Top Gun: Maverick has made almost $550 million globally

My husband and I went to Top Gun: Maverick over the weekend. I won’t put any spoilers in the post, I promise. I did love it, though. They thought a lot more about the story than I assumed they would. This is a what I told my friends who asked: what happened in Maverick wouldn’t have happened in real life, but it all would have happened as an extension of what they set up in the first film. And, I have to walk back what I said about not including Meg Ryan’s character in Maverick, it was actually important, not a slight.
Overall, it’s a fun, bonehead summer flick. But like the first film, there’s some tension because it deals with missions, combat and life-threatening situations. So I’d like to see it again now that I know how everything turns out, I can unplug my ears and get out of the fetal position. Which is good, because I always like to support struggling filmmakers. Oh wait, that’s right – this movie has made $550M so far. And it’s Tom Cruise’s best film opening to date.
Top Gun: Maverick’s need for speed isn’t letting up!
The Tom Cruise-fronted sequel to 1986’s Top Gun raked in another $86 million at the domestic box office this past weekend, adding to its already record-breaking run since it hit theaters May 27.
So far, in the 10 days the film has been in theaters, Maverick has grossed over $291 million at the domestic box office and $257 million internationally, for a global total of $548.6 million.
The newest stats come after the action flick earned an estimated $124 million at the domestic box office in its first three days, becoming Cruise’s biggest opening weekend yet, according to Variety. It was also the movie star’s first film to debut to more than $100 million.
Following its historic opening weekend, Cruise reacted to the film’s box office success on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend,” he shared.
It’s not a huge surprise, I grant you. Tom and Jerry Bruckheimer know how to promote a movie. And this movie had so much hype from the 36-year gap between films to the repeated delays in getting in theaters. It was self-perpetuating hype. The question is, did it deliver? Most reviews say yes. My Twitter page said yes. I say yes. It’s not Shakespeare, but it is a fun romp. They give just enough backstory that you don’t have to watch the first movie. And they walk a fine line between nostalgia and a different story. There were a few times I worried they were just going to rehash a favorite from TG, but they put a spin on it that made it interesting enough. Again, I don’t want to put spoilers but I agree with much of Variety’s review, which does have spoilers.
As I said above, I didn’t think much of what happens in Maverick would happen in real life. There are some fun articles with real pilots dissecting the movie. The military stuff they got wrong, they mostly did so for a reason, be it story or classified information. What I find funny is that most of the pilots say the call signs are far cooler in the movies than real life. Almost all of them mention it. It’s true. My grandfather was a well-respected Naval aviator and his call sign was Squinch.
Photo credit: Instagram and Avalon Red
Squinch is an awesome call sign that begs for a couple of beers and story time! After seeing it (and loving it) myself I agree that Meg Ryan’s character not being included (but was referenced!) is an important plot point.
Also I’d like to give a shout out to technology in this movie, not just the special effects and the aviation sequences but how it low key assisted a character. (IYKYK)
Yeah, I’m very familiar with military flying operations and call signs are usually assigned based on embarrassing stories. Even if you get a cool one, it’s probably an acronym or reference to a time you did something stupid. You can say a lot about how egotistical most pilots are but they do at least try to poke fun at themselves. There was a lot of silliness in this movie — my favorite part was the threat briefs that repeatedly said “enemy surface-to-air missiles” without being even a little bit specific. There are dozens of different types of SAMs, all with different capabilities, and you would need to know the names and ranges of the ones you were going up against. That being said, it was a silly but enjoyable movie. I’m glad they got Val Kilmer in for a bit.
my favorite call sign while we served in AF was “SLAW”….-shops like a woman…bless him…he earned that sign!! lol
I can’t believe anybody would see any of his movies after what we know about Scientology. Disgusting. But there are still Chris brown fans so why am I surprised
This! I loved Top Gun and wanted to see Maverick but hard pass – I will not give any money to a cult.
I will never support any actor belonging to Co$. I have never watched Hulu’s Handmaiden Tale, and I will never watch any crap from Cruise.
He has no problem with taking advantage of those enslaved in the Co$.
