The Sussexes seemed to keep it simple & easy-breezy at Trooping the Colour

Now that the Jubblyshambles have officially begun, I’m reminded of the days-long trip Prince Harry made to Windsor and London last year. He visited specifically to unveil the Diana statue in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The statue was a special project Harry and William had worked on for years, before their falling out and before the Sussexit. There was months of hysteria in the British press about Harry’s visit and what would it mean and what kind of fight the brothers would have and whether Kate would be the keenest linchpin peacemaker of all time. Then when Harry arrived, he kept things simple and light, he unveiled the statue with his brother, he charmed everyone, did some charity work and left. Easy-breezy. I suspect that’s what Harry and Meghan are aiming for with this trip. Keep it simple, don’t engage with the drama, rise above it all and then leave. Easier said than done.
In any case, we didn’t get a glimpse of Archie and Lili at Trooping and I kind of wonder if they were actually there. The only photos of Harry and Meghan going around seem to be of Meghan talking to the Phillips and Tindall girls, plus H&M talking to the Duke of Kent. The Mail is trying to make a meal out of the fact that Harry wore a simple, dark suit and not a military uniform or his medals. That’s an obvious sore spot for Harry, but again – it makes the Windsors look worse that Harry, a veteran of two tours of duty in a theater of war, is in civilian clothes. While the other Windsor men prance around in their unearned military regalia.
Anyway, it looked like Harry & Meghan were having so much fun with all of the kids and “lesser” royals. It looked like it sucked to be stuck on that fakakta balcony.
A playful Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is pictured with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall – during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade 📸 ©Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #TroopingTheColour https://t.co/KaPj1nS6S5 pic.twitter.com/3Rp8cfdokw
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex – with the Duke of Kent, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade 📸 ©Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/OWhvk9nJLA
Love seeing Harry and Meghan looking fashionable, unbothered, regal, and happy to be with family… pic.twitter.com/ApwkwrkYxd
She can wear off-the-shoulder again. Suck it, Royals! Love the sneaky car photo shot. Livin’ and lovin’ life!
I love that too.
I love her hat! I’m a hat person and this is flawless!
lol everyone loves the hat…it sold out within 2 hours of Meghan being photographed in it.
I deeply love that she is wearing an off the shoulder dress again. She looks great in them and I still can’t get over the outrage when she wore that first one.
Also her hair looks fabulous. What vitamins/conditioner does she use!! These are the important questions we need answered people.
I’ve read that Meghan uses Wella Luminous Reflection oil. Of course I had to get some and it really makes my hair shiny and a little goes a long way
Thanks for the tip!
I didn’t realize there was outrage over her off the shoulder dress! Googling now
There’s always outrage when it involves Meghan. That’s a given. She could have worn a coat dress and there would have been outrage. They never take their foot off of outrage when it comes to Meghan, it’s ridiculous!!
She wore an off the shoulder dress to her first Trooping and she was destroyed for it, she even got a lot of criticism for it on here.
Then the next year she wore a dress that was full coverage, let’s say, and she got destroyed for that too bc she looked “frumpy” or dowdy or something.
I’m hoping for a dark nail polish too!
Love itttt! Meghan being playful with the kids, who all seems to enjoy being in her presence immensely, shows what a wonderful person Meghan truly is!! She and Harry being so far removed from all the RF drama is just 🤌🏽! Love it!!🥰
I sincerely hope Archie and Lili were not present in the room. Something tells me they weren’t and were likely back at Frogmore with a nanny. I believe the plan is to specifically not have the kids in the presence of any of the royals except for the Queen and maaaybe Charles. Will and Kate are getting nothing–no glimpses, no opportunities to check them out and pass sneering judgement. They’ll get the crumbs they deserve.
I am expecting to see Doria tomorrow or Saturday.
I’m not. Is Doria even in the UK?
Why would Doria be there?
I don’t think we’ll see Doria but I do wonder if she is there for Lili’s birthday on Saturday. Of course they could just celebrate with her when they are back in CA, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s there with the Sussexes.
I bet Meghan’s mom Doria is in the UK helping with the kids. Why wouldn’t she be plus she wouldn’t want to miss her granddaughter’s first birthday.
I’m hoping the Sussex children are only introduced to the Queen and Charles. Any public appearance with their other family members would only make them fuel for the media inferno. The tabloids would look for any indication that W&K or the Wessexes were “snubbing” A&L. Body language experts would crawl out of the woodwork in an attempt to humiliate and marginalize Archie and Lili. Many of the British public will feel superior enough to drag the Sussex toddlers. Children of color have bullseyes on their backs for no other reason that being born in that skin.
