Mayor Sadiq Khan invited the Sussexes to LA & they invited him to Montecito

Sadiq Khan is the mayor of London and a high-ranking member of the Labour Party. Last week, he traveled to the United States on some kind of goodwill/we-need-American-tourism tour which saw him meeting with representatives from government, charity and the arts. He was in LA for a meetings and at least one VIP party. Do you see where this is headed? Because Mayor Khan is like most British people, he seemed to think that Montecito-to-LA was some kind of easy distance and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could simply pop by the VIP party in LA. Khan invited them and they declined, but like the lovely people they are, Harry and Meghan extended an invitation to Mayor Khan to come up to Montecito. He declined. Guess how the story is being reported?
Sadiq Khan was secretly invited to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their £11m mansion in California on his trip to the US, the Evening Standard can reveal. The offer was made after Harry and Meghan were unable to accept an invitation to be the star guests at a VIP party hosted by the mayor in Los Angeles last week.
However Mr Khan was unable to accept due to “logistical” difficulties with an already packed schedule and because their home near Santa Barbara was a 90-minute drive from where the City Hall-organised party was being held in West Hollywood.
It is also likely the mayor would not have wanted to be drawn into the royal family’s “civil war”, especially ahead of meeting Prince William at the FA Cup final last Saturday and the Queen’s visit to Crossrail on Tuesday. Mr Khan has a good relationship with the Duke of Cambridge who he has met on several occasions. They have a shared interest in tackling environmental issues.
Harry and Meghan, who stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and relinquished their role as working members of the royal family last year, sent three aides to the mayor’s rooftop party. They included James Holt, who was head of communications for Nick Clegg when the then Lib-Dem leader was Deputy Prime Minister. Mr Holt is now executive director of the Archewell Foundation, the couple’s charity.
A spokeswoman for the Archewell Foundation, when contacted by the Standard this week, did not deny the couple had been invited to the party nor that a return invitation had been extended to the mayor.
Imagine leading with “Harry and Meghan invited Mayor Khan to their home” and/or “Mayor Khan REJECTS Harry and Meghan!” While the Evening Standard puts it in some kind of context, other British outlets did not. Outlets like the Daily Mail, which made the story into something hyper-political… despite the fact that it’s clear Sadiq Khan reached out to the Sussexes first and not the other way around.
Norman Baker, former Lib Dem Transport Secretary and an author of a book on the Royal Family, said he was ‘surprised’ at the Sussexes decision to invite Mr Khan to their home.
‘Although Harry and Meghan are semi-divorced from the Royal Family they need to be careful not to demonstrate any political allegiance,’ he told MailOnline. ‘Sadiq Khan was right to turn this invitation down.’
Mr Khan, 51, is a friend of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and it is likely he would want to avoid being drawn into the ‘civil war’ between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family. The Mayor met William before the FA Cup final last weekend, and also appeared alongside the Queen during the opening of Crossrail on Tuesday.
Meghan, 40, is believed to harbour political ambitions, with past reports suggesting she had been networking with senior Democrats with a view to building a campaign and fundraising teams for a tilt at the US Presidency. Sources close to the couple have previously declined to comment on the rumours, but the couple have made little secret of their political beliefs.
Again, for all of us in the cheap seats… Khan reached out to the Sussexes first. They were merely being nice by offering him a chance to come by, which they only did because they were declining HIS offer to come to LA. And why all of this talk about how Khan is close to Prince William? William is quite clearly and quite openly a Tory stooge. William barely associates with anyone from the Labour Party. All of his senior staffers are Tories. But we’re supposed to be left with the idea that Khan has to “choose a side” between William and Harry. Worse yet, we’re supposed to believe that Khan declined Harry and Meghan’s invitation *because* Khan doesn’t want to piss off Willy Incandescent.
Odd that The Evening Standard reported Sadiq turned down their invitation because he didn’t want to get involved with the Royals. Yet in the same article they made it clear that Sadiq invited them first.
