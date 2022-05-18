Julianne Moore wore Bottega Veneta & Bulgari at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival has begun. I was unprepared, sort of. It used to be an annual tradition for me that I would get a spring cold right around the time of Cannes. I was sick last week, which means I’m ahead of schedule. Anyway, that has nothing to do with these photos, I’m just sharing. I’m rusty AF, honestly. I think the celebrities are rusty too, people forgot how to do film festivals during the pandemic. So here’s Julianne Moore at the Cannes Opening Ceremony carpet. She wore Bottega Veneta with emerald-and-diamond Bulgari jewelry. The dress is interesting… it’s somewhat droopy in the front view, but from the side, it looks good. The jewels are gorgeous.

Lori Harvey was there! I’m sure she’s being paid to be there by one of the sponsors. She wore Alexandre Vauthier. It was bright and poofy… but fine. There were so many women in worse poofy dresses. I love all the diamonds – all of her ice is from Messika High Jewelry.

Lashana Lynch in Fendi. The dress is really pretty and a tad bridal. I feel like she could have made it less plain/bridal if she had gone bigger with the jewelry and accessories.

Eva Longoria in Alberta Ferretti. Usually Eva looks so pageant-queen at Cannes. She looks nice here? She kept it pretty simple.

Katherine Langford got a lot of fashion-site attention in this Prada. It’s gorgeous and she doesn’t even look real in it. I know I’m a basic bitch! I love a simple sparkly gown.

Rebecca Hall in Gucci. A mess, but a fun, dumb mess. She looks like she’s not taking it too seriously, which is fine, honestly.

Bérénice Bejo in a Valentino jumpsuit. She looked comfortable and like she wasn’t trying too hard.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Julianne Moore wore Bottega Veneta & Bulgari at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival”

  1. Kiera says:
    May 18, 2022 at 7:19 am

    Does anyone know who’s the woman next-door Becca hall is? I’m in love with her outfit. I think that’s the best one of the night.

    Reply
    • Undine Spragg says:
      May 18, 2022 at 7:24 am

      The gorgeous woman in the saree is Bollywood superstar, Deepika Padukone. She always slays on the red carpet

      Reply
      • SJP-NYC says:
        May 18, 2022 at 7:43 am

        Wow, she is gorgeous!

      • TeamMeg says:
        May 18, 2022 at 9:53 am

        Massive DP fan here. I watched Tamasha on Netflix and fell totally in love. She’s also a great humanitarian and seems like such a fun, positive, cultured yet down-to-earth person. Netflix has a bunch of her films FYI.

    • Danbury says:
      May 18, 2022 at 7:49 am

      That sari is the ONLY outfit that matters. She looks magnificent

      Reply
    • Turtledove says:
      May 18, 2022 at 7:53 am

      Thanks for asking! I wondered too. THAT’s a stunning look, head to toe. Six actors featured in this story, all wearing designer gowns and we all want to know who SHE is. That’s making a statement.

      Reply
    • mimic says:
      May 18, 2022 at 10:25 am

      I was so surprised that Kaiser seems to have overlooked Deepika! Not only is she, as always, a stunning woman, but the sari and her whole look is AMAZING!!!

      Reply
    • Soni says:
      May 18, 2022 at 12:17 pm

      I came to ask the same thing. Gorgeous!

      Reply
    • SIde Eye says:
      May 18, 2022 at 12:26 pm

      Thank you for asking this! I had the exact same question. Goodness she is gorgeous and yes, her outfit was by far the best.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 18, 2022 at 12:47 pm

        Yes, I am thankful that everyone asked as when I looked at her, my eyes jumped out of my head as she is flawless from head to toe!!! She is stunning as well!! Her sari is very well done. She looks elegant and her entire finished look is perfectly executed!! I must ask, but wouldn’t these dresses be heavy with all of the sequins?

        As for Langford, her Gucci is beautiful!! It’s fun and not too much, just enough. As for JM, I usually love everything that she wears but I can’t get behind this dress. Either it’s the dropped waist or it’s a little ill fitting, it doesn’t look polished. But she certainly brought out spectacular with emphasis with those baubles!!!! They are gorgeous!!!!

    • Mar says:
      May 18, 2022 at 1:21 pm

      I just came to say that. Why are we not covering her??
      Also- Lori Harvey? Why???? Is she a model now?

      Reply
    • Pina says:
      May 18, 2022 at 1:21 pm

      I can provide some context on Cannes. So, Rebecca Hall is on the Jury of Cannes. The women besides her is Deepika Padukone, a top actress in Bollywood (a former model too). Both are going to be seen quite a bit during Cannes as they’re on the Cannes Jury, which is quite the honour for international actors. Deepika is also a new face of Louis Vuitton, so look out for her in some LV looks on the carpet, in addition to her favorite Indian Designer Sabyasachi (whose sari she is wearing here).