My impression is that KP and the BM seek to punish Harry and Meghan for accepting the Queen’s invitation. Best to keep them far away from most of the RF, especially Camilla and the Cambridge Klan. And oh, away from dumbass “I don’t take notes” Edward and his frumpy deplorable wife Sophiesta. They are so basic and lacking in borderline intelligence that they are bound to say something vile to Archie and Lili. And racist abuse is a difficult thing for children that young to process. Poor kids! Worst relatives ever.
I too hope the children only visit with Charles and Elizabeth privately. The idea of the British media monetizing the children at some fakakta event is a giant needle-scratch moment to me. I’m sure Meghan and Harry know best though, we only see a partial picture of what is truly going on.
I don’t think they were there. I think they stayed at Frogmore with a nanny or Doria (if she was there.)
Eugenie shared a photo in her stories of Jack and Augie watching the flyby from the roof of BP. There’s a little boy climbing on the railings behind them, and Mia Tindall behind the little boy. I’m almost certain that the boy is Archie. Which implies that the kids were at BP while H&M were down at the parade, and then their parents joined the rest of the family at BP.
The photo was published on People’s website if you want to look.
That boy is bea’s stepson. Not Archie.
That little boy doesn’t look like a six year old? But I agree that it’s not 100% certain that it’s Archie. There just aren’t very many boys around the age of the child in the photo, in the extended family.
I’m pretty sure the little girl behind him is Mia because her outfit and hair match the clothing Mia wore at the Parade. And it would make sense for the Sussexes and Tindalls to be close together at BP, since we saw Meghan with the Tindall and Phillips kids earlier.
^^ I’m with @Betina. The little boy on Eugenie’s Instagram (in the short clip of the Jubbly planes flying overhead) looks more like Bea’s stepson, Christopher Woolf (Wolfie) Mozzi. Archie has wavy red hair, and the little boy has straight, dark hair. Plus, I don’t see anyone attending to that little boy. There would be protection around Archie (they probably wouldn’t even allow him to stand on the railing that way). M&H would also be there, and I don’t see them in the background. Last, but not least, when the little boy turns his face to the camera, he looks part Asian.
I do agree that the little boy OTOH, doesn’t look to be as tall as Edo’s son. But the way he’s leaning and bending on the railing, could be deceptive in terms of determining his height.
All l was waiting for was pictures of Meghan…..at last! She looks fabulous.
I am hoping more will emerge over the day.
This is just the build up, tomorrow is the day…….
What event is tomorrow? I have no knowledge of the Jubbly and how it works. I didn’t think we’d be seeing the Sussexes much.
Nevermind, I see. The church service. I forgot all about that.
We will see Meghan tomorrow at the Cathedral and Saturday night at the concert.
She looks great! The photos of her with the children are sweet, kids can always tell.
I will only believe Archie and Lili were there if we see photos and I hope that we don’t because they deserve their privacy. It’s already sad seeing the Cambridge kids on parade and those kids are going to be protected by the RF and the BM. Archie and Lili won’t be and they don’t need to be used as props so the RF can get diversity points.
@ Ace, yes, children can spot a fool a thousand miles away, but they gravitate towards those that are kind, compassionate, have a good heart and are respectful to them. They are apparently delighted to be engaging with Meghan, and later Harry as they have the insight that they are genuinely good people.
I hope the photographer falls on their noggin for these intrusive pictures. Truly vile and disrespectful.
^^ Yeah, but in this case, we definitely like seeing these pictures. I know I do. Plus, they are standing and interacting right near the open window. It’s not like taking intrusive pap shots of Doria in the backyard at Tyler Perry’s house with Archie. It’s not like spying on Meghan when she took Archie for a stroll with Pula and Guy on Vancouver Island. IOW, no one is going to sue the photographer/ publisher for taking these snaps.
Who took and shared the photo from inside of them talking to dusty old white man? That seems like someone in the family sending photos to the press?
Someone with a long range lens took it from outside and probably from a nearby building. The person has made tens and tens of thousands for these photos.
Tens of thousand, really?!
Oh yes! The Sussexes are big money for photographers and journalists.
Diana said that photographers were plead for her to turn and pose for her, one even saying that he needed to pay his childrens school fees…..
The woman who took the famous Fab Four picture made hundreds of thousands because she had the four of them in the frame all looking up.
