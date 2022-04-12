The Sussexes’ spokesperson says Meghan will attend Invictus ‘for the first few days’

Over the weekend, the Daily Mirror had an “exclusive” about how the Duchess of Sussex will join her husband at the Invictus Games in The Netherlands, which start this coming weekend. The number of people yelling at me for simply ~believing~ a piece of Daily Mirror reporting was really something. It wasn’t even that I BELIEVED the Mirror’s reporting, I had already been saying for weeks that I thought Meghan would turn up at The Hague, probably with the kids. I believed that the Mirror was just doing the same thing I did – making an educated guess. In any case, the Sussexes’ spokesperson has now confirmed it: Meghan is going to the Invictus Games.
The Duchess of Sussex will join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in The Hague for the first few days, says a spokesperson for the couple. The international competition will take place in The Hague, Netherlands, from 16 to 22 April after being delayed by the pandemic.
Meghan made her first appearance at an official engagement attended by Harry on 24 September 2017 when she attended the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada, although the pair sat about 18 seats apart. The following day, the pair emerged hand in hand to make their first official public appearance together at the wheelchair tennis.
Team UK competitor Daniel O’Connor, who is from Hereford and suffers from chronic pain, is competing in archery and indoor rowing this year at the Games. He praised Meghan for her “continued support” towards the Games.
Harry and Meghan, who live in the US, did not attend the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh in London last month.
LMAO “Harry and Meghan, who live in the US, did not attend the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh in London last month…” My goodness, they are so salty! They really cannot stand the fact that they can’t shame or guilt Harry into coming back whenever they snap their fingers. They cannot stand the fact that he’s not playing their dumb games anymore. The more they pitch a fit about Harry’s absence from Philip’s memorial service, the more I want Harry and Meghan to completely blank the UK entirely. No visiting the Queen, no checking in on Prince Charles, nothing. Just fly to the Netherlands and then go back to Montecito.
As for Meghan confirming her appearance for “the first few days”… I mean, it’s just a one-week event. What is she going to do, fly back to Montecito after two days? I guess she could, but it would be great if she stayed for the whole event. I’ll take what I can get though! Y’all know the photos will be great.
A few days indicate to me that she’s leaving the kids in Montecito with Doria and will return to them promptly.
She will be there for the weekend before going back home.
Agreed. 👍👍
I pretty much elaborated below.
My take as well, which is a bummer because little Archie with his Dad at Invictus would break the internet and get Salty Isle so mad.
They may bring Archie, but not want to travel with the baby yet. I could see that.
I cannot wait for the sensation,outrage the fits that will cause😄
I would love to see them fly right past Britain to take those kids to IG, and right past Britain again on the way home.
I think maybe they just hedged their estimate.
Like perhaps she will be there the whole time but might not be able to be at every event.
If they said she would be there the whole time then the story might about how she is missing during an event.
I said the same on my Twitter feed. With the BA.2 variant on the rise everywhere, and the kids too young to vaccinate, I think they’ll stay home with Doria. Perhaps Netflix will get some shots (back of the head, for security reasons) of the kids watching from home to see Mom and Dad on tv (which would be adorable, hearing the squeals as they recognize them 😊). But I’d think it’s still too dangerous to travel with tiny kids, even private.
Archie is almost 3 which is old enough to understand and enjoy the experience. Perhaps they’ll bring him for the first few days and leave Lili with Doria.
Whatever they do there will be huge media interest, which will raise the profile of Invictus.
I cant wait to see what other events suddenly pop for the Keens or perhaps Kate coming out of some random book store.Lol,Yes the pics will be Fab!
Expect a plethora of pap pics of the kids doing random strolls or whatever the keens think can match the night of H and M.you know keen Willileaks will be desperate to do something for Earth day or It’ll probably be something like litter picking The poor dolls will have to cut Easter break short
#thrownunderaBuSsS!!
Yep, WK’s current absence is because they want to do something they consider big during Invictus. So the poor Keens need all the rest they can take 😏
LOL, and I’d bet money you’re right, Alexandria. An Easter egg hunt on the grounds of Kensington, perhaps? We know the RR’s won’t be too busy to take the pictures. Whatever it is , it will be a glorious flop.
