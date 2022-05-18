ET: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt ‘talk & have a nice, friendly, cordial relationship’

It has been seventeen damn years since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston divorced. They were only married for five years, and yet the past seventeen years has been full of “Brad & Jen” stories. It was like that when he was with Angelina Jolie, and when Jolie left Pitt, there were so many people saying that “now Brad and Jen can get back together.” They played that game off-and-on, when one of them needed a quick hit of good press. Brad absolutely leaned into it during his Oscar campaign for Once Upon a Time. But again, it’s been seventeen damn years. Still, “sources” spoke to Entertainment Tonight about where Brad and Jen stand now.
It’s been close to two decades since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ended their marriage, and while some fans are still holding out hope the two will reconnect romantically, a source tells ET the pair have no plans to rekindle their romance.
“Brad and Jen are still friends,” the source says. “They talk and have a nice, friendly, cordial relationship.”
According to the source, Pitt and Aniston — who split in 2005 after five years of marriage — “aren’t getting back together, but they have a lot of respect for each other.”
It’s no surprise that the former couple remain on good terms. Pitt and Aniston have been supportive of each other post-split, with the 58-year-old actor even attending the Friends actress’ 50th birthday party in February 2019. An eyewitness told ET at the time that Pitt appeared to be in a “good mood” and was “happy to be there.”
I’ve said this a few times in recent years, but I’m sort of surprised by Aniston’s lack of tabloid game-playing these days. Ever since her (fake) marriage to Justin Theroux ended, it’s like she’s opted out of tabloid drama. We rarely hear any speculation about who she’s dating or anything like that. And don’t start with “she’s too old for tabloid drama.” No, people are still interested in hearing about her love life, clearly. Look at this ET story – people still care. She’s just not giving people those stories. As for Pitt… he’s been a f–king mess since Jolie dumped him. I suspect that Aniston has her sh-t together to the point where she doesn’t have time for Pitt’s messiness.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
They were pretty hot together! Those pics!! Steamy. But yeah, 17 years?!! I feel old.
Steamy seriously I don’t see anything steaming between them from these photos , to me ,they always gave the vibes of friends and that’s i,t…
If ben&jen can so it after 20 so can these 2. But jenanniston is much less in need of attention than jlo and she probably likes her simpler life without troubled men like BP and BA.
I hope they dont get back together but i understand how they are in a safe space when they are together.
Sigh…so what is about to come out about the custody situation that Pitt’s people want to distract from with this randomness? Maybe I’m wrong…but probably not.
That was my first thought when I saw this story.
You can set your warch on when Brad Pitt stories come out about his dating ,that his team are really deflecting attention away from what’s happening in court behind closed doors. I guess Stoli Group who are suing him and Make It Right Foundation residents lawsuits must have something new happening,, for all of a sudden Jennifer Aniston is being dragged out to get some air time and reminder of 90’s nostalgia 😆 🤣
His team always put at these random stupid stories just to do some deflection away from the same the real issues he has as90 put money he’s got to do with another court case that he’s filed that not gone his way and that’s why he’s brought out his old ex to deflect again…. I know Jennifer Aniston happily participated in the photo Ops just just stick it to Angelina Jolie but the reality is that for her to keep on carrying on pining for Brad Pitt it’s just a bit like as if she is doormat. I see she’s gone around liking all his photos on Instagram she seems to be obsessed and waiting for him to come back to her, giving doormat vibes
@lol did Jen Aniston personally insult you? Did she make a “yo momma” joke to you or something? Because you are all over this thread with crazy theories.
I actually hate that she gave him any attention post Jolie. She should have paid him dust.
Yes, I feel the same.
Jennifer Aniston always has been obsessed with Brad Pitt that was one of the major claim to fame which is milked for two decades.. she also got the pleasure of sticking it to Angelina Jolie and the children by doing a photo up with him and inviting him for her birthday by of course agree to equally equally shows his desperation ,, yet I don’t understand why she still keeps on pining for him despite the fact he was living with his married escort all the while doing a photo up with her
Jennifer being obsessed with Pitt? – has been a MEDIA obsession for decades, yes. As far as her feelings? No one could possibly know that, except her. And I truly find it hard to believe that she gives two shits at this point “sticking it” to Angelina Jolie LOL. If anything, she witnessed the dumpster fire that has gone down between Jolie and Pitt post-split, and thanked her lucky stars she got out when she did. I certainly would have haha!! I really doubt Aniston is “pining” for the POS Brad; how anyone could want him, at this point is beyond me. Which probably explains why he is still single all these years after he and Angelina split.
yeah, nothing ticks me off more than people acting like adults, being all civil and polite and all that
I thought I needed my eyes checked. A Brad and Jen story? LOL.
