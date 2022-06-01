Cary Fukunaga accused of abusing his power & grooming teenage girls

Cary Fukunaga is a very talented director. He dated Michelle Williams at one point, and maybe Margaret Qualley. He’s 44 years old. Several weeks ago, his ex-girlfriend Rachelle Vinberg spoke about him publicly. They met when she was 18 years old (five years ago) and he manipulated her and groomed her. The relationship – or whatever it was – ended when she was 21 years old. Since Vinberg spoke out, other women have started talking. They are saying he is inappropriate with the young women he works with in various capacities, he gaslights them, is manipulative and is abusing his power. And now this. Multiple sources tell Rolling Stone that Fukunaga’s behavior on the set of AppleTV’s Masters of the Air has been clear-cut abuse of power and creepy AF.
After wrapping up a scene on the set of Apple TV’s World War II miniseries Masters of the Air, most of the cast and crew decamped. Director Cary Fukunaga, though, hung back and began to take photos of two actresses. According to two production sources, the celebrated director’s focus was not on the scene’s main players, but rather on two of the background actresses — one of whom had recently turned 18 — dressed as prostitutes from the 1940s. Taking pictures of the young women, he egged them on while they posed suggestively, bent against a wall and kneeling on the ground.
One of the sources claims Fukunaga acted under the guise of needing the photos for continuity purposes — a task normally expected to fall on a production’s wardrobe department and not the man at the helm of a 600-plus cast and crew. To the two production sources who watched the 10-minute interaction unfold, Fukunaga crossed a professional line, using his position in ways that felt uncomfortable to those looking on.
It was the first red flag, one of the sources claims to Rolling Stone, that they observed during Fukunaga’s time directing a handful of episodes of the miniseries, which is being executive-produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. “That was my first gut check,” the source recalls. “It was way past the line. There’s no sort of argument … that it is OK in any way. It’s an absolute, clear-cut abuse of power.” (In a statement provided through his lawyer to Rolling Stone, Fukunaga notes that he “takes pictures of actors – men and women, young and old – on his sets all of the time” and, acknowledging he took pictures of these actresses, says that “[t]o imply anything improper about doing so is false and defamatory.”)
The incident was part of a pattern of Fukunaga’s behavior that concerned nearly a dozen production sources who spoke to Rolling Stone after the acclaimed 44-year-old director was accused of misconduct earlier this month by three women: one who met Fukunaga on the set of a commercial and two sisters who met him on a TV set. (Each of these sources requested anonymity, citing fear of harming their careers and breaching NDAs.)
Sources who worked with the director on various films, TV series, and commercials over the past six years describe Fukunaga as using his sets as an opportunity to meet younger women and openly pursue multiple female cast and crew members at once during production.
One crew member alleges Fukunaga’s persistence bordered on workplace harassment, voicing concern that her career could have been put in jeopardy when she tried to turn him down and he wouldn’t take the hint. Another source alleges he sidelined her for a job opportunity, asking her out instead. (Fukunaga denies the claim.)
I believe it. I believe Rachelle and I believe his other victims and exes too. He sounds like a giant creep who is obsessed with teenage girls. He also sounds like a huge liability for studios and networks and streamers. There are tons of talented directors out there – why hire a man who will use the production as a hunting ground to groom teenagers?
This is disgusting and I believe the reports.
He has a history of “stealing” other people’s work too. Carlton Cuse apparently wrote an entire script for him and was told to type his name in as the author. Just and all around gross human being. Plus the tattoo thing? Ick.
What’s the tattoo thing??
“According to multiple sources in the Rolling Stone report and Rachelle Vinberg’s posts, Fukunaga has a habit of giving girls stick-and-poke tattoos. “He gave me this tattoo when I was 18 years old,” Vinberg wrote. Two Rolling Stone sources corroborated this story, saying that he asked to tat them up. “Mr. Fukunaga is a talented ‘stick and poke’ tattoo artist and, as such, has been requested by many people — again men and women — to give the tattoos,” the director’s attorney wrote in a statement to Rolling Stone.”
It’s not Carlton Cuse but his son Nick who was once Cary’s partner.
There are NDAs? Yeah. So. If he really hasn’t done anything that was even marginally over the line, as he claims, why are random women acting in commercials and in background roles on TV sets signing NDAs?
Exactly
People he went to grad school with nearly two decades ago had him pegged all the way back then as too intense with women and creepy. I don’t know what his sob story is for roping in young pre or post teen women is, but he’s messed up in the head. I think he hates himself.
He kept getting older but his girlfriends seemed to stay the same young early-20s age. Not surprising that someone handsome, lauded and successful would be not the nicest person. Glad these stories are coming to light. despite the Me Too movement, it apparently still happens all the time. Proud of these brave women for speaking up.
Still wishing and waiting for Me Too to shake up the music industry, which is basically young naive women and men coupled with exploitative men in power. It makes me so angry how they’ve evaded the movement. (Kesha’s battle seemed like a small droplet in a huge ocean of corruption)
I am waiting for someone to come out and defend him citing genius.