I wonder if she has something else planned in Europe? So she’ll make some appearances at the Invictus Games, go do that “something else” and then come back for the closing ceremonies? It doesn’t seem likely she would fly all that way to stay for a few days and then leave just a few days before Harry and fly back to LA separately. But I guess its certainly possible.
She still has SmartWorks and The Hubb in the UK but I wonder if she would try to slip in there unless they have come to some sort of security arrangement.
I don’t think she would go to the UK without Harry and without proper security.
I don’t know, maybe she is just going straight home, especially if they don’t bring the kids.
As we know though, H&M are good at flying under the radar, and we won’t find out about it until AFTER it’s been done. Meg might very well fly in, do what she needs/wants to, and then have the pics released AFTER she’s left already.
Maybe something with World Kitchen? It will just be nice to see them. I pray the event is successful and everyone has a wonderful time. I’m looking forward to it.
Something to do with Ukraine?
That was my thought, that she has something cooking and she wants to see to it while she’s in the neighborhood. Nothing U.K. centered, though–something global, more citizen-of-the-world.
Those Invictus photos started my style stalking with Meghan. I immediately bought the sunglasses and the husband shirt. Her casual style is great. I can’t afford her formal outfits, but I sure can buy a pair or two of her sneakers and jeans. I’m looking forward to this year’s Invictus gains and more purchases. 🙂
Check out “Everlane” and “And Other Stories”, both stores she’s worn before. Really nice stuff at reasonable prices! I found a lot of great things at both!
Can’t. Wait.
They need to stop whining about the 40-minute thanksgiving service. It wasn’t the funeral, for god’s sake. It was a SHOW. Harry’s been dutiful enough with re: to his grandfather. This is a genuine work event that he’s co-hosting. Meghan has been at his side for these since they began their relationship. Of course she’ll support these events and the living people it benefits. #ServiceIsUniversal
I wish H & M would make this another Bad Bitch Tour that we can live on forever!
From your keyboard to God’s ears.
Meghan has work to do! She’s building her podcast and her Pearl series.😉
My guess is she’ll be there for 3 days.
Such a brief stay, so kids won’t come, but stay in Montecito with Mama Doria.
Jill Biden/Kamala Harris will also make an appearance at Invictus.😁
Then Harry will pop over to see the Queen when it’s over.👍
The Netherlands are pulling out all the stops, is it confirm that Flotus and VP will be there?
The Sussexes are supportive of one another, can’t understand why some people are shocked that Meghan is going to be there.
What a non-sequitur in the last line of the DM article! It’s my prediction that every British story from now on will include that information. For example: “Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who did not attend Philip’s memorial service, have just won the Nobel Peace Prize.”
wait, you forgot something – “prince harry and meghan, who live in a 14 million dollar mansion with 50 bathrooms, and did not attend Phillip’s memorial service…..”
Prince Harry and Meghan who took the time to use one of their 50 bathrooms couldn’t spare 40 minutes to attend Philip memorial service. Lol
“…who took the only thing the queen could call her own while living in a 14 gazillion dollar mansion with a bathroom for every day of the year and who did not attend Philip’s thanksgiving service…”
Lol, we could add to this forever:
“…who took the only thing the queen could call her own while living in a 14 gazillion dollar mansion with a bathroom for every day of the year and who did not attend Philip’s thanksgiving service…TEN YEARS AGO…”
It’s possible that he has deep respect for his grandfather but was, like all of us, so repulsed by the deeds of Uncle Paedrew, that he could not bring himself to share a building with the man. He must also think of his York cousins with pity and compassion. They need therapy and perhaps he will inspire them.
LOL @JFerber Sadly, you’re spot on. It also demonstrates (as know)n the sad state of the BM.
Hypothetically, the Sussexes could have a party celebrating their 5th anniversay next year. The BM would be like, OMFG, they had a party celebrating being married for 5 years when they didn’t make it to Philip’s memorial service.
