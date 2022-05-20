Charlize Theron & Gabriel Aubry might be hooking up again, who knows

Back in 2017, there were strong rumors that Charlize Theron and Gabriel Aubry were hooking up. At the time, Charlize was single and Gabriel probably was too, and he had been pretty quiet for a few years following his heated custody and child support battle with Halle Berry. The basis for the 2017 rumor was that Charlize and Gabriel actually did know each other and their kids went to the same LA school. There were even photos of Gabe and Charlize talking during a school run. Well, five years later, that same rumor is being dusted off.
Spring fling! Charlize Theron has a new man in her life, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“Charlize has been hooking up with Gabriel Aubry,” the source says of the Oscar winner, 46, and the model, 45. “They’re very casual and enjoying each other.”
The Fate of the Furious actress and the Canada native were previously linked in 2017 after they were photographed together, but Theron denied rumors that they were dating. “I’ve never met him,” the Atomic Blonde star said during a July 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I met him for, like, three seconds. Like, passing I was just like, ‘Hi!’ because our kids go to the same school.”
The South African star is mom to daughters Jackson, 10, and August, 8, whom she adopted in 2012 and 2015, respectively. Aubry, for his part, shares daughter Nahla, 14, with ex-girlfriend Halle Berry, from whom he split in 2010.
While Theron and the golf enthusiast have connected with each other, the insider notes that they’re still taking it slow. “It’s nothing serious,” the source explains to Us exclusively.
It’s pretty random for this rumor to get a second life five years later! Especially since Charlize, to me, doesn’t seem to prioritize romance or even hooking up. Her priorities are her daughters and her mom. She’s built a wall around her family unit. Sean Penn briefly scaled the wall and something happened between them – Charlize ran away and ghosted him and she doesn’t want to talk about any of it. Charlize doesn’t really seem to have a type. So… whatever. If they’re hooking up, good for them. If not, I’m sure they’re both fine.
If they’re enjoying shallow hours with each other, then I say good for them.
Yeah she seems to not have a physical type at all. Maybe those guys have something in common that she likes I can only remember Penn and Townsend.
I met him maybe a couple of times in a parent and me class when my 13 yo was 2. He was there with daughter. Very attractive and very low key / chill at the time.
He’s still hot AF and so is she so no harm, no foul in my book.
His daughter is 14 you know Halle is just counting the minutes until she turns 18 and the child support checks stop.
At 45 not sure how in demand he is as a model and what he does to support himself besides the child support.
He escaped that question by being very low key, once justice was done.
As he looks classier and more discreet than kevin federline, there will be no golddigging questions for now.
@Nem it wasn’t my intent to paint him a gold digger. I just remember Halle complaining how much she paid. From reading about him. He really had the odds against him growing up in Canada. Had a very hard childhood in foster care and not a very good education. And was able to get out and forge a modeling career for himself.
And from all accounts he is just a very nice person that loves his kid.
From what I can see he modeling for brunello cucinelli clothing line
He’s listed on the IMG Models site as being one of their models. I think he’s doing ok!
Gabriel Aubry is still hot!
Dammit. Talk about hitting DNA lottery.
I might be alone in this opinion but, Halle behaved badly during their split.
I remember their split was very ugly and Halle did not cover herself in glory at the time. She seems so much happier and chill now though.
Halle said he was having an incestuous fling with some cousin while they were together. Yikes.
He hit the DNA lottery but had unbelievably hard childhood
Their kids were probably at the same party. He doesn’t seem like her type – she usually goes for men with jobs.
I remember Charlize complaining that guys do not ask her out very often. Maybe she has a friends with benefits arrangement with Aubry because he is safe.
They do make a beautiful couple ,if true 👍
I think they might make an interesting couple bc they have led similar lives. Both incredibly attractive people who had very difficult childhoods but managed to find success despite it.
I am so damn jealous. As to him being a viable model, a thousand times yes. Yes. Wouldn’t you want to see that gorgeous man’s picture selling anything? What about those watch ads, where you pass it down to your kid (forgot which watch). He could easily be the father with the watch. Just anything!
I think that tons of heterosexual men believe they could date, or are worthy of dating, both Halley Berry and Charlize Theron, but they couldn’t and aren’t because they look nothing like Gabriel Aubry. Aubry and Lisa Bonet are two people who have partnered or married with multiple people who would rank in the Top 10 Most Beautiful People in the world. If Aubry and Theron don’t work out, he should give Bonet a call!!!
They would be a good looking couple and Gabriel seems like a good and involved dad. He fought Halle when she tried to take Nala away to live with Olivier Martinez in France. I still can’t believe she tried to do that and it looks even more stupid since she and Olivier broke up. I could see him being a chill guy Charlize could have fun with.
I still think to this day Sean Penn did something that made Charlize fear for the safety and/or well-being of her daughters. He’s not a guy I’d want around my own kids if I had any.
I saw a recent pic and Nahla seems to be taller than her mom. Bet she’ll get that model height from her dad. Would love to see Nahla and her dad in a recent picture.
I always have and always will find Gabriel Aubrey HOT! Get it girl! Get it for all of us! May I find someome half as goodlooking to marry. Lol
I say AMEN to that prayer.
He’s too hot for her!
