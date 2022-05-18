Sarah Ferguson somehow scammed herself a deal for 22 young adult books

Sarah Ferguson is always broke and always hustling. She has so many schemes, scams, grifts and cons, I can’t keep up. What’s weird is that Fergie is actually a successful author, if she had the good sense to manage her money, she wouldn’t need to scam and grift all the time. But she does not have any kind of good sense. I bet she’s broke right now, as she lives rent-free at Royal Lodge with her ex-husband Prince Andrew. So where does this fit in? Fergie has scored a 22-book deal with an Australian publisher. 22 BOOKS.

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson better get a bigger library! The Duchess of York has just signed a new 22-book deal with Australian publishers Serenity Press that includes three new young adult novels. And the 62-year-old grandmother says she will channel some of her own painful experiences from her teenage years when it comes to her writing. “Young adults are perhaps the fastest-growing category of new fiction today. There’s just something about adolescence — with all its incredible triumphs and heartbreaking failures— that makes it the perfect backdrop for powerful storytelling,” Ferguson says in a statement. Ferguson will draw from her personal struggles with mental health and eating disorders. “I wanted to share my story of growing up with anxiety and an eating disorder, along with witnessing firsthand the effects of generational trauma. For me, it is always present and it all started at the loss of my mother,” says Ferguson, whose mother, Susan Barrantes, died in 1998. Her first young adult book, Demon’s Land, will be released at the end of June. It comes after the success of her debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass, a coming-of-age story based on the tale of one of her ancestors, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, which came out last August. A follow-up is scheduled for January 2023.

Yeah, YA is a huge chunk of the publishing industry these days, and Fergie is seemingly positioning herself as a scammy Judy Blume. Pass! But I’m fascinated by the fact that Fergie – or anyone?? – could get a 22-book deal.

She’s already promoting this new YA book, Demons Land, and in a new interview, she claimed that she knows what it feels like to be “segregated.” No, really. She said: “I’ve always felt judged, which is why I support the LGBTQ+ community. I know what it’s like to be segregated. I’m 62 now and it still hurts, even now, when someone has a pop at me.” “Segregated” is not the word for it, Fergie, it’s too loaded a term, a term implying structural or codified division. What she means is simpler – she felt isolated, left out. Fergie always feels like she’s the most oppressed though. It’s painful.