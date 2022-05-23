Candace Bushnell, 63, is reportedly dating a 21-year-old male model

Candace Bushnell is 63 years old, and she has one marriage and divorce under her belt, to Charles Askegard. When she was promoting her book Is There Still Sex In the City? in 2019, she talked about being childfree and designing an arrangement for herself, where she and her best girlfriends have homes in the same neighborhood, they check in on each other and they have their own 60-something-lady community, like the Golden Girls but with separate spaces and based in the Hamptons. It sounded nice. But Candace is still Candace, which is why she’s apparently back in Manhattan, living it up with a 21-year-old model.
Candace Bushnell, 63, is dating a 21-year-old model. Page Six hears the “Sex and the City” author met her Mr. Big Boy Pants at a Fashion Week show this spring, and since then, according to a socialite source, “she’s been taking him everywhere.”
So would we — her dark-eyed, tousle-haired boy toy really puts the “oooo” in “juvenile.” Our source didn’t know his name, but who really cares — with cheekbones like that, who needs a name!
Meanwhile, a pal of Bushnell’s confirms that she’s been “talking to” the stud (“that’s what they call it now,” the friend added, helpfully), but that she’s also being pursued by a 91-year-old suitor — in a curious May-December love triangle in which Bushnell plays both the May and December. (We couldn’t help but wonder: Do you call that a May-to-December-to-next-May relationship?)
The “original Carrie Bradshaw” has been performing her one-woman show “Is There Still Sex in the City?” at Café Carlyle — and the answer seems to be yes — quite a lot of it. (We hear that “Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall caught the show Wednesday night).
If I’m being honest, this sounds more like Candace’s publicist is drumming up interest in Candace’s one-woman show, which kept getting put on pause during the pandemic. Are ticket sales down or something? But sure, if this is real, let’s talk about it. I’m 20 years younger than Candace and I’m not sure I would have anything to talk about with a 21-year-old? Like, have you tried to talk to the youths recently? A 21-year-old dude was born in 2001!!! That being said, I follow tennis and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a crush on some of those younger guys. Is it like that? Like, just something fun and it’s not about partnership or deep conversations, it’s just something light and unserious?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I judge the hell out of this no matter the gender. Once they are about 26 I feel it‘s not my life so who cares – but I would be lying if I said I didn’t side eye it a bit.
But 21? No. He May be an adult but he’s too young and his brain is still growing. So much ick
I know 21 is the ‘official’ age of adulthood, but in real life, the average 21 year old is still wet behind the ears. It’s gross. Maybe late 20s to 30, but 21 to 63 is taking advantage.
I thought I knew a lot in my 20s, but realized I didn’t know myself until my 30s. A lot of people feel that way. And to go for someone below at least 28 is bad imo.
I have no clue how they would enjoy conversation together.
Yep, if this was a man, we would definitely be outright appalled. I AM outright appalled. She’s literally old enough to be his grandmother.
Yes, my son is 21 and he and his friends, while more mature than when they were teenagers, are still so, so young. If they hooked up with anyone 40+ years older than them, I would be deeply, deeply worried.
I don’t believe that she’s interested in his ability to carry on an adult conversation. Other adult activities top the list.
Is he actually interested in her? I find it hard to believe a 21 year old guy is interested in a 63 year old woman.
I’m a woman myself. I don’t believe it. I could see a 21 year old being curious about a 40 year old, but not a 63 year old. I don’t believe it when a 21 year old woman is allegedly interested in a 63 year old man either.
This reminds me of that Golden Girls episode where Blanche Devereaux was shocked to find out a younger guy was interested in spending time with her because he missed having his mom around.
You can be the most well-preserved 63 year old in the world, and I still think a 21 year old guy would gravitate towards a good-looking girl his own age. They’re way into aesthetics at that age.
He doesn’t have to be interested in her. Boy Toys can make a pretty good living by servicing older women, as long as the price is right. He won’t stay 21 and hot forever.
That’s true. I figured he was….servicing.
It’s just her passing this story as if we’re supposed to believe he’d be interested in her beyond her money is kind of funny.
“with cheekbones like that, who needs a name!?” So he is a young body for her to have sex with and nothing else clearly. I hope she is paying top dollar for her toy or he is a fool
My son is 21. Yuck yuck yuck. Way too much of an age gap – it’s creepy for either a man or a woman to date someone that young when they’re in their 60s.
It’s gross. I don’t care what anyone says. A 21 year old is a kid… male or female. And if it were my son or daughter I would be upset about it. I’m sure I’ll get jumped on for that but 21 is still a kid as far as I’m concerned.
Absolutely, Mary. My 21-yr-old is certainly not emotionally mature to be in a relationship with a woman in her 60s. It seems so predatory to me that a woman (or man) that age would date someone so young.
I’m much younger than her and can’t imagine dating a 21 year old. It would feel so wrong.
When reeling from my divorce I took up briefly with a guy at my work (different team) who was 20 years younger than me. The sex helped me feel better, I can’t lie, but TALKING to him?!?! Oh lord, nope. He was a plant-based lift bro who looked great, but had no personality and no capacity for critical thinking. He was lovely for what I needed him for in that moment, but I would never, ever, have made him a bonafide. Eeeeeeeessshhhhhh lolololololol
I can’t help myself from giggling – “Mr. Big Boy Pants” is really good.
My daughter is 25 and her current SO is 22. She told me they were mature but from what I’ve seen thus far, that’s not really the case. Which is fine, a 22 year old should not have to be wise or responsible beyond their years. I just think she herself needs someone more mature. She’s playing caretaker too much.
