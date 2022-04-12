Camilla Parker Bowles ‘had to be coaxed out of bed’ on her 2005 wedding day

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s wedding anniversary was April 9th. They’ve now been married 17 years. They’ve been together through two marriages, multiple affairs and mountains of tabloid drama since the 1970s. In the Telegraph’s first excerpt of Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers, Brown focuses on everything around Charles and Camilla’s 2005 wedding, from the chaotic choice to actually get married, to the death of a beloved pope, to the Queen popping out of the reception to watch a horse race. You can read the full excerpt here (if you subscribe). Some highlights:
By 2004, Camilla had a dual life: When the Prince travelled, Camilla made festive escapes from royal dullness to her rambling Wiltshire bolthole near Highgrove. She had refused to give it up, for here at least she could loll around, eat peas straight from the garden, enjoy a cigarette without furtively smoking up the chimney as she did when Charles was around, and have raucous dinners in the kitchen with her now-adult kids. But she felt marooned. Despite all the patient manoeuvring into royal acceptance that seemed to be gathering steam after the death of the Queen Mother and the Golden Jubilee, all her sweet-talking of a succession of private secretaries to the Queen and the Prince of Wales, all the careful overtures to the still guarded Prince William and an outright sullen Prince Harry, there was always some fresh debacle not of her making that drove her underground again.
Camilla almost had empathy for Diana: For a while, Camilla had thought that there was an upside to not being Charles’s wife. She had always hated flying, speaking in public, dressing up and getting press attention. She had never had a calendar filled with things she didn’t want to do, which essentially defines the royal way of life. The Prince’s routine was relentless. He never ate lunch, and breakfasted on the same birdseed and peeled fruit every morning. Punctuality had never been Camilla’s strong suit, but Charles expected her to be ready for engagements at his own regimented pace. When she asked where they were going, he would snap: “Haven’t you read the brief?” One of her friends at that time told me that she had even started to feel some empathy with Diana’s manifold discontents.
Charles dithered about proposing: The Prince, in his usual tormented fashion, dithered about what a second marriage would do to his popularity. The gossip columns started to imply that Charles’s interest in Camilla was waning. There were lots of winking references to the oft-quoted Jimmy Goldsmith aphorism that “when you marry your mistress, you create a job vacancy”.
The proposal: Charles proposed to Camilla at last, on bended knee at Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate, over the New Year. They had each spent Christmas with their families, and Charles had briefed his mother and his sons at Sandringham on what he planned to do. The Queen, softened up by the prelate and rising public approval, agreed that “regularis[ing]”, in royal parlance, Camilla’s role was the only course that now made sense for the working efficiency of the Firm. HM even signed off on Charles choosing Camilla’s engagement ring from the Queen Mother’s collection.
The days before the wedding: Then the Pope died. And not just any pope. John Paul II, the most consequential pontiff of the modern era. His funeral convened the single most august gathering of heads of state outside the United Nations. The Queen insisted that Charles represent her at the funeral, which happened to be on his wedding date. “Can anything else possibly go wrong?” whooped the Daily Mail. The wedding was postponed for 24 hours. But the televised blessing was now scheduled to clash with the Grand National. The solution was to move the start of the race, allowing viewers to see both. The otherwise stalwart Camilla went into meltdown. She developed a chronic case of sinusitis and spent the week with girlfriends ministering to her shredded nerves. On the day of the wedding, she had to be coaxed out of bed.
The actual civil wedding ceremony: Camilla, dressed in a delicate cream chiffon dress and wide-brimmed, white-feathered Philip Treacy hat, had her own muted dazzle on her wedding day. Aged 57, unvarnished, unblushing, unsvelte, she was someone that Diana had never been: the woman whom the Prince of Wales had wanted all along. The crowds lining Windsor’s narrow, winding streets were respectable enough, and at least they weren’t hostile. Twenty-eight guests, including Prince William and Prince Harry, witnessed Charles and his new Duchess’s vows in the modest Ascot Room of the Guildhall. Bride and groom exchanged wedding rings made of special Welsh gold. When a cut of it was requested from the family’s remaining reserve from the Clogau mine, the Queen remarked: “There is very little of it left – there won’t be enough for a third wedding.”