M&H were standing near the window talking with Edward, Duke of Kent @WithTheAmerican.
I personally hope that we get to see official photos of Archie & Lili during this visit, so that it will further starve the paps from making any money from random pics. Without at least official pics being released, the push-push to sight views of A&L is only going to increase.
So glad to see their approach to this weekend, I hope their whole visit keeps that same simple and easy+breezy vibes!
I’m also using this as inspiration! I’ve been estranged from my (british) in-laws since late’19/early ’20 and am seeing them for the first time next week, which is similar timing to Meg’s return to UK. I’ve really felt an affinity for Harry + Meghan and how they’ve been trying to set up boundaries for their safety; my husband and I have been attempting that around the same time after I became ill and disabled and his family had a terrible response.
I am white so I didn’t deal with racism, but did deal with ableism and it was pretty bad. I’m using Duchess Meghan’s amazing example to help calm my nerves ahead of next week. Seeing how she has risen above all of the bullshit has been really encouraging while I deal with my own version of british gaslighting.
Also, I just want to say, the way this website and the commenters here fight against the false narratives and gas lighting of the british media etc, it really helps to see that! Even to just then take that attitude and apply it to my own life. You feel so crazy when you’re being gaslighted, and everyone that fights against that style of thinking helps.
Happy Jubbly 😂☕
Good luck!
I’m so sorry you’ve had to go through (/are going through) all of that. 🙁 It’s wonderful to hear that your husband is supportive. Sending you hugs and hoping that the interactions with your in-laws go smoothly!
@ YOKOOHNO, wishing you luck and peace during your visit!! Please try to keep stress at bay as it does affect your health. Try to find techniques that work for you, as it’s a search for when you are ill. Remember that you are putting for the effort, along with your husband. Reach out to ensure that you are each other’s partners and supportive throughout the entire visit, including before and after the visit.
May your trip be a success for you and your husband. Remember that you can’t control how people act but you can control how you respond. Good luck!! Safe travels as well!!
@Yoko, that’s awful to hear! Sending lots of love to you and your husband for your own “coulda had a bad bitch” tour. Love the idea of channeling Meghan’s serenity. You got this!
Harry and Meghan have always kept it simple, it’s the Royal Family and the press that always blow things out of proportion. I don’t think they will be participating in all the jubilee events. I’m not sure we will see them after tomorrow’s church service.
She looked gorgeous and they both looked quite relaxed and happy compared to others. I doubt Archie and Lili were there.
Love them so much and evidently the children do too.
Countdown until incandescent rage in 3….2….1…
I was hoping for royal updates to fill the entire celebitchy.com home page today ha 🤓
Andrew won’t be there tomorrow because he’s got Covid. He was around the Queen a few days ago, but not since he’s tested positive.
Do you think QE will go to the BD party?
I just saw this – and my first thought was “here’s another unsavory relative with a health condition that will keep him from the Jubbly.” But if they were worried about TQ, she wouldn’t have been out there on the balcony with all the family.
Do you think he really has Covid? Or does he have “Covid”? As he in the firm are worried people might boo if they see him. Seems suspiciously convenient to me…. 🤔
My tiara says “Covid.” He hasn’t been sighted anywhere, has he? People say he’s been in seclusion and there are Covid protocols around TQ – he was diagnosed after a “routine check,” so that would mean everyone else goes through the same routine. I don’t think he has any shame, but I like to imagine that he tried to kick up a fuss of some sort and the BP handlers said, “Sir, you’re looking a bit peaky…”
Hmmm, it might be face-saving covid, to explain why he’s not allowed to be seen.
I saw this and thought: Uh, by the time you test positive, you already HAVE the disease, AT its most communicable period!!!!!
So dont be surprised if betty comes down with it again. I just hope H&M take precautions when they meet with her. They hv their babies to think of!!!
SH*T!!!!!
True grace under pressure. It is a flying visit to see TQ and extended family. They are truly happy together and living their best lives in America. Surely only the unkind and mean spirited could resent their contentment and acceptance of an aged grandmother’s request of their attendance at her Jubbly?
She looks great (as usual) and I love that she’s getting all the attention/focus of the press despite them shoving her into a room off the balcony. And it looks like she’s having fun with the kids … but what’s the over/under on how long it takes for the racist tabloid press to be like “how dare Meghan shush the precious white children?!?!?!?!”