Can someone please remind me how many bathrooms Harry and Meghan have in montecito? For some reason the Daily Mail left that important information out and I’m unsure just how incandescent I am supposed to feel about this story without it.
LOL. I missed this earlier. Shame on me-it really is of upmost importance per the BM. To be specific, I believe they might have 13 full bathrooms and 6 half bathrooms throughout the different buildings on the property.lol At this point, the BM concerns about the number of bathrooms might be logical. You know, in case they were ever invited there lololollolololololollllllolllllllllll
On a serious note to UK’ers, what is the housing development like in your areas? I ask because in my smaller US city it’s booming. My heart was torn out when the beautiful small stone farm house my father was born in-delivered by a midwife-was razed and replaced by a mini McMansion with other McMansions spaced maybe 15 ft away. With no less than 3 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. I’m happy with our around 1500 sq. ft home with 2 full bathrooms and one half. And a shed that has electricity. Alas, no bathroom.
This looks to be like a face saving thing. I’ve been an assistant. The boss gets an invitation they don’t particularly want to go to, for whatever reason, so they decline and invite whomever to visit them. Not going to happen, but the double decline means that no offense can be taken on either side.
How are they semi divorced from the RF? They are FULLY divorced. I see them trying to keep a door open for them. Dumbos Willie & Katie are so clueless and boring.
Wait – so Sadiq Khan can’t be seen to get involved with the royals because…he’s already friends with other royals? Sigh.
He is not friends with the Cambridges but as Mayor of London he has to maintain a civil relationship with lots of people including the RF.
The British establishment hates Sadiq Khan, I’ve hard time believing that he’s close with William. Is this the Daily Mail attempting to whitewash William’s closeness to the Tories? This whole thing is a non-story.
You think if PWilly did have a good relationship with Khan he’d brag about it. Then again his racism wouldn’t want to be around a Muslim.
@ Southern Fried, of course Bulliam would brag about it! He is insufferable. Bulliam wouldn’t be able to stand next to someone who isn’t a Tory, yet alone someone who happens to have brown skin. They are all adverse to those with any form of pigment on their skin. These 🤡 are more suited to rid in tiny cars with their big shoes, faces painted with a big red bop on their noses, yet alone write for any publication. Well, except for the funny pages.
Well William being “close” to Khan is necessary to the “Harry and Meghan were snubbed!” story, so it doesn’t matter if its true. I guess he is “close” to William because they both do things in London? I guess?
True. The BM is working the propinquity effect angle pretty hard.
Is this PWT’s new POC friend since he is very much not a racist?
The British Establishment is so funny, every time someone meets Harry and Meghan, they’re
crying and reminding us “but they met William too”.
Of course the tabs lie their lazy bums off. Does anyone know if Khan congratulated or wished the Brit Invictus participants or no? Seems he could rep GB much much better than any of the working royals but honestly don’t know all that much about him.
Well if there is a half-@ssed view to take on things, guess which one the the Daily Fail will take? Predictable.
This is what happens when a nation is collapsing around itself and the tabloids are more interested in duping and distracting a foolish public into not paying attention to that. This Tory government shelling out big bucks for a super expensive Jubbly that any of the senior royals could have covered with their immense untaxed wealth, while British children are starving and freezing should be an outrage that unites the nation, but instead it’s “Sussexes vs Sadiq Khan”. The same royals who just paid millions to deny us the justice of a guilty verdict for a sex predator. The same ones who hid looted artifacts from around the world in their homes and then bent UK law so they couldn’t be located. The same royals who took money from autocrats and shady businessmen, and then hid that money in the same offshore tax havens used by those criminals. The UK is doomed.
I was appalled that parliament chose NOT to give Brit’s the excessive funds that they have sitting from the energy sector. With millions of families suffering on a daily basis, without enough funds to eat or heat their homes, they chose to ignore the plight of its citizens.
