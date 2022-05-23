Prince Andrew will join the Queen at the Garter Day ceremony in June

The Order of the Garter is one of the fanciest groups/honors in the UK. The members of the Order of the Garter – 24 in total – are all personally appointed by the sovereign. Queen Elizabeth has appointed foreign monarchs to the Order of the Garter too, and they’re considered “Stranger Knights of the Garter.” Anyway, most of the senior royals are Knights of the Garter. Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall, all belong to the order. Prince Andrew does as well. Andrew gave up almost all of his royal patronages and he said he will no longer use his HRH-style. But apparently Andrew still wants to be a Knight of the Garter, and his mummy is letting him. He plans on attending the big Garter ceremony in June, with mummy’s permission.

The Duke of York will attend Garter Day alongside the Queen and other senior members of the Royal family and will be listed in the next day’s Court Circular. The ceremony, one of the highlights of the Royal family’s summer schedule, will take place at Windsor Castle on June 13 for the first time in three years. The Duchess of Cornwall will be among those invested into the country’s oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry before the traditional procession to St George’s Chapel for a short service. The Duke will attend in a private capacity as a Royal Knight. The Queen, as sovereign of the order, appoints Knights of the Garter without consulting ministers. Her son’s appointment was therefore considered a private one. Critics will fear that the Duke’s presence will overshadow the event, much as it did the Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving in March, when he took centre stage by travelling alongside the Queen and walking her to her seat. Hundreds traditionally gather to watch the colourful spectacle as Garter Knights process through the grounds of Windsor Castle in elaborate velvet robes and plumed hats, accompanied by military units. However, plans currently under consideration could see them abandon the ceremonial robes entirely in order to enable the Queen’s comfort. If the monarch were to join the procession to the chapel, she is unlikely to wear the heavy robes, meaning that those accompanying her would follow suit. In the event, should she be well enough, Her Majesty is thought more likely to attend both the ceremony in the Garter throne room and the ensuing lunch in the Waterloo Chamber but then skip the public procession and church service due to ongoing mobility issues. In that instance, the Knights and Ladies Companion will put on the full display of pomp and pageantry in all of their finery, the first since 2019.

The Queen will cancel her appearance at the state opening of Parliament, she will barely show up for any of the Jubbly events, but she’s determined to spend the last months/years of her life protecting her rapist/human trafficker son. She is hellbent on bringing Andrew back into the “fold” by any means necessary. And yes, this absolutely sounds like something that pompous a–hole thought up and he convinced his mother to do it. But give the Queen agency too – this is who she’s always been. She genuinely doesn’t care about the terrible optics. She honestly believes that she can convince people that Andrew deserves to be a full-time royal again.