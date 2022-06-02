Kay: The Windsors are desperate to use the Sussex children as inclusivity props

Richard Kay has a special Jubbly-themed column in today Daily Mail. Did I say “Jubbly-themed”? I meant “creepy.” Kay’s headline is: “When Lilibet meets little Lilibet… the picture that might yet heal the royal rift: One of the Queen’s favourite photos is of her meeting newborn Archie. Now there’s an even more poignant moment approaching.” Just in case you thought that all of these good vibes were just a dysfunctional family trying to make some messy peace, Kay is here to remind everyone that Harry, Meghan and their children are nothing more than commodities to the Windsors and to the British press machine. Kay has a laundry list of things Harry and Meghan need to do, including a photo-op with the children and the Queen. I think that there’s a good chance a photo will be released of Archie, Lili and the Queen too. But all the rest of this is pretty tacky and transactional.

Trooping will be overshadowed by the Sussexes: This time, however, the [Trooping] spectacle is set to be rivalled by another event, with far more riding on the outcome. For it will afford us the fascinating sight of Prince Harry and Meghan publicly reuniting with other members of the Royal Family for the first time since their frosty departure from Britain more than two years ago. It should also offer a view of their children: Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, one on Saturday, who is set to meet her great-grandmother for the first time.

Healing the Windsor brand: The significance of this olive branch invitation cannot be exaggerated. For it offers the real chance of not just healing the breach between the Sussexes and the royals but also repairing the House of Windsor brand, which, in America at least, has been severely tarnished by the Harry and Meghan falling-out.

Distrust: What’s more, it could ensure that the couple, who cannot be certain of the reaction they will receive from the public during the four days of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, are met with warmth rather than stony indifference…. So if there is to be a rapprochement, it will take more than just a photo opportunity, however artfully arranged. With their accusations of racism, claims of cold indifference by both family members and staff, and the memory of the Oprah Winfrey interview still strong, trust in the duke and duchess remains in short supply.

The way they talk about this baby, my God: Baby Lilibet’s role may be crucial. When the couple announced they were giving their daughter the name Lilibet, the Queen’s family nickname, it was seen as a presumptuous choice for a baby who, although eighth in line to the throne, would grow up on the other side of the world, speaking with an American accent. Courtiers saw it as an impertinent, somewhat cynical exercise to secure the Sussexes’ long-term future as Royal Family members. Some wondered if they had even asked the Queen’s permission. But time is a great healer and I know the Queen, 96, is anxious to meet her 11th great-grandchild. Although such a meeting could be today, it may be delayed until Lilibet’s birthday on Saturday.

The British media is giddy at the thought of photographing Archie & Lili: [If the meeting does happen], this would almost certainly take place in the Queen’s private apartments at Windsor Castle. But the timing would depend on whether there is a late change of plan and the Queen goes to the Derby after all, despite reports that she isn’t expected to attend. And if it does happen, imagine if a picture was released. A photograph of Lilibet meeting Lilibet would be a more eloquent symbol of family unity and forgiveness than any anonymous briefing.

The photo of Archie & the Queen: It can surely be no coincidence that, to mark her great-grandson Archie’s third birthday last month, the Palace re-issued that memorable picture of Harry and Meghan presenting their newborn son to the Queen and Philip at Windsor Castle, with the duchess’s mother Doria looking on. It is one of the Queen’s favourite pictures from a time when the bitterness of Harry and Meghan’s departure for California was a long way off and the image of the Royal Family seemed inclusive and diverse. How times have changed.

Tina Brown thinks the royals should pay Harry: The influential commentator and author Tina Brown has suggested that the Palace take steps to persuade the prince to abandon the book. ‘Somebody needs to go to Harry and try saying, “We’re going to give you a cheque for whatever fee you’ve negotiated for the book and, in return, we ask that you don’t do it.” ’ In view of the fact that Harry reportedly secured a £16 million advance for the book, that might be beyond even deep royal pockets. But at the very least, they might be able to encourage him to soften its content.

The Sussexes are “on probation”: Aides are also looking into reports that Harry and Meghan may be tempted to return to the royal fold if their media careers turn out to be less enduring than they had hoped. Their deals with under-pressure streaming giant Netflix no longer seem quite so promising, while the arrangement with Spotify is yet to materialise. For now, there is no doubt that the couple are on probation during their four-day stay.