Sarah Ferguson somehow scammed herself a deal for 22 young adult books

Sarah Ferguson is always broke and always hustling. She has so many schemes, scams, grifts and cons, I can’t keep up. What’s weird is that Fergie is actually a successful author, if she had the good sense to manage her money, she wouldn’t need to scam and grift all the time. But she does not have any kind of good sense. I bet she’s broke right now, as she lives rent-free at Royal Lodge with her ex-husband Prince Andrew. So where does this fit in? Fergie has scored a 22-book deal with an Australian publisher. 22 BOOKS.
Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson better get a bigger library! The Duchess of York has just signed a new 22-book deal with Australian publishers Serenity Press that includes three new young adult novels. And the 62-year-old grandmother says she will channel some of her own painful experiences from her teenage years when it comes to her writing.
“Young adults are perhaps the fastest-growing category of new fiction today. There’s just something about adolescence — with all its incredible triumphs and heartbreaking failures— that makes it the perfect backdrop for powerful storytelling,” Ferguson says in a statement.
Ferguson will draw from her personal struggles with mental health and eating disorders.
“I wanted to share my story of growing up with anxiety and an eating disorder, along with witnessing firsthand the effects of generational trauma. For me, it is always present and it all started at the loss of my mother,” says Ferguson, whose mother, Susan Barrantes, died in 1998. Her first young adult book, Demon’s Land, will be released at the end of June. It comes after the success of her debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass, a coming-of-age story based on the tale of one of her ancestors, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, which came out last August. A follow-up is scheduled for January 2023.
Yeah, YA is a huge chunk of the publishing industry these days, and Fergie is seemingly positioning herself as a scammy Judy Blume. Pass! But I’m fascinated by the fact that Fergie – or anyone?? – could get a 22-book deal.
She’s already promoting this new YA book, Demons Land, and in a new interview, she claimed that she knows what it feels like to be “segregated.” No, really. She said: “I’ve always felt judged, which is why I support the LGBTQ+ community. I know what it’s like to be segregated. I’m 62 now and it still hurts, even now, when someone has a pop at me.” “Segregated” is not the word for it, Fergie, it’s too loaded a term, a term implying structural or codified division. What she means is simpler – she felt isolated, left out. Fergie always feels like she’s the most oppressed though. It’s painful.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Not “segregated.” Ignorant. Not “segregated.” Uncultured. Not “segregated.” Self-sabotaging. Not “segregated.” Perpetual victim. Not “segregated.” Crass. Not “segregated.” Shameless. Not “segregated.” High and mighty. Not “segregated.” Unqualified. Not “segregated.” Unimportant.
LMAO @ the pic selections.
Her boobs are literally laying on her lap.
@saralee that’s age, gravity, and the lack of a good support bra.
Fergie should look into getting a paid endorsement deal with a company that makes good foundation garments.
The only people truly oppressing Ms. Ferguson are her stylist and cosmetic surgeon. Everything else is just a natural reaction to her personality.
Young adult books, eh? Perhaps she’s aiming to help Andy find his future victims at her book signings.
Did someone at the Australian publisher misunderstand the title “Demon’s Land” as “Van Diemen’s Land” (the former name for Tasmania) and think Sarah Ferguson wrote a heavily researched story about their colonial history? Presumably the same employee gave her a contract for 22 instead of 2 books, and no longer works there.
That’s about the best reason I can see for what is otherwise truly incomprehensible.
Are there no stylists in the UK? Good lord.
Notice how she dropped in the term “generational trauma”, as popularized by Harry and Oprah? Fergie knows what sells.
If she had any sense of empathy or ability to introspect, she could write a book about the way the media presented her for years, as a bumbling baboon compared to Graceful Diana. I’d read that. But if she had the capacity to do so, she’d never have stayed supporting Andrew.
This makes me so angry. There are so many writers out there with great stories to share, and this fool gets a 22 book deal. So much for diversity in publishing
Exactly. There are so many outstanding YA books out there already, and writers waiting in the wings to be published.
Fortunately, there are enough savvy critics, booksellers and librarians to keep Fergie’s trash from getting into the hands of actual readers. I’m sure her reviews will be consistent with the quality (mediocre) of her product.
I’m willing to bet at least some of these writers are doing the actual writing for which Fergie gets the credit & the big bucks. At least it’s a paycheck & experience?
This is why I laughed at people who said H&M would struggle with getting deals in the US. If someone like Fergie (who hasn’t been a royal since the 90s) can get deal after deal after her numerous scandals, then H&M were going to be more than okay.
And Fergie continues to make herself the victim. There are times where yes, she isn’t responsible for the stuff she gets in the press (Duchess of Pork for example) but her scandals such as her associations with Epstein, constant defence of Andrew, saying dumb shit is why she gets the press/reception she gets.
Well, whatever the reason the publishers gave her this multi-book deal, I’m SURE it couldn’t possibly be due to her royal connections otherwise the BM would be screaming about it by now.
22 BOOKS??!! Good lord. At 62, she’s got a lot of writing to do to fulfill that contract in her lifetime*. Even La Nora (Roberts), probably the most prolific writer of all time, might hesitate at that tall order.
* Not that I believe she’ll do it, or can do it. This smacks of a gift/grift, but why would an Australian publisher play that game? 🤷♀️
From what I’ve read, she’s “coauthoring books with established writers,” which sounds to me like it’s pretty much just going to be her name on the covers.
Will be interesting to see if the coauthors get any name credit or if they will be 100% ghost. No question that they will be flat fee at a significant multiple discount from her advance. Since I dip into YA occasionally, will avoid anything with just her name on it.
Ah, OK, that explains it. Figured as much.
Think I’d rather read 22 more Judy Blume books.
I’m confused about this generational trauma thing? She was 39 years old when her mother died and then passed that trauma on to her daughters? I’m 40 and I would be very sad to lose my mother but it’s not the same as being a child.
@ Katie, exactly! Unlike Harry who was only 12 and in such a public and distasteful manner to boot.
When daughters lose their mothers at such a young age, it’s much more traumatic for them. I had a middle school classmate that lost her mother to breast cancer at 11. The devastation on her face said it all. I can’t imagine how hard that must have been and this was in the mid ‘70’s too.
I think it’s because her mother ran off to Argentina with a hot polo player, leaving Sarah and her sister behind to be raised by their father. It’s the abandonment as a child that traumatized her-not her mother’s death many years later.
That might be what she’s referencing. And then when her mother died, it meant she never had a chance to reconcile with her mother how she felt about being abandoned? But if she can’t say what she really means, how can she put it into words for a book? Oh, right, of course–the ghost writers will do that.
Wow, congrats to the real writer of these books, I hope she‘ll make a pretty penny even if she stays anonymous. There is no way Fergie would be able to channel a teen or what they want to read about. It is easier writing a book for 4 yr olds than for a young adult.
It’s sad to see how downhill she’s gone. Well, writing books is better than scammy shit, I guess. Girl’s gotta make money, especially when her babydaddy is broke 😛
Well, I’ll always like that she taught Meghan how to curtsy right before she met the Queen. It was very nice of her and that’s what I think of whenever she is (rightfully) blasted for her everlasting grift.
I read on this site quite a while back that Fergie spent her daughter’s trust fund money. How is that possible; don’t minors have their rights protected from stealing, even by parents?
Nothing’s been proven and it may just be salacious gossip or they may have loaned her money from it with the intention that she’d pay it back (good luck with that). From what I’ve snooped out, the Queen Mother placed two-thirds of her money (an estimated £19m) into a trust fund for her great-grandchildren, including Bea and Eugenie. Fergie and her daughters later received £3 million from the royal family as part of her 1996 divorce settlement, supposedly, £1.4 million of which was given with the intention of setting up a trust for Bea and Eugenie. Whether that happened or not I don’t know, but Bea and Eugenie are still VERY well off, mainly because they didn’t inherit their mother’s compulsive spending disorder.
Gonna squeeze those old sour grapes…If I had had her connections and frequent ‘INs’ with the publishing industry, I’d be sitting pretty as an established author long before now. I’ve been writing since I was 13 and was trying to get a break via the traditional publishing world for roughly 20 years before I gave up and went ‘indie’. I’ve published 10 books via lulu.com/kindle and I am lucky if anyone reads anything I wrote, no matter how specifically original my viewpoint is because I and so many, many other hardworking writers don’t get the breaks handed to her on a gilt platter. I sure hope they pay her ghost writer well enough for all the hard work they’re going to do.