Welp, talk about going from hot to not at the drop of a hat. What a pig.
Totally. He used to be so attractive. Now all I can see is a facial resemblance to Johnny depp ewww
Right? What a creep.
Cary being a creep has been well known for YEARS. Can’t believe it took this long for this to come out.
He also dated the then very young actress Kristine Froseth who’s father happens to work for a bank and is very wealthy, and Cary “happened” to convince him to invest money in his projects. Basically gaslighter her to get close to her dad and get money. He is awful!
I feel like there has been rumblings about him for awhile. These stories are awful and I’m glad they are coming to light.
The same people (women too) who defended James Franco are defending him too. Saying he’s “too hot” to need to be doing this. FYI attractive men can be total creeps too.
This is so important!! My husband was not understanding why hot men “need” to be predators if they can pull women based on looks/talent/charisma.
They aren’t all Harveys you know?
And he couldn’t wrap his head around it- the hot ones are sometimes the worst but it’s all about power OVER not about the actual sex act if it eventually even takes place.
See also the Jake Gyllenhall files
Looks have nothing to do with it and in many cases prevent scrutiny
It sucks because people are immediately going to discount stories as “not so bad” because they think he’s hot. The power imbalances are gross enough but it seems like that was part of what he liked about being a predator. It wasn’t just “I am this person’s boss and I like them and I am going to just pretend pursuing them is fine”, it is “I am absolutely going to abuse my power and mess with people to be manipulative, sadistic and predatory”. It’s disgusting.
“why hire a man who will use the production as a hunting ground to groom teenagers?”
Hunt and groom teenagers is exactly a perfect description of what he does. Hunters want to conquer and destroy their prey. He is no different. This deviant waits until these young women have JUST turned 18 years old to avoid any legal issues. Thankfully he cannot hide behind legal age and has been exposed by the young women who have spoken out.
There are other talented directors who are not creeps in that business, go find one of them to hire.
Unfortunately, it seems like “Why hire a man?”, full stop, is enough these days. So many of these stories and it is good that they are coming out, it is needed and it is healthy and these men who abuse their power and don’t know need to be called out. But it’s hard to have admiration for anyone in Hollywood anymore with the truth coming out about so many of them.
I said something about this years ago on this very site and commenters jumped ALL OVER ME to defend him…
Cary, Taika, Spike Jonze…the things I saw as a formerly hot girl in NYC…
Not Spike Jonze ugh… I love his work. Man are all the same.
Sorry that happened to you
@ teecee, Sometimes it takes a good while for others to have their eyes opened to the evil around them. They can’t hide who they are forever. Thank you for calling this out years ago.
One of the reasons guys go into entertainment is to have this fantasy of endless young women. It’s like wanting to be a rock star. Sure, they are talented and artistic and love film etc. but make no mistake, even the businessman and execs and agents, they all want the tail that supposedly goes with the work. And they know darn well that one of the facilitating factors is the power imbalance.
It’s always hard to be the bad news messenger when a star is at his Peak.
Cary Fukunaga was near perfect suitor status for a while, so it was a lost cause at that moment.
I may greatly dislike Sofia coppola but i will never forget how she told the emotional cheating spike jonze may have inflicted on her with a cameron diaz lookalike in lost in translation.
It was interesting…
Spielberg should really check his collaborators seriously, after wss story ansel elgort fiasco, it is disturbing he keeps having the same sexual accusations recurring
Pretty sure Spielberg is a creep too.
Glad you’ve been vindicated. Sad you got vilified here. It happens too much but hopefully women are learning about our own biases and internalized misogyny such that we’ll have far fewer knee-jerk reactions toward protecting and caping for people we think are cute or “want” to like.
“why hire a man who will use the production as a hunting ground to groom teenagers?”
Because his actions are no different than most of the males with power in the good old boys club of Hollywood.
I’ve worked with plenty of men who’d behave like this if they could get away with it. I believe every word.
I follow Rachelle Vinberg on Instagram and she talked about how Cary groomed her in detail in her Instagram stories – they’re saved on her page if anyone wants to see them. She met Cary on the set of a commercial he was directing the day after she turned 18 and within weeks he was confiding in her about his problems and encouraging her to do the same. He likes young and inexperienced teenage girls and uses his job to find them.
This mess was insane too. He’s just…unwell and should not wield any power any longer, where women are concerned.
https://www.twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss1ah0
I remember he was supposed to be in charge of directing the IT movies. Apparently his script featured lots of sexual scenes involving the lead characters (all of which except for the clown were played by underage actors).
1) Hmm. Is that the real reason he left True Detective after its first excellent season, or…? That was one surprising departure.
2) And for the love of Mike, can’t these “geniuses” just. Do. Their. Blasted. Jobs?
“…why hire a man who will use the production as a hunting ground to groom teenagers?”
Because they all do. Or at least a lot of powerful people see grooming as their just rewards. It’s all part of the package of being influential or powerful.
And yes, it is disgusting and wrong. We need real, meaningful change.