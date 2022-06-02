Kim Kardashian would ‘eat poop every single day’ if it made her look younger

Kim Kardashian gave an exclusive interview to the New York Times’ Style to promote her new skincare line, SKKN. In this piece, I learned a lot about Kim’s now-shuttered fragrance and makeup lines, KKW Fragrance and KKW Beauty, respectively. She’s made a lot of different and confusing moves with her businesses in the past two years, but the basic gist is that her KKW perfume and makeup lines are done, but that they will rise like a phoenix from the ashes at some point under completely new branding and a new name. Everything is going to be under the SKKN umbrella now, I think. Kim hopes that SKKN will be her next billion-dollar business after SKIMS, her wildly successful foundation-garments and loungewear business. Some highlights from the NYT:

She would eat poop if it made her look younger: “I’ll try anything. If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

She’s not worried about the big price tag on her SKKN products: “It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity. The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum.”

She won’t pretend to not care about how she looks: “So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look. I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers — all of that is work.”

On her lack of credibility in the field of skincare: “I think the credibility of knowing that I got the best advice ever and the best formulations from some of the people that I just respect the most.”

On losing weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala: “To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’” In her mind, it was about commitment, like that of a boxer who needs to make weight for a bout. She lost about 16 pounds in one month, through diet, a sauna suit and running twice a day. “I didn’t do anything unhealthy.”

I would not eat poop to look younger. But I would try an expensive face cream, especially a high-end nightcream and eye cream. Right now, I just use drugstore products like L’Oreal and Olay, but if someone was like “this $200 eye cream really works, I swear,” I would try it. That’s about it. Kim is going on and on about her nine-step skincare process and… who has time for it? Honestly? Wash your face, drink lots of water, use a good nightcream. You’d be surprised by how well that works for most people.

43 Responses to “Kim Kardashian would ‘eat poop every single day’ if it made her look younger”

  1. HeatherC says:
    June 2, 2022 at 9:51 am

    I feel so bad for the children in this family, especially the girls, growing up with the business model that how you are just isn’t good enough.

    Reply
  2. AnnaKist says:
    June 2, 2022 at 9:57 am

    What a drongo this woman is. 😐

    Reply
  3. Persephone says:
    June 2, 2022 at 9:58 am

    Younger or not, she should definitely eat poop.

    Reply
  4. Muggs says:
    June 2, 2022 at 10:01 am

    I really don’t get why she would eat poop to look younger when they’re all photoshopping themselves to look however they want…but hey, she’s the successful businesswoman not me!

    Between this & Kylie’s business, even if the products are good it just feels predatory. These women never present a realistic image to their fans and so many of them are going to believe they can achieve the same results

    Reply
    • Colby says:
      June 2, 2022 at 10:59 am

      This. This is also why I have absolutely no sympathy for Khloe in general and in her playing victim about her unphotoshopped bikini photo leaking. She went on and on about how she “feels pressure to be perfect”…but, b*tch, it’s you and your family who are some of the main contributors to that pressure on women with photoshop and plastic surgery!

      Ugh. They are awful. All of them.

      Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    June 2, 2022 at 10:01 am

    She’s gross and such a try hard.

    Reply
  6. FHMom says:
    June 2, 2022 at 10:05 am

    When I saw the headline I came here to defend Kim against the jerk who said that gross thing about her. Then I read she said it herself. I really wish this family would go away. Such desperation

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      June 2, 2022 at 3:44 pm

      There are no defenses for this family. They are the grifters of the entire self promotion, scamming everyone and the first ones in line to test cosmetic treatments before they are approved by the FDA. They are going to start looking like aliens….what am I saying!

      Reply
  7. Tanguerita says:
    June 2, 2022 at 10:07 am

    she is such a pathetic, deplorable creature. These poor kids.

    Reply
  8. mycatlovestv says:
    June 2, 2022 at 10:12 am

    Ugh.

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    June 2, 2022 at 10:16 am

    Lol, I keep hearing the voice of David Rose – “It’s a nine-step regimen I do twice a day. It’s not a big deal.”

    Reply
  10. Tempest says:
    June 2, 2022 at 10:24 am

    And there you have it. Her life summed up in a sentence.

    Reply
  11. Millennial says:
    June 2, 2022 at 10:48 am

    This sentence is a great summary of how the patriarchy works through media, the beauty industry, celebrities, etc…

    Reply
    • Robert Phillips says:
      June 2, 2022 at 12:30 pm

      It’s not the patriarchy who is the problem. Women do this to other women. Womens magazines are writen and edited by women. Women are who choose which designers are hot or not. Women dress for other women not for men. Women are the ones saying “Youve lost weight, you look fabulous.” For most straight men if you show a little boob, or have a fat ass like Kim your fine.

      Reply
      • trillion says:
        June 2, 2022 at 12:47 pm

        It’s how the patriarchy works by using women to perpetuate its existence and conform to its desires and demands while distracting and reducing us. Very clever. But not all of us fall for it.

