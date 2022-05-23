Prince Andrew will join the Queen at the Garter Day ceremony in June

The Order of the Garter is one of the fanciest groups/honors in the UK. The members of the Order of the Garter – 24 in total – are all personally appointed by the sovereign. Queen Elizabeth has appointed foreign monarchs to the Order of the Garter too, and they’re considered “Stranger Knights of the Garter.” Anyway, most of the senior royals are Knights of the Garter. Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall, all belong to the order. Prince Andrew does as well. Andrew gave up almost all of his royal patronages and he said he will no longer use his HRH-style. But apparently Andrew still wants to be a Knight of the Garter, and his mummy is letting him. He plans on attending the big Garter ceremony in June, with mummy’s permission.
The Duke of York will attend Garter Day alongside the Queen and other senior members of the Royal family and will be listed in the next day’s Court Circular. The ceremony, one of the highlights of the Royal family’s summer schedule, will take place at Windsor Castle on June 13 for the first time in three years. The Duchess of Cornwall will be among those invested into the country’s oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry before the traditional procession to St George’s Chapel for a short service.
The Duke will attend in a private capacity as a Royal Knight. The Queen, as sovereign of the order, appoints Knights of the Garter without consulting ministers. Her son’s appointment was therefore considered a private one.
Critics will fear that the Duke’s presence will overshadow the event, much as it did the Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving in March, when he took centre stage by travelling alongside the Queen and walking her to her seat. Hundreds traditionally gather to watch the colourful spectacle as Garter Knights process through the grounds of Windsor Castle in elaborate velvet robes and plumed hats, accompanied by military units. However, plans currently under consideration could see them abandon the ceremonial robes entirely in order to enable the Queen’s comfort. If the monarch were to join the procession to the chapel, she is unlikely to wear the heavy robes, meaning that those accompanying her would follow suit.
In the event, should she be well enough, Her Majesty is thought more likely to attend both the ceremony in the Garter throne room and the ensuing lunch in the Waterloo Chamber but then skip the public procession and church service due to ongoing mobility issues. In that instance, the Knights and Ladies Companion will put on the full display of pomp and pageantry in all of their finery, the first since 2019.
[From The Telegraph]
The Queen will cancel her appearance at the state opening of Parliament, she will barely show up for any of the Jubbly events, but she’s determined to spend the last months/years of her life protecting her rapist/human trafficker son. She is hellbent on bringing Andrew back into the “fold” by any means necessary. And yes, this absolutely sounds like something that pompous a–hole thought up and he convinced his mother to do it. But give the Queen agency too – this is who she’s always been. She genuinely doesn’t care about the terrible optics. She honestly believes that she can convince people that Andrew deserves to be a full-time royal again.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220329-
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Prince Andrew
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220329-
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Order of the Garter service, St George?s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 18 Jun 2018,Image: 515430751, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
153637, HRH Prince Andrew attends the service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Windsor, United Kingdom – Monday June 13, 2016. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONGKONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© CPNA Rota / i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 UK Office: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533490138, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle,Image: 536309990, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89
– Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries conta, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673799372, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673799388, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673799396, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of York sits in Westminster Abbey for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673808398, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Love it. Andrew has made it known that for as long as his mother has breath, he will show up and there is nothing the others can do. Salty island has definitely got the monarchy it deserves.
Yep. I hope her subjects are watching closely. She doesn’t think the laws apply to her or her family.
I guess “Duty before family” only means the brown one.
Gosh wouldn’t it be terrible if someone threw eggs at him.
Let’s just be clear about ol’ Betty right now: she’s not able to apologize for her family’s role in any of the genocides or the obliterating of hundreds of cultures through imperialism but she’s more than able to throw her weight around to make sure her rapist son gets to parade around in a cape. Great work gang!
Charles may be the regent, but HM still has the power.
Yeah, I’m just furious that she’s using her time and power to give Andrew a little procession when she has actual issues that she should be paying attention to and everyone around her is going along with it
She has much less power than you think.
