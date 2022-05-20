Julia Roberts wore a Louis Vuitton tuxedo-jumpsuit in Cannes: cute or ugh?

Here are more photos from the Cannes Film Festival, from Thursday’s red carpets. At first, I only saw Julia Roberts from the waist up, and I thought it was cool that she wore a suit. But then I saw the whole look… my God. This is Louis Vuitton and it’s my sad duty to inform everyone that LV is back to f–king up everything. This isn’t even a suit, it’s a jumpsuit!!! It’s all one piece, with built-in “tails.” It’s so unflattering. Julia has a nice figure too – it’s not difficult to find flattering clothes for a tall, lanky woman. You have to TRY to f–k it up. That being said, I have felt that Julia’s current stylist (whoever she’s been using in the past five years or so) kind of hates her.

Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton. The color is gorgeous on her. The dress is pretty, but it would have been so much more sophisticated without the peplum.

Rebecca Hall in Gucci. Hall is there as a member of the Cannes jury, btw. That’s why we’re getting so many photos of her. This was a good look, honestly. I don’t hate it. Julia should borrow Rebecca’s stylist.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Stephane Rolland. Hilariously bad, offensively cheap-looking.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a custom Gaurav Gupta. I mean… the idea of it is fine. Big, sculptural couture on a beautiful woman. The execution though… yikes. The wave/pattern of the fabric is kind of unflattering and I’m not sure pale pink/lilac is Aishwarya’s best color. Still, it was a moment.