few years come up with new things from her “interview” with Harry that didn’t make it into the June 2017 Newsweek sketchy article. Levin is a liar that forgets her own lies. She also wrote an article claiming Meghan would never let Harry leave the RF institution. That article is hard to find now. I couldn’t find in Muckracks listings. It was there at one point.
The Queen isn’t hurt and no one else in the BRF are hurt. The only ones hurt are the BM and Kate (who would have wanted it to be a peacemaking, bullf*ckery photo op).
Angela Levin interacting & sharing tweets from ant-Meghan accounts, shows her stupidity and where she gets her “info” from.
I always suspected that Angela nurtures some unholy passion for Harry. She needs to crawl back under her bridge, If Meghan wanted publicity from Netflix, she has them on speed dial back home in Cali. After all, they are producing her show.
Omg, that’s such horse s**t. The Queen only cared about Andrew escorting her to her seat.
I’m sure the folks who still even remotely care are the cambridges who still think they’re in some sort of competition with the sussexes. they’ll definitely be seething at the positive coverage after their the tragic Caribbean tour.
If the only thing she cares about is publicity like Levin claims , then she would’ve come for the memorial service like they hoped
Levin is a hateful, evil harpy with nothing but venom, PERSONAL opinion and lies dripping from her tongue. She will say anything that is an attack against Meghan and Harry.
I see all these articles about snubs, disrespect and so on, like the pure example of the method used by BM and RF – “blame the victim”. They have to repeat this more and more for this to become constant and the only narrative about Sussexes. Most of the people and not just DF readers, have relatively short memory span especially regarding Royals. As we know, not many are interested in Royals and following them closely. So, repeating “Harry disrespects the Queen”, “Meghan publicity hungry” is enough sometimes. Many forgot already the exact reasons and circumstances of H&M leaving, but simple and short message about “poor Queen” will remain.
Only in England and Australia. And only their people care about what they think. Other thinking people don’t really revere the queen like they do and have seen what’s happened to Meghan and/or have experienced the British monarchy firsthand. Ask the Caribbean countries. In other words, the BM don’t get to set the narrative about the Sussexes.
Well, the royal family needs to understand that service is universal. The queen and Charles always put service above all else. Harry and Meghan believe in service, not to the detriment of their family certainly, but to their health. The Invictus Games have been Harry’s project and Meghan is going to support Harry and the people and families participating. That’s what service is. What doesn’t Angela Levin understand? The queen would understand this.
Please, the idea that the Windsors are “deeply hurt” by anything is preposterous.
Right, they have no feelings, only egos.
Angela Levin is one of the most deranged humans ever. There is something deeply wrong with her. Her obsession with Meghan is troubling.
I keep saying it every time Angela Levin makes a comment about Harry and Meghan, she’s unhinged. She has no way of knowing if the Royal Family is hurt by them going to the Hague. That’s absolute nonsense. For months the Palace aides have been telling us that the family didn’t want Harry and Meghan in the UK so now the family is supposed to hurt because their wishes are being respected. The only people hurt by this is the press who don’t get the access and exclusives anymore. All this crying about Netflix is because Harry’s is no longer forced to make documentaries with some British media company.
It’s astonishing to me that the BM is still pretending that the RF is anything like a regular family. They are vicious and desperate and all seem to hate each other, and I’ve always felt it was telling that someone like Meghan who’d been raised in the Hollywood pressure cooker took a glance around KP and said…hell no. I think Harry was okay sticking around because 1.) that was the only family ecosystem he’s ever known and 2.) he assumed that deep, deep down somewhere, William had his back. I think that once he observed Meghan and Daria’s supportive relationship and also realized William and Kate were actively trying to sabotage him, he understood that they had to leave.
I genuinely hope they never go back to Salty Isle. I guess H&M will when the queen dies, but truly they shouldn’t because the queen doesn’t deserve the respect of them attending her funeral. She’s just as awful as the rest of the RF
The Queen couldn’t care less that Harry wasn’t at the memorial. She paid zero attention to her other grandson, why would she have been so badly missing this one?
Just realized she had more than just two grandsons at that service, but we all know the press only cares about two–the heir and the one they get to beat up all the time in their papers.