I wonder, if the queen has participated is worst activities, why people think she should not forgive her son his indiscretions. This is a possible reason for her actions.
Wow. Rape is not an indiscretion, full stop. I know I shouldn’t feed the trolls, but yikes.
The royals have always surrounded themselves with terrible people from that Jimmy Saville to dictators. The queen will not make an exception for Andrew, her own flesh and blood. Besides, she paid to make it all go away remember?
I’m not sure there’s a lot worse than what Andrew was a part of.
But something that doesn’t get mentioned a lot is that she met Phillip when she was 13 or 14 and he was, I think, around 19. And no one thought that was too weird at the time. So if we’re being extremely and unnecessarily generous to the Queen I can see how she could lie to herself that Andrew being with a teenager wasn’t that outrageous. But I don’t think that’s all of it. I think there’s probably a lot of contradictory lies and social conditioning that she’s immersed herself in to delude herself into believing that -her- son would never and could never do what he’s accused of.
Isn’t that when Diana met Charles too? Or he noticed her? Around 13. Then he tried to find someone to marry him, including her sister, no one would, so he circled back when she was, like 17/18 or something and by 19/20, here comes the child bride! Groomed for your pleasure.
So, yeah. They all like to rape teens. (Yeah, Di was a virgin when she got engaged as a teen and married a month after she turned 20.)
I was shocked when I learned how old Diana was when she was introduced to Charles.
I don’t think the Queen is dismissing the “optics” I think she’s dismissing the child trafficking. I don’t think she, or most aristocrats, think there’s anything wrong with what Andrew did.
@SophieJara – I agree, it really seems like this has been completely normalized in aristocratic circles. It has a touch of the Ancien Régime libertinism about it, I think. It’s like they see themselves as an entirely different race with special rights, that is entitled to its own twisted morality. They’re so wealthy and well-connected that they can act with impunity. Andrew got caught out because he’s a pompous ass who was stupid enough to allow photos and probably bragged about it to anyone who would listen. God only knows what the more discreet aristocrats get up to.
They actually met for the first time when she attended the wedding of Princess Marina and Prince George, she was 8 at the time. Later, while on a tour of the Royal Naval College, Elizabeth’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, asked Philip, then 18, to escort their children, Elizabeth, and Margaret around. Philip and Elizabeth, then 13, began exchanging letters. For her it was a schoolgirl crush, I doubt they started a mad, passionate affair, but it was clear from the get-go that she went after him, not vice versa. Their engagement was announced in April 1947 when she was 21 and they married in November 1947.
I’ve said this before, but remember Margaret and Townsend. She had a crush on him from her very early teens and he began responding to it in 1947 when she was 17; they even had adjoining bedrooms at Townsend’s request on a trip later that year. And when he married after breaking it off with Margaret, it was to 20-year-old Marie-Luce Jamagne, 9 years younger than Margaret. This all happened in front of Elizabeth’s eyes.
Mountbatten was matchmaker for Elizabeth and Philip encouraging Philip to court Elizabeth when she came of age.he tried to match up Charles with Amanda knatchbull who was mountbatten granddaughter she was underage but he would bring both with him on vacations after she came of age then Charles could court her. Mountbatten was killed and after he died Amanda turned Charles down
Oh FFS. Honestly, keep it up, morons.
Yep, keep it up. I hope he is BOOED. What a bunch of half-wits. Honest to God, what is between their ears?
It wouldn’t surprise me if the Queen shows up for this. She likes events that she thinks remind the public that she’s superior to everyone else. I’m not upset about Andrew being there. It will just highlight that the Royal Family still supports a paedophile and doesn’t care about the victims.
I think Charles and William care deeply about the paedophile among them, and once the queen passes, Andrew will be kicked to the kerb, stripped of all titles and stipends. Right now he’s riding on mummy’s love, but that won’t last much longer. Of course, toward the end she’ll probably lay some “Andrew is so sweet and weak, please protect him” guilt on Charles and/or William, and even though they might promise to do so, Andrew will still be out on his ass. Those guys want to be rid of him.