The Queen enjoyed Charles & Camilla’s reception: The Queen sat through all this with her customary wedding face (to wit, no expression at all), but one of the guests told me there was a marked difference in her demeanour at the after-party, where she exuded genuine affection for both Camilla and her son. Nothing kept Her Majesty from her first love, however. When Charles and Camilla emerged to cheers in the sunshine outside the chapel, the Queen disappeared into a side room to watch the Grand National. She emerged into the buzzing reception taking place in the State Apartments at Windsor Castle to make an unusually inspired toast that led the headlines the next day.
Brown also says that the reception had a wonderful energy, that Charles and Camilla’s longtime friends were genuinely happy for them, and that the Queen kept ducking out to watch replays of the horse race. The only part about this I question is the idea that Charles didn’t have a real plan for “Camilla’s acceptance.” I think he had been working on that for years before he even proposed, and everything was timed specifically with an eye towards polling numbers and Camilla’s makeover. Anyway, what a horsey day it was. I can acknowledge that they make sense together and probably make each other quite happy, but what a f–king messy-ass journey.
One of my favorite details: Andrew Parker Bowles went to his ex-wife’s wedding and apparently he was happy as a clam, with some remarking that he was behaving like the mother of the bride.
I’m getting this image of Camilla pre-wedding in the bathtub drunk and taking off her pearl necklace like Daisy Buchanan in the Great Gatsby.
I’m sure Andrew Parker Bowles *was* happy as a clam! He got to marry his longtime mistress Rosemary Pitman in 1995 and was well and fully out of all this mess while still being royal-adjacent. It worked out great for him!
I can see that…but with a ciggie dangling from her lips lol
It has been put out… she did NOT want to marry and actually just wanted things to go on as they were. It was *only* because Chaz outted their relationship that it came to marriage.
And the BS about how *she* was his *one true love* ??? He had 3 other mistresses. Don’t quite remember…did he give them up after marrying Cowmilla??
I have always believed that Camilla did not wat to marry Charles and was more than willing to remain ‘The Royal Mistress”.
Andrew Parker-Bowles was the progenitor of the their divorce not Camilla.
I don’t think she wanted to marry him at first but it became that after her divorce. I don’t see why else she would have been campaigning against not only his wife but his other mistresses at the time to dethrone them at all cost if not. Or maybe she’s just that horrible.
CHarles was involved on and off with Janet Jenkins (some steamy love letters between them were sold at auction) and Dale Tryon. Plus he had three serious relationships that might have led to marriage. Camilla was hardly the only one.
“Aged 57, unvarnished, unblushing, unsvelte, she was someone that Diana had never been: the woman whom the Prince of Wales had wanted all along.”
These people have no shame, we already know that, but this feels particularly mean, and entirely unnecessary. Diana is dead, and referring to Camilla as “unvarnished” and “unsvelte” at 57, when she looked better on her wedding day than many in the royal family on their wedding day, is gross.
I am zero percent a Camilla apologizer, but blech.
I dunno how thirsty Andrew Parker Bowles is, but the fact his now royal ex wife is still known by his family name means he’s instantly recognisable, which probably opens a lot of doors. Being royal adjacent really helps when you carry the same surname as a senior royal, even though they are technically not called that anymore.
I heard in the old days it was actually flattering to have your wife be the king’s mistress.
Hee. Daisy’s pre-wedding freak-out is one of my favorite Gatsby scenes in the book and the movies.
Y’know, I still wonder if she actually wanted to marry him.
I don’t think she did but I’m glad she did. They deserve each other.
Of course she did. She chased that crown since the seventies. If she didn’t really want him, then what she did to Diana is even more horrific and shows her to be even worse than what everyone believes she is.
If she did not want him really then why meddle in a marriage to the point of destroying it and cause a vulnerable young woman so much heartache and misery. She is a horrible person and this story shows it. It is not having the effect she thinks it does, at least not for me.
It was a badge of HONOR among their set, to be the *mistress* of the King or the heir. It was often said that was pretty much her opening pitch to him, along the lines of “My grandmother was your grandfather’s mistress, how about it?”
