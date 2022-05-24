Queen Elizabeth went to the Chelsea Flower Show & rode on a fancy golf cart

When Queen Elizabeth canceled her appearances at all of the palace garden parties, I suggested that it would be relatively easy to get the Queen into some kind of mobility scooter and allow her to rip around the palace gardens, having a grand old time. In fact, I’ve been lamenting the lack of imagination – and the downright ableism – from the Queen’s advisors to ensure the Queen’s comfort when she is unable to walk. There’s nothing wrong with wheelchairs, mobility scooters or traveling around by golf cart. Looks like they finally f–king got the memo. QEII made a surprise appearance on Monday at the Chelsea Flower Show. The Queen was photographed making her way through the flower show in a fancy golf cart. No seatbelt.
My question: why haven’t we seen this before now, and why haven’t adjustments been made for the Queen’s favorite events to ensure her presence? She could have been ripping around in fancy golf carts this whole time! She could have ridden a scooter into Parliament. She could be wheeled around in a bejeweled wheelchair during the Jubbly. It would all be fine.
Meanwhile, QEII was joined at the Chelsea Flower Show by Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice wore a Reformation dress which retails for £248. Her style has gone through a minor transformation since she got with Edo. That being said, this dress feels very Kate to me. Oh, and Sophie and Edward were there too but they were super-boring.
That pink pantsuit isn’t my fave thing and the wide leg looks sloppy in action photos. Plus he’s just in a standard boring suit – it’s like they get dressed in different locations.
Reformation dresses are quite the thing for a certain set of British women. I keep seeing wedding instagrams where the bridesmaids are all in dresses from reformation (white/off white hues) and of course every person in the wedding party is blonde and similar looking. The upper set truly are the stars of diversity.
The jacket doesn’t fit well; shouldn’t pull when buttoned. She should’ve left it open with a really great belt. Or, match the trousers and top and got a bouclé or tweedy blazer. (The sleeves are also too long). Whole effect is just sloppy.
Bea looks better, seems to have lost the baby weight. The dress fits nice, but I’d’ve gone with a scoop or better yet, a V neck. High, round collars on dresses aren’t that flattering for most women, and I’d’ve DEFINITELY lost those half-puffed sleeves! Bea looks pretty haggard in that 2nd pic with Edo. Guess the night nurses have been calling in sick?
Did anyone over there care ? They all focused on the gorgeous pictures of H&M
I look at these pictures of Bea and Edo and the Wessexes and I’m just wondering what will happen to these “minor royals” once the queen goes. Their lives (and whatever modicum of relevance/importance they have) seem inextricably linked to Betty. Who will they be without her?
I think they all are wondering about that these days…
If Charles didn’t hate Andrew, and he wasn’t disgusting f*ckup, there could have been a very cushy life of plaque unveilings and random building visits for the York sisters. The Queen and Anne combined for nearly 700 events in 2019, and someone is going to have to do some of that eventually.
Although given the way the media has become, I don’t blame either York sister for not seeking to be Official Working Members of the Royal Family.
Beatrice will be a Counsellor of State and will remain so for the next 12 years until Prince George reaches 21
This is an important constitutional role. My feeling is that the York princesses will have a part to play in Charles’s reign.
Charles needs as many warm bodies as he can get! Bulliam and CopyKeen aren’t going to suddenly up their game as they will still be “learning” into their 50’s, no less.
As for TQ, she looks happy here and I am glad she is getting out and about. She seems to be enjoying herself lately. Too bad she can’t get over the fact that it’s perfectly acceptable to be 96 and need so assistance in walking.
Honestly, I’d rather see Bea than Keen doing these events. I don’t feel like Bea is trying to prove anything — she seems willing to show up and support the Queen without manic grinning and showing-off. And, when Will sidelines Kate into her new Windsor/Berkshire home for rest, they might need to use Bea more, and Bea may be willing to step up.
@BUBS, when Charles is king, I am really looking forward to Edward and Sophie being put out to pasture. I am just sick of the sight of them.
