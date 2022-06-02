The best pet stain and odor remover, a serum set and astrology candles



From CB: I ordered the large makeup case from Relavel we featured last week along with a smaller travel case from the same company. They both hold a lot and have helped me organize my makeup while making it easier to find. Plus together they were less than $30. Here are some more things Hecate and I are interested in from Amazon!

A set of three serums to help upgrade your skincare routine



From CB: If you’re new to serious skincare you will want to try serums. This is a set of three one- ounce serums from Artnaturals for just under $18. (Select the second option, the default is subscribe and save.) You get a retinol, which is wrinkle reducing, vitamin c, for fading and brightening, and hyaluronic acid for moisture. These have over 8,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say they really work to make their skin softer and younger looking. Plus they come with instructions on when to apply. “This anti aging set is fantastic! Im a 40 yr old woman with sensitive, wrinkled and hyperpigmented skin. I have only used for 2 weeks and I can tell a marked difference in tone, smoothness, and scars.” “I am so very pleased with the results that I have seen in the 5 weeks that I have been using these serums. My skin is brighter and more even. At 58, I have struggled with combination oily/dry skin for decades. These serums along with the retinal, eye and face and neck gel by the same company, have helped to balance my skin and even out my skin tone.”

The best pet stain and odor remover



From CB: My mom has an elderly dog who has been having accidents. She has tried so many pet odor eliminators and swears by Carbona 2 in 1 with Oxy clean. She said it not only takes out new stains and odors but that it even removes old set in stains. She couldn’t believe how well it worked to clean and said there was no smell afterwards even with dog poo that had been vacuumed into the carpet. You get two Carbona cleaners at 11 ounces each for under $20. This has 4.7 stars, over 1,100 ratings and an A on Fakespot. Pet owners swear by this product. “I use this product regularly to clean our carpet in spots where our dog does pee pee. It can be an area that was not seen for a month but this product still gets the stain and smell out.” “I have been an animal lover all my life and have always had animals, dogs and cats, in the house. I also like a fairly clean house. I think I have used just about every product to come on the market in that pursuit. In all these years Carbona 2 in 1 is the only product that has really lived up to its claim.“

A volumizing spray that gives instant lift



From CB: My mom uses this root pump volumizing spray by Sexy Hair and always has great looking hair. She lives in Florida and says it holds up in the humidity too. A lot of reviewers agreed with her too. This has over 6,500 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. “I’m a makeup artist that does event hair and makeup and let me tell you.. nothing works as well as this to give you volume and it really holds!“ “I’ve got super thin hair that’s always flat on my head. I use a pick to lift my hair up in sections.. spray my roots… Rub it all in once I’m done with my fingers and blow dry and boom.. Instant volume. No more flat to my head hair. “

An astrology candle would make a great gift



From CB: If you’re stuck on what to get as a gift for a friend, why not get her an astrology candle? These 100% soy wax candles by wax and wit have almost 100 ratings and 4.4 stars on ReviewMeta. They have cute designs and descriptions about each astrological sign. Plus they also have “Happy Birthday,” “Happy Engagement” and teacher gift candles. They come in fragrances like sandalwood, orange and lavender. They say things like “Leo: I do this thing called what I want” and Taurus: let’s all agree that I’m right.” Reviewers say they smell great and make nice gifts. “It has an amazing scent, uses essential oils, and smells kind of like an expensive cologne, which is my fave for candles.” “I loved everything about this candle… the scent combination, the labeling and most of all, made by a small business.”

Washable silicone trivets that have so many uses



From Hecate: Amazon suggested these trivets to me when I was looking for some outdoor coasters. They are BPA free silicone and 100% food safe. And silicone is a great grip on any surface so they’re both practical and pretty. Because of their size, they can be used as a hot pad or placemats. And they come in a variety of colors so you can pick the ones that match your decor. They are only $15 for three trivets. They have almost 10,000 reviews and 4.8 stars from ReviewMeta. Not only do they work well, you can put them in the dishwasher, “High quality, gorgeous designs, doesn’t smell, easy to wash.” And they’re even more versatile than I thought, “When I am not using them, I have them on the wall to brighten up my kitchen!”

Salt scrubs for a little self-pampering



From Hecate: These salt scrubs are only $12 a jar so you can afford to indulge in a little self care. And they come in a variety of scents and oils depending on what you’re looking for: blueberry, coconut, Himalayan salt, caramel macchiato – whatever your flavor of fancy is. All of them gently exfoliate and rub off dead skin, though. The scrub is good for body or feet and you get 10 full ounces so it’ll carry you for a while. The scrubs are an Amazon best seller with almost 2,000 reviews and 4.3 stars from ReviewMeta. Apparently they work wonders, “I repair industrial machine tools and handle steel all day so my hands are tougher than leather. I tried this scrub and it actually made my hands feel smooth.” Customers say the results are apparent as soon as you rinse the salt off, “Initially, I wasnt quite sure what the scrub was doing. I was rubbing it on my skin, all over, but I didnt feel the difference until I rinsed it off. AMAZING!!!”

A healing shampoo with natural ingredients



From Hecate: This vegan shampoo sounds amazing. It promises to help with thinning hair and hair loss in addition to detoxifying hair. And according to people who bought it, it does much more than that, “This stuff is insane. I’ve struggled with a huge mane of greasy hair and residue on my scalp that isn’t quite flakes but isn’t quite product buildup either. I don’t know WHAT it was, but it doesn’t matter anymore because this shampoo crushed it!” And several customers said it works just as well on dry scalp and dandruff, “I have extreme dry scalp and it has also helped with that. It’s the only shampoo I use now!” Plus it takes care of frizziness and leaves hair shiny and full. All for only $17 a bottle. It has natural ingredients with raw apple cider vinegar, almond oil and nettle leaf extract. It has over 7,000 reviews and got 4.4 stars with a B on Fakespot. Here’s a link to the conditioner with coconut milk.