Remember, Chaz couldn’t make up HIS mind about her at the time, then she met APB, who was the love of HER life. She WANTED to marry *him*. In their crowd, once the heir and the spare are produced, everyone is free to “roam” so to speak. She hooked up with Chaz after that period in her life. She was FINE just where she was in life until that disastrous interview where Chaz outted their relationship; that’s when Cow’s husband felt he had to divorce her (and he wanted to be with HIS mistress, too. I believe they married after as well).
@Jan90067 – Very well stated.
By many accounts she wanted to marry APB. The whole thwarted lovers, one true love thing was something that was invented as part of the PR campaign for Camilla’s rehabilitation.
I have always though Prince Charles was really bald but on comparison Prince William is way more bald. The above pics PC is in his like what, in his 50s? The latest pics of William on the Caribbean tour he has way less hair and he’s at least a decade younger.
I think she wanted Charles, she just didn’t want a royal job.
When much younger I fell madly in love with an older man with children. 3 months of carrying on and I was miserable. I was not going to hurt his wife and family. So broken hearted I walked away. Ended up marrying my best friend and very happy, but , point being, I didn’t have the malice to break up a 20 year marriage. Everyone is different. However, I have little respect for Camilla and her heartless disregard for Diana.
IMAO, both Camilla AND Charles broke-up the Wales’ marriage.
@Jan90067. I don’t buy into that the rich are different from us statement. Basic human decency dictate that you do not intentionally inflict pain on another person just to satisfy your own wiles. They are completely without a moral compass if that is how they see the world.
Life is so different for the posh. Badge of honor to be the mistress? Even in the most liberal, sex positive set, where being unmarried/polyamorous is embraced, being a “mistress” is not something one would aspire to. But it explains a lot about how a Wills can get a desirable woman like Rose Chumly.
Camilla liked the perks and privileges of being a royal not the work. I don’t think she “just wanted Charles.” If she had wanted him she would not have married Parker Bowles. If he had wanted her he would have told her to wait for him when he was ready to marry.
I think Camilla enjoyed the power, perks and influence of being a mistress and she did not back off from being one even after Charles got married.
What I take from this excerpt is what a colossal twit Charles is. What a pompous ass. “Regimented schedule.” Same breakfast every day. “Haven’t you read the brief?” Ugh. Someone needs to smack him. If anything The Crown has gone easy on him.
I mean, we give Will and Kate cr@p for not reading their briefs before engagements, so …
Add to that arrogant, insufferable douchebag.
I remember the stories just after they were married. The DM stated Charles was very upset with her and was known to say, “at least Diana wasn’t lazy” again, according to the DM. They also made a lot of noise about ‘someone’s’ day drinking.
Cowmilla’s BROTHER called her the “Laziest Woman In Britain”. Says it all, doesn’t it?
It says he hadn’t met Kate yet.
And then his “dithering” about proposing to her because he was worried it would affect his popularity? I bet he actually told her that too. Not exactly swoonworthy. Take a hike Chuckles, you are no prize.
I recall Charles got interested in Elizabeth Buchanan, one of his secretaries. They would go on walks together. and were friendly. This was after C and C marriage. Camilla made sure Elizabeth moved on. Although, Charles probably would never divorce Camilla even if he wanted to, because he created the great love spin and he could not afford another divorce.
I don’t believe Charles was ‘dithering’ about proposing. Like Kaiser wrote, Charles started working on the carefully crafted planted stories to rehab her image- not long after the Queen Mother died in 2002. Kaiser didn’t say the part about the Queen Mother. He was always going to propose to Camilla. It’s interesting that Tina Brown brought up that Jimmy Goldsmith quote. Wasn’t she a mistress at one time? Plus, she’s referenced it before. In an odd article with a creepy cover when she was with Newsweek. When the downfall of Newsweek was becoming evident. She used that same quote and implied/said Diana and Charles would be besties. Brown also mentioned the Cambridges and Diana’s son (William) ‘steadfast affection for a woman other than herself’.lol It’s quite a shame that Brown doesn’t recognize now how her last sentence in the article applies to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex
“At a time when the world has disaster fatigue, I miss the generosity of her star power and what it could accomplish.”
https://www.newsweek.com/what-princess-dianas-life-might-look-now-67971
LOL at the title. While I don’t necessarily believe CPB had to be coaxed out of bed, I don’t have a problem envisioning CPB following a trail of glasses of wine to the marriage ceremony.
