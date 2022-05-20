Jennifer Connelly wore a great Louis Vuitton to the royal ‘Top Gun’ premiere

While the Duchess of Cambridge got the most attention at last night’s royal premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, I do think it’s worth discussing the other women at the premiere! Jennifer Connelly was brought into the sequel, and she plays Maverick’s love interest. Jennifer is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, so she’s almost always wearing LV on any given red carpet. It gets a bit boring, but LV gave her some interesting looks for the promotional tour. I actually loved her LV last night. I love the print (which I think is beading, actually), I love the simplicity of the black-and-white on her. And I love that she’s finally doing a real hairstyle and not the scraped-back look she usually does.
As for the men, Tom Cruise wore Brioni, the same brand which Brad Pitt reps. Interesting choice. Miles Teller went with a double-breasted Fendi tuxedo and I actually think he got the best tux/suit look. Miles’s wife Keleigh wore Zuhair Murad. I… love her look as well. I don’t know what’s going on here. Maybe the pandemic made me miss big red carpets or something, but I think everyone looked great?
Also: thanks for sending me this tweet, I completely agree with this theory. The Duchess of Cambridge is rarely photographed next to or in front of women who are thin fashionistas. While there are photos of Kate speaking to J-Con, the way those photos were staged for the bank of photographers made it almost impossible to get a photo of Kate and J-Con together, side-by-side.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
(L-R) – Christopher McQuarrie, Jerry Bruckheimer, Danny Ramirez, Glen Powell, Miles Teller, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis, Lewis Pullman, Greg Tarzan Davis, Director Joseph Kosinski and David Ellison attends the UK Premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Thursday 19 May, 2022.,Image: 692814786, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
(L-R) – Miles Teller, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm attends the UK Premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Thursday 19 May, 2022.,Image: 692814802, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Jennifer Connelly at the Top Gun: Maverick Royal Film Performance & UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom.,Image: 692822390, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: To licence this image, email info@sidetrack.london for more information., Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry attends the UK Premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Thursday 19 May, 2022.,Image: 692833688, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at the Top Gun: Maverick Royal Film Performance & UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom.,Image: 692878286, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: To licence this image, email info@sidetrack.london for more information., Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
Jennifer Connelly attends the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square Gardens London, England. Thursday 19h May 2022. -,Image: 692978485, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no, Pictured: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – Royal Film Performance, Credit line: JW / Bang Showbiz / Avalon
Jennifer Connelly is always perfection.
So beautiful! I had to Google her age, 51! Flawless and timeless, and no uncanny valley of surgery (maybe she tweaks, who knows, but the total effect looks natural and pleasing to me – seems like genes plus her no doubt super-expensive skincare routine more than anything). Celebs like her make me trust the natural aging process – like, if I’m pretty at 37, I can trust I’ll be pretty at 47 and 57 and 67 etc. Pretty stays pretty (with help from retinol, sunblock, sleep, water, etc).
And yay, a love interest played by an actress who is in her 50s! Stunningly beautiful, yes, but still, over 50.
“Celebs like her make me trust the natural aging process” — please, she’s had surgery and injections. NEVER trust a celebrity to show you a “natural” aging process.
I was thinking what Mrs. K was saying. How much work has JC had to do over the years to look so fabulous & so perfect? How hard that must be, monitoring your every bite of food, always doing your exercises no matter how you feel, the $$ and time put into skin care. How hard it must be always, always, always thinking about how you’re going to look when you’re out in public.
JConnelly is so beautiful. Middleton could never. She cant even think she can. So duchess of dull will avoid. Not a pro women way to act.
I think Miles and his wife look perfect and he knows it! You can tell by his eyes. He has that twinkle of confidence when one knows one looks great.
She looks great but I’ve hated every single thing Miles has worn, including this double-breasted tux. The pants don’t hit well and I he does not have the body for double-breasted. The light-colored suits he has favored this tour make him look soft and hip-heavy. I don’t think his stylists know what they’re doing.
The thing Miles wears that i dislike the most is his face.
I like the photos of Miles talking to the Duchess of Cambridge with his hands in his pockets. He looks so casual and unimpressed. Jon Hamm, on the other hand, looked like he was bowing to her at that London premiere, as though he were a British subject and she was the queen.
I’m not loving JC’s dress. The high neck, the “aemeoba” or “bug” pattern (sorry, that was my *first* thought seeing the pic lol) She is a beautiful woman with a great body… this is way too “old” of a dress; I could picture it on someone in their 70s wanting to cover saggy arms and a wrinkly decoleté! Also, for my taste, the belt looks WAY too informal for a gown. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I agree. The style is very “gold” and I think the flowy fabric overwhelms her long, narrow frame.
