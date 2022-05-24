Queen Elizabeth went to the Chelsea Flower Show & rode on a fancy golf cart

When Queen Elizabeth canceled her appearances at all of the palace garden parties, I suggested that it would be relatively easy to get the Queen into some kind of mobility scooter and allow her to rip around the palace gardens, having a grand old time. In fact, I’ve been lamenting the lack of imagination – and the downright ableism – from the Queen’s advisors to ensure the Queen’s comfort when she is unable to walk. There’s nothing wrong with wheelchairs, mobility scooters or traveling around by golf cart. Looks like they finally f–king got the memo. QEII made a surprise appearance on Monday at the Chelsea Flower Show. The Queen was photographed making her way through the flower show in a fancy golf cart. No seatbelt.

My question: why haven’t we seen this before now, and why haven’t adjustments been made for the Queen’s favorite events to ensure her presence? She could have been ripping around in fancy golf carts this whole time! She could have ridden a scooter into Parliament. She could be wheeled around in a bejeweled wheelchair during the Jubbly. It would all be fine.

Meanwhile, QEII was joined at the Chelsea Flower Show by Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice wore a Reformation dress which retails for £248. Her style has gone through a minor transformation since she got with Edo. That being said, this dress feels very Kate to me. Oh, and Sophie and Edward were there too but they were super-boring.