Becks 1, I was thinking of that. Yes to all of that!
With this we know that it’s certain members of the British media will be waiting like vultures to pounce on them. They were planning to do so anyway with Harry’s presence but this confirmation means they’ll be even more rabid.
I hope like hell many of them are blacklisted and won’t be allowed anywhere within even telescopic lens distance of the couple.
@jasper, I think that’s why they want them to see the Queen so badly. The tabloid media has been banned and excluded from the Invictus Games. I think the BBC is only covering it. Chris Ship just happened to be in the Netherlands for “vacation”and I don’t think ITV are covering it either. The only way the British press will make money now is if the Sussexes come to Britain. That’s a tough spot to be in. Harry and Meghan hold all the cards and they hate it. There’s a reason they keep harping on the memorial and I absolutely believe this was made up for the sole purpose of getting the Sussexes over there, just like the Diana statue party. I absolutely believe they want to “ambush” them, as getting them in the same room with the Rota.
@Brit Ship picked a helluva time for a “vacation”. I hope all his sources dry up. It was so damned difficult for them to be decent human beings to the Sussexes and they seem to think that constant haranguing will bring Harry back into that abusive clan.
They somehow really can’t change their modus operandi.
Expect many faux events in the future as well. It’s morbid to say, but I’m sure they’re salivating at the thought of Harry (and possible Meghan) coming for a funeral when the Queen passes, since having them in the same room with the other royals will give them spin for weeks upon weeks. And then afterwards I imagine there will be memorials and more statue unveilings and every other plaque-behind-a-curtain event they can come up with. They will try every thing they can to get one or both of them in the UK.
@jasper. I think they know what they’re doing isn’t working. They thrive off negativity and bullying but I think they’re traumatized and intrigued because Harry and Meghan are not catering and bending over backwards for them. The media and RF are in a bind because both need the Sussexes. The media needs the cash and the RF needs the charisma. This is why that symbiotic relationship is so bad. The media has more power than the royals and the media needs it’s money makers back and the royals aren’t delivering.
It was announced somewhere (I think Rebecca on her amazing @duchess_of_sussex_ page) posted that apparently 300 or something reporters have booked for the games. So yeah there’s no way chippy is in the Netherlands for a holiday 🙄
@Brit: “The media and RF are in a bind because both need the Sussexes. The media needs the cash and the RF needs the charisma. [T]he media needs its money makers back and the royals aren’t delivering.”
The royals aren’t delivering the Sussexes, because they can’t! There’s conflicts of interest going on these days betwixt and between the silent contract.
The royals might need M&H’s charisma, but they are jealous and resentful of M&H’s glow and of M&H’s growing influence. The firm tries to deny their need to own the golden couple, all the while copying everything they do — all the while aiding the tabloids in throwing barbs thousands of miles across the pond!
The vile tabloids and leech rota meanwhile are becoming even more desperate and punchy, as they flail about in all their hateful insignificance and uselessness.
Covid has returned. Theres in increase in LA, DC and England. The children are better off staying in California. They have a compound which helps.That family doesn’t care about those children. The way his granny paraded Andrew around in that church was a BIG FU. That had to hurt Harry. They wanted Meghan to miscarry I truly believe that. I wouldn’t expose my children to those vultures. Imagine William smirking🤮🤮🤮🤮. Kate looking pissed because the spotlight has diminished. Meghan should avoid that country and those vultures. Harry can go but Meghan and the children I wouldn’t expose them. The press wants money. The family wants nothing to do with them that includes granny. QE isn’t a nice person. I think she’s pissed Harry left because that wasn’t the plan. She’s evil I wouldn’t leave my children alone with any of them; hate the mother hate her children. The press had the nerve to say they can stay with PC or WK. America is a FU country but England is hell on wheels. That country thrives on stupidity! They believe their what we all should inspire to be Lazy, ignorant, callous, parasitic and dumb as F&@k!
Spent the last two weeks in England, forgot to pack extra masks, went to Boots and they had about 4 packs of cloth masks, got a box at another Boots, since BoJo lift the mask wearing, guess the stores are not restocking.