I agree. I also find the cream of the dress really washes her out.
She looks 30’s-40’s glam to me…like Rita Hayworth or something. I love this look on her.
I don’t like the dress either. Probably looks much better in person.
Agree that the dress is far to matronly for Jennifer & I also see only crawly bugs in the design. She deserves better. She also looks much better in person than in still photos.
That was my first thought, too! It reminded me I’ve what I’d seen on a slide under a microscope in high school.
And I zoomed in on the belt. I couldn’t believe they’d put a plain ol’ ordinary leather belt on this dress. It looks exactly like my everyday belt for jeans.
There’s nothing not to love about Keleigh’s look. It’s gorgeous.
The lipstick is just gorgeous,i always envy when someone can pull off such a red or ruby like that.
This looks like a fun event and everyone tried to show out and bring glamour(if not creativity) to the carpet. I do wonder if the movie is actually any good or more if it is as entertaining at the first film(which is terrible but a fun watch).
{eta: This was a reply, but I don’t see the original comment.}
Counterpoint: I think Kaiser is spot on.
There are other stories on this site. When I see stories about people I don’t want to read about, I scroll to a different story. Try that and see if it doesn’t lower your blood pressure a notch.
We may disagree, but I wish you nothing but the best. Have a peaceful rest if your day.
You were too Nice to this troll. He must come from an anti sussex Web site where they celebrate coming here posting rubbish. As there is nothing to brag about being a false kate Stan as she is a failure, he couldn’t find anything to praise her.
i may not always agree with what on celebitchy, but the diagnosis on kate was accurate for years, even guessing future events , and contrary to a lot of hypocritical places, she wasn’t given the great White hope treatment once a biracial became a royal too.
now the brf is unravelling it must be a nightmare to defend them.
jennifer connelly body is exactly kate dream looks from head to toes.
As she is not poc, comparaison will Sting and be merciless so no photos together.
@Nem: You sound like you’re from Gilead
Everyone did look great!!! Even Xenu didn’t look bad, I guess.
Jennifer looks beautiful.
I’m full on shocked that Tom Cruise has a movie love interest that’s within 10 years of his own age.
Maybe there was some brainstorming about how idiotic it would look to be in a contest with younger men for the same young ingenue.
there are several hot middle aged actresses in Hollywood, as criterias for them are diabolical, so they had choices.
Jennifer connelly is haute couture, high fashion perfection at 50.
Are we looking at the same person? That is a sad, baggy dress with a print that looks like it belongs on a West Elm ottoman, and her tiny figure is drowning in it.
Excuse me, what is wrong with dressing like a West Elm ottoman? They’ve got some classy ish.
I think Jennifer Connelly has hair very similar to mine, thick and HEAVY. It is a sonofabitch to style and try to give bounce to, and even body looks weighed down. Maybe that is why she favors up-dos and sleeker styles.
(I think she looks absolutely lovely either way)
Jennifer is an example of someone who needs eyebrow shaping, no matter what the current beauty trend is. Her thick, straight brows are too harsh and not flattering for her deep set eyes and thin, delicate features. Look at pictures from A Beautiful Mind 20 years ago, that’s what her eyebrows should look like.
In the past 20 years or so, Jennifer Connelly has always looked starving and sad in photos. Beautiful and a lovely actress, but she seems so wan and it looks (to me) like there is a real sadness in her eyes.
I do love this dress on her. Unique, elegant look.
I like Jennifer’s dress – just not on her. And it confirms my theory about dresses like this swallowing her up.
A remarkably tasteful red carpet premiere. It’s like they sent out a memo telling everyone to look good, not grasping.
Keleigh’s Zuhair Murad…WOW.
Hamm-bone is considerably more front and center at this photo call than he was at Cannes, what’s up with that? Was it the white tux?
JC looks squeezed in the group picture. Her arms are by her side, and she looks like she has no room to move. I think her dress is a bit boring, but she is absolutely gorgeous.
I still can’t get over how short Tom Cruise is. And what an amazing job Hollywood did with movie magic for decades at making him look tall in movies.
So what I’m gathering from the first pic of the cast is that there are no female fighter pilots in the air force? F*cking A I’m so tired of Hollywood’s sexism
That’s certainly the impression I got. Still no female fighter pilots after all these years? Pathetic.
Jennifer is beautiful, but I don’t think that color works with her skin tone.
I almost think Jennifer and Kate should switch dresses. Jennifer can do sleek sexy in her sleep and Kate always loves sister wife looks!