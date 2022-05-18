Eric Clapton, anti-vaxx & anti-lockdown nutjob, has Covid & postponed his tour

Last year, we learned that Eric Clapton was easily radicalized into a conspiracy-spouting anti-government, anti-vaccine lunatic during the pandemic. One could argue that Clapton already leaned that way politically, and the pandemic just compounded his right-wing descent. In any case, Clapton originally claimed that he got the Astra-Zeneca vaccine but he hated the side effects and the vaccine negatively impacted his ability to play the guitar. He then became full-throttle anti-vaxx, anti-lockdown and anti-Covid-protocols, and I’m pretty sure he’s one of those “Covid is a conspiracy, it was planted by the government” people. Well, the one thing everyone knows about Covid is that once you f–k around, you’re going to find out.
Eric Clapton has tested positive for COVID-19 after repeatedly denouncing vaccine protocols. On Monday, Clapton, 77, confirmed in a Facebook post he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would consequently postpone his upcoming tour dates in Zurich and Milan.
“Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall. He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery,” the post began. “Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course the fans.”
“So, after intensive internal discussion, it has been decided with great regret and apologies to all those concerned to postpone the performances in Zurich on 17th May and Milan on 18th May, the present hope being to be able to resume the tour starting with the concerts in Bologna on 20th and 21st May.”
The post continued, “It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances.”
My guess? Clapton wasn’t fully vaccinated or boosted. He probably got one vaccine dose 13 months ago, his arm hurt for a few days and that was enough to convince him of every Covid conspiracy out there. Anyway, play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Of course if you don’t take any part of the pandemic seriously, you’re going to find out.
You forgot “xenophobic bigot”. He all-around sucks.
The xenophobic bigotry is an especially bad look for a guy whose music career wouldn’t exist were it not for african-american musicians.
Preach
HAHAHA *not sorry
Amen.
He is too stupid to know that at his age he is in danger. So, hahahaha.
How can anyone say this with a straight face?
“It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time…”
Do they not understand that avoiding Covid spread was the explicit point of lockdowns and travel restrictions?
Exactly! This sounds super accusatory but yeah, that was the whole point. Didn’t get it during the lockdowns and restrictions? The lockdowns and restrictions worked. Maybe you shouldn’t have spent so much time railing again them, buffoon.
sadly, he believes that masking and other public health mitigation measures were useless & unnecessary so this statement from him is especially ironic
he probably only got 1 shot. He’s diabetic and has diabetic neuropathy so he did have an exacerbation of the neuropathy which probably sucked but is nowhere near what could have happened to him if he hadn’t been vaccinated. Luckily, his daughters are not like him and did get vaccinated despite him pitching a public fit & claiming the vaccines would prevent them from getting pregnant/having healthy children and all that other nonsense he believes.
There’s a part of me that thinks despite his public statements on the vaccines, that he may have been boosted. People his age with just some of the usually co-morbidities found in that age group are having some bad outcomes with the new variants/subvariants – even those who are fully boosted – so if he’s not sick enough to be admitted, I don’t believe him that he hasn’t been boosted – not with his medical history
I agree. Given his age and underlying conditions, he is a prime candidate for serious reaction to a coronavirus infection. EC is, as you said, probably vaxxed and boosted. But he has to keep up with his rants in order to save face.
I am wondering if given his age and diabetes, his insurance company refused to cover him without the necessary jabs. They don’t want to pay out millions and be held holding the bag for his stupidity.
If he reacted that poorly to getting vaccinated, I can get why he freaked out.
But that said, that’s not how most people’s bodies react to the shots.
At the beginning of the pandemic, my parents were sewing masks for my sister (not their daughter) in army green so she could pass these out to her company. They got their vaccines as soon as they could. As the shitty rhetoric increased, they became anti-maskers, and anti-vaxxers, claiming that they got the vaccine because they’re old and it didn’t matter if there were long term effects for them, but that service members shouldn’t have to get them. They’re both veterans and understand mission readiness, so I’m not really sure how to make it all make sense.
Jennifer, I got AZ as first dose and got a severe allergic reaction, I’m one of 85 people in UK that was recognised as allergic.
So I didn’t want a second dose of AZ. Guess what I did? My 2nd and 3rd dose were Pfizer. I got Covid and got seriously ill, but if I weren’t vaccinated I’d likely be dead.
EC can right eff off, I’m happy karma bit him in the a$$.
What do you mean how could he? He’s a rich White man. He’s not supposed to feel ANY discomfort, inconvenience, or mishap. EVER.
As people have come and gone through my son’s and my lives, CDs have been left behind. So Many CDs tucked away in so many places; I’ve finally brought them all together and have been listening to them before deciding if I want to keep them or give them away. Yesterday ECs “Unplugged” was the one pulled from the drawer and as much as I USED to admire this man and his skills, I decided I would not keep his CD because I simply cannot respect him as a person.
