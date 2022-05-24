Florence Pugh is on vacation with Will Poulter & some friends but not Zach Braff

I completely missed this for hours. I was like “why is Will Poulter trending?” I thought Poulter was trending because of his hot body, which was on display in new photos from his Ibiza vacation. But the real story is who was with Will Poulter in Ibiza. Florence Pugh was there! And her boyfriend Zach Braff was not there. From the looks of it, Poulter and Pugh were part of a group of friends enjoying a younger-person vacation. It wasn’t like Poulter and Pugh were seen looking loved up, but they definitely seemed to be together, doing things and swimming and hanging out a lot. Hm!!
Florence and Will met in 2019 when they worked together on Midsommar. They’ve apparently been friendly ever since. Plus, they’re close in age – he’s 29 years old, she’s 26. Zach Braff is 47. It would make a lot of sense to me that Florence and Will had the same larger British-actor/artist friend group. But yeah, it definitely has a vibe that maybe Florence and Zach are on the rocks.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
I know folks hate Zach B., but people go on friend vacations without their significant others all of the time. Having time that’s just for you and your friends is a necessary part of being in a healthy relationship.
1. Hi Zach!
2. Keep telling yourself that.
Keep telling myself that partners should have both mutual and non-mutual friends and interests? Done.
Kristen
Yeah, sometimes that’s true. And other times Occam’s razor applies.
Haha
I would love this for her. So much of her career has been overshadowed by this relationship and poor Florence thinks it’s people criticizing her.
It’s not. It’s very clearly about the grossness that is Zach Braff. Most of the commentary I was and agree with was like “Amazing – she’s away from this gross middle aged man that only dates 20 yo girls.”
I agree. She’s young and hot and super talented. I would love to see her date someone on her level and in her age range.
Men over 40 who date women in their 20s is always pathetic and gross.
I don’t have much of an issue with May-December romances–my fiancé is 8 years younger than me–but there’s just something about men who chronically date women half their age that makes me sad.
And if you click on the DM link, there’s a selfie of Zach and Florence that is just….wow. I wonder what he thinks when he looks at it because the difference in age is SO stark in that pic. Any dude with an ounce of self-awareness would feel like utter shit but alas, this is Hollywood where the male ego has no limits.
I clicked, I scrolled and now I feel super icky. It truly is gross.
@kitten
8 years is nothing like 20! I have some friends that have 15 year differences and for the most part I’m OK with it. But like you said when it’s a pattern it’s gross. Plus didn’t they work together and she was his ‘muse’ and he always falls for his much younger muses?
He’s got like age spots already. Then it dawned on me of course he does he’s only 3 years away from being AARP aged.
Let’s not forget he dresses like an immature teenager and has been known to be controlling with his young partners.
I want this romance for her. They look like they’re having a great time!
Listen, I’ve shared here before that I’ve dated men younger than me and have enjoyed them for the most part. But certain age gaps, at certain age points are just too vast. Even if you’re in the same industry (as Zach and Florence are) isn’t there a limit on what you can commonly relate to? I also think Braff is immature and she can do better.
I generally agree but I do think that there are some rare exceptions. I met my fiancé when I was 38 and fresh our of a relationship and he had just turned 30. I really didn’t think anything serious would develop but he was far more emotionally mature than most men my age, which really appealed to me and is also quite a rare quality in men of any age.
But that’s a (barely) 8 year gap and we were both in similar places in our lives. Like, I just cannot imagine being a twenty-something and dating someone my age or older or vice-versa. HUGE difference in life experience, etc.
And I do agree that she deserves better than Braff.
This drives me crazy- I know I’m no celebrity, but I go on vacation/to events/out to dinner without my husband fairly frequently. I’m more extroverted than he is, and we spend a lot of time together but if it’s a group hang he’d sometimes prefer to spend time on his hobbies like rock climbing or soldering in the shed, etc.
Mutual friends and old acquaintances feel the need to comment “oh it’s so interesting you go out without your husband” or “it seems like I never see you all together!” or “do you all spend a lot of time apart?” or “my husband can’t bear to be away from me for this long haha”
I don’t think I need to justify it. I don’t pass judgment on people who are with their partner 24/7 or even who will leave dinner to FaceTime them or invite them out on girls night, etc. You do you.
So please respect that my husband and I have great quality time together and that doesn’t have to include going to brunch with people he doesn’t know well just to spare me underhanded comments and speculation.
I mean, of course what you do with friends is between you and your SO and your respective boundaries but have you clicked on the DM pics? I definitely wouldn’t be ok with my SO getting that um….cozy with a coworker and/or friend.
Different strokes for different folks, I guess.
I dunno, there’s one photo where she seems to be putting sunscreen on his back or something, but it’s not like she’s sitting on his lap or anything. I’m getting a friend vibe.
Hootenannie, love your username and you deserve better friends than that.