I guess their must be a new Court filing which he’s lost again for him to use his old xx for publicity again, like he already used her for his pity party awards season, while he was living with his hiered married escort
What about telling us about the nice friendly relationship he has with his 6 children, not just his biological children, but alsontye adopted children as well , something that the media keeps on ignoring and hideing
@celebitchy you might want to collect this crazy troll
@Dizza Right? WTF lol
@Dizza @AmyB
You two seem to be acting like the crazy trolls. Yes Pitt PR team puts out these types of stories to distract from him being sued, him losing court cases or thw New Orleans make it right debacle.
Both of you talk about someone making Multiple comment all over, yet you’re doing the exact same thing and replying to their comments.
@coco you are reaching so hard, we are calling out this one person for their weird and unhinged comments about JA. Brad Pitt did shitty things why does that mean @lol needs to weirdly attack JA? She is not responsible for his actions.
@Dizza @AmyB – and this is someone who thinks that JA needs to “get over it”.
*insert thinking emoji*
@Dizza
Lol comment here did “attack” JA there comment was about Pitt..
Lol said that Pitt PR team using JA to distract from other thing which he has done in the past so what is your problem with that.
@Dizza
Lol comment here did not “attack” JA there comment was about Pitt..
Lol said that Pitt PR used JA to distract from other thing which he has done in the past so what is your problem with that..
Their are other people on this post making the same type of comments and yet you guys are attacking only lol.
That man is such a disappointment. He has treated all of his former partners with such disrespect. Jen probably thinks “I’m too old for this sh*t.”
Jennifer Aniston happy to play the game considering they both share the same management who actually did their arranged marriage , so of course even now it’s furthermore investments from her into getting home back , she already agreed to do the public go top during the Woods season tried to get more votes for him for his pity Oscar. They both like playing games and both like sticking it to Angelina Jolie and her children.
Okay? 😒
@girl_ninja LOL, that was my same reaction
Um, what? JA doesn’t care about AJ or what is happening in her life. It’s been 17 years. JA has clearly moved on and has no vested interest in what is happening with AJ than Bezos and penis rocket.
This is strictly a PR story for BP’s PR image, nothing more.
I can’t help myself…..A Brad-Jen reconciliation would be more magical for me than Bennifer v 2.0. My other worst celebrity break up was Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey. The early 00s were such a glorious time to be alive….until the breakups happened. Haha!
I suspect that’s what this is, nostalgia. If Bennifer 2.0 can manifest itself into becoming a real thing, why not Pianist 2.0? lol
Who cares?
They had no children together, have been divorced for years, both multi-millionaires, any “safe” PR is attention for them, that is their oxygen.
JA should donate huge $$, she is a millionaire+ on very little talent, IMO.
Talk about winning the lottery. She landed Rachel and that is all.
Brad Pitt has never interested me, I find him too bland in looks.
I still say when his kids hit 18+, I will the book one of them in bound to write.
Spill the details! Mr. Nice Guy, my butt!
Not to mention their divorce made her the romcom queen for years.
BETTYROSE, We know how hard that cow (divorce & pity party) has been milked by Jen Aniston and now Brad Pitt has taken over that batton to milk it . I mean seriously can’t imagine anyone is shipping these two people knowing very well how they’re minipulate via media for public sympathy.
nothing wrong with a little gossip – it’s what brought us all together 🙂
They were hawt back then.
Why would Aniston bother? I wouldn’t. Done, done, done.
Interesting! I wonder how his relationship with his kids is? Do they have a nice, friendly cordial relationship? Do they talk? Also I wonder who put this out bc I can’t imagine having respect for a man who left me and called me boring. I would of hoped Aniston would pay him no mind but she’s turning into an ab*se apologist
JA is cordial to her ex husband so that makes her an abuse apologist? Jesus, stop holding women accountable for mens actions.
You can tell aj doesn’t want brad and another woman name accidentally to be mentioned still without aj front and center not?
And if that then you should know distraction stories is something everyone in showbiz do pls
Brad pitt is so predictable and so is his and Anistons PR games, I guess they must be a new Court filing that he wants to distract and deflect attention away from, so again using Jennifer Aniston with her agreement ofcourse, to spread stupid stories Like These just to deflect attention away from what’s happening with him at courts
@dizza That’s why I asked who put this story out (if it’s true) yes her being friendly with an alleged abuser makes her an apologist.I wanted to include I was also talking about her following johnny depp and liking posts making fun of amber heard’s testimony as another reason why she’s an ab*se apologist. I am not holding her accountable her another mans actions, I am only talking about her actions of being friendly with abusers
@FORGOTUSER12,, that’s what I said jennider Aniston is going out of her way to befriending men like Brad Pitt who she knows has abused his family mam still has no custodyfor a reason, , plus following Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin and liking their posts, liking a hate account that was mocking Angelina meghan and Amber, no its not a good look,yet it only showss she has no guilt over supporting abusive men . That is her choice,
I’d rather like to see Brad Pitt stop putting out lame stories of messaging his and Jennifer Anistons eachothers ego’s, id rather like to see that Brad Pitt mainly concentrate on having a good relationship and healthy relationship with his children or 6 of them. Six years no show, is not good, family should come first …