Kourtney Kardashian & Travis’s wedding food included tiny-portioned pasta

Here are more photos from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding weekend extravaganza in Portofino, Italy. They basically rented out Dolce & Gabbana’s Portofino compound, and I would assume that the paparazzi were invited too, because so many of the photos from the weekend were very close-up. The photos of Kourtney in dark red are from the rehearsal dinner, the pre-wedding dinner or whatever they’re calling it. But there was also a huge wedding reception and party on Sunday night. Which means I get to talk about my favorite thing about weddings: the cake and the food. Here’s the cake, which Machine Gun Kelly put on his IG Stories:

Considering how tacky everything was at this wedding, I’m surprised by how normal and boring the cake looked? It’s just an all-white, tiered cake with red rose petals strewn around the base. It’s kind of pretty, but it doesn’t look particularly appetizing. I haven’t seen any gossip about the flavor.

Interestingly enough, Kylie Jenner gave people a real look at the wedding food! Kylie was on IG-Live, showing the food stations at the reception. Kourtney and Travis arranged for fresh pasta stations to make everyone’s food to order. So you could stand there and watch the sauce come together. Time consuming! But not really the worst. There were also fresh cannoli which were filled to order with different creams (yaaas) and I think there was gelato or ice cream too.

All in all, not the worst wedding food we’ve heard about from celebrities. The biggest problem from the pasta stations was…the portions. I absolutely pray that those weren’t the real portions.

the pasta portion sizes at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding yesterday. personally if a portion isn’t the size of my face I’m not interested pic.twitter.com/Hgeu9CdNqr — Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) May 23, 2022

the pasta portion size at kourtney kardashian’s wedding is the one of the saddest things i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Xq4XUMe5mq — Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) May 23, 2022