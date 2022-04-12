The Sussexes’ spokesperson says Meghan will attend Invictus ‘for the first few days’

Over the weekend, the Daily Mirror had an “exclusive” about how the Duchess of Sussex will join her husband at the Invictus Games in The Netherlands, which start this coming weekend. The number of people yelling at me for simply ~believing~ a piece of Daily Mirror reporting was really something. It wasn’t even that I BELIEVED the Mirror’s reporting, I had already been saying for weeks that I thought Meghan would turn up at The Hague, probably with the kids. I believed that the Mirror was just doing the same thing I did – making an educated guess. In any case, the Sussexes’ spokesperson has now confirmed it: Meghan is going to the Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex will join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in The Hague for the first few days, says a spokesperson for the couple. The international competition will take place in The Hague, Netherlands, from 16 to 22 April after being delayed by the pandemic. Meghan made her first appearance at an official engagement attended by Harry on 24 September 2017 when she attended the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada, although the pair sat about 18 seats apart. The following day, the pair emerged hand in hand to make their first official public appearance together at the wheelchair tennis. Team UK competitor Daniel O’Connor, who is from Hereford and suffers from chronic pain, is competing in archery and indoor rowing this year at the Games. He praised Meghan for her “continued support” towards the Games. Harry and Meghan, who live in the US, did not attend the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh in London last month.

[From Sky News]

LMAO “Harry and Meghan, who live in the US, did not attend the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh in London last month…” My goodness, they are so salty! They really cannot stand the fact that they can’t shame or guilt Harry into coming back whenever they snap their fingers. They cannot stand the fact that he’s not playing their dumb games anymore. The more they pitch a fit about Harry’s absence from Philip’s memorial service, the more I want Harry and Meghan to completely blank the UK entirely. No visiting the Queen, no checking in on Prince Charles, nothing. Just fly to the Netherlands and then go back to Montecito.

As for Meghan confirming her appearance for “the first few days”… I mean, it’s just a one-week event. What is she going to do, fly back to Montecito after two days? I guess she could, but it would be great if she stayed for the whole event. I’ll take what I can get though! Y’all know the photos will be great.