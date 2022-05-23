Candace Bushnell, 63, is reportedly dating a 21-year-old male model

Candace Bushnell is 63 years old, and she has one marriage and divorce under her belt, to Charles Askegard. When she was promoting her book Is There Still Sex In the City? in 2019, she talked about being childfree and designing an arrangement for herself, where she and her best girlfriends have homes in the same neighborhood, they check in on each other and they have their own 60-something-lady community, like the Golden Girls but with separate spaces and based in the Hamptons. It sounded nice. But Candace is still Candace, which is why she’s apparently back in Manhattan, living it up with a 21-year-old model.

Candace Bushnell, 63, is dating a 21-year-old model. Page Six hears the “Sex and the City” author met her Mr. Big Boy Pants at a Fashion Week show this spring, and since then, according to a socialite source, “she’s been taking him everywhere.” So would we — her dark-eyed, tousle-haired boy toy really puts the “oooo” in “juvenile.” Our source didn’t know his name, but who really cares — with cheekbones like that, who needs a name! Meanwhile, a pal of Bushnell’s confirms that she’s been “talking to” the stud (“that’s what they call it now,” the friend added, helpfully), but that she’s also being pursued by a 91-year-old suitor — in a curious May-December love triangle in which Bushnell plays both the May and December. (We couldn’t help but wonder: Do you call that a May-to-December-to-next-May relationship?) The “original Carrie Bradshaw” has been performing her one-woman show “Is There Still Sex in the City?” at Café Carlyle — and the answer seems to be yes — quite a lot of it. (We hear that “Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall caught the show Wednesday night).

[From Page Six]

If I’m being honest, this sounds more like Candace’s publicist is drumming up interest in Candace’s one-woman show, which kept getting put on pause during the pandemic. Are ticket sales down or something? But sure, if this is real, let’s talk about it. I’m 20 years younger than Candace and I’m not sure I would have anything to talk about with a 21-year-old? Like, have you tried to talk to the youths recently? A 21-year-old dude was born in 2001!!! That being said, I follow tennis and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a crush on some of those younger guys. Is it like that? Like, just something fun and it’s not about partnership or deep conversations, it’s just something light and unserious?