Maybe Braff is a DiCaprio bro and Pugh has aged out. Ugh. Ayway, she spent a lot of time last year defending their relationship and that can help feed an ‘us against the world’s mentality. I mean, I know nothing about their private lives, but their age gap was unsavory imo. They could still be together, but if they aren’t, I say “good for her.”
She spent a lot of time last year defending her relationship from nothing. It wasn’t news until she kept bringing it up in interviews. It was only a few comments on her social media when she’d post unflattering photos of Brad and her where the gap looked extreme.
She drew attention to it.
I certainly don’t know any of these people, but both Will Poulter and Zach Braff have highly punchable faces.
Ah ah, that is SO true!
She probably wised up that love can’t conquer all age gaps. I’m sure some people will say they have a significant age gap with their partner and they’ve been together 20+ years–ok good for you, but it’s not the norm. These relationships rarely last beyond 2-3 years at most because many women in their twenties start thinking long term about the future and realize they don’t want to take care of a geriatric partner in the prime of their lives/may want kids and find the older partner doesn’t want any kids or doesn’t want to get married.
They look happy whether friends or more so good for her. Lucky to have some fun in the sun to lift the winter blahs.
Of course people vacation as a group with friends, but it’s really telling the general public wants this to be true because we all can tell ZB is a creep who’s riding her coattails!
This right here!
Totally agree that he is a creep for dating someone so much younger. With you there. But I will note that he is pretty successful in his own right- more Directing these days, but made plenty of money in his early career too. Florence is certainly getting more prestigious work at this point and is 100% too young for him, but I don’t think he needs the relationship from a professional standpoint.
He crowd funded at least 2 films that never got made and his worth isn’t what it was. Never opted to return the money and he got blow back on it being a scam.
Her career is taking off. His association to her is big.
If I had the choice between Braff and Poulter, I know who I’d want to be having continental breakfast with. But, Florence has been really open about how much criticism of her relationship with Braff hurts her deeply, soz, I’m not going to do that. She’s a grown ass woman and she can make her own choices.
I agree. I would not make the same choices she has, but it’s her choice, and people’s comments have been hurtful for her in the past.
The blowback was minimal and she made it big by discussing it and engaging with it. It got worse because that made people wonder why he only dates young women and can be controlling. One of them is thin skinned. If it’s love what does it matter what a few Instagram comments say?
I first saw him in one of those Chronicles of Narnia movies. He was great in it (his character was this super annoying kid who was thrown into Narnia kind of against his will) I CANNOT believe this is what he looks like now though.
I’m pretty sure he had some jawline work done and it suits him. I would have it done too if I had the money.
Thank you! I knew I recognised him from something he did as a kid but just couldn’t place him. he was excellent as Edmund.
Wait what? That’s Edmund?
He’s not Edmund. He plays the whiny cousin in the 3rd movie, Eustace or something like that
He is also (and will always be) the kid from the “You guys are getting paid?” meme.
Saorsi Ronan was in one of those photos too, right? I can be face blind sometimes but I feel like that’s her and they are in Gerwig’s Little Women together… where’s Timmee Chalamet?
It does look like her in the blurry photo. She is more famous than Florence, so why not mention her, unless it is not her? Lol
This is a random offside but has anyone noticed how Florence is one of those people that can 100 percent change her looks with hair and makeup? Like, from movie to movie I often cannot recognize her and I have seen her in many. Perhaps its a mark of her great acting…and great makeup people?!
I forget, are they married or just dating? Anyway, she’s been so defensive about their relationship… I feel like it puts a lot of pressure on them!! I don’t necessarily think that vacationing without your significant other is a sign that you’re on the rocks, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they are. I sometimes wonder if they haven’t stuck it out so long just because they want to prove everyone wrong.
Man, these photos are so up close and personal I feel creepy looking at them.
I would love for this to be true, and if it isn’t, oh well. But I do find it interesting that Florence has said nothing to defuse this situation, when she’s quick to defend her relationship with Braff.
She’s always been very defensive about her relationship with ZB. If they were still together I think she would have mentioned it because she knows what people will think. She may not be with the other dude but it does seem like a ‘I’m single and ready to mingle’ post.
This was a sponsored vacation though, no? It seems Florence has relegated her Zach posts to IG stories lately, probably because her regular posts got so much hate. I feel like she posted something not that long ago for his bday so who knows.
She addressed it in her IG stories
She did address it, but never said she’s still with Braff.
Ted Lasso is filming and Braff usually directs one or two of those episodes each season, so he’s probably behind a camera at the moment anyway.
Maybe its just me, but that Will guy is ugly.
Honestly though it could just be as simple as a middle aged man not wanting to spend a week on a notorious young person party island. I couldn’t think of anything worse haha. Of course that just shows they’re a ridiculous pairing but maybe that’s all it is.
Zach Braff has always given me undercover serial killer or at least creeper vibes. He has the cray z eye in some pics. FP should consciously uncouple herself and continue being 25, ffs