Christopher Meloni works out without clothes at his home gym without blinds

The internet’s collective thirst for Christopher Meloni seemed to come to a head during the pandemic, when Meloni came back to the Dick Wolf Cinematic Universe. Meloni had a full promotional schedule for L&O and he talked about how he knows his ass is juicy and he knows we’re all horned up for him. He embraces his Zaddy-ness. Maybe he embraces it a bit too much? Meloni chatted with People Magazine to promote Law & Order: Organized Crime and he ended up talking about how he prefers to work out in the nude.

Christopher Meloni hates it when people work out shirtless at public gyms — but when it comes to his home gym, the rules don’t apply. The Law & Order: Organized Crime star, 61, tells PEOPLE that when he’s exercising at home, he goes nude.

“I work out naked. It’s my gym,” he said at the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City on Monday, explaining that there he “can do whatever I want. And I don’t black out the window. And I’m okay with that. My wife is not.”

Meloni says that he’ll work out with his wife, Doris, but he prefers to have that time to himself.

“We’ll hit the gym, but you know, I’m not to be spoken to,” he jokes. “It’s like interrupting a monk when he’s in the middle of his monk-ing.”

Adding that he’s “very serious” in the gym, Meloni says that he’s the type to wear the big headphones to block out any outside noise, and would rather be at his trainer’s gym rather than a group one, where he’ll just get frustrated with the other exericisers and their bad habits.

“People don’t put the weights away, and I’m OCD,” he says. “I’m like, how hard is it [to put them away]?” Meloni says that he’ll start putting the weights away for other people “the whole time.”

“I’m like, you’re outta your f—ing mind,” he says, and sometimes calls those people out. “I’ve walked out” of the gym, he says.