I was wondering the same thing. Pretty hard to spin that photo considering the girls all have smiles on their faces & two are even putting their own fingers to their lips/noses. Plus there’s another photo of Harry doing the same thing that morning.
I’m surprised she rolled the window down! I’m afraid for them.
Really? I thought it was great. The cheers were so loud the couple could most likely hear them from inside the car so it was a nice gesture to open the window and smile back at those cheering.
@ Carrotface, it has already started on Twitter, of course. I think it’s coming from the Fail, no surprise. Yet they edited out the picture of Harry doing the exact same thing. You can’t “win” with them, luckily H&M don’t care what they, or any other BM hack says, writes or publishes.
So sorry but my page didn’t refresh with your comments @ BeanieBean!
@Carrotface: “I love that she’s getting all the attention/focus of the press despite them shoving her into a room off the balcony.”
Too much stock/ status is being placed in appearing on ‘the balcony.’ All the fun action was happening inside the room off to the side of the BP balcony, the Major General’s office (formerly the office of the Duke of Wellington, according to a Meghan fan site). Another thing to remember is that M&H had a brief but wonderfully iconic ‘balcony’ moment in Fiji:
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a24110628/meghan-markle-prince-harry-queen-prince-philip-balcony-photo/
Now that was celebratory and exciting. We can still enjoy watching it. I’m sure that moment was one of the South Pacific tour moments that had the Keen Lamebridges raging with jealousy, and even more intent on furthering the smear campaign against Meghan.
LOL at how the Duke of Kent looks like a literal cartoon villain.
Ha! Poor Andrew has covid so he won’t be taking part of the jubbly events *cackle* what …. Interesting…. timing
Kind of like the alleged “stroke”, lol. What a pity, the rota rats won’t get their money shot of the ” exiles” standing together.
I think their motto for this trip is (insert Cover Girl voice here) “easy, breezy, beautiful Sussex family.” Meghan looks happy and serene as usual and her chapeau is awesome. Harry seems happy to be talking to anyone non-Cambridge. Wonderful.
^^ Yes, exactly! ‘Living well is the best revenge!’ Meghan & Harry do so beautifully — the Duke & Duchess of Montecito. 💕
Our Madame duchess is perfection and happy.
This is the conversation I imagine:
Duke of Kent: so, the weather is lovely year-round, eh?
Harry: Always, It’s beautiful every day.
Meghan: You should come visit. We would love to have you.
Duke of Kent: Actually…any houses for sale in your neighborhood?
LOL
I love that there is a picture of H&M talking with the Duke of Kent. Someone said it on another post today, but that is sending a clear message as well. The Duke of Kent was there as the Queen’s escort (and bc he’s a working royal, but he got the honor of escorting the queen to the balcony the first time around) and he’s served in that role before – I think he was with her at the scaled back trooping last year or the year before as well. He’s obviously someone the queen respects very much and has also obviously devoted his life to the Crown. Having a picture of him talking to the Sussexes by themselves tells me its a message of support.
Absolutely, it seems the people who’ve had issue with the brilliance of Harry and Meghan from the early on were the dull duo who are both salivating over their time on the throne and their supporters. This isn’t a royal problem it’s Charles, William, and all their sycophants’ who want to be kept around once Queenie passes problem. The Sussex sparkle was a threat to their egos. So from Angela Levin to the Tindalls, all the leeches who are attempting to hold onto their monarchy’s teat jumped into action.
That hat is 1980s Barbie realness (Day to Night Barbie, specifically) and I am HERE for it.
I had that Barbie. Wow, memories…
I loved that whole Day to Night Barbie ensemble! That hat! The reversible skirt!
I’m going to be so superficial, but she is *so* beautiful and *so* luminous…you can tell all the little girls are drawn in by her too.
I honestly think Meghan feels like a Disney princess come to life for them. Which is a good thing. She just glows and you can’t help but be attracted to that energy. It’s only the villains that have a problem with it.
SLAY alllllllDAY!!
#theonlyroyalsare megsandhars
Now we know the reason for Kate & Sophie’s Thunder of Doom faces as they stood at a window–Harry and Meghan were in the room behind them having a lovely time catching up with assorted family members, both the generations below & the ones above.
The tabloids were shaking with fear that the Sussex family would overshadow the Queen. They were looking in the wrong direction. Little Louis stole the show with all his facial expressions. Poor little guy seemed over stimulated and overwhelmed.
Over stimulated and overwhelmed is right. Would it have been so awful to hand him off to a nanny and relieve him of his duties? I felt so sorry for him. He is adorable.