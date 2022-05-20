Jennifer Connelly wore a great Louis Vuitton to the royal ‘Top Gun’ premiere

While the Duchess of Cambridge got the most attention at last night’s royal premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, I do think it’s worth discussing the other women at the premiere! Jennifer Connelly was brought into the sequel, and she plays Maverick’s love interest. Jennifer is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, so she’s almost always wearing LV on any given red carpet. It gets a bit boring, but LV gave her some interesting looks for the promotional tour. I actually loved her LV last night. I love the print (which I think is beading, actually), I love the simplicity of the black-and-white on her. And I love that she’s finally doing a real hairstyle and not the scraped-back look she usually does.

As for the men, Tom Cruise wore Brioni, the same brand which Brad Pitt reps. Interesting choice. Miles Teller went with a double-breasted Fendi tuxedo and I actually think he got the best tux/suit look. Miles’s wife Keleigh wore Zuhair Murad. I… love her look as well. I don’t know what’s going on here. Maybe the pandemic made me miss big red carpets or something, but I think everyone looked great?

Also: thanks for sending me this tweet, I completely agree with this theory. The Duchess of Cambridge is rarely photographed next to or in front of women who are thin fashionistas. While there are photos of Kate speaking to J-Con, the way those photos were staged for the bank of photographers made it almost impossible to get a photo of Kate and J-Con together, side-by-side.

So … I have a theory that KP and the rota reject photos where Kate is near women who are as attractive or as thin as she is. Notice the difference between the first picture (posted my KP) vs the typical photos posted by news outlets. Interesting how KP hides J Connelly 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4JAJP3omzp — Sue Ellen (@SueElle196) May 20, 2022