Sounds like he felt obligated to invite the Sussex’s because others wanted them there. But both sides know if either party hung out together, Willy would get into a snit and give Sadiq hell for appearing to choose a side. Neither party felt it was worth the headache.
Maybe, but H&M sent 3 representatives to the party, including the executive director of Archewell, so it’s not like they were all snubbing each other.
Well, this all sounds well thought out and lousy with etiquette! The DM bank on hoping people don’t read and understand full articles. Critical thinking puts them out of business. Literacy too.
DM readers only read the false manipulative headlines and then rush straight to comment.
Having political beliefs is not the same as political ambitions. Meghan is up to her ears busy. I doubt that building a fund raising team for a potential run for the presidency is at the top of her bucket list. This is beyond ludicrous and typical of the manufactured fake news coming from the tabloids.
It was the Fail that created that ‘Meghan has political aspirations’ story in the first place so as usual their source is themselves. But haters lap it up. People believe anything.
Are the British tabloids run by people or demons of hatred?
They are certainly demons of hatred and their so-called “journalists” is a stretch by anyones imagination. Why anyone would read their crap in beyond comprehensible to me.
The DM and Scum knows their readers are racist, hateful and insecure. They just need to give a reason to not like someone. It would be silly if it wasn’t so scary.
Just imagine when William gets too lazy to hide his affairs. They’ll turn on Kate and all those fans will be gone. Because it’s not about the person. All these publications do is give people a target.
Sure, if I wanted to be US president, the first things on my to do list would be:
1 – marry a British prince
2 – apply for British citizenship
3 – pledge my allegiance and duty to the Queen and all subsequent monarchs
Nothing wrong with that, just not the mindset of someone with presidential aspirations.
Not to mention the Constitutional issues which would be interesting at the very least.
That was my thinking. I too am interested in politics. I’ve always followed local politics in particular, as well as national, and occasionally international, but I have never ever wanted to run for office & never will. Their ‘Meghan wants to be president’ nonsense is on the same par of pathetic thinking as ‘Kate is artistic’ because she has an art history degree. There is simply no logic applied.
It’s just kind of interesting to see how these tabloids can repeat a rumor or lie often enough and it gets accepted as fact. Same with the whole “the Sussexes demand privacy” thing. Meghan has never said she wants to run for political office and frankly I don’t think she is going to, but the British press keeps pushing the idea that she is.
As someone who’s lived in both Santa Barbara and LA my favorite thing is this continued fiction that it’s 90 minutes between Montecito and LA. Sure!! If you leave at 4am or 10pm. Otherwise, good luck with that!!
And what a shock to find that so true. LAX to Simi Valley is 45 miles so we thought an hour or so. What a trip! We were late to a family function and no one but us was surprised.
Oh no @Julia K!!! I’ve been there, I missed an entire wedding ceremony in Simi Valley when I first moved to SB!
The Sussexes have a spacious yard at their Montecito home. A helicopter pad would serve them well so they could travel to and fro LA bypassing the nightmarish highway traffic. Does the city of Santa Barbara allows helicopters flying over it.
I remember a story a few years back about a Montecito resident who wanted to put a helicopter pad in his back yard. His application was denied – I guess there are numerous complaints about helicopter noise.
Kobe Bryant, bruh…
It’s not an easy trip between the mountains and fog and all kinds of wild weather conditions. It’s not something I would want them doing on the regular. Plus, I’m sure they are conscious about their carbon foot print too.
I’m willing to bet that’s what the tabloids were thinking. They’re so used to W&K helicoptering everywhere, so they figured H&M would find that easy enough, too.
Seriously!!! lol. I went to UCSB and my parents lived in Beverly Hills. Montecito is maybe 15-20 min. south of the campus. The drive home, WITHOUT TRAFFIC, was about 2 hrs, MINIMUM. With traffic??? On the 101 and the 405 (aka America’s Parking Lots)? Good luck with that lol
Then again, I would assume if H&M needed to get into the LA area at a certain time (let’s say for a “dress up” event), they’d be helicoptered to take a short flight in. I don’t think they’d be doing a 2-3+ hr car trip unless they weren’t in any kind of time crunch. Even then, they’d have to allow time to get into a hotel room to change clothes for the event (as that long of a drive would perma-wrinkle dress clothes lol).