The York sisters, it is anyone’s guess what Charles will do. He and the Hatebridges have shown Eugenie and Beatrice no love or respect up to this point. I hope they will peace out and go live their lives outside the firm. I would hate to see them used, especially considering how Mutton has mean-girled them.
Beatrice looks great! She’s always been adventurous but her style feels more polished since Edu.
Not sure I agree that the dress is “Kate’s style” but more like the style they all seem to be wearing these days ie. Vampire’s Wife label.
Sophie in a hot pink suit??? I need to see some more pics!
Bea and Eugenie has a long history of wearing the Vampire’s Wife – Khate has only started wearing that label in the past few years. I love the label but some of the dresses are very samey.
I really like this dress. It definitely has kate vibes, but I think Bea pulls it off in a way that Kate wouldn’t. Idk if that makes sense. I just feel like Kate can make a dress feel fussy and overdone whereas the same dress on someone else doesn’t feel like that.
It is because Bea actually do have a waist and a matching pair of shoulders. Not a teeny-tiny waist of a ten years old boy and the shoulders with a width of a grown person.
Plus Bea knows how to accessorize. Kate would have worn blue suede pumps, carried a blue suede clutch, and maybe a blue headband/hat thingie.
Don’t you guys get it?! It’s their JOB to make you fell normal on clothes that even some lowly plebs like us would wear, but to spend a bespoke billions to do it.
Saw Beatrice video of walking in those shoes..her feet were killing her. Didn’t get the black bow. A pair of light colored shores or cobalt blue for a pop ould have made the difference. Looks like a an upscale Target prairie dress.
Her shoes are often the part of the outfit that make me go ‘nope’. Clearly she’s into shoes but we have very different tastes!
Her shoes are usually the only thing I like about her outfit. I think the shoes look great, but I don’t like the dress at all.
Black shoes and purse were the wrong accessories.
bea looks pretty good. She did undergo a transformation when she got with Edo and I honestly think its all about tailoring and getting clothes that actually fit. i feel like she would have worn that floral dress before but it would have been all wrong for her and now for some reason it looks good, and I think the difference is the fit.
The queen looks nice and I agree that they are missing an opportunity here. If the whole issue with her lately has been mobility related (and not cognitive), then yes, get her a fancy wheelchair and let her wheel around and meet people and do the parts of her job that she seems to enjoy.
Agreed, Bea has stepped up her look a bit since getting married. Shockingly, I like her dress and it actually fits her. Who would’ve thought?
I think she looks good & they look nicely coordinated. I do think fit has a lot to do with it. Sarah Ferguson never has her clothes properly fitted, but Edo obviously knows a thing or two about good tailoring. I also think Bea had a tendency to pick things that might look nice in person but don’t photograph well. She seems a little more confident now, style-wise.
I think the big thing with Bea is confidence – she has def become more confident since she got married. She wears the clothes and seems to carry herself better now than she had done previously. Am happy for her.
Yes! Her confidence is noticeable. Marriage and motherhood suit her.
Bea will always have my affection for that gonzo Philip Treacy hat she wore at W & K’s wedding. The photoshops alone were worth an empire.
http://fashion.telegraph.co.uk/news-features/TMG8496100/Win-a-mystery-hat-by-Philip-Treacy-inspired-by-Princess-Beatrice.html
I wonder if it was TQ who put her foot down and insisted that arrangements be made. I’m sure she’s ableist too, but at some point, most elderly people with mobility issues do get over the feeling that these various aids make them look “feeble” when they realize that they’re missing out on activities they’ve always enjoyed.
Bea’s dress is VERY Kate, and those clunky shoes are completely wrong for a pastel floral print. Sophie’s suit is AWFUL. Dear god, did she go to William’s tailor? The double-breasted jacket makes her look wide, and everything is about 2 sizes too big. She looks like an overgrown child dressing up in her father’s worst suit.
I’ve been wondering if Harry/Meghan talked to her about it when they were there in April, and encouraged her not to be concerned about looking “weak”, but to get out there, do what she can, and enjoy herself. He did tell Hoda TQ talks to him about things she can’t talk about with anyone else, or words to that effect. And it would tie in perfectly with the reason he was there in Europe in the first place – Invictus. At her age and in her position, it would make sense that at least part of the stumbling block has been her attitude, and adjusting to the changes in her abilities, not solely failures on the part of the palace.
