The Sussexes seemed to keep it simple & easy-breezy at Trooping the Colour

Now that the Jubblyshambles have officially begun, I’m reminded of the days-long trip Prince Harry made to Windsor and London last year. He visited specifically to unveil the Diana statue in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The statue was a special project Harry and William had worked on for years, before their falling out and before the Sussexit. There was months of hysteria in the British press about Harry’s visit and what would it mean and what kind of fight the brothers would have and whether Kate would be the keenest linchpin peacemaker of all time. Then when Harry arrived, he kept things simple and light, he unveiled the statue with his brother, he charmed everyone, did some charity work and left. Easy-breezy. I suspect that’s what Harry and Meghan are aiming for with this trip. Keep it simple, don’t engage with the drama, rise above it all and then leave. Easier said than done.

In any case, we didn’t get a glimpse of Archie and Lili at Trooping and I kind of wonder if they were actually there. The only photos of Harry and Meghan going around seem to be of Meghan talking to the Phillips and Tindall girls, plus H&M talking to the Duke of Kent. The Mail is trying to make a meal out of the fact that Harry wore a simple, dark suit and not a military uniform or his medals. That’s an obvious sore spot for Harry, but again – it makes the Windsors look worse that Harry, a veteran of two tours of duty in a theater of war, is in civilian clothes. While the other Windsor men prance around in their unearned military regalia.

Anyway, it looked like Harry & Meghan were having so much fun with all of the kids and “lesser” royals. It looked like it sucked to be stuck on that fakakta balcony.

A playful Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is pictured with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall – during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade 📸 ©Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #TroopingTheColour https://t.co/KaPj1nS6S5 pic.twitter.com/3Rp8cfdokw — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 2, 2022

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex – with the Duke of Kent, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade 📸 ©Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/OWhvk9nJLA — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 2, 2022

Love seeing Harry and Meghan looking fashionable, unbothered, regal, and happy to be with family… pic.twitter.com/ApwkwrkYxd — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) June 2, 2022