      Reply
      • Payal says:
        May 18, 2022 at 1:37 pm

        Saby a has really jumped the shark. This sari is just bad, even for him. Very ZeeTV

    • SarahCS says:
      May 18, 2022 at 2:57 pm

      That’s what I was wondering! She looks amazing, my favourite of the lot.

      Reply
  2. Amy T says:
    May 18, 2022 at 7:19 am

    Julianne’s gown has pockets! All the other gowns are jealous and I am happy.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    May 18, 2022 at 7:24 am

    A pretty sparkly dress that is cut well is always going to be a hit for me. That Prada is gorgeous.

    I love Julianne Moore’s dress, there is something a bit off in the fit but I still think she looks fabulous.

    Reply
    • michyk says:
      May 18, 2022 at 8:28 am

      i think it’s where the waist seam hits? or how it hits? something about that seam is off to me. it looks to be in the worst place and just adds weird poofyness. it does look better from the side.

      Reply
  4. K says:
    May 18, 2022 at 7:44 am

    JM looks gorgeous but the fit of her dress is not quite right. Those emeralds more than compensate omg stunning.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 18, 2022 at 8:40 am

      I don’t understand a dress that adds to the width of one’s hips. Drop-waist dresses should not exist imo. She looks pretty but that dress did her wrong and seems so heavy and uncomfortable.

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        May 18, 2022 at 11:26 am

        You’re so right about that dress and, from what I learned on Project Runway, the heavy puckering along that (uneven) waistline is also bad and serves to add unnecessary bulk to the body. I think the designers have grown out of practice during Covid too, it’s not just the actresses.

  5. SomeChick says:
    May 18, 2022 at 7:48 am

    I do love a dress with pockets! it looks very comfy yet glam.

    they’re all in need of hemming except for the first two tho! and those pants!
    even Deepika’s dress is a bit long. how do they not trip over the hems?

    thanks for the red carpet coverage! always great to see all the lewks.

    Reply
    • chitra says:
      May 18, 2022 at 10:51 am

      @SomeChick, Deepika’s outfit is a saree. It’s supposed to be that long! You don’t trip over it by lifting it slightly (but not too much) when you walk. However I have seen the very elegant of women manage to walk without lifting it…a skill I lack!

      Reply
  6. Josephine says:
    May 18, 2022 at 8:41 am

    I really like Rebecca Hall’s dress. The colors and the cut seem perfect for Cannes and I appreciate that it’s a little different and fits her well.

    Reply
    • MF says:
      May 18, 2022 at 10:23 am

      I like it too! It’s fun and quirky. I think it works because she has short hair. It wouldn’t have the same vibe if her hair was longer.

      Reply
  7. Kelly S says:
    May 18, 2022 at 9:14 am

    Julianne Moore: You are beautiful, but that eyeshadow is so heavy, you can barely open your eyes.

    Reply
  8. Julia K says:
    May 18, 2022 at 9:42 am

    I am not a fan of low cut gowns emphasizing saggy boobs. With all the posts on this site advising women of a certain age to avoid the droop and sag by wearing a better fitting bra, going braless for all the world to see that your ” perky” ship has sailed and a different dress with built in support is possible.

    Reply
  9. Rosa says:
    May 18, 2022 at 9:43 am

    Wow! Wow! Wow! And wow! To all these women!

    Reply
  10. HeyKay says:
    May 18, 2022 at 10:02 am

    I like the yellow dress, springtime colors!

    Reply
  11. SpankyB says:
    May 18, 2022 at 10:41 am

    Rebecca Hall’s dress is 70’s Carol Burnett. I love it.

    Reply
  12. rosa says:
    May 18, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Deepika Padokone wearing Sabyasachi. Gorgeous woman, gorgeous saree. Best look of the lot, and imo one of the best Cannes looks so far this year! Can’t wait to see what else she wears.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 18, 2022 at 12:53 pm

      I love to see the looks during Cannes!!! It’s such a fabulous opportunity for actors to step out of the box and bring in the home runs!!! I always look forward to Cate Boanchett as she never seems to disappoint me ☺️

      Reply
  13. KimmyChoo says:
    May 18, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    To quote The Fug Girls, “the Widow Longoria” has returned as a saloon gal. TBH, I’m loving the fancy dresses and jewelry! I’m a bit of a magpie tho.

    Reply
  14. Rashmi Sawant says:
    May 18, 2022 at 1:27 pm

    Why isn’t deepika padukone mentioned by name ? She also a jury member this year.

    Reply
  15. Julia K says:
    May 18, 2022 at 1:37 pm

    Did anyone else zoom in on the fantastic jewelry worn by DP? Also her sari is amazing!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment