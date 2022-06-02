Kim Kardashian would ‘eat poop every single day’ if it made her look younger

Kim Kardashian gave an exclusive interview to the New York Times’ Style to promote her new skincare line, SKKN. In this piece, I learned a lot about Kim’s now-shuttered fragrance and makeup lines, KKW Fragrance and KKW Beauty, respectively. She’s made a lot of different and confusing moves with her businesses in the past two years, but the basic gist is that her KKW perfume and makeup lines are done, but that they will rise like a phoenix from the ashes at some point under completely new branding and a new name. Everything is going to be under the SKKN umbrella now, I think. Kim hopes that SKKN will be her next billion-dollar business after SKIMS, her wildly successful foundation-garments and loungewear business. Some highlights from the NYT:

She would eat poop if it made her look younger: “I’ll try anything. If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

She’s not worried about the big price tag on her SKKN products: “It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity. The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum.”

She won’t pretend to not care about how she looks: “So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look. I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers — all of that is work.”

On her lack of credibility in the field of skincare: “I think the credibility of knowing that I got the best advice ever and the best formulations from some of the people that I just respect the most.”

On losing weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala: “To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’” In her mind, it was about commitment, like that of a boxer who needs to make weight for a bout. She lost about 16 pounds in one month, through diet, a sauna suit and running twice a day. “I didn’t do anything unhealthy.”