I’m no Camilla fan, but I actually thought she looked pretty on her wedding day. Charles looked happy – calm, and boyishly in-love. Ironically, The Crown actually caused me to feel some sympathy for him that he couldn’t marry her in the first place – whether it was because she didn’t really want it at that point (and by many accounts she didn’t) or TQ said, “No way”, he was happy with her and has always loved her. IDK – I think people are much grumpier when they’re not with the person they love whether I approve of the match or not. Harry’s life wouldn’t be better if Charles never married Cam. It might be worse.
The crown was wrong.Charles told his biographer he did not want to marry her when he first met her he was not forbidden
Absolutely. Charles did not think she was ‘the One’ until later on. Only after she escaped to marry Andrew PB did Charles develop a case of “the one who got away.” Parker Bowles was seen as the major catch, though he was a great womanizer. Two very messy couples.
Her dress is actually my favorite royal wedding dress. I just love everything about it, from the gorgeous silver-blue shade of it (especially with that SUMPTUOUS embroidery) to the cut–simple, but I’m a real sucker for a high collar, and I thought the drape and swing of it was perfect. The not-quite-a-tiara managed to be both traditional in symbolism (wheat for brides goes back to Roman times) and modern in styling, flattering to her features, and appropriate to her status: big, because she’s marrying the crown prince, but also modest/subdued (by royal standards) because it isn’t jeweled. She just really nailed that wedding look.
I agree. I don’t think she’s ever looked better than she did on her wedding day.
I agree! I have always loved this look. And “unsvelte”? F U Tina Brown.
Normally I wouldn’t comment on people’s appearance BUT, what a couple of dog faces.
Technically it was the wedding blessing dress. She had a registry wedding and I liked the white suit and matching hat she wore more than the blessing outfit.
I thought they both looked great. (Charles hasn’t looked that calm and happy before or since.)
Camilla’s Philip Treacy, over the side, feather/leaf thing was a perfect choice as a non-tiara.
It was stunning. She got to wear the tiaras later. Say what you will, but the woman wears big jewelry like nobody’s business.
I agree with the original comment. I thought Camilla looked lovely on her wedding day. Both outfits suited her. She and Charles looked very happy and content that day.
Charles and Camilla did not make others happy. I don’t care if they were happy or not. It’s more that they deserve each other.
I don’t think there is any “boyishness” about Charles. Even when he married her. That ship sailed ages ago.
A “still guarded Prince William and an outright sullen Prince Harry”. Quite likely PH and PW had the same attitude toward Camilla but let’s use words to make it more negative with PH. This woman’s writing is no different from any of the rest. She can keep her book.
💯%
Tina Brown is a skillful wordsmith. This loaded language is mean and pandering to the worst. I’m sure the book will sell well, but not to me.
If anything, it was the other way round. Harry was guarded and Will was sullen.
I don’t see anything wrong with “sullen” – he was 20 years old, had had a different relationship with his mother than did William, and had well-documented problems during his teen years. He admits it himself. To me, this is just part of the path Harry has taken to become the man he is today.
And you are okay with giving PW a pass like he has no problems and was just “guarded”? PW is the one who Cam said argued with PC and reportedly argued with his step-sister about PC and Cam’s relationship.
Cowmilla is reportedly afraid of Bulliam ad said he had a bad temper. We’ve all seen the vid of him using his elbow to slam his father in his head over and over when he was a young teen. And we all know that the modus operandi of the monarchy is to attach all of Bulliam’s bad character to H and all of H’s good character to Bulliam.
If I could meet one Royal-adjacent person(s), my choice would be Andrew Parker Bowles. My second choice would be the Cholmondeleys. I have never read a bad word written about any of these three and they seem like real fun.
Andrew Parker Bowles was having an affair with Anne, while Charles’ affair was with Camilla.
David Cholmondeleys is gay. Has a partner in France.
I do not consider being gay or bisexual a problem or in anyway bad.
