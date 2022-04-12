“Emma Corrin’s Loewe ‘ballon dress’ is completely bonkers & fun” links
  • April 12, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I think Emma Corrin looked so cool at the Olivier Awards! The Loewe dress is so bonkers, Emma really pulls it off. [GFY]
Carrie Underwood wore Dolce & Gabbana to the CMT Awards. [RCFA]
I think this Kylie Jenner konspiracy is true? [Buzzfeed]
Julian Lennon sang “Imagine” for Ukraine. [Dlisted]
Don’t buy anything from Etsy this week. [Jezebel]
Victoria Beckham didn’t look pleased at her son’s wedding. [LaineyGossip]
I need to catch up on Billions, I haven’t watched it since you-know-who left. [Pajiba]
CMT Awards winners list. [JustJared]
President Biden cracks down on ghost guns. [Towleroad]
Pedro Pascal remains hot af. [Tom & Lorenzo]
What does Kody Brown do for a living? [Starcasm]

23 Responses to ""Emma Corrin's Loewe 'ballon dress' is completely bonkers & fun" links"

  1. Lucía says:
    April 12, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    I feel about Loewe the same way I feel about Viktor&Rolf: it’s batsh*it and I’m obsessed with it. Also, I love their fragrances.

    Reply
  2. LORELAI says:
    April 12, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    Good thing Julian Lennon sang that song, now people can stop dying.

    Ugh.

    And also, my Scottish fold (cat) is named Pedro Pascal because he resembles the actor so much. Everytime I see Pedro Pascal (the actor) all I see is my cat, so now I kind of want to buy Pedro Pascal (my cat) a white suit.

    Reply
    • SunZ says:
      April 12, 2022 at 1:20 pm

      Julian Lennon could’ve recorded Imagine anytime to get money and attention for himself if he wanted to, but he didn’t before now. Even though he vowed never to perform Imagine, he knew being John Lennon’s son meant it could bring some added attention for the Stand Up for Ukraine rally if he did—and the rally raised $10B for Ukrainian refugees. So, we don’t have to call him a hero or anything, but he tried to use what he had at his disposal to help others in a pragmatic way, not as an empty gesture.

      Reply
  3. BeanieBean says:
    April 12, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    Oh, my, that is some dress. And boots, too? The balloons printed on the fabric resemble some sort of animal bladder, which is what I think balloons originally were, so I find it rather gross over all. But dang, she is committed!

    Reply
    • Nikki says:
      April 12, 2022 at 3:42 pm

      I don’t like the dress, not gonna pretend … I would want to touch the nipple extensions, because face it, you want to know if they go “boinngg” or not.

      Reply
    • Normades says:
      April 12, 2022 at 5:11 pm

      I hate it. All I see are nipples and aholes in that print. The bra and shoes are just gross too.

      Reply
  4. bettyrose says:
    April 12, 2022 at 2:40 pm

    TW – There’s a picture of Kody Brown at that Kody Brown link.

    Reply
  5. TIFFANY says:
    April 12, 2022 at 2:54 pm

    That’s just how Victoria poses in photos.

    She has said numerous times she does not smile in photos because she does not like the way she looks.

    Reply
  6. Regina Falangie says:
    April 12, 2022 at 3:13 pm

    I will boycott Etsy for the week! I love the site and find so many beautiful and unique things! I had no idea of the seller’s’ struggles. I won’t cross that line!

    Reply
  7. The Recluse says:
    April 12, 2022 at 3:23 pm

    As an Etsy seller: oil paintings plus a few other hand made things, I totally endorse the strike. Etsy is taking a larger and larger chunk of what little profit we make there. They want you to ship everything for free and having to absorb those costs interferes with profits as well, because you have to raise prices and that affects sales Meanwhile their CEO is doing the usual corporate double speak.

    Reply
    • Willow says:
      April 12, 2022 at 3:33 pm

      Oh my gosh! That’s horrible. I love that website. But I support it for the artists. Not some corporate overlord. Amazon and other large booksellers did the same to independent authors.

      Reply
    • tammy says:
      April 12, 2022 at 4:59 pm

      Also, when you do not participate in sales or the free shipping they bury you in the search results. They also no longer care if it is handmade or wholesale from overseas. Etsy treats the sellers like trash.

      Reply
  8. minx says:
    April 12, 2022 at 3:38 pm

    I think Victoria Beckham always looks miserable because David is a cheating dog.

    Reply
  9. Nonartistic Diane says:
    April 12, 2022 at 5:49 pm

    I love Pedro Pascal*sighs*. Wearing glasses too.

    Reply
  10. Rose says:
    April 12, 2022 at 9:36 pm

    I recently discovered that Shopify doesn’t refund a seller their fees if they have to refund anything to a customer. It sucks to be one of the small vendors.

    Reply