Local sentiment likes it that way. I’ve seen the sticker “Keep LA 100 Miles Away.”
I love how the BM think that just because they don’t know about something it must be “secret.” Sounds like everyone had scheduling conflicts.
Oh, FFS. I think it’s more likely that neither side actually expected the other to accept the invitation and they were just being polite. The BM is outraged because the people who write for them have no manners themselves. Of course they don’t understand social graces.
And LOL to Prince Very Much Not a Racist being BFFs with a South Asian man, much less one with vastly different political convictions. I mean, if nothing else, Khan probably acknowledges the humanity of those who aren’t aristocrats or super wealthy. Bill thinks that’s gross.
(Also, Meghan looks STUNNING in turquoise, right? Is that a recent photo, or have I just missed it?)
That turquoise dress is a VB dress from the “You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch” tour (aka Sussexit), one of the last events they attended before they peaced out for good.
That shot under the umbrella is iconic!
Ah, got it. Now that you mention it, it is coming back to me. The Bad Bitch can wear the hell out of the simplest of dresses! It’s ridiculous.
Ahh, one of the most iconic photos that put KP and the BM in a tizzy. Even if I didn’t like H & M I would say it’s one of the best photographs. Meghan is amazing in turquoise. btw, congrats on your upcoming nuptials. Some things are very much worthy of waiting for.
https://www.vogue.com/article/iconic-photo-of-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-explained
This story makes Billy look like the worst. To all Brits of note: socialize with the Sussexes or go to the Tower. It shows how weak he is
Mayor Khan came out and said that the most help the people at Grenfell Towers got was when Meghan supported and helped the women with the cookbook.
I don’t think Harry and Meghan are going to be used by anyone.
By the way their are having a Polo fundraiser today.
Yes. It was March 2021 according to this story.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/meghan-markle-grenfell-london-mayor-135300268.html
His words don’t sound like someone who is concerned by appearances of liking one over the other. What William thinks or feels most likely isn’t a thought in the Mayor’s mind.
I think that Meghan’s success with the women at Grenfell was one of the early things that irked William. Just after the fire The Queen and William were very warmly welcomed when they visited Grenfell. A high point for the popularity of the royals. As they were leaving the crowd begged them to come back, and William said we will. I think he was asked to bring Harry. I think that William and Harry made a private visit and the residents asked if Meghan could visit, not sure if they asked for Catherine? Anyways, as they say….the rest is history.
Im going to nitpick a strange little fillip ( strange to me anyway): HM’s press office “did not deny” the invitations.
1. Is that the same as confirming? Or is it a “no comment”. Seems like an unusual response and I don’t think it’s true. Would they really say: “We don’t deny an invite was extended”?.
2. If they did confirm it happened, then “they did not deny” sounds like they were accused of something and (guiltily) did not deny.
These rats.
I’m probably over-reading it like usual, but just found that weird.
I don’t think it means anything except that British tabloid writer spend the majority of their efforts in thinking how to spin anything positive or benign as a negative. Fact checking? Not so much.
Yeah, negative spin. In the paragraph before the writer says that H&M sent 3 reps to the party, so how did they get there if there wasn’t an invitation? I’m sure that the spokesperson said “no comment” and the writer chose to frame it as “did not deny.”
Remember, the Sussexes press release was they’re not dealing with a couple of British Tabloids, so of course their spokesperson was not going to answer the question.
No, I read it the same way you did. The rats just had to come up with a negative spin.