The Camilla, Andrew, Charles and Anne round-robin took place before any of the parties were married so I do not considered this specific episode a problem or bad.
With regards to Rose and Horse Teeth the Bald’s affair, it is definitely bad and Rose’s taste in men for extra-martial affairs is indeed questionable.
Not saying gay or bisexual is a problem. Just the pretext he gives.
Well Charles and Camilla continued their affair into their marriage. So did Anne and Andrew.
Extra-martial affairs is bad. It destroys lives. No matter what anyone says! Even if that’s the aristocrat way, doesn’t make it right.
Their world is so weird. Like, clearly it’s now acceptable to be openly gay in their world, but he still has to marry a woman and produce heirs through an appropriate genetic match. For the woman though at least she doesn’t have to be kept in the dark about the nature of their arrangement as in most bygone eras.
My favorite part of #princewilliamsaffair was reading someone post the theory on Twitter that Rose’s first pregnancy was William’s child. She got married quickly at the registrars office and announced her pregnancy the next day, and was several months along. I don’t know when she got married, but it was a very satisfying theory. It explained a sudden wedding between two people no one knew were seeing each other or how they met with a very simple explanation- a royal providing an heir to an aristocrat disinclined to provide his own, and an excellent, Royal lifestyle to a woman pregnant with a royal baby. If it’s not true they should use the story line for a soap opera.
Rose Cholmondeley apparently has or is having an affair with Elegant Bill. That’s bad in my book. I seriously question many things about her based on that fact alone.
Her taste, if nothing else, is questionable.
Rose’s taste in men yes, maybe but I love her taste in 18th century European reproduction Chinese wallpaper! LOL!
Who would willingly go to bed with him! Eww.
Being gay and not disclosing that to
Your spouse before
Marriage and cheating on them is reprehensible.
It is quite likely that she has an agreement with her husband about these type of things. There is no way she wouldn’t have known about the guy in Paris.
William is the issue here. Or maybe there is an unspoken agreement with Kate. She certainly told Chelsy that it was expected for Windsor men to have mistresses.
That header picture is the prettiest i have even seen her look. This dowdy hairstyle she loves and has had for decades doesnt do her any favours.
Agree one million times over!!!!
I think I remember that it’s Charles who love the hairstyle and won’t let her change it 😩
You’re right! SHE has said Chaz *loves* her hair this way (it’s the same was as when they met; remember the pic of them facing each other in front of a tree or something?). HE doesn’t want her to change it, so she doesn’t.
Diana even copied that style for a while and colored her hair super blond like Camilla’s. I wonder if she decided to go back to her signature short haircut because she finally said f*ck you to Charles and told him he could keep his horse.
@Jan that famous tree picture was Thee first time they met!?
Damn, this is a great read. I love all the little dumb details. Especially:
“Bride and groom exchanged wedding rings made of special Welsh gold. When a cut of it was requested from the family’s remaining reserve from the Clogau mine, the Queen remarked: “There is very little of it left – there won’t be enough for a third wedding.” ”
What a gloriously bitchy remark. But then, she is the Queen.
@Cherry, that comment struck me too. While I am generally annoyed with the BRF these days, I enjoy their occasional dry wit. When Kate and William got engaged, I read somewhere that Charles said, “they’ve been practicing at it long enough,” referring to how they lived together.
Exactly. Full of snideness and humor. Camilla made her bed now she can lay in it.
I still cannot comprehend how the next Head of the Church of England and his consort had to marry in a civil ceremony because their remarriage could not be held in a church and, because of this fact, the current Supreme Governor couldn’t attend the said ceremony. Surely it’s an untenable position for Charles to take on that role in the near future?
I find the Church of England position on divorce very hypocritical given that it was founded because of a royal divorce. The Church’s views are also why I think William will never divorce Kate. They might be able to tolerate a divorced consort (Camilla) but would they tolerate a divorced monarch? Time will tell …..
Charles is divorced. He and Di were completely divorced before her death. His status doesn’t get to change just because his ex is no longer living.
Yes it does change. At the time Prince Charles remarried, he was considered a widower by the Church of England.
