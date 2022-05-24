“The latest ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer finally reveals the villain” links

Here’s the latest Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. This is our first look at Christian Bale as the villain Gorr. [JustJared]
The title alone is annoying me: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film has its first trailer. [Pajiba]
Will Smith likely predicted his own career downfall after doing hallucinogens fourteen times. I mean… self-fulfilling prophecy. [Dlisted]
Ryan Seacrest’s gross TMI. [Seriously OMG]
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made factual statements which were then tabloid-ized by conservative media. [Jezebel]
I love Michelle Yeoh’s pink ensemble. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Henry Golding has scruff! [GFY]
Billie Eilish talks about living with Tourette’s Syndrome. [Buzzfeed]
Is the revival of Kids in the Hall any good? [Towleroad]
I’m not a coffee drinker, but I thought French press coffee was supposed to be the best? Is that a lie? [Gawker]
Looks like Brad Pitt on roids. Like if Legends of The Fall was a wrestling event.
So specific but absolutely spot on lmao!
He really does.
He looks very uncomfortable.
Haha you are correct. I thought, ‘oh, no. What has Brad done now?’ Lol
That Thor Love & Thunder trailer looks fun I hope that it’s actually good.
Thor: Ragnarok was one of the funniest movies I’ve seen in the MCU of movies. It’s the only one I’ve watched twice.
I agree, I had fairly high hopes from the trailers and the first five minutes just had me grinning like an idiot.
As an aside, gorr is about the noise I made when we got a good look at god-bod Thor. Sorry.
Same here. I loved that movie and laughed by butt off.
The trailer is okay, Gorr looks cool, Im very tired of Taika ans his whole deal.
He does seem excessive a lot of the time.
Question; Do Thor and Gorr have their hand inside a purse?
Hemsworth is more muscular in this film because he was also training for the Hulk Hogan biopic. It’s really over the top, but still isn’t as big as Hogan was.
I have several kinds of fancy-pants and non-fancy-pants coffee makers and my French press travel mug is still my Mon-Fri go to. Pay a little attention to the brewing temp and time, and it makes a darn nice cup of coffee. I think this lady is overthinking it. As with all things, enjoy whatever kind you personally like best. There’s no right answer.
I have a French Press and it makes dandy coffee. I measure the beans and grind them, wait for the water to go off the boil for a minute and time the brewing for 4 minutes. It’s delicious, washes easily, and no having to buy filters. Each to his or her own!
We just bought an aero press, and I LOVE it. I thought I loved our French press, but I only liked it a lot. But it does eat up the coffee.
Aeropress makes fantastic coffee, is inexpensive & can travel easily! My second favorite for when I don’t feel like putting in as much effort is the Moccamaster plugged into a wall timer so I can have it start brewing before I roll out of bed. The Moccamaster is pricey, but makes a consistently great cup of coffee.
I do you the Aeropress a lot too! Perfect for a single cup!
Having used many kinds of coffee makers from the filter drip type to percolators to electric coffee-makers to French presses, the clear winner is the French press. That plus a burr grinder makes heavenly coffee and friends who come over for coffee at my place always comment on how good it is. We even bring it along on holidays ‘cuz we cannot stand hotel coffee. The person who wrote this is FOS.
totally FOS. burr grinder is essential, cuz nothing else will grind the beans as uniformly coarse. the right coffee is important too, but i’ve found body is more important than roast (well, light roast would be a big no). most even have a setting for the number of cups to brew. i have a liter press and to my taste, that’s 8 cups.
stirring the beans at around 2 mins does nice things too.
I love my French press! Who let’s it sit there in the grounds? No one that I know 😂 it goes right into a thermos as soon as it’s done And it’s easy to time it. And it has the best mouth feel.
The last Thor movie was so great because of Tessa Thompson. And now they go backwards, and have the boring Polanski-supporter Natalie Portman return. Ugh. I think I’ll pass.
I’m also super disappointed that they brought her back. She’s fine in other things but is truly awful in the Thor movies.
Agree… interested to see Christian Bale in the movie, also very interested in not seeing Natalie Portman in it.
Re: Will. It’s not really a matter of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Perhaps it was this experience that made him act out of character because he had realized that it’s more important to him to defend Jada than avoid the risk of losing his career and his money. I mean it’s twisted logic, but…
I just can’t seem to get into the new Thor trailers. None of them have been appealing.
I totally agree. I liked only the first one or two where Loki was around to give it that tragicomedy touch. The Taika quirky thing is very grating to me. Natalie is very jarring in the Thor franchise and she and Chris have zero chemistry.
Meh, Thor himself was never the draw for me for the Thor movies. Loki, obvs. Tessa Thompson as well. I also find Portman to be a bland performer.