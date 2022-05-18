Eric Clapton, anti-vaxx & anti-lockdown nutjob, has Covid & postponed his tour

Last year, we learned that Eric Clapton was easily radicalized into a conspiracy-spouting anti-government, anti-vaccine lunatic during the pandemic. One could argue that Clapton already leaned that way politically, and the pandemic just compounded his right-wing descent. In any case, Clapton originally claimed that he got the Astra-Zeneca vaccine but he hated the side effects and the vaccine negatively impacted his ability to play the guitar. He then became full-throttle anti-vaxx, anti-lockdown and anti-Covid-protocols, and I’m pretty sure he’s one of those “Covid is a conspiracy, it was planted by the government” people. Well, the one thing everyone knows about Covid is that once you f–k around, you’re going to find out.

Eric Clapton has tested positive for COVID-19 after repeatedly denouncing vaccine protocols. On Monday, Clapton, 77, confirmed in a Facebook post he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would consequently postpone his upcoming tour dates in Zurich and Milan.

“Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall. He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery,” the post began. “Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course the fans.”

“So, after intensive internal discussion, it has been decided with great regret and apologies to all those concerned to postpone the performances in Zurich on 17th May and Milan on 18th May, the present hope being to be able to resume the tour starting with the concerts in Bologna on 20th and 21st May.”

The post continued, “It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances.”