Everyone was telling me you don’t have to wear a mask, but no way in hell was I going maskless there, I wear a mask at home, then Sunday I had to take a Covid test to get back in the U S.
Went to the Arsenal game Saturday and heard some new cuss words.
Yes, a friend of mine also just came back from 2 weeks in England. She and her husband wore masks the whole time, but were surprised to see that they were in the tiny minority of mask wearers. She told me that nobody’s talking about H&M and Phillip’s memorial, but everybody is talking about how disgusting it was that Andrew was front and center escorting the Queen.
Salty Island are traumatized over the loss of revenue and have no access to the true money makers. They hate that they have independence and control over their lives. They hate that Meghan and Harry aren’t falling for the traps that all the royals fell for. They’re upset that no amount of abuse, bullying and threats aren’t doing anything. We’ve reached a point that they’re practically begging Harry and Meghan to come back. They didn’t realize that attacking the Sussexes and ripping them everyday actually set them free from worry or care about them or their opinions.
^^ Exactly @Brit, and well-stated! Thank you.
The first few days means the children won’t be coming. I’m just puzzled by the anger from royalists and the press because Harry and Meghan won’t go to the UK when they’ve been constantly saying that they didn’t want them there.
Chris Ship for ITV describes this as first Invictus since PH left the Royal Family, like he RAN away from home?!! How many more times, PH left a job that was crippling him and driving M to despair! It is okay for anyone to resign and get another job, sometimes abroad if the opportunities are better!
@Lady Digby They really refuse to accept that their actions and that of their chosen royals resulted in the Sussexes choosing to leave. Willful blindness.
So, Chris Ship is taking the time to report on Invictus, is he? Even though he’s supposedly on “vacation”? In The Hague? At the same time as the Sussexes? WHAT a coincidence. And what a dedicated reporter, I mean to work while on “vacation.”
Royal reporters need to update their vocabulary. Harry did not leave the Royal Family. I think ‘resign’ is perfect alternative. As in PH resigned from the family business.
I hope the games go great! Invictus really is wonderful. I went to a bunch of events when it was held in Toronto in 2017(and just missed seeing Prince Harry at an event by an hour because i left early).
No doubt Harry and Meghan will do a great job bringing attention to the games and connecting with athletes and their families. The royal rota and Harry’s terrible family can stay mad and bitter.
I bet you 23 bathrooms that this weekend either Saturday or Sunday is when the keenbridges will come out again to try to steal some attention and spotlight. Unfortunately no one will be looking because the hot Prince Charming and madam duchess are back and let’s face it, Harry and Meghan are the only two people want to talk about
My guess is we’ll see another pub lunch or the like, or the kids will attend church for easter and we’ll get pictures of that.
@becks1 can defo see that happening. Easter’s on Sunday right?
This weekend is Easter weekend so if there is a church event being done by the queen they will likely show up for that.
Betty already gave a heads-up that she wont be attending their big easter do, which apparently is this thursday 14th—–the day before good friday when the brits have their annual “maundy service.” Charles and the mistress queen will attend instead. Apparently betty didnt normally miss this service and charles has ever only attended once and cowmilla, not ever. No word on what the cambitches will be doing for easter.
She usually attends St George’s Chapel on Easter Sunday. I guess that’s doubtful this year. Wonder if C&C will do that.
It has to be a sporty appearance to counter the Invictus Games, so I predict Burger King and the kids spotted kicking a soccer ball around Windsor. They are in Windsor, of course, to support the Queen, but more likely hanging out in Bucklebury for Easter.
I think Meghan might turn up at an Ukrainian refugee shelter somewhere else in Europe. you know she’s going to pack her days to make the most of it
I suspect that the few days she is in the Hague will be spent supporting the Games, nothing else.
I agree w/Amy. She won’t do anything publicly that could take the spotlight away from Invictus. She might make connections for her podcast, tho. I don’t like speculating too much, I think it gives he crazy loons ideas.
If she does anything not related to Invictus they would probably release it after the game is over.