I know he’s gone through some major pain in his day, but his unsavoury, uneducated conclusions means he is no longer welcome in my home. These days, separating the artist from the art is not what I want to do. I want to support art that supports a world view. I want to support talent that is inclusive, not exclusive. So I’m keeping some artists’ work I’d never heard before and tossing some who’s talent used to be everything. These days, talent is not enough to hang out in my home, be it via a CD or live, in person. These days, I’m looking for inclusive values and thoughtful stances…and this guy ain’t got any of that. ‘Bye Eric, you USED to be great. Now, not so much. Morphed into someone I don’t care to have in my home any longer. This just proves my decision was correct.
Got rid of my copy too Surly Gale. And after reading Patti Boyd’s autobiography I will never EVER listen to another Clapton song again.
He looks like Melting Mitch McConnell in that first pic…
Is your comment an insult to Eric Clapton or Mitch McConnell??? They are both such big scumbag losers that it is hard to tell! LOL! LOL!
Maybe all terrible people just end up with the same face, eventually.
Came to add that this man is also HORRIBLY racist and admitted he used to rape his wife.
Just an all round horrible human being
Omg, what?! I didn’t know that about him. I knew all the rest but not that he admittedly raped his wife. Why is he still booking venues or even have a career??
I hadn’t heard the part about his wife. Wtf does he have to do before the supposed “cancel culture” kicks in?
Eric Clapton admitted to raping his wife in 1999. Source: AP News via The Sunday Times (not sure if I am allowed to include the link)
“`I know that when I was a full-blown, practicing alcoholic, everyone used to walk around me on eggshells,″ Clapton, 54, was quoted as telling The Sunday Times.
“There were times when I just took sex with my wife by force and thought that was my entitlement. I had absolutely no concern for other people at all, and I think that what happens in a family is everyone starts to doctor their own roles to make it bearable to live that way,″ he was quoted as adding.”
EDIT: He also admits to physically assaulting her in the same article so he was also a wife beater.
Hadn’t heard this before, which one? I never did finish Patti Boyd’s book, but I remember reading some of how horrible he was to her. He’s been horrid for a long time, as well as an overrated guitar player.
I read it and what he did to her (George Harrison did too) was beyond vile. He appropriated black blues as his own (as did many other English bands of the day) and IMHO there’s nothing *original* about his music. I’m not one who wishes bad things on people but it would give me great satisfaction if he develops long covid.
@Jaded- I always found his appropriation of black music while clearly despising anyone who’s not white interesting. He’s definitely not original and tends to use the same riff over again with one different note or chord for variety. That’s actually a common thing with blues and jazz. But true talents can make one riff sound completely new with every variant. Good example is Otis Redding’s “I Can’t Turn You Loose” having evolved from Booker T & The MG’s “Time is Tight.” That later became a riff for the Blues Brothers Band. Common denominator is Booker T & The MG’s, who were the Stax Records house band and frequent collaborators with Otis Redding, Sam & Dave and many more. Clapton could only dream of that ingenuity.
And I do know George was no peach either. He went on to cheat on his now-widow Olivia too, if memory serves. Ugh, rock stars.
And a tiny violin plays.
Or a Guitar Gently Weeping? 😂
EnormousCoat was right; you forgot “xenophobic bigot.” Yes and cue up the tiny violin!
Thoughts and prayers to Covid. Hope it clears up its Clapton infection soon!
He has always been a terrible person.
Maybe it’s because I’m old and less forgiving. Maybe it’s an effect of the pandemic and my loathing of antivaxxers/antimaskers. Whatever, I’m in full on canceling mode. Few deserve it more than Clapton with his racism, bigotry, misogyny, and idiocy.
C-Shell – you and me both!
I wish George Harrison lived to his frenemy’s age. Poor George was only 58 when he died. I hate Eric Clapton.
welp, so much for the whole “Clapton is god” thing. lol!
WHERE IS YOUR GOD NOW?!
there is no irony whatsoever that the covid measures saved his azz from getting it! that’s how it’s supposed to work! idiot. what’s he going to do if it’s long covid?!
Oh, his recovery will be hailed as the Second Coming by all his fans. Just you watch. 😂
When I was younger, I really enjoyed his music.
Then I started to learn about his personal life. No longer a fan at all.
He was horrible to many of his romantic partners, just truly awful.
I don’t give a flying rats arse how talented you are if you awful to people in your life.
Now he’s worried lol about his staff not the thousands of people he gathered and exposed to the disease for years now. Loser.
It’ll be interesting to see what he says was worse, the ~jab~ or the virus itself.
My anti-vax sister in law has covid and it’s very satisfying. She’s been socializing with my very high risk mother in law for a while and claiming she’s actually safer than us. She think anti-vaxxers are more cautious of what they do because they haven’t been vaccinated lol.
But yeah that’s why she attended a party and caught covid. Thankfully she was exposed one day after seeing my mil so she should be safe at least.