@Duch, I nitpick about that kind of thing and did when I read this too. I’ve come to believe that a very high percentage, hypothetically 98%, of the BM/RR’s have been on the receiving end of no comment that they are not actual making these calls along with the Sussexes people seeing who is calling and it being ignored. The BM’s phone numbers probably come up as SPAM RISK at this point.imo To me, it seems silly to not name the person they spoke to unless they didn’t actually talk to anyone. It’s like when Tominey did that stupid funny as h#ll water story and claimed to have spoken to the water board. A 5? member water board that I believe all have professions outside of being on the water board. Three I’m pretty sure are practicing lawyers. The board members are not sitting around the same office/building together unless they have a scheduled meeting and they are not going to get together just to talk to a BM bullshiter.
Yes, nothing was denied and nothing was confirmed. The negative spin keeps rolling.
He’d not want the be involved in the family war??? Then why invite them? What a load of lies these tabloids spew.
I do not see a problem here. Not on any side.
And a couple of people that work for the Sussexes went.
The post said the trip purpose was to meet with representatives Of charities, arts etc for tourism PR
I think these were courtesy invitations and nothing more. The kind of invite you give to your least favorite relative, knowing they will decline, and they will respond saying ” but come see us someday”, know ing there is no chance that will happen. Nothing to see here.
They may very well be courtesy invites on both sides, but there’s no reason to believe they don’t at least respect each other, much less think of each other as “least favorite” status. Meghan and Khan particularly have aligned political beliefs and public experience dealing with white hegemony. It’s likely that if the British press weren’t completely out of their minds that they would have arranged to meet. London is one of the major global cities, and its mayor is a player on the world political stage.
Khan seems one of the most sane and humane politicians the UK has nowadays
I know right? That phrasing could have come straight out of the English media. And it doesn’t make any sense.
Disagree @Julia K. IF the invitations were extended to each other it wasn’t on the level you’re suggesting re: bad relatives. More like, hey I’m in town are you available to come to my thing. No, we’re not available if you have a chance come on over. From the link I posted further upthread Mayor Khan doesn’t have an issue with the Sussexes and there is nothing to suggest the Sussexes have an issue with Mayor Khan.
Well, Khan has suffered enormous racism and death threats since he took office, even that deranged boy who killed all those innocents in the supermarket had him on his list.
“… the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their £11m mansion in California…”
Why do they include this in almost all articles about H&M? They never write “ the queen at her £4.9 billion palace” or “the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at their £1 billion palace”.
Compared to them, the Sussexes are living a a damn shack but they are made out to be some sort of money grubbing snobs.
Montecito is only 90 minutes from LA in really good traffic. We never have really good traffic here. A normal estimate would be 2 to 2 1/2 hours from LA one way. It’s a half day journey there and back.
The last sentence is precise in its notion.
The only question, how did this get in the news?
Let me get this straight. H&M better be careful not to appear political even though they live in California and are estranged from the other royals and don’t carry out royal duties. But the Queen, Charles, the Cambridges, and everyone else still carrying out royal duties in GB can meet with anybody, be friends with anybody, and express an opinion on anything they want. Sounds about right for a royal rule.
Also, doesn’t anybody working for the Mayor of London have access to Google maps? They could have quickly determined that a journey to LA would be a bit of a bother for Montecito residents just to say “hi” to a visiting mayor.
I don’t think this is coming from the Mayor’s office/people. Nothing in either article, that I read, states that. Maybe missed something. Just BM nonsense. It’s funny, not unexpected, that the BM is trying to make it a thing about choosing between the brothers and not Harry vs. Charles. Uh oh, that might be tomorrow’s headline now.lol
Instead of this whole snubbing bs they really should be concerned about the optics of the FF head of the Church of England fawning over a very famous face of the Church of Scientology. CoS that’s a bigger issue. A religious one no matter how they tried to spin it.
Kinda makes you wonder what the Scientologists are trying to achieve with top PR guy and BRF. Scientology managed to get themselves excluded from VAT as a “not for profit” but they aren’t recognized as “charity.”