Charles’s church considered religious marriage utterly indissoluble at the time of his divorce (so his and Diana’s divorce was civil only, not religious). When Diana died, the church then considered him a widower, and widowers were allowed to remarry in the church. All very hypocritical and very whitewashed sepulchre, but this is the same church that has no problem with Andrew leading the monarch down the aisle at a memorial service, so…
Some of the people in the Church were “traditional.” BUt rules were relaxed Charles was not Diana’s widower. they were divorced in 1996. And if he were considered “widower” Diana would have kept her title HRH and he would not have had to pony up a large divorce settlement. That spin was around and eventually dropped. Also alleged “widower” Charles went public with Camilla. HE and Diana were divorced but if the Church thought he and Diana were “married” he and Diana would have been having “affairs” outside of marriage. No way was he a widower. Not everybody considered him a “widower.” The modern thinking was the marriage was over and they were no longer married.
*almost*
She *almost* had empathy for Diana.
Deep breath.
It was a long time ago.
I hope she is happy and enjoys the life she has chosen.
This is from a book by junor.it is the old she never wanted anything soon which I never bought into.The registry wedding suit was imo better than the blessing outfit
Spin not soon
I’ve never been a Camilla fan, but that golden fascinator she wore is, to me, the most beautiful and understated one I’ve ever seen. I have no idea why, but I’ve always thought it was utter perfection. I doubt she has ever intended to be someone who set a fashion bar, but it is the standard to which I hold all other fascinators.
Tina’s still pushing this narrative that Camilla didn’t want a royal life. BS.
Gross.
It kills me how dedicated they are to this “only woman Charles ever wanted” fiction. It’s more like the only woman he kept going back to.
I’m not especially fond of either of them, but I do think they make each other happy and that a lot of heartache could have been avoided if things had played out differently. This is what intergenerational trauma (especially of the royal “duty” type) does…I’m sure any good therapist could draw a direct line between the cold way Charles was brought up to agreeing to marry Diana to his treatment of her and the boys.
It’s clear that Harry is very aware of this and has worked incredibly hard to break the cycle and is going above and beyond to be a legitimately good spouse and normal-people good dad (as in, not rich people “normal” with boarding schools and a huge team of nannies). While I’m also not fond of William, I do think that he and Kate at least like their kids and attempt to give them some sort of rich-people “normal” childhood (with heavy assistance from Carole and the nannies of course), which is at least better than what the previous generations got (god, the bar is SO LOW).
I agree.
Diana was more hands on with the boys than the Queen was with her kids so she was hands on as much as Kate is at this point. Diana just happened to do more engagements so she didn’t brandish the hands on Mum cudgel because she had more to offer.
I remember reading that Camilla’s parents forced the marriage between her and Andrew Parker Bowles by announcing an engagement that wasn’t true, and the two had to marry to save face. And Charles wasn’t allow to marry Camilla early on because she wasn’t a virgin like Diana was (yuck). This whole family is messed up.
Also, Camilla was landed gentry not titled aristocracy. Lacking membership in the UK titled aristocracy was more than a minor factor in suitability as royal wife.
Camilla married who she wanted to marry the first time around and it was Andrew Parker Bowles.
Camilla was avid to marry apb.nobody was forced. Charles never said he was prevented from marrying Camilla when he first met her.he told his biographer he did not want to get married then he never told Camilla they had a future Charles was involved with other women he was serious about
Camilla’s parents never “forced” anything. They seemed to have a hands off attitude. Charles could have married Camilla Shand IMO if he had forced the issue. He moved on and he had many other women and some serious relationships.
she seems kind of fun?
Not fun for diana and meghan.i
Sure. Nothing says fun like ruining another woman’s marriage.
Yup, Cowmilla sure knows how to have fun whilst making others miserable.
I would have chosen her silver and gold coat dress for my wedding day. And I know that “sheaf of wheat” she wore on her head was mocked at the time, but I like it.
Agree. To me, Camilla has always dressed well.
Camilla apparently wears custom made outfits to suit her figure. I don’t think she ever dressed well. I never liked that headpiece she wore at the wedding blessing.
IMHO, Charles and Camilla had a very dignified wedding. They were both appropriately attired for a second wedding, without military uniforms & without a traditional wedding dress, and veil. It was very tasteful.
