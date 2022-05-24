Woody Harrelson hated Covid protocols, thinks he didn’t get sick because of his diet

In recent months, I’ve been going out and doing things maskless. I’ve gotten sick twice in two months – once with a stomach bug (in March) and once with a heavy cold (a few weeks ago). It’s f–king sucked and I’m wondering if I should just wear masks whenever I go out now, not even specifically for Covid, but for all of these disastrous little viruses. I wasn’t sick at all in two years because I barely went anywhere and I kept my mask on. So… yeah, that’s where I am. Woody Harrelson is not in the same place whatsoever. He’s in Cannes to promote his latest film, Triangle of Sadness. He plays a Marxist yacht captain, and so he was asked a lot about his personal philosophies, and what it was like to work during the pandemic. His answers are so bad, oh my God.
Playing a Marxist: “I mean, I’m not a Marxist Marxist, I’m more of an anarchist, but there’s a lot of the Marxist ideas that I love. So the thought of playing a Marxist captain of a $250 million luxury [yacht] was appealing.”
What it felt like on set, working in the early months of the pandemic: “It wasn’t quite as extreme as subsequently when I worked after that on bigger projects. That’s a bigger, bigger hassle, where everybody’s got people walking around yelling “Red zone! Masks! Put your masks on!” Mask and goggles, even a face shield. And I think it’s not very conducive to good work. As one who doesn’t believe in the germ theory, I find it rather absurd.
His thoughts on Covid protocols: “Yeah, it makes it difficult. And they’re still keeping these absurd protocols. You know, the American economic forum did a study and they studied all these different aspects of what went on in the pandemic, and they [had] all the states in the U.S. that didn’t do the protocols fared better by far than the states that did. I’m sick of like, you’re wearing a mask., and you think it contains your breath. — but if it did you’d die, you’d be breathing in your own carbon monoxide.
On advice being given to combat Covid: “That came from these top medical officials in the U.S., like Fauci — that idiocy came from that. Like nobody saying, “maybe eat less sugar, maybe there’s a connection between all of these things that we’re putting into our bodies.” I just think that would be a better thing to focus proactively on how do we not get sick? Luckily, knock on wood, it’s been seven and a half years since I got sick.
He never had Covid & he hasn’t been sick for a while: “No, nothing for seven and a half years, and that’s because my immune system’s strong. Why is my immune system? Because I’m internally clean. Anyway, I know I’m getting on my soap boxes.
Whether he’s really an anarchist: “I don’t know if I’m a pure anarchist, maybe I’m anarchist-light. I just don’t ever see good government. Like our government, what do they do? Do they help the people? Where do they help the people? They do begrudgingly sometimes do these social programs and they minimally fund these social programs, but most of the money is going to the big corporations.
I knew Woody was offbeat and I knew that he has some bonkers life theories, but hearing his bullsh-t about the pandemic is so off-putting. Like, OH, he’s that kind of guy, huh? “The states in the U.S. that didn’t do the protocols fared better by far than the states that did…” That is a lie in every sense. The counties and states with fewer Covid protocols had higher Covid infection rates and higher mortality rates than states with strong, sensible protocols. And he doesn’t believe in germ theory?? He thinks that his “clean” diet and strong immune system will keep him from getting an airborne virus? Plenty of healthy people with great diets and great immune systems got Covid. Plenty of healthy people DIED from Covid. That’s why the protocols existed, because Covid wasn’t just affecting “people with bad diets.” Jesus, I hate that Woody genuinely thinks like this.
Ugh, that was disappointing to learn about Woody. Off the forever dong list! I believe in germ transmission.
Seeing these pics I have no idea how I found him attractive smh
right there with you.
doesn’t “believe in germ theory”? that’s OK, you dumbass, germs believe in YOU, so it doesn’t matter what you think. they’ll get you whether you believe in them or not.
you know what else is “not very conducive to good work”, Woody? BEING DEAD.
jeez, F OFF with that crap.
How about he didn’t get sick because he’s been a rich White man (top of the human food chain) for DECADES and was surrounded by folks who DID FOLLOW COVID PROTOCOLS so his ignorant entitled ass could give this BS interview 🙄
Ugh E-X-A-C-T-L-Y. The dude literally has every privilege afforded to someone.
Interesting comments coming from a self-described anarchist, given the fact that anarchism theoretically opposes class dominance and class exploitation..
Anyway, I used to love this guy but I shouldn’t be surprised that he’s just another celebrity with shit for brains.
Tells me he’s an antivaxer without explicitly saying it. Dude was previously a big weed proponent who quietly stopped smoking at some point. Fortunately he’s not such a great actor that I’d feel torn about whether to seek out his movie. Not sure he belongs in any right wing camp, but definitely in magical thinking ‘health’ nu-agey.
Absolutely, Lala!
He doesn’t “believe” in “germ theory”? Is this something to “believe” in, like Santa Claus? I mean, it is really a “theory” that germs invade the body and cause illness?????
America is insane, and I’m never not wearing a mask there.
I’m an American, living here throughout this craziness, and I co-sign your comment.
Wtf does he mean, he doesn’t believe in germ theory?! This is theory in only the barest sense of the word at this point. When we skimp on science education, this is what we get.
Yep I’ve heard this before from a certain group of people and he sounds just like them. They are the people that think there is an essential oil for everything, they go to the chiro everyday but don’t go to an MD because they don’t trust them, they think you need grass fed steak to stay healthy, antibiotics are poison along with vaccines and sunscreen, they only drink raw milk, and most importantly, the reason they are so blessed is because Jesus loves them best. Now I don’t know if he has the religious aspect of this group think, it doesn’t sound like it, but these are all talking points and beliefs that the religious right has been spouting since Covid started. They are also the ones that try to be sly about victim blaming when they hear of someone dying from Covid by asking if they had comorbidities or if they were over weight, etc.
I wanted to add that I do think your health has a part in how you react to the virus but these people just want to blame it on something and pretend that perfectly healthy people don’t die from Covid and they all think they are THE most healthy so of course they won’t die so why worry about it or mask up?
I also have so many examples in my life of the opposite happening even if they are the exception and not the rule. My cousin who runs the Chicago marathon every year, very fit non smoker, got it in 2020 and still has lung/breathing issues. My friend who is obese (she admits to this) and socially smokes got it last fall and it was a bad cold.
YES YES YES! I live with a rich white couple that places crystals everywhere, goes to the chiropractor 2-3x/week, have this horribly expensive vegan food delivered 3 times a week (Sakara, packaged in a TON of plastic, but sure, vegan is saving the world!), cheat on that diet, but only with ‘grass fed organic beef’ and they deeply believe they are ‘healthy’ because they ‘make better choices’ than everyone else. The ignorant white privilege makes me want to howl. And the fact that I have lived with them for years, have shown an amazing dedication to a healthy lifestyle and STILL got covid (symptom free, but boy do I have some robust antibodies) and cancer makes them side-eye me. I am beginning to think this pandemic had a secret side effect in exposing the truly deeply idiotic among us. Science doesn’t CARE if you believe in it; it just is. Then again, this is Woody Harrelson, the man is 3 brain cells shy of being animated mashed potato.
And is the term “germ” even a real thing at this point??
STFU sugar-free ignoramus.
He doesn’t believe in germ theory??? Wait, is Woody Harrelson …. stupid? Didn’t see that coming and I’m not being sarcastic. Maybe lay off the herbs sometimes. Good god.
He sounds about two minutes from Voigtville on the crazy train.
I love this comment. legit made me laugh.
When the headline said he claims he didn’t get sick because of his diet – my first thought was “The Weed Diet”? Woody will never be known for his brains.
I’m guessing the virus couldn’t find him through the cloud of smoke ‘round his head.
Hahahahah
Another reminder that Americans are VERY uneducated about science. This is so ignorant and stupid I’m struggling to see how he understands his lines.
This ain’t new about Woody, he always been that way.
He’s been a colonizer in Hawaii for decades now. Got property where he doesn’t have to deal with the, in his mind, idiocy.
So as an anarchist, he’d be fine with Native Hawaiians reclaiming their land? I’m guessing anarchy’s fine for him, but not so much for other people.
Holy shit you guys, SUGAR! It was sugar all along! If only someone brave and brilliant had thought of that before millions died worldwide.
I wish Americans could have an honest conversation that yes diet, weight and genetics play a role in covid symptoms and masks and vaccines are also important. It seems like it’s the health people vs the masks and vax crowd a lot. I don’t think it’s one or the other. Obesity/diet is a huge factor in covid deaths and part of the reason why America was hit so hard with covid (and in America diet and poverty are linked as well which is another layer) so food does matter but it’s not the whole picture. Yesterday an acquaintance on Facebook posted that everyone needed to start wearing N 95’s again because she had gotten Covid even though she claims she doesn’t go anywhere except the grocery store , always masks, vaxxed to the max, And how she was worried about possible long-term symptoms. Personally I think trying to control people masking is just a waste of time because clearly it’s not gonna happen. Also I know she is a heavy smoker, drinker and very overweight yet won’t change any of those habits but wants to shame people for not wearing n95s all the time which I think is a bit ridiculous and annoying. We know covid affects the lungs so smoking after 2 plus years of covid isn’t a great move IMO but it’s not my choice. I just wish Americans had more common sense in general regarding covid and everything didn’t have to be politicized or choosing sides.
The lack of the slightest bit of nuance in American discourse is really unfortunate. The amount of proudly ignorant people in this country is disturbing.
It’s well established that masks help prevent the spread of COVID. Two years in I don’t think there’s any question about that. If you do get it, yes, your physical state will affect how you recover.
