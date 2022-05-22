Will Prince Charles & the Queen deal with the ‘counsellors of state’ issue soon?

During any given British monarch’s reign, the monarch has four counsellors of state, people who can step in and do the work of the Crown in case the monarch is incapacitated or out of the country. Currently, Queen Elizabeth’s counsellors of state are Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. See the problem? It’s not a new problem either, there have been calls for the Queen to change her counsellors of state since 2020, when Andrew initially “stepped back” from public duties and when Harry sussexited out of there. Since the Queen’s health has declined so rapidly over the past eight months, there’s been a renewed conversation about how Harry needs to be removed immediately, or Harry and Andrew need to be gone forever. Nothing has happened. Even as the Queen cancels her biggest and most important duties as head of state, nothing has happened.

Now, I suspect that no movement has been made to remove Harry and Andrew as counsellors of state because the Queen is doing so poorly. It’s weird, right? But I’m starting to think that Charles simply knows he’s around to do almost everything and why kick the hornet’s nest right now when he could simply wait until he takes over and then appoint his own counsellors of state. When Charles does appoint his own, his counsellors will likely be Prince William, Princess Anne, Camilla and… maybe Prince Edward, but I doubt it. It would be bold if Charles kept Harry on as a counsellor of state. But I also suspect that’s one of the reasons why Harry has retained the Sussexes’ lease on Frogmore Cottage, to maintain a residence in the UK so technically he qualifies as a counsellor of state.

I also wonder if some of this will be dealt with during the Fakakta Jubbly. Harry will be in town, Andrew will be itching to make appearances, I wonder if Charles is going to deal with some of this sh-t in person.