There is nothing tasteful about either of them. Charles married the horse that he liked to ride. They are not some genteel widow and widower who “found love again”.
I agree. She was involved with Charles one way or the other through out his first marriage and her first marriage
I do not buy into their spin
Charles & Camilla are compatible. I don’t agree with cheating while in a marriage, but that was over decades ago. Everyone has moved on.
Camilla worked to improve her image & has done a great job with her charity work for domestic violence survivors & childhood reading.
Camilla had to work as a senior royal.i do not think she should play advocate for women considering how she treated Meghan and Diana
Not ever body likes c and c
Odd how they’re all complete hypocrites with the causes they choose to represent themselves.
Diana was treated cruelly by both C & C!
Camilla got exactly what she wanted with marriage to Charles.
She and Charles carried on while Diana struggled to adjust to married life and new very public motherhood, etc.
I don’t give one flying rats arse how The Firm tries to spin C & C.
Down with Cowmilla, she is a nasty piece of work and so is Charles!
This entire family is a mess. lol
They’re pretending Harry and William’s attitudes toward CPB are the problem, when in reality the problem begins and ends with CPB. As you guys have said, this wasn’t two divorcees having a go at a second chance at love. CPB is the most famous “other woman” in recent history. Charles and his palace crew are mostly responsible for all this chaos, but it’s dumb at this point to pretend that CPB is blameless.
“What a horsie day it was” 🤣
That was amazing lol
Agree. I love the ‘horsey day’ comment. Been to 4 weddings that horse racing came into play. One of them my own and it’s a funny story (and a somewhat historic day in horse racing). Not only that, but years after our wedding, my husband met the jockey(Pat Day) that won the big race on our wedding day and told him the funny story.
I’m getting the other ‘horsey’ inference too.lol
“Had to be coaxed out of bed”??? Maybe not all due to reluctance, and partially due to having been on a bender the night before? I can see her being so hungover that it would be hard to rouse her.
She was promised a run in the fields, and a roll around in the hay.
Can’t hate…Prince Charles looks dashing.
Not nice people can dress well. I never saw Charles as dashing and he was not nice on the inside.
A very English story…
Exactly. Full of snideness and humor. Tina telling Camilla’s tale makes me think Cry Me A River. I feel no sympathy towards her or Charles. Nasty people.
Tina Brown is rehashing old stories and gossip, but maybe news to people who have not heard these tales before.
Man, if ever a family was a prime example of “Be careful what you wish for,” it’s this bunch. Honest to God, are any of them ever happy with what they’ve got?
Rose having an affair with a married man, whose wife she knew well, doesn’t make her the nicest person. It’s three in a marriage all over again, only this time with the Odious Wills. I suspect it’s long been over, maybe even before we all knew about it. I do love her sense of style and enjoyment of life. I hope she’s happier now in her marriage but it sounds like a very complicated arrangement that you’d have to be an aristocrat to understand and find bearable. Maybe Wills told her Kate wouldn’t care–and that they’re actually leading separate lives. That would be the standard line from a married man. She is well out of it. Good for her.
“Charles didn’t have a real plan for Camilla’s acceptance.’” According to Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor? The Vanity Fair that had huge exposé on Camilla’s image rehabilitation? Ok, so VF piece ran after Brown’s editorship, but still she expects readers to believe she’s clueless about how quickly Charles brought in Mark Bolland to run the “Camilla Campaign” after Charles & Diana divorce in 1996. I’m not even remotely a royalist, but I can recall serious image management going on with Camilla. Anyone with Internet access can Google “rehabilitation of camilla’ that quickly puts the lie to Tina Brown’s stupid utterance. AFAIC Tina Brown’s usefulness is limited to talking about BRF, her prevarications put the value of her book in negative territory.
Well “Kanga” died.
I really loved her wedding outfit. I thought she looked quite beautiful.
Brown cribbed this story from Junor’s book about Camilla. Though Junor thought Camilla’s behavior was “endearing.” LOL.
“There is very little of it left – there won’t be enough for a third wedding.” 😂 Roasted!
I’m a nobody but my dad threatened to boycott my first wedding when we scheduled it on Derby Day. Horsey people gonna be horsey (I’m on the club too)