“I just wish Americans had more common sense in general regarding covid and everything didn’t have to be politicized or choosing sides.”
Who politicized it though? Hint: it was ONE political party. Masks aren’t politicized in other countries the way they are here because, well, Fox News and all the other RW outlets and their widespread sphere of influence are an American endeavor. But sure, it would have been awesome if masks were looked at as a means for the greater health and safety of the country, instead of a symbol of perceived oppression. Didn’t happen that way and that’s a HUGE part of the reason why we are where we are.
The diet and weight discussion re Covid was not just difficult in the US. Europe is – in parts – getting heavier as well. The problem is, diet and weight as well as other lifestyle factors are such sensitive topics to most people. I’m not excluding myself. But I’m not of the opinion that being severely overweight can be absolutely healthy. When I was a lot heavier, I knew it wasn’t healthy. It’s just … what do you do with that information if something like Covid happens? Have a discussion about the risk factors, sure. But millions of people won’t suddenly lose weight so the only thing you can control is masks, distancing, and vaccines.
Diet and weight affect the outcome of many illnesses, Covid really isn’t special in that regard. However, I don’t think this is what Woody was getting at. He thinks being a weed-smoking vegan with a superiority complex makes him immune.
Seriously Woody, you don’t breathe out carbon monoxide you complete numpty.
OMG THANK YOU. I scrolled down looking for someone to point out that this man is an idiot who doesn’t know that carbon dioxide is different from carbon monoxide.
But sure let’s listen to his opinions on health and science, he CLEARLY knows a lot more than scientists.
‘I don’t bElieVe in science and I think anarchism only means hating the government telling me what to do’ is like how 15 year olds who are about to discover Libertarianism think.
He’s a terrible anarchist if he’s not gladly helping his fellow man on his own. What is wearing a mask and social distancing if not ‘mutual aid’, Woody? Where is your voluntary, cooperative, self-managed spirit? What is the real difference between Woody Harrelson’s attitude and, like, Rand Paul’s?
“Why can’t these poor people just eat organic food???” Bro, hate to burst your bubble but you are a 1 percenter capitalist through and through, and you’re one of the faces of an industry that actively propagandizes the population to maintain this order. You are only an ‘anarchist’ to satisfy an egoic desire to appear intellectually different and superior to others.
Ooo lou….you give me chills with your truth. Well said.
But actually, Woody… diet doesn’t have the same protective impact as a proper mask.
Also, I know people who got Covid who have eaten super clean no sugar and work out daily for decades. That’s the problem with talking about diet. It suggests it’s a way to protect yourself from getting an airborne virus. It is not, or they’d have told us this- especially because telling people to wear masks has become a political death toll.
But after what the Right did to Michelle Obama when she suggested healthier food for kids, if anyone had told these people to eat less sugar they’d have started WW3.
Jfc this guy. What a privileged idiot. Glad all of the crew had to west masks to protect this guy so he could tell the world that he protected himself with his diet. /s
Diet doesn’t necessarily protect against long covid either. I know a good amount of people who are committed to their fitness and diet who got covid — many got very mild cases. Yet, they are still are dealing with some form of a long haul symptoms months or even a year later. The ones dealing with the worst long haul symptoms cannot even get back to their former level of fitness before the infection.
The conversation is much more nuanced than just touting diet and exercise as the key to warding off a bad case of covid or even implying it prevents it altogether. Wish “health junkies” who ignore covid protocols because they are “healthy” and push this narrative understood this.
Yeah…he’s always been a bit of a d*ck that way. *Sigh*
Apparently he wasn’t acting when he played Woody Boyd on Cheers.
So here’s another white, rich, stupid celebrity spouting profound revelations about how being clean inside is the key to avoiding covid. He’s just another entitled airhead like Aaron Rodgers. They’re both knuckle-dragging oxygen thieves.
“internally clean”
What a fucking idiot.
Well, Woody, sigh, damn anyhow.
Sorry to learn he is a complete tool.
If I wanted to listen to stupid, I’ve got plenty of humans at my place of employment who spout stupid all day long. No thanks, Woody.
I never thought Woody was a mental genius but I’m a bit sad to hear him talk crap such as this.
Never forget the lunacy that was Woody’s AMA [ask me anything] on Reddit. It is infamous for how horrifically it went off the rails.
https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/p9a1v/im_woody_harrelson_ama/
Ha I had forgotten about that, that ama was epically bad
How much hemp/cannabis does Woody ingest?? His entire argument about breathing in a mask is so silly. Masks greatly help mitigate the sprays of saliva/aerosol from the mouth. It isn’t simply about “breath”. I’ve always liked Woody but he’s in a big time bubble.
Yikes, another person with tremendous privilege has superior immune system….
I switched shampoo right around the time the pandemic started, and I believe that’s why I didn’t get COVID.
/s