She had her favourite child; she needed no grandsons.
They’d hope that if Harry came back, he could fill the role she’s decided Andrew should but… ya made your beds folks!
The only thing the Windsors are butt-hurt about is all the excitement and positive news about Invictus. And Angela Levin needs to see a shrink, her obsessive contempt for the Sussexes is bordering on psychosis.
In choosing a side, am sure those Court clowns are “deeply hurt” by the other’s choice of toothpaste.
After all, claiming at every turn to be the victim is classic abuser and also lazy- demonstrated, reinforced and oh look, one side of this sad family is defending pedophile rape. Maybe they should make an effort for actual victims instead of doing so much harm as entitled failure.
They WILL be safer in the Netherlands than in the UK. It’s a military event lasting several days and the Dutch goverment will provide top level security.
One thing that may be causing concern in Palace circles is the contrast between the welcoming Dutch royal family and the rejecting UK royal family. Perhaps Charles should hop over to the Hague.
The Windsor’s are all living the good life in their many toileted castles and are so vague about The Hague as to not give a stuff. Why would they anyway when useful idiots like Angela can whine on their behalf about hurt feelings because a relative has done something impactful and effective for a change? Angela lost all credibility when exposed for following trolls who spread conspiracy theories about Meghan and shouldn’t be interviewed or quoted as an expert on them just because she met H once?? Is she the male equivalent of PIers Moron, one meeting and then forever stalking?
Yeah, Angela, the queen calls you up and tell you how she feels. Actually, if she is hurt, it serves her right.
Does anyone here think that Future King Chuckles the Gutless will show up at The Hague to support his son? Anyone?
The British media hate-speak about Meghan and Harry all over the world. It’s all DARVO– deny, attack, reverse victim and offender. The truth is, if there ever were a competition between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, the Sussexes have already won. Obviously. They are worlds better than the Cambridges in every way imaginable, and the British media all know it. All they can do is poison the water and invent snubs, disrespect and hate.
Who exactly is the euphemism for “the Queen “?
The Royal Rota affectionately cited as “the caravan” as in circus?
OR
Angela Levin?
In either case, it does not matter, their emotions/feelings are not important.
All the whining of skipping Phillip’s memorial and gloating of not getting rooms at the Dutch palace, the BRF and the government are showing the biggest disrespect of all: not congratulating and wishing good luck for Team GB for these Games. I have not seen a social media post, newspaper spread or a billboard to that effect. The press does the occasional human interest story but that is overshadowed by the slagging off on the Sussexes. It’s like the Windsors are hoping Invictus will fail as punishment for Harry bailing on them. Setting off another PR landmine at the expense of those British vets. Oh well, play stupid games; win stupid prizes.
Wow. Excellent point. And it would be so easy for any of the royal SM sites to say something and get some good (for once) PR.
Levin seems so jealous. Always trying to protect the royals like shes one of them. Unhinged and obsessive.
Angela Levin might not be unhinged; she might be cold and calculating. Either way, she is evil.
The Windsors ( Charles and William) have not adequately acknowledged Archie and Lili nor seen the children in almost THREE YEARS. Lili will be one year old, and her grandfather Charles has spent more time visiting foreign countries than checking in on his youngest grandchild. But sure, let’s hear all about the Windsors faux outrage.
Charles had plenty of opportunities to go in a private jet and visit Harry and Meghan and the children…
This is not a royal sanctioned event-this is a charity Prince Harry developed and worked on for several years-he truly enjoys doing this type of charity to give them more visibility-this organization knows this as well-the UK media has shown that they cannot treat the Sussexes fairly nowhere in this world-this shows the isolation of the UK with their coverage-I am sure Harry has put media passes in the hands of journalists who are coming to highlight the events and the athletes as the strides they have made in life-Harry and Meghan are not media hungry as stated by many UK tabloids-they keep saying this to try and push them to be more in the Media spotlight-the Sussexes are not playing that game-that caused Harry’s mother death in a way-Harry and Meghan’s main focus is to do the charities they love and enjoy-highlight them as much as they can with the tools at their disposal-make sure their children have something to go by as they are growing up-SERVICE IS UNIVERSAL