@BrassyRebel – Why is it non-working royals who live in a different country “better be careful not to appear political,” especially when one of them isn’t even British? Surprised to hear this from Norman Baker who appears quasi-republican despite having been on the Privy Council. Did they misquote him? If not, then it would seem British people have a knee jerk reaction, insisting on BRF independence from politics, despite ample evidence Chuck is super political.
I’m pretty sure the No Politics rule is only for H&M since the rest of them do as they please on the subject of politics, including the Queen.
Despite the fact H & M are no longer working royals, the BM has found a way to make Harry the scapegoat after all. They are going to paint him as a chaos causing failure, making up silly stories like the article mentioned above. Whatever works. They need the clicks.
I had no idea the mayor of London was in California. Wasn’t mentioned on our local news. I don’t know why any one thinks Harry and Meghan need to see these people, especially since they’re not elected officials and it would just be a social call. They sent their reps and extended him an invitation. I notice in a lot of the UK press, every event the/Sussexes do not attend is considered a “ snub”. They don’t go to Obama’s birthday or the Beckham boys wedding, or some random event, so they must be snubbed. Maybe they are very selective about where they want to go or don’t want to participate in photo ops. Anyway, big shrug. Hope Khan’s trip was productive. Maybe they’ll say hi to him when they’re in London in June.
Well that’s too bad if the mayor of London visiting LA didn’t hit the local news. Interesting to see different reporting:
Yahoo Finance: “The mayor’s five-day trip was heavily focused on attracting US tourists back to London. He made repeated mentions of the Platinum Jubilee and the UK’s royal history as a reason to visit.” and “The event was preceded by a “power roundtable” between Mr Khan and executives from Apple, Netflix, Universal, Disney, Paramount, Sony, 20th Century, HBO and Warner Bros. This was described by Justine Simons, London’s deputy mayor for culture, as an ‘unprecedented gathering of [the] world’s top studios’.” So, if it wasn’t in the local press, probably mid-lower executives.
Express: “Meghan and Harry SNUBBED after inviting London Mayor Sadiq Khan to California mansion.”
Wonder why Americans aren’t so keen to spend their tourism $$$ on the country that treated our American girl so badly? Not to mention the American Revolution?
As far as international tourism in general goes, I would bet few people are going to go full-tilt traveling until next year at best. People are broke; families with kids are being extremely cautious because of covid—and few want to risk getting trapped outside the country until the pandemic subsides more. And as far as American tourists doing the Jubilee…that event did not get nearly enough pre-hype to make it a must-destination. For starters…
The UK tabloids periodically run the story that Meghan wants to run for president, especially when they have nothing else to write about.
I don’t think yeh Sussexes even invited him to their home to Montecito at all. If they didn’t confirm it, I’m not believing this story especially when you have the British establishment lying about them for years and suddenly they would get informations like this one.
I find it quite interesting that the Sussexes who literally are very private about their home and life would bring Khan who they didn’t have a relationship with, a politician to their house when they clearly have offices for official meeting?
It’s like the Sun reality tv nonsense, they said they wouldn’t do one in 2020, yet, their words got erased so we can believe the drama of the week about them.
The people in that island are truly obsessed with them and it shows how the Jubbly is not bringing the money they were expecting…Wasn’t it supposed to be the Queen’s moment…
Also any news coming from any media in the UK is not to be taken seriously by principle. They are garbage, tabloid and alleged serious media like the BBC and the Guardian.
The tabloid media here are definitely obsessed with Harry and Meghan, and of course have their supporters. For me, most people are simply too busy getting on with their own lives, and tending to family, friends and responsibilities to be obsessed with anyone else’s.
It isn’t possible to tell from the relentless negativity of our mainstream media just how appreciated and well thought of Harry and Meghan are here.
An aside. We are in the midst of momentous societal changes. The old order, as before in our history, is threatened by any hint of social reform and change that affects their ability to retain wealth and power. The media is one of the tools being increasingly used by the powerful but insecure to try to maintain the status quo. They’re trying to hold off inevitable change for as long
as possible….