My thoughts too, but I also think that if the kids are with her they will visit the UK, unless they are keeping that option for the Jubilee.
@PrincessK: Unless, the UK government changes its stance regarding security for Harry and his family, Meghan and the children will not be visiting the UK. Harry has already confirmed this.
Can you imagine if they bring the children to The Netherlands and then return to the U.S. with no side trip to the U.K. The BM would lose it collective mind, and I’m here for it.
I think the kids will be there because Sunday is Easter. Doria could be there too. A meet and greet with the Dutch royals? Love it that Dutch and American press will get dibs and the BM get sloppy seconds.
@aquarius64: They’re not meeting the Dutch royals. And if Meghan was staying the entire week, I’d believe that the children will be there. The fact that she only spending a few days says the children won’t be on the trip.
It has been announced Queen Maxima will attend part of IG, and King Willem-Alexander will be at the closing ceremony. No word yet about other royals, but Fred of Denmark has attended others in the past (London, Sydney).
LOL Why would M not meet the dutch royals? The NL are hosting the games, founded and led by her husband, Prince Harry. It has already been announced that members of the royal family will be there. It goes without saying that there’ll be a formal meeting of the Sussexes and the DRF.
D’uh.
@Charm and notasugarhere: It’s been reported that the Dutch Royals won’t have an audience with the Sussexes. I haven’t heard anything about Maxima attending but the King will be at the closing ceremony. Point is there’s not going to be any official photo op with the Dutch Royals. Not that I think Harry would be upset about that. He hated those kind of things anyway. It’s going to be informal as it can be because that’s the way Harry likes it.
Princess Margriet will likely also be there, as she’s on the IG Netherland committee. I didn’t state official meeting or ‘audience’, while you seem to be implying the royals will not interact with Harry or Meghan in any way. You don’t know if there will or will not be an official photo call at IG, as there was one with Margriet and Harry before. Several royals will be at this event, they will interact with Harry (and Meghan if she is there), formally or informally. Why insist otherwise?
Yeah, I am team absolutely informal. And no pics. Everything Invictus related.
@notasugarhere: Yeah I know Princess Margriet is the chair of the Hague Games. She’s definitely going to be there. But the Dutch Royal Family is not going roll out the red carpet for Harry and Meghan which will be fine with them. Harry and Meghan are for the Games and the veterans, not the Dutch Royal Family.
Of course, Duchess Meghan would attend the Invictus game in the Hague. A wife supporting her husband at an event that is dearest to him. I look forward to seeing the athletes finally compete after 2 years of waiting…best wishes to every one of them.
Also, I’ll take pleasure in the joy of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrating the athletes while having a wonderful time themselves. Just like Cory Booker, my joy during these games cannot/could not be stolen by the naysayers.
This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine.
This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine.
This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine.
Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine.
Let it shine around the world, We’re gonna let it shine.
Let it shine around the world, We’re gonna let it shine.
Let it shine around the world, We’re gonna let it shine.
Let it shine around the world!
Let it shine, We’ll all shine, We’ll all shine, We’ll all shine!
Let shine, let it shine, let it shine!
Oh yes! 💗
BM still whining about H&M not traveling a minimum 22 hrs round trip for a 40-50 service. So lame.
As for Meg only attending the “first few days” of Invictus, I’m hope she just enjoys free time in The Netherlands. Girl deserves a vacation.
They’re probably leaving the kids home with grandma and she doesn’t want to be away from them a whole week, which is fair. She’s there to support but at the end of the day Invictus is her husband’s baby. I didn’t see them bringing the kids anyway with COVID still being a thing (no matter what the media and governments try to tell us) and them putting emphasis on their children being private citizens.
I think maybe the announcement was vague to confuse the press. Meghan doesn’t need to provide an agenda anymore and the focus of the games should be on the athletes not on her. Harry has a bigger role with Invictus as founder so he should be more in the spotlight. As to whether the kids are going, again, they don’t have to provide any info on that anymore. It could be for security reasons they don’t want to announce that ahead of time anyway.
I think you are right. I wouldn’t see them giving away their movements to the press.
