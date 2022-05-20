Christopher Meloni works out without clothes at his home gym without blinds

The internet’s collective thirst for Christopher Meloni seemed to come to a head during the pandemic, when Meloni came back to the Dick Wolf Cinematic Universe. Meloni had a full promotional schedule for L&O and he talked about how he knows his ass is juicy and he knows we’re all horned up for him. He embraces his Zaddy-ness. Maybe he embraces it a bit too much? Meloni chatted with People Magazine to promote Law & Order: Organized Crime and he ended up talking about how he prefers to work out in the nude.
Christopher Meloni hates it when people work out shirtless at public gyms — but when it comes to his home gym, the rules don’t apply. The Law & Order: Organized Crime star, 61, tells PEOPLE that when he’s exercising at home, he goes nude.
“I work out naked. It’s my gym,” he said at the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City on Monday, explaining that there he “can do whatever I want. And I don’t black out the window. And I’m okay with that. My wife is not.”
Meloni says that he’ll work out with his wife, Doris, but he prefers to have that time to himself.
“We’ll hit the gym, but you know, I’m not to be spoken to,” he jokes. “It’s like interrupting a monk when he’s in the middle of his monk-ing.”
Adding that he’s “very serious” in the gym, Meloni says that he’s the type to wear the big headphones to block out any outside noise, and would rather be at his trainer’s gym rather than a group one, where he’ll just get frustrated with the other exericisers and their bad habits.
“People don’t put the weights away, and I’m OCD,” he says. “I’m like, how hard is it [to put them away]?” Meloni says that he’ll start putting the weights away for other people “the whole time.”
“I’m like, you’re outta your f—ing mind,” he says, and sometimes calls those people out. “I’ve walked out” of the gym, he says.
I recently went back to the gym after spending the winter and early spring months walking outside in the delicious cold. I guess my gym is full of somewhat respectful people, because the people at my gym don’t just leave free weights around. Almost everyone I see puts stuff back in its place (or a place). As for the working-out-naked stuff…is that, um, uncomfortable for men? To have it all hanging out? I bet his wife is more upset about sweaty ass-and-nards prints on their SHARED home gym equipment than she is about the neighbors watching Mr. Full Moon do squats and burpees. By the way, notice that none of Meloni’s neighbors are saying anything. Meloni’s naked workouts are the best-kept secret in the neighborhood, I’m sure. There’s probably a long wait-list for apartments in the buildings adjacent to Meloni’s place.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
He sounds insufferable and hilarious at once.
Yuck and why?
Yeah, he seems too thirsty.
Why advertise this? Is he hoping somebody will try to get a photo?
You just have to watch HBO Oz for any visual aids…
Remember that Seinfeld episode about bad nudity? Yep, I think it’s like that. Sweaty, posed and naked? Yep! Squatting down, flapping around, grimacing and grunting? Nope!
Speaking of cleaning up the gym after yourself, I sure hope he wipes everything down with disinfectant.
Also? I would prefer not to see random naked people when I look out my window.
I remember the first time I went to a gym and had a personal trainer to get acclimated. They would get and put the weights away. It was so nice. I assume he goes to rich people gym. Who expect someone to do it for them. But yeah it’s bad gym etiquette not to put back and wipe down weights when you are done with them.
@ applecart He doesn’t go to the gym. He has one in his apartment. The very definition of “ rich people gym”. Lol
He is too much 😆
I love him, he’s my favorite crush…but this is nasty. His gym probably smells like ass.
That made me laugh out loud.
Yes, yuck. The neighbors . . .
While I personally might enjoy the view, I doubt that applies to everybody. He needs blinds in his apartment. And if I were his wife, I would be pissed. I wonder if she has to clean up after him. This is a huge turn off unless he is joking.
When I first moved to my apartment in East Orange in 2000, the neighbors across the airshaft were dancers. One of them was actually quite good and danced on Broadway. They used to have people over to practice, and then the one with the bedroom across from my living room would have a couple of girls stay for, you know, other physical activity. With the lights on and the blinds up. Luckily, I didn’t have much furniture yet, so I switched my bedroom and living room until they moved into the city a few months later.
That’s one big sweaty ass print! 😂
This man is gravely in danger of cheating on his wife.
The mental picture of the family jewels free to roam and swaying in the breeze is a migraine trigger.