      • C says:
        June 2, 2022 at 12:57 pm

        Women do that because patriarchy rewards them for doing so, punishing the “outliers” and often compels them to.

  12. C says:
    June 2, 2022 at 10:54 am

    More proof the NY Times has become a tabloid.

    Reply
  13. K says:
    June 2, 2022 at 10:56 am

    I guess we know what that KK fragrance would have smelled like.

    Reply
  14. Alaina says:
    June 2, 2022 at 11:03 am

    I’m not trying to be funny but when women buy beauty products part of that is they want to look like the woman selling the creams and eye serums. Kim is not a woman that other women look at and want to look like her. She has so much plastic surgery that we all know we will never look that good with her serums because we don’t have the $1million to spend on a surgeon.

    Reply
  15. Gubbinal says:
    June 2, 2022 at 11:36 am

    I am old. My happy life really began around age 40 when I realized that looks, weight, clothing, shoes are not relevant to happiness. I have better friends, better travels–really, everything is happier if you just realize that wearing that dress or shaping those eyebrows or getting plastic surgery is just a way to perpetuate the idea that women of value look young, thin, and manage to walk flawlessly in stiletto heels.

    The USA: where we don’t permit actors who look like Judi Dench, Imelda Staunton, Maggie Smith, Mariam Margoyles, Glenda Jackson, Ian McKellan, Derek Jacobi to earn money with their incredible acting skills.

    Reply
  16. No thanks says:
    June 2, 2022 at 11:51 am

    Doesn’t matter how much money you have, it can’t buy self-esteem. Hard pass!! They’re not the best role models.

    Reply
  17. Nyro says:
    June 2, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    I believe her about the poop. She absolutely would. I think she’s quite pathetic. I know we’re all supposed to at least stan her for being a “girl boss” or whatever but no. So ready for her and her sisters to fade out of the public eye. Those women have done so much to push the culture around beauty into a place that’s more negative than ever.

    Reply
  18. Tiffany:) says:
    June 2, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    Kim has endorsed Rick Caruso for LA Mayor, and it’s really outrageous. I’m not sure if it should be getting more attention, or if that would just help him in the end.

    He’s a Trump-style billionaire that changed his party from Republican to Democrat in JANUARY just so that he could run for mayor. He’s totally bought all of the ad space (on TV, radio, online, even on Youtube for children!), and I feel the inescapable campaign is working. He made his money as a developer, and there is NO WAY that his plans for the homeless do not involve enriching himself.

    Reply
    • ME says:
      June 2, 2022 at 1:08 pm

      Yeah I really don’t understand why this isn’t getting more attention. Kim should be ashamed of herself. This dude supports everything she says she is against. She just likes to kiss the a$$ of rich people.

      Reply
      • Tiffany:) says:
        June 2, 2022 at 4:11 pm

        I saw that she was on TMZ today, “advocating” for an imprisoned person who’s child died in the Texas school shooting. I just don’t see how you can call yourself an advocate for the imprisoned, and then support a candidate who wants to imprison homeless people. His big plan is to transfer people from the streets to already overly crowded prisons. (Meanwhile giving power to developers to build “by right” and disregard height restrictions, etc., in areas he calls “urban” vs. “suburban”.)

  19. ME says:
    June 2, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    Kim received a cease and desist letter from the small business owner who she stole that name from. There is already a company named SKKN which was established in 2018. Also, Kim is being accused of stealing the exact design of the skincare products from a Latina owned company called Dezi Skin. Kim has hundreds of people working for her. Can they not come up with an orignal name and design? Kim thinks she can just throw money at other business owners and they’ll stay hush. I hope they fight her tooth and nail.

    Reply
  20. VegasSchmegas says:
    June 2, 2022 at 1:47 pm

    She looks like Cher, and not in a good way.

    Reply
  21. JennyJenny says:
    June 2, 2022 at 4:12 pm

    Well, I’d eat dog poop if it cured my incurable Bone Mets…
    But for vanity? No thank you.

    Reply
    • Eleanor says:
      June 2, 2022 at 4:45 pm

      To your point, me too. That noted, I am truly sorry to have seen your comment – it really does remind me of what really matters in our world. You have my prayers and I hope this site brings you a few laughs along the way.

      Reply
  22. Mothra says:
    June 2, 2022 at 6:49 pm

    And this is one of the biggest influencers of our time.

    Reply
  23. Tim Whatley says:
    June 2, 2022 at 6:52 pm

    That quote should be her gravestone epitaph.

    Reply
  24. Antonio Mus says:
    June 2, 2022 at 8:57 pm

    I want lo live long enough to watch Kim struggle with aging. Will she be like Madonna or like Helen Mirren?

    Reply
  25. J. Ferber says:
    June 2, 2022 at 9:47 pm

    What a dumb thing to say. Who says this?

    Reply

