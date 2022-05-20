Julia Roberts wore a Louis Vuitton tuxedo-jumpsuit in Cannes: cute or ugh?

Here are more photos from the Cannes Film Festival, from Thursday’s red carpets. At first, I only saw Julia Roberts from the waist up, and I thought it was cool that she wore a suit. But then I saw the whole look… my God. This is Louis Vuitton and it’s my sad duty to inform everyone that LV is back to f–king up everything. This isn’t even a suit, it’s a jumpsuit!!! It’s all one piece, with built-in “tails.” It’s so unflattering. Julia has a nice figure too – it’s not difficult to find flattering clothes for a tall, lanky woman. You have to TRY to f–k it up. That being said, I have felt that Julia’s current stylist (whoever she’s been using in the past five years or so) kind of hates her.

Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton. The color is gorgeous on her. The dress is pretty, but it would have been so much more sophisticated without the peplum.

Rebecca Hall in Gucci. Hall is there as a member of the Cannes jury, btw. That’s why we’re getting so many photos of her. This was a good look, honestly. I don’t hate it. Julia should borrow Rebecca’s stylist.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Stephane Rolland. Hilariously bad, offensively cheap-looking.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a custom Gaurav Gupta. I mean… the idea of it is fine. Big, sculptural couture on a beautiful woman. The execution though… yikes. The wave/pattern of the fabric is kind of unflattering and I’m not sure pale pink/lilac is Aishwarya’s best color. Still, it was a moment.

22 Responses to “Julia Roberts wore a Louis Vuitton tuxedo-jumpsuit in Cannes: cute or ugh?”

  1. Noki says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Is Julia wearing that famous Tiffany necklace ?

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:30 am

    Julia’s outfit is SO CLOSE to being fabulous. I love the neckline, love the necklace, love her hair, she looks happy, like classic Julia…..but its the midsection of the jumpsuit that just doesn’t work IMO. This is so close to being amazing and its not. Blah.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 20, 2022 at 8:44 am

      The midsection looks like “old man pants” – high above the waist with a super long zipper.

      Reply
      • Twin Falls says:
        May 20, 2022 at 9:54 am

        +1 it’s the midsection that doesn’t work. But it’s still classic menswear and a megawatt smile Julia.

      • lucy2 says:
        May 20, 2022 at 10:10 am

        I agree about the midsection. If that had been a little better, I’d love it.
        Her hair looks fantastic.

    • HufflepuffLizLemon says:
      May 20, 2022 at 9:17 am

      I feel like this is a common problem with jumpsuits and tall people. *sigh* I always think about having one made, but I still think it would be off in the midsection.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        May 20, 2022 at 11:11 am

        I’m not that tall (I’m about 5-7, 5-8) but I have this issue with jumpsuits. They just hit me at a weird point and are not at all flattering, and it bums me out bc some are really cute.

    • Josephine says:
      May 20, 2022 at 10:41 am

      But even if the midsection fit better, it seems so heavy for Cannes. I appreciate that she favors pants, but give her something lighter and more modern. This just struck me as very sad and sweaty.

      Reply
  3. HeyKay says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:31 am

    Woah. None of these designs look good.
    How did the “wave” person get in a car with that? I assume it was assembled just before stepping on the red carpet.

    Julia Roberts, these days all I can see is Mean Girl.
    She has a pretty messy past in regards to her shameful treatment of DMs #1 wife.

    Reply
  4. J. Ferber says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:32 am

    Deepika won the night. Also, Julia hasn’t changed her look in DECADES.

    Reply
    • Danbury says:
      May 20, 2022 at 8:35 am

      Deepika has been killing it this year at Cannes. I’m still stunned by the black and gold sari

      Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:47 am

    I don’t like any of these looks but Julia was so close and then you see the waist down. Too bad.

    Reply
  6. Concern Fae says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:51 am

    As someone who saw Mystic Pizza in the theater when it first came out, Julia has always been like this. Weird menswear inspired looks that are just a bit off is her jam.

    Reply
  7. JRenee says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:55 am

    Not a fan of the style of Julia’s outfit at all. It’s not flattering for any shape

    Reply
  8. Margaret says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:56 am

    I’d much rather Julia’s outfit was a suit and not a jumpsuit, but I still think she looks better than any of the other women in their weird dresses.

    Reply
  9. Tee says:
    May 20, 2022 at 9:42 am

    Rebecca Hall is killing it at Cannes, I love it for her. I’m 90% on board with Julia’s; that necklace is everything. One of the best thing about Cannes is it being the place for excess, lol. I do love Aishwarya Rai’s dress. The drama of it is absolutely perfect. She always shines at Cannes.

    Reply
  10. shanaynay says:
    May 20, 2022 at 11:02 am

    I think it looks blah! It doesn’t do anything for her

    Reply
  11. Lena says:
    May 20, 2022 at 11:19 am

    Julia and Rebecca both look gorgeous.

    Reply
  12. FHMom says:
    May 20, 2022 at 1:38 pm

    These outfits are all hilariously bad.

    Reply