Can it be Angela Kelly’s influence? Maybe she pushed out some idiot courtier head of the household when she moved in. It is since her move into Windsor with TQ that TQ gets out so much. The elderly often lose agency, because people discount their opinion or wishes just because they are old and look frail. AK might help her get her wishes accross with some more force.
That said, AK seems like an asshole and probably supports TQ in supporting Andrew, but dodging Charles.
After reading AK47’s two books I was left with the impression that she wanted to be the gatekeeper and that all need to gain her (Angela’s) approval if they wish to speak to the Queen. I doubt she would be wanting the Queen zooming around in a mobility scooter or whatever having fun? This is just my opinion…
I mean the press has been talking about this fancy golf cart for months although they got the make wrong. I guess the Palace was waiting for the right time to bring it out. She could have used it at the garden party last week. I think this move actually shows how ableist the Palace is because they were afraid to have the Queen being seen in any mobility aid. I do wonder given the non reaction of the public to the Queen in a golf cart if they will be more willing to have her in a wheelchair.
I will advise Edo to have a word with Wills, he knows how to be pick a clean cut suit always looks so debonair.
B & E appeared at the rehearsal for A Gallop Through History pageant and yesterday at the Chelsea Flower Show but Eugenie has yet to do anything related to the Jubbly. Is she being frozen out because she aided and abetted H? It’s unusual because in the past the sisters have attended these types of events together.
I get the sense that Eugenie wants to define her own path. I think she understands better than her sister, that gran won’t be here forever and there’s no plan for her in Charles’ monarchy. She’s doing her podcasts and her own projects. Yeah, she might pop up for the odd walk to church (like for Easter) here and there, but I get the sense that she knows she needs to create her own life, outside of the firm. I can’t say same for other “minor royals” though.
Before they were married B&E went to a lot of things together. I wonder if Jack isn’t eager to do royal outings. He didn’t go to the Christmas concert or the Top Gun screening, Eugenie went on her own.
After that yacht debacle last year I think it was, Jack might be taking some tips from H&M and refusing to play ball with the BM — he probably avoids that circus as much as he possibly can now.
I’m starting to wonder if the Queen is reading CB at night on her burner phone. “Kaiser says I should use a fancy golf cart to get around for the Jubbly. Hmm, perhaps I will look into that tomorrow after my breakfast.”
We’ll know it for sure when she comes out in the bedazzled wheelchair!
LOL. I can totally see it 😂
And when someone knocks, she quickly shifts to the Elite Equestrian magazine tab.
One of the many things that’s been proven by all these jubilee tours is that outside of the queen, there are no real stars and/or diplomats in her aging and weakened institution. This means at the age of 90 plus she most likely is going to have to be dragged out (via scooter, golf cart, or floating oxygen tank) to every other thing associated with this “Jubilee extravaganza” just to help cover up the obvious. It also makes you wonder if this was Charles’s plan all along and to what end? I mean given his idiot brothers and there spouse’s recent forays, and The Cambridges keen force 5 Caribbean tour is he just trying not to get blamed for losing the queens realms? Or even the monarchy itself?….Also as a side note this is the best Beatrice has ever looked, especially after just having a baby a couple months ago, credit is definitely given to her ( and/or maybe her husband) on a style front.
The lack of chemistry between either Bea and Edu is quite striking, particularly on that seated photo. Like, they’re just married, what, a year or so? Yet they are sitting apart and his hands are braced either side of him so she couldn’t get any closer even if she wanted to. Every time I see a photo of those two he looks very much only in escort mode.
I have always gotten such a creepy vibe from him – he always seems cold toward Beatrice. If I were her sister, I’d have gotten him investigated so intensely his teeth would rattle.
Absolutely! He’s very cold and has never been warm looking toward her. She looks timid in some shots around him. They never seemed ‘coupleish’.
