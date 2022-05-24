Duchess Meghan kissed Harry, then wiped her lipstick off of his mouth

There were so many wonderful photos and videos from the Santa Barbara Polo Club over the weekend. Prince Harry’s polo team, Los Padres, won some kind of polo thing, and Duchess Meghan was there to present the trophies/plates. Meghan looked amazing in a polka-dotted blouse, Bermuda shorts and a black hat. Those polo dudes all wanted congratulatory kisses from Meghan too! Harry was ready to beef with his polo bros about it. Finally, Meghan got to her husband and she kissed him on the mouth. The issue? Meghan was wearing a great dark-red lipstick, so after she kissed Harry, she leaned in to quickly wipe her lipstick off of him.

Ugh I love them sm 😩😩🥰🥰🤩 Meghan wiping her lipstick off him 😩 Harry always knows exactly how to duck in to get the angle to kiss pic.twitter.com/Uu4hufq2D7 — ♡ (@latteIicious) May 23, 2022

A lovely moment, right? Just a sweet moment between husband and wife, correct? Not so much, according to completely unhinged British commentators. Meghan was “showing control over Harry.” Meghan was trying to “dominate” Harry. Harry was “embarrassed” by Meghan swiping the lipstick off his mouth. I’m not f–king joking, these are all headlines in the British media. Looney-tunes Angela Levin was one of the royal commentators freaking out about it:

Why did M wipe Harry's face when it's prize giving time?

How embarrassing for him. https://t.co/42xD4ghzEU — Angela Levin (@angelalevin1) May 23, 2022

Can't get over it. What sort of woman would wipe their husband's face during a public outing when crowds were looking? Wouldn't a quick whisper do to let him it himself. Soooo degrading. — Angela Levin (@angelalevin1) May 23, 2022

If Netflix had been filming at Meghan and Harry's polo awards ceremony it would have left any audience laughing hysterically. What a mess. — Angela Levin (@angelalevin1) May 23, 2022

This is just a reminder that Angela Levin still gets booked on British talk shows and even news shows. She’s considered one of the top royal commentators and biographers. And she spent all of Monday freaking out about a wife wiping lipstick off her husband’s mouth after they kissed. I cannot.

Idc Harry is hilarious 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hv21Syj4bq — Dani APG 🥷🏾 (@ArchLiliHazMeg) May 23, 2022