I will never stop laughing if this is the only Jubbly event the queen attends, with Pedo, no less.
It’s like this family is daring people to give a shit, and England is responding with, “but you are so dutiful and amazing!!!”
Chivalry. Paedrew. They must be joking.
Watch him be her only pallbearer at her funeral because “Mummy promised me.”
Are you kidding? He wouldn’t miss it. Not only will Andrew be there, but he’ll be wearing Kate’s big funeral hat!
These dress up costumes are utterly ridiculous.
What is that quote: When someone shows you who they are, believe them? When are people going to stop making excuses for Petty Betty??
In my country we have a saying: Tell me who you hang out with, I’ll tell you who you are…
Yes! Maya Angelou said that when people show you who they are, believe them the first time.
I mean, I know he is a vile human being, but this just adds to the reasons for why he is vile. If he had even a shred of decency he would quietly decline to appear at an event like this if for no other reason than to not cast a nasty shadow over it for the mother who has (foolishly) moved hell and high water to protect his sex offender self. This guy is gross.
He can only act decently if he is a decent man. He obviously does not feel he has done anything wrong. And obviously no one thinks what the order is supposed to represent, although many knights were anything but chivalrous, and they were required to be chivalrous only to their equals and superiors from what I’ve read.
Malignant narcissists don’t have a shred of decency, show no remorse and have no empathy for the people they hurt. He needs to be tarred and feathered, walked through town in front of crowds shouting “shame!! shame!!” and put into the stocks.
They’re going to trot out the paedophile for the jubbly, how gross.
Please, UK CBers: Booooo this man.
I wish we could put him in stocks and pelt rotten veggies at him a la 16th century England
The 16th century has four horses with Pedo’s name on them.
Throwing rotten vegetables is for Disney.
PIzza face is a fool if he doesn’t appreciate that after TQ is no more that Big Brother will be assigning him to permanent gardening leave. No charity or patronage want him representing them anymore either! Another family trait ruthlessness: Charles rightly throws PA under the bus and then Big Willy wrongly throws H and M under bus- what a family!!
Elizabeth built her nonce son from the ground up. He literally is the way he is because of her refusal to hold him accountable his whole life. And she’s still doing it. Time to rethink, not just the monarchy, but all the reverance for this Queen herself.
Also, the most “work” they ever do is parade around in funny hats.
It’s gross but it encapsulates exactly what the BM monarchy actually is and represents. Gross plundering for centuries.
Exactly, let them keep playing this out in public and showing everyone exactly who they are and what they value. More and more people are questioning the institution and I am here for it.
I agree. He should be front and center and showing that he wasn’t truly stripped of much of anything unlike PH.
What a load of utterly meaningless human beings. I mean, could your existence BE more pointless?
Amen!
What a fancy way of saying the Queen and PA won’t be participating in the Order of the Garter ceremony. If she couldn’t do the Opening of Parliament because of her mobility issues then she sure can’t do this and no one is going to allow that POS Andrew to be there without his human shield.
I wonder how much of this has to do with the “Divine Rights of Kings” they act like they truly believe it.
And don’t you just love that neutral, even-handed headline from the Telegraph: “Prince Andrew join queen Garter Day ceremony.” If only they could provide such grace to other royals who were not implicated in sexual wrongdoings with minors. My God, the BM has hyperventilated more over Meghan’s nail polish color than Andrew making a public appearance with the queen at a formal event.
Here is the Queens rapist son appearing with her, but we think the public doesn’t like us because of H&M.
[applause]
Words fail me. The hypocrisy of the BM makes me so angry. H&M attending the Jubbly is front page news greeted with cries of “boo them.” Yet this vile excuse for a human being will be allowed to show up and very little (if anything) will be said. It really makes me want to weep. Shame on the whole bliddy lot of them.