I agree with this take.
I hope they continue to “snub” that family as well. I don’t know how Harry feels about his granny these days. But after seeing all that she’s done for Andrew, I don’t think she even deserves to see those kids. Hell, at this point I’d let Charles see them before her. That woman didn’t open her mouth once in defense of Meghan yet she’s moving heaven and earth to rehabilitate her sexual predator son. I think it’s true about her having little control over her life and decisions as queen. and I think that’s why H&M don’t hold her responsible for anything that happened. But I also believe that what little power she does have, she chose to use to protect Andrew. And that’s got to hurt and cause them to reevaluate some stuff about her. Who knows, maybe she’s a full on prisoner and a victim of elder abuse with zero say about anything. I doubt it tho. I hope she never sees the Sussex kids.
I think it is like Charles and William might have said we’ll see about Harry, it is our business, and she is then managing about Andrew. If Andrew were not a problem, and she really wanted to help Harry,she might do it, but as it is, I see her like whatever power they left her with, she’s using it on helping her self-important noncey tantrum baby.
As for Harry, she loves him, but he is at the mercy of her heirs.
@Nyro: I said it the other day, it would seem that when it comes to Harry all decisions are made by Charles, not the Queen. It would explain why Harry still has affection and respect for her.
As much as I want to see cute cute pics of the kids, I hope they stay at home because it’ll make Salty Isle even more salty.
Another reason for the kids to be with the Sussexes: in case Toxic Tom shows up at Casa Monteceito unannounced over Easter. The Markles have a bad habit of going to people’s homes uninvited.
I suspect that “uninvited” is the ONLY way they can go anywhere. You’ve seen and heard them.
Security will be at the house.
It’s a shame Meghan will probably not meet Queen Maxima. I believe she is Argentinian, and Meghan once did a diplomatic internship in BA, so they would have a natural topic of conversation! And would be able to converse together in Spanish.
I think the British royals would actively prevent it now while they can–can’t have Harry and Meghan making the Cambridges look bad. That’s what this is all about. They are the official representatives of the British royal family, not the Sussexes. My guess is that certain folks are ADAMANT about that. The other royals probably want to avoid any awkwardness with the British royals so for now, they will stay away–making the case for “Harry and Meghan and pariahs”, which will be the next story the ratchets write.
Yo Chris Ship, I just wrote your next headline for you so you can enjoy your “vacation.” No need to thank me for it. I know you lurk here along with the other crusty-ass ratchets!
I’m sure they will meet, even if it’s a private meeting and not announced. Maxima and Meghan would have things to talk about which is not limited to the weather and how the kiddies are.
I understand that the Sussex children are being raised away from media glare, but I would love, love to see Archie, who is a big boy by this time, clapping and encouraging the games athletes. He would love it. So would I. Dream on, right?
Don’t want to be a downer, but I’ve seen nothing about required vaccinations at the Invictus Games. If that’s the case, it will be a super-spreader event. It would be a terrible idea to expose the children.
Everyone is getting covid vaccinated or not from other triple Vax people. They are where I live and almost everyone is vaccinated.
What? You’re saying that people get COVID vaccinations from other vaccinated people?
What makes you think people with compromised immune systems and their families would reject vaccination?
Nothing. Of course some people are not but the current variant is also spread by fully vx people. This is from medical authorities. It’s naive to assume it’s about vaccination status (I’m fully vx as is everyone I know).
We don’t see the Sussexes or their children often-but when we do- it becomes a juggernaut-The vaccine for 5 year olds and under will not be ready until sometime in May-so no I don’t see the children going with them-they may make the Queen’s jubilee in June if vaccinated-Meghan is supporting an event that her husband is deeply involved with and committed to-this is a charity that needs all the spotlights it can get-I don’t give a damn about the UK press- I want this to be successful for this organization-everything else is bullshitters and shitstainers who don’t give a damn about these disabled veterans-the evildoers are coming to cause trouble and write garbage-plain and simple to me-Good luck to the Invictus games and the Sussexes for highlighting a very important charity.