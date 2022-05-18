Julianne Moore wore Bottega Veneta & Bulgari at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival has begun. I was unprepared, sort of. It used to be an annual tradition for me that I would get a spring cold right around the time of Cannes. I was sick last week, which means I’m ahead of schedule. Anyway, that has nothing to do with these photos, I’m just sharing. I’m rusty AF, honestly. I think the celebrities are rusty too, people forgot how to do film festivals during the pandemic. So here’s Julianne Moore at the Cannes Opening Ceremony carpet. She wore Bottega Veneta with emerald-and-diamond Bulgari jewelry. The dress is interesting… it’s somewhat droopy in the front view, but from the side, it looks good. The jewels are gorgeous.

Lori Harvey was there! I’m sure she’s being paid to be there by one of the sponsors. She wore Alexandre Vauthier. It was bright and poofy… but fine. There were so many women in worse poofy dresses. I love all the diamonds – all of her ice is from Messika High Jewelry.

Lashana Lynch in Fendi. The dress is really pretty and a tad bridal. I feel like she could have made it less plain/bridal if she had gone bigger with the jewelry and accessories.

Eva Longoria in Alberta Ferretti. Usually Eva looks so pageant-queen at Cannes. She looks nice here? She kept it pretty simple.

Katherine Langford got a lot of fashion-site attention in this Prada. It’s gorgeous and she doesn’t even look real in it. I know I’m a basic bitch! I love a simple sparkly gown.

Rebecca Hall in Gucci. A mess, but a fun, dumb mess. She looks like she’s not taking it too seriously, which is fine, honestly.

Bérénice Bejo in a Valentino jumpsuit. She looked comfortable and like she wasn’t trying too hard.