That’s a three year age difference. This is…..something else. I also cannot imagine what they have to discuss.
This is disgusting. It’s disgusting when it’s a 60yo man and a 21 yo girl, and it’s disgusting when it’s a 60yo woman and a 21yo boy. She could literally be his grandmother. It’s predatory and gross.
Only last week we commented on how awful it was that Marc Anthony is not engaged to a 23 year old and while Candice is not engaged or whatever her motives, it’s doesn’t sit right!!
Marc Anthony is almost a decade younger, while their partners are practically the same age, too! It doesn’t sit right because it’s not right!
“Oooooo in juvenile” is the grossest thing I’ve heard/read today. Who at PageSix approved that for print??
I know, right? That jumped out to me as being so inappropriate and gross.
Forget old enough to be his mother, she is old enough to be his grandmother! I always had a rule, if I could have changed your diapers then it’s not happening (so no more than 14 years for me). That said she does have a young spirit so each there own as long as you are both consenting adults.
Wow it’s just crazy to think about how this woman who was born in the *1950s* is dating a man born in *2001* !!!!! A young man who could easily be her grandson, age-wise. That just kind of blows my mind. Why would an older person WANT to date a 21-year-old??!! What would they talk about???
21 years old is too young for a woman of a certain age. She could be his granny.
This is gross no matter who does it. This person was a teenager 2-3 years ago. By this point we all know our brains don’t fully mature until age 25. Apart from lacking anything in common, this comes across as predatory, exploitative and unbalanced. Maybe controversial but I find the concept of much older people “just having fun” with much younger people not that benign.
Get it while you can!
Oh, come on. There are plenty of 61 year old male Hollywood types “dating” 21 year old females. Some of them even marry!
Yeah, that happens and I think it’s weird in those instances too. Isn’t Dennis Quaid with a 21 year old? Maybe Al Pacino is too. Do I think any of these women are genuinely interested in these men beyond their money ? Not really.
A 20 year age difference I can fathom. A 40 year old difference, not so much. Not all age differences are equal.
IMO, I’m 60 and no way I would be romantically involved with someone in their 20’s.
The “she’s been taking him everywhere” line makes him sound like a new purse. I’m sure it is exciting for him, at least for now. The age disparity creates a definite ick for me, but I think the charm will likely wear off pretty quickly for both and hopefully without too much grief. For me, the biggest concern here is the potential power/influence she could have over his career. I don’t really know anything about her (or him) but that’s the major flag. She’s a lot more powerful than him and has influence in his industry. But I don’t think she’s too concerned with the ethics of the situation.
When I was 46 I dated a 32 year old and THAT was too young. He was a good enough guy but a hot a mess. I don’t know if it had to do with age or his life issues. So I’m not opposed to an age gap younger than me situation but I would NEVER date a 21 year old man. What do you even talk about? It cannot just be about the sex! Even that 🤢
This is creepy, that degree of age gap always is.
The juvenile language being used to describe this guy is equally creepy. Can we stop seeing women AND men as commodities to be used?
Thank you SarahCS – my thoughts exactly.
My BF is 30 years younger and I would have thought the same thing! But colleges not teach gender studies and men learn about toxic masculinity (instead of just living it). The guy I’m dating can talk about his feelings and our relationship better than any man my age that I ever met. Maybe I only met douchebags (always a possibility), but the 20-somethings of today are nothing like the 20-somethings when I was one.
TBH, I wish he were my age as it would stop all the annoying questions and looks but I’d rather deal with that & have an amazing partner than date another clueless 50-something.
Age gaps like this, no matter the gender, I will judge the hell out of! 40-year age difference LMAO! Besides sex, WTF is this? And I am sorry, but 21 is sooo young. Just remember how young, immature and easily you could have been manipulated at that age! When I was early 40s, I dated a 28-year-old, and THAT was too young for me!! I just don’t get these ppl that do the whole huge age gap thing, but this kind of age gap is just gross to me – NO matter the gender! It is just reeks of manipulation to me!
But of course, women seem to be able to get away with it, versus a man. When we see a man dating a woman 40 years younger, much more outrage. A woman? She is getting some hot sex! Again, the double standard is disgusting. It’s the same situation of taking advantage of a much younger, and immature person.
Oh, it’s her.
gross
That’s a bit too much for me…I’m still shamed I was having wildly inappropriate thoughts about the actor playing Elvis…Lord when he spoke whooooo (fans myself)…Austin Butler…
I wonder if this guy is even real. Someone ought to know his name.
And I really want to see a picture. If people are going to go on about how hot someone is, and how this person is so hot that they have no name I really think we’re owed a picture.
Good point, pictures or he might be imaginary.
We send 18-21 year old men (they are defined as men) off to war to fight but in any other case they are “kids”. What a bizarre society we live in.
In military life, day-to-day dynamics and interaction, rule procedures and codes of conduct leaves little room for emotional stuff. Sickos who utilize their rank to predate on these young men and women only prove the point of what happens when power dynamics are inbalanced.
Ewww… I’d understand if the implications are they’re seeing each other casually. But this article is phrased as if they’re actually in a relationship. He’s a young adult -a senior teenager, to make it clear- whose actual job consists on doing what a guy with a switch in his hands say. She’s a bestselling author, the OG of a brand who -regardless of criticism- is part of many an university curriculum and has stayed culturally relevant for… let’s say his alleged boyfriend’s entire lifetime. If they’re actually “dating”, what can they possibly talk about? How do this boy’s healthy personal growth factors?
Just here to say she really does have the best surgeon.