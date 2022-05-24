“The latest ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer finally reveals the villain” links
  • May 24, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Here’s the latest Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. This is our first look at Christian Bale as the villain Gorr. [JustJared]
The title alone is annoying me: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film has its first trailer. [Pajiba]
Will Smith likely predicted his own career downfall after doing hallucinogens fourteen times. I mean… self-fulfilling prophecy. [Dlisted]
Ryan Seacrest’s gross TMI. [Seriously OMG]
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made factual statements which were then tabloid-ized by conservative media. [Jezebel]
I love Michelle Yeoh’s pink ensemble. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Henry Golding has scruff! [GFY]
Billie Eilish talks about living with Tourette’s Syndrome. [Buzzfeed]
Is the revival of Kids in the Hall any good? [Towleroad]
I’m not a coffee drinker, but I thought French press coffee was supposed to be the best? Is that a lie? [Gawker]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

26 Responses to ““The latest ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer finally reveals the villain” links”

  1. K says:
    May 24, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    Looks like Brad Pitt on roids. Like if Legends of The Fall was a wrestling event.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    May 24, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    That Thor Love & Thunder trailer looks fun I hope that it’s actually good.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      May 24, 2022 at 2:19 pm

      Thor: Ragnarok was one of the funniest movies I’ve seen in the MCU of movies. It’s the only one I’ve watched twice.

      Reply
      • SarahCS says:
        May 24, 2022 at 3:50 pm

        I agree, I had fairly high hopes from the trailers and the first five minutes just had me grinning like an idiot.

        As an aside, gorr is about the noise I made when we got a good look at god-bod Thor. Sorry.

      • girl_ninja says:
        May 24, 2022 at 4:01 pm

        Same here. I loved that movie and laughed by butt off.

  3. Silver Charm says:
    May 24, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    The trailer is okay, Gorr looks cool, Im very tired of Taika ans his whole deal.

    Reply
  4. LoryD75 says:
    May 24, 2022 at 1:53 pm

    Hemsworth is more muscular in this film because he was also training for the Hulk Hogan biopic. It’s really over the top, but still isn’t as big as Hogan was.

    Reply
  5. tealily says:
    May 24, 2022 at 2:22 pm

    I have several kinds of fancy-pants and non-fancy-pants coffee makers and my French press travel mug is still my Mon-Fri go to. Pay a little attention to the brewing temp and time, and it makes a darn nice cup of coffee. I think this lady is overthinking it. As with all things, enjoy whatever kind you personally like best. There’s no right answer.

    Reply
    • Ohso says:
      May 24, 2022 at 2:41 pm

      I have a French Press and it makes dandy coffee. I measure the beans and grind them, wait for the water to go off the boil for a minute and time the brewing for 4 minutes. It’s delicious, washes easily, and no having to buy filters. Each to his or her own!

      Reply
    • salmonpuff says:
      May 24, 2022 at 2:53 pm

      We just bought an aero press, and I LOVE it. I thought I loved our French press, but I only liked it a lot. But it does eat up the coffee.

      Reply
      • Pusspants says:
        May 24, 2022 at 3:30 pm

        Aeropress makes fantastic coffee, is inexpensive & can travel easily! My second favorite for when I don’t feel like putting in as much effort is the Moccamaster plugged into a wall timer so I can have it start brewing before I roll out of bed. The Moccamaster is pricey, but makes a consistently great cup of coffee.

      • tealily says:
        May 24, 2022 at 5:06 pm

        I do you the Aeropress a lot too! Perfect for a single cup!

    • Jaded says:
      May 24, 2022 at 6:08 pm

      Having used many kinds of coffee makers from the filter drip type to percolators to electric coffee-makers to French presses, the clear winner is the French press. That plus a burr grinder makes heavenly coffee and friends who come over for coffee at my place always comment on how good it is. We even bring it along on holidays ‘cuz we cannot stand hotel coffee. The person who wrote this is FOS.

      Reply
      • searchlight soul says:
        May 24, 2022 at 8:28 pm

        totally FOS. burr grinder is essential, cuz nothing else will grind the beans as uniformly coarse. the right coffee is important too, but i’ve found body is more important than roast (well, light roast would be a big no). most even have a setting for the number of cups to brew. i have a liter press and to my taste, that’s 8 cups.

        stirring the beans at around 2 mins does nice things too.

    • Janet DR says:
      May 24, 2022 at 8:41 pm

      I love my French press! Who let’s it sit there in the grounds? No one that I know 😂 it goes right into a thermos as soon as it’s done And it’s easy to time it. And it has the best mouth feel.

      Reply
  6. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    May 24, 2022 at 2:56 pm

    The last Thor movie was so great because of Tessa Thompson. And now they go backwards, and have the boring Polanski-supporter Natalie Portman return. Ugh. I think I’ll pass.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 24, 2022 at 3:22 pm

      I’m also super disappointed that they brought her back. She’s fine in other things but is truly awful in the Thor movies.

      Reply
      • VIV says:
        May 24, 2022 at 6:15 pm

        Agree… interested to see Christian Bale in the movie, also very interested in not seeing Natalie Portman in it.

  7. Mina_Esq says:
    May 24, 2022 at 3:16 pm

    Re: Will. It’s not really a matter of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Perhaps it was this experience that made him act out of character because he had realized that it’s more important to him to defend Jada than avoid the risk of losing his career and his money. I mean it’s twisted logic, but…

    Reply
  8. Imara219 says:
    May 24, 2022 at 3:17 pm

    I just can’t seem to get into the new Thor trailers. None of them have been appealing.

    Reply
    • Sans says:
      May 25, 2022 at 12:17 am

      I totally agree. I liked only the first one or two where Loki was around to give it that tragicomedy touch. The Taika quirky thing is very grating to me. Natalie is very jarring in the Thor franchise and she and Chris have zero chemistry.

      Reply
  9. mazzie says:
    May 24, 2022 at 7:40 pm

    Meh, Thor himself was never the draw for me for the Thor movies. Loki, obvs. Tessa Thompson as well. I also find Portman to be a bland performer.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment