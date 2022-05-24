Kourtney Kardashian & Travis’s wedding food included tiny-portioned pasta

Here are more photos from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding weekend extravaganza in Portofino, Italy. They basically rented out Dolce & Gabbana’s Portofino compound, and I would assume that the paparazzi were invited too, because so many of the photos from the weekend were very close-up. The photos of Kourtney in dark red are from the rehearsal dinner, the pre-wedding dinner or whatever they’re calling it. But there was also a huge wedding reception and party on Sunday night. Which means I get to talk about my favorite thing about weddings: the cake and the food. Here’s the cake, which Machine Gun Kelly put on his IG Stories:
Considering how tacky everything was at this wedding, I’m surprised by how normal and boring the cake looked? It’s just an all-white, tiered cake with red rose petals strewn around the base. It’s kind of pretty, but it doesn’t look particularly appetizing. I haven’t seen any gossip about the flavor.
Interestingly enough, Kylie Jenner gave people a real look at the wedding food! Kylie was on IG-Live, showing the food stations at the reception. Kourtney and Travis arranged for fresh pasta stations to make everyone’s food to order. So you could stand there and watch the sauce come together. Time consuming! But not really the worst. There were also fresh cannoli which were filled to order with different creams (yaaas) and I think there was gelato or ice cream too.
All in all, not the worst wedding food we’ve heard about from celebrities. The biggest problem from the pasta stations was…the portions. I absolutely pray that those weren’t the real portions.
I think the portions are about right since most of the guests would just take a forkful of it anyway.
I also think the portions are perfect. There was probably a million things to eat, and you could go back for another serving with a different kind of sauce. They have so much money, they’re definitely not gonna go cheap on their closest friends and family members after having them fly all the way to Italy! They also have to think about the kids, they can be picky when it comes to food!
D and G paid for everything, as I understand it, not the K-Js.
Forge the food, who caught the bouquet lol? I can see a scripted moment where Kim catches it! Gotta make content for the show you know!
Hope springs eternal for husband number 4. You just know that was PMK’s idea.
Yeah, that’s pasta as appetizer, not pasta as main course.
Why must Kourtney wear ill fitted dresses, it’s all about getting the proper fit. The boob spillage isn’t a look, and the horizontal pulling across the tops of her legs/thighs isn’t either. Sorry girl, but go up a size then have garments tailored to fit your body. It really is so tacky, the entire affair.
I’m not crazy about her style these days. It looks kinda trashy but I think it’s deliberate, and i’m all for women dressing the way they feel best. So Go Kourtney! Live your best life!! I think she and Megan Fox are going for the same style, they’re around each other so much it seems and they fashion themselves to their men’s vibe.
It is trashy. Her style has been terrible lately. My guess is it’s all a sponsorship. She has to dress cheap for a contract.
Not a one of the K women wears properly fitting clothes. They all wear their clothing a size too small. Although I will say, for this event at least, Mama K wore some properly fitting caftans.
I all for “you do you” when it comes to style, but I’m sorry, all of Kourtney’s looks at the wedding weekend are awful and not particularly flattering.
They were all awful dresses and fit her terribly.
I dont like the dresses either but I think the veil was beautiful and I heard it replicated one of travis’ tattoo. It must represent something very important to him to have it on the veil. I think that was a very nice thought for the wedding. Very romantic. Other than that, I wouldn’t be choosing those dresses for me.
Enough already with these boring people. I give this couple three years.
Every outfit looks like lingerie which is exactly what I expected from a Kardashian wedding. I admit that I like the long white veil.
Italian weddings often serve multiple pastas so portions might be smaller. Not to mention the rest of the meal. The appetizers alone constitute a full meal. I’ve learned to pace myself in these food marathons aka wedding receptions.
The veil would not even have been a point of contention if she was wearing an actual dress aand not lingerie…they did a real disservice to the veil.
That portion is definitely on the small side, but I’ve been to some events like that (with food stations) and it’s nbd to go back for seconds…or thirds. Also, if there are a lot of stations to choose from it’s better to have smaller portions, that way you can try all of the food.
Mind you, I probably would have just parked myself at the cannoli table for the night lol.
It seems perfect for a wedding reception, where getting any carbs into people drinking and dancing is a plus.
We attended a wedding reception that had a pasta station at a very nice Italian restaurant and the portions were not big. You could choose from a lovely simple red sauce, an alfredo/cream sauce or an olive oil with fresh grape like tomatoes, basil and garlic. Noodle choices were cavatappi, bucatini or angel hair with gnocchis available too. Meatballs were an option. Other choices were chicken marsala, an arugula salad with lemon and parmesan, prosciutto wrapped asparagus and bruschetta. There was more -don’t remember all of it. Yep, you could go back for more if you weren’t stuffed already. All delicious and don’t recall hearing anyone complaining. Don’t remember if there was an official wedding cake. There were individual limoncello cheesecakes with the option of a lemon curd topping or fresh berries.
I mean, I know I have a pasta problem, and I would be perfectly happy eating nothing but pasta for the rest of my life……but those portions made me want to cry. What’s the point of the custom pasta stations if each person gets one bite? Maybe if they had like 10 or 15 different stations and I could get a different bite at each one, maybe?
But I guess most of the attendees don’t have my pasta problem, lol.
If I make a whole pot, I’ll eat a whole pot.
LOL
Supposedly it was a ten course meal. So I can see how the portions would be small. But yeah, all that money and they don’t know how to dress.
I have to admit – I would be happy if the portions were small because it would help me from filling up on the first delicious dish. I would appreciate being able to try as many yummy things as I could.
This wedding looked crazy on several levels, but maybe the portion sizes were so small because there were a bunch of pastas guests could try? Or it wasn’t the main course?
I mean that’s how “haute cuisine” does pasta plating (well, it’s a little more photogenic then but I think the same idea is here). Very common, so it’s not unique to their wedding, but yeah, way too small and it almost seems worse than no pasta at all to just have a forkful, lol.
Italian here (not just Italian-American. Though I’m that as well, I suppose. Dual citizen). These small servings of pasta are actually quite appropriate, if the intention was to follow traditional Italian meal structure. While pastas and risottos CAN be a main, in a large, multi-course, celebratory meal, it’s generally a first course. There are plenty of Italians who will still serve huge portions of it as a first course, because we are Food People, but small portions are normal. Of course, if this tiny serving was intended to be the main, they should be deported from Italy for insufficient hospitality to their guests!
Yup agreed. Pasta sizes in America are ginormous cause that’s your main, but in a proper Italian resto, pastas are primi’s and smaller in portion.
I’ve been to restaurants that have the primi courses but even then they are more than one bite! I’m okay with my portion sizes being off (see above re: pasta problem) when I serve at home but even at nicer Italian restaurants its more than one bite.
I just order pasta though whenever I’m out because….well, PP.
Well yeah, but this was a Kardashian wedding, so you probably have to account for about half the guests having a Kris-induced eating disorder.
When you think about the other thread about how skinny actresses are….I can believe that. They probably had that one bite and were good. Me, I’d be going to all the other pasta stations to try it all, LOL.
Came here to say this! My college BF was first generation Italian-American. I’ll never forget the first Easter dinner at his family home. Only he and I spoke English, so nobody warned me that what seemed to me like a fully delicious pasta meal was … the starter! (Full disclosure, I also have a pasta problem. 🤣) His mom was a wonderful cook, and I was of course trying to be polite, so after unwittingly filling up on the pasta I still forced down bite after bite of one dish after another, each larger, richer, more savory than the last. I must have looked green by the end because one of his uncles slipped me some Sambuca “for the digestion.” I think that dinner lasted 5 hours and it took me 5 days to recover.
That sounds amazing lol.
I got a cookbook from Marcella Hazan after it was recommended on here, and she has these sample menus/dinner ideas in the back, and I was looking at like, what? But the soup, and then the vegetables, and then the pasta or risotto, and then two kinds of meat, and then dessert? Just roll me home LOL. Or to my bedroom since I would make the meals at home haha. (I will say that those sample menus were for special occasions, I don’t think every Italian eats like that every day lol. but maybe some do?)
I envy people who actually get full. I can eat nonstop, so I just have to restrain myself at some point!
It looks like there is an identical wedding cake on the table in the background of MGK’s pic. Did they have a wedding cake on every table? Or maybe these were just centrepieces?
Well spotted, a cake on every table would be very Kardashian.
A cake on each table is a great idea! You get to eat as much cake as you want and you don’t have to worry about not having enough cake for everyone at the wedding. My wedding cake literally collapsed when they cut it in the back, so no one got to eat it. I wish I would have thought of this! Luckily we had about a million cupcakes to try to make up for it.
I was thinking they were centerpieces too. I would have the whole side facing me eaten off before the bride and groom made an appearance. lol
I wish the Kardashian-Jenner klan were only available in tiny portions.
I was on wedding Instagram and came across the wedding for Whitney Wolfe Herd (the founder of Bumble) and Michael Herd who were also married Positano Italy as well. And when I tell you that this wedding was the complete antithesis of the Kardashian wedding, it can’t stress it enough.
I know we all have our own style and tastes but my goodness the over the topness of it all. I just cannot with them.
Prompted by your comment, I went in search of pictures from Whitney Wolfe Herd’s wedding and came across the spread in Vogue.
Wow – what a beautiful wedding event. The photos are gorgeous. And to your point, it’s hard to believe these two wedding were in the same place.
Interestingly, there is a photo in the spread from a pre-party where the train of Herd’s dress flows towards the camera. Very similar to the picture Kourtney posted with her veil 🤔
I went and had a look too, wow it was lovely! He sounds a bit like a jerk in the write up though so I hope all goes well.
Big accomplishment; they have redefined vulgar.
Well one thing this family knows how to do, is making us talk about them. Have you seen Kim’s new commercial for Beyond Meat? It’s going to ger her A LOT of attention. She talks about the planet lol. The same woman who takes a private jet to a destination only 30 minutes away. This family doesn’t give a damn about the environment. Why the hell would Beyond Meat hire her? Well I know why, the publicity.
I love pasta stations! It’s not time consuming at all. They have these at some brunch buffets. I’ve also seen them at certain client events as one of the snacks. They usually only have red and white sauce options, but you usually get to pick what else goes into it.
Anyway, her outfits are obscene. I’d be more forgiving if these two didn’t suck face 99% of the time that cameras are on them. You have sex, we get it. Now please put on some clothes over your undergarments! It’s too much, even for the Kardashians. She could have done so much more with Dolce. Think JLo a few months back at that D&G event.
I unironically love this wedding. It’s giving me major 90’s camp. I think it’s great that Travis is Catholic and got “his” wedding in a sense. I’m sure the Kardashian side of the wedding will be more non-denominational, but maybe not! It’s fun and they have more money than God, so it doesn’t seem as big of a deal that they’re spending it on this rather than becoming supervillains.
That’s my take as well! They are totally camp and enjoying the hell out this cheese fest! I mean, why does everything have to conform to what a wedding “should” look like?
Agreed! I love it as well.
+1
Not my style, but I can appreciate how campy it is.
Also they are in Italy. Italians have smaller portions, but more diversity in each plate. This is not the whole meal.
It seems like everyone really enjoyed themselves, so congrats to K&T!
It looks like there’s a wedding cake on each table?
I wonder if those are real cakes? I bet they all went in the garbage after.
Decor and dress code (whatever it was) are really tacky to me. Not my cup of tea but whatever floats their boat. Pasta portion is ok. I do small portions when doing buffets for example. I also love mini cakes because I can eat more. I basically love mini deserts. I cannot eat normal portions of deserts, generally I have to share.
I saw only one pic of Mason the entire time. It was him sitting on a boat a few days before the wedding. What happened? They treat that poor kid like Rob. I wonder if he has an insecurity about his weight the same way Rob did. This family doesn’t like overweight people. Poor kid. He hid from the cameras the whole time. I don’t blame him. I really hope they give him more attention and figure out how to help him love himself. We don’t need another Rob.
Portion sizes in Italy are NOT portion sizes in Canada or the US. Pasta is always a first course, after an appetizer. So the portions are pretty reasonable. It is the only thing I don’t have an issue with at this wedding. So trashy.
I’m going to say something nice: I genuinely am happy for them. Travis has had to deal with his fair share of depression post plane crash and recovery and he looks happy and head over heels in love. Kourtney always looked so sad with Scott, who was just a shitty partner to her and more often than not, took her for granted. She never looked this happy with Scott, and with Travis she looks like a teenager in love for the first time in her life. Yes, they can be tacky as hell, but I would wish this kind of love and passion for everyone.
P.S. I LOVE her veil!!
I loved her veil and she looked super happy. Didn’t understand the lingerie looks. And I thought the rest of the KJ’s looked tacky per usual.
I’m sure that’s more of a starter portion because there’s a ton of other food. I love her veil!
The veil is actually beautiful and it saved the day lol. Imagine her not wearing it and how that would have looked. I wonder what Kim will do to get the attention back on her now. She can’t let Kourtney have the attention for too long. Pregnancy rumors? Engagement rumors? Break-up rumors? I wonder…
In Italy, pasta is usually a second course out of 3, not including dessert – so traditionally it’s not a huge serving.
I can’t believe im defending the Kartrashians.
This feels more tacky than camp, especially after learning that the pasta is D&G branded..along with the plates and aprons of the staff serving
Di Martino Dolce & Gabbana Spaghetti IGP Pasta, 16 oz (453 g)
https://supermarketitaly.com/products/di-martino-dolce-gabbana-spaghetti-igp-pasta-16-oz-453-g
Thanks for the link! I have no interest in D&G pasta, but I’m definitely browsing the rest of that website!
You can’t avoid the pictures coming from them.it’s a blitz. Also, has anyone other than me noticed the absence of POC???The only ones I’ve seen were North and Stormi.Oh and the workers.Where was Cory and Travis? And the fake story that Beyoncé was there? Something is up with the Barkers. I don’t think they’re big fans of POC. Where was Meghan Fox at? MGK was the best man,right?