This ^^
Not convinced TQ will make any of these jubbly events. Order of the garter, trooping the color, etc, will probably be without her.
I’m kinda thinking this could be Andrew trying to make it look like he’s accepted, when he knows TQ isn’t going anyway.
This latest only makes me wonder what it will take to abolish this grotesque farce known as the British Monarchy?
#AbolishTheMonarchy
He should be there because he represents what these orders and honors really mean, gross privilege that is because of birth and not earned in any way.
For all those people who still think Meghan should have known what she was getting into – how in the world would an American know all these ancient and antiquated institutions woven into the monarchical structure?
The Garter of this and that, orders of precedence, this person has to bow to that person except when inside or outside, velvet hats and feathers and capes and medals and who can put what on their coats of arms – and not one bit of it of any use to anybody. Not even to the holders themselves, because it doesn’t look like any money comes with it. So they can all be rich in prestige and members of the ultimate in-crowd, but not have a penny to their names.
I can see how this sort of web of mutual congratulation would have been necessary in the days when kings formed military alliances with other kings and nobles – it was a matter of self-preservation, but how is any of this relevant today? To an outsider this must seem like going to Comic Con or something.
Disgusting and shameful, I wish him to be buried in humiliation and critis on all fronts.
I think there are two things in play here other than Andrew being her favourite.
Firstly she is one of the very few women who has never had to contemplate sexual assault. She has never not walked through a park at night or not taken an alleyway as a shortcut because she has to make those safety calculations.
Secondly (and connected to the first), to her rape is a man physically assaulting a woman he doesn’t know. She has never been afraid of what might happen if she says no to a man and has absolutely no concept of the fact that coerced participation (as occurred with many of the girls and young women who were Epstein’s victims) *isn’t* consent. I think she honestly thinks that as Andrew didn’t beat Virginia and physically force her, she wasn’t raped.
She is therefore in her own mind not trying to rehabilitate a rapist, she’s trying to help him because he hasn’t done anything wrong. The only people who might have been able to explain how wrong she is (in terms of her listening to them) were Philip, Margaret and the Queen Mother. Margaret and the QM probably thought the same way. I’m not sure about Philip. Either way, there is no one left she trusts and sees as an equal who can explain things to her.
Agree with you.. Plenty of young aristocratic women of her age growing up were coerced or forced into sexual participation. Arranged marriages, for one example, with men they had barely met. No one talked about it so she has no frame of reference. There is no one left to explain these things to her, as you said.
Talia, but the one thing that someone needs to get through to her about that is this isn’t about what she believes. This is about what the rest of the world believes. Indeed, it’s about what “her subjects” believe. She needs to be made to understand that it is the belief of those she rules that takes precedence in this matter. She needs to be made to understand that in this it doesn’t matter what she believes, the only thing that’s important is what the populace believes and what the optic will be if she allows PA to be present at ANY Jubbly event. I can’t believe that she has sat on that throne for 70 years and doesn’t understand optics.
I have to wonder if this is TQ or the grey men who are doing this. If these people are part of the aristocratic circles then they, too, don’t understand the optics. Isn’t there anyone in that Firm that can communicate the pitfalls of this whole situation? I’m starting to think the Monarchy will simply fade away because people will stop paying attention to them.
If things had turned out differently Harry would probably have become a Knight of the Garter.
Not gonna lie, this makes my heart SING.
I really do hope she’s well enough that she shows up for whatever this shit is, and since her servants are falling over themselves claiming it’s ONLY mobility issues, then her very much lucid ass DESPERATELY wanted him there, right?
Perfect.
Breed hate, dear Betty, breed the hate. Sooner rather than later, you and your brood shall collect.
No talk of HM removing the Order from him. It figures.
Perhaps this is why there is a narrative saying that The Sussexes may stay on after the Jubbly weekend and are trying to get them to do so by offering the Christening? Hope they get out and away before this one hits the media and it becomes Meghan’s fault somehow!