Om another note, I wish Bea would not do that super dark eye shadow. It’s just creepy on her face. Lighten up girl!
I agree that Edu gives off conman type vibes. He saw an opportunity to date Bea, so he dumps his fiancé to date and marry Bea. It was an easy score for him. The manner is which Edu treated his former fiancé will prompt me to side eye and question his character. I hope that Bea is happy and he doesn’t hurt her. But they don’t look like a recently married couple.
Granted, his presence in her life has brought her style sense up to a better place.
I hope Edo has no access to Beatrice’s money and property.
I agree on all points. There is no chemistry and he gives off a messy con-man vibe. Or at least someone more interested in royal connections and business deals than his wife.
I wouldn’t blame the York girls for gravitating towards those types, given their parents’ influence. Jack and E look more into each other than these two, though.
Yeah I have a friend who’s met Jack Brooksbank a number of times. Said he was a very nice bloke albeit not terribly bright.
Def more chemistry between E and him.
That doesn’t surprise me, they come across like a genuine couple who want to be together.
These two present a very different story and I hope for her sake that he’s not the creepy con man he comes across as but I have my doubts.
Welcome to the Kopy Kate Klub, Sophie! Surely this is an attempt at Meghan’s oversized suit?
Oversize suits are definitely a trend that work for some and not for others!
It definitely doesn’t work for Sophiesta!! What an awful look on her!! Have they never heard of tailors or stylist? She could go with CopyKeen and possibly get a two-for-one deal…
Lmao, glad someone else noticed. Sophiesta and Khate are pathetic.
People like Beatrice’s dress? Lol what? It is VERY Kate, especially the scalloped sleeves, the billowy top part of the sleeves, and hemming at the shoulders. Kate loves all those frilly details. I love toile de Jouy prints though–finally I know it’s official name because my mom is obsessed with the style too and we used to have yellow curtains in that style and we have throw cushions etc. Beatrice’s dress is maybe not 100% toile de Jouy as it seems to be mostly vegetation (usually you see people in pastoral scenes) but for all intents and purposes I’m still calling it toile de Jouy. I have seen cute dresses and clothes in toile de Jouy but it’s not Beatrice’s dress.
As for the Queen, she should have gotten on the fancy golf cart bandwagon much earlier! What a stubborn old goat.
I like the dress. The sleeves are the primary decorative element, and they go with the whimsical, gardeny fabric pattern, and the event. Kate’s big problem is she usually combines too much of everything, and it all either competes, doesn’t suit the fabric, the fabric is a poor choice, etc. She’d be likely to have a dress like this with one, usually more, of the following: collar, tied bow, peplum, belt, flounce at the bottom, and of course, buttons (though she seems to have cut back on the buttons lately).
I like the dress. I do agree that it’s something Kate would wear but she wouldn’t wear it as well as Bea is here. Kate would overdo the styling, whereas Bea kept her hair and accessories pretty simple. Plus Bea’s much more relaxed here than Kate ever is on camera.
I actually like the dress, too, and the shoes — but not worn together.
As for Sophie, she’s a walking snore.
How cool to have a chauffeur-driven golf cart! Good for the Queen for finally doing this. She should be able to do this for her garden parties. Just bring people to the golf cart to meet her. Maybe have one of the seats swivel so she can face the people she’s meeting. She could review the troops in her golf cart. It just needs to fly the royal standard!
I think Beatrice looks lovely in the dress. It shows off her figure nicely, too. I agree the shoes are too heavy, and I think she looks a bit washed out and in need of some brighter make-up.
I think Sophie’s take on the oversized suit is a bit of a misfit here. I think the jacket is supposed to have a fitted look, but it shouldn’t be pulling beneath the bust line. And that colour always makes me think of a famous antacid.
Didn’t Kate work on a garden for the show a couple years back? She was portrayed as having a great interest in gardening at the time, but it seems to have dried up.
The Queen’s coat is so oversized it makes her thin frame more obvious. It’s unusual to see her without a blanket for her knees, and I agree, Kaiser, where is the seatbelt? I also notice she is wearing gloves. Something she has avoided lately, but the bruised hands became a distraction.