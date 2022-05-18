ET: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt ‘talk & have a nice, friendly, cordial relationship’

It has been seventeen damn years since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston divorced. They were only married for five years, and yet the past seventeen years has been full of “Brad & Jen” stories. It was like that when he was with Angelina Jolie, and when Jolie left Pitt, there were so many people saying that “now Brad and Jen can get back together.” They played that game off-and-on, when one of them needed a quick hit of good press. Brad absolutely leaned into it during his Oscar campaign for Once Upon a Time. But again, it’s been seventeen damn years. Still, “sources” spoke to Entertainment Tonight about where Brad and Jen stand now.

It’s been close to two decades since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ended their marriage, and while some fans are still holding out hope the two will reconnect romantically, a source tells ET the pair have no plans to rekindle their romance. “Brad and Jen are still friends,” the source says. “They talk and have a nice, friendly, cordial relationship.” According to the source, Pitt and Aniston — who split in 2005 after five years of marriage — “aren’t getting back together, but they have a lot of respect for each other.” It’s no surprise that the former couple remain on good terms. Pitt and Aniston have been supportive of each other post-split, with the 58-year-old actor even attending the Friends actress’ 50th birthday party in February 2019. An eyewitness told ET at the time that Pitt appeared to be in a “good mood” and was “happy to be there.”

[From ET]

I’ve said this a few times in recent years, but I’m sort of surprised by Aniston’s lack of tabloid game-playing these days. Ever since her (fake) marriage to Justin Theroux ended, it’s like she’s opted out of tabloid drama. We rarely hear any speculation about who she’s dating or anything like that. And don’t start with “she’s too old for tabloid drama.” No, people are still interested in hearing about her love life, clearly. Look at this ET story – people still care. She’s just not giving people those stories. As for Pitt… he’s been a f–king mess since Jolie dumped him. I suspect that Aniston has her sh-t together to the point where she doesn’t have time for Pitt’s messiness.