I won’t pay one cent to see any of Cruise’s movies. Any man who refuses to see his daughter due to her not being in his religion is insane.
Same here. I’ve been listening to Leah Remini’s podcast about it, not one penny of mine is going to Tom Cruise ever again. Every (tax free!) dollar that goes to CO$ is used to harass and threaten people. No thank you.
I would really have liked to watch this movie, but I would have felt horrible knowing that I contribute to such an evil organisation growing their influence.
Also: where’s Shelley?
Thank you, @BrainFog.
Where is Shelly?
yeah, this right here. it’s funny how many people will put their (former) principles to bed to go see OMG TOP GUN 2!!! Cruise is still the face of a cult that enslaves people, breaks up families, and stalks/harasses former members…but, HEY! IT’S A FUN SUMMER MOVIE!
I am also downright disgusted at how many people are supporting that abusive jerk Depp.
I hate this timeline.
I saw Top Gun in high school, and it was a favorite of mine. Once I learned of Scientology (thanks to HBO’s Going Clear and later Leah Remini & Mike Rinder’s work on exposing that hideous cult), and Tom Cruise’s part in all of it – I REFUSE to see anything that asshole partakes in. Same with Kevin Spacey, and other such actors. F**K that!!! I know the movie has gotten good reviews, and sure it would be fun to enjoy the sequel, and the nostalgia of a film I enjoyed as a teen/young woman, but with Cruise as the big component of it? NO. Full Stop.
If anyone truly comprehends what that horrific cult is about and what it DOES, I don’t get how you can support Cruise!
I couldn’t agree more; it’s really discouraging.
Co-sign, Not 1 $ of mine is going to fucking scientology to perpetuate their abuse.
I haven’t seen it yet. I just have no desire to? I don’t know why. I know so many people who are seeing it and love it and I’m just like meh. Maybe when its available on streaming. We are kid-free this weekend and my husband is making noise about seeing it then so I might get dragged to it before streaming lol. I wonder if part of my lack of interest is because I’ve seen the first one SO MANY TIMES that I just don’t have the energy for a sequel? IDK.
Anyway I think something smart that Cruise et al did was delay the opening. Remember this was supposed to come out in 2020. Rather than try to push it through in late 2020 or even last summer when people were still reluctant to return to the movies, waiting until now, at a time when people typically expect the big summer blockbusters to start (May), was a really smart move on their part.
Yo, I can’t see any of his movies anymore. Back in the day, I liked him in Magnolia and The Fourth of July. If he has superstar directors, he can be good in a role.
I don’t get it. The first film was just fine, nothing special about it at all and now we have this? Goodness. Que the aviators and bomber jackets we are all gonna have to see for this upcoming Halloween season. These men are about to be unbearable.
Didn’t like the first one, not gonna see this one. Tbh I’ve only really liked the Mission Impossible movies and that’s more for nostalgia for the franchise than any Tom Cruise admiration.
I saw this on opening weekend, wasn’t my idea, and I never even saw the first one until a couple of days before to prepare. I thought the sequel was awesome! Fun and action-packed and I might’ve shed a couple of tears. Better than the original! I’m not surprised that it’s doing so well – I feel like this is what we all kinda needed right now. Popcorny goodness
I didn’t like the first one that much but I thought this movie was excellent! It’s so much fun.
I love both films. I’m so happy it is a huge hit. The sequel was so well done. And Tom’s acting was top notch.
nope, won’t be watching this, I refuse to indirectly support a dangerous cult. Something nice, Tom Cruise has upped his plastic surgery game, he looks like a handsome young version of himself.
I really enjoyed the movie.
One thing I noticed – there was a beach scene and the female pilot was firstly wearing the sort of bathing suit someone in that job would wear (i.e. not a skimpy bikini) and secondly the cameraman didn’t film her any differently to the men (no close ups of her cleavage etc.). It’s a sad indictment of most films/TV shows that I noticed that the actress *wasn’t* being objectified.
I noticed that too. But the film overall felt very conservative when it came to nudity. There was however, too much topless Tom Cruise. I could have done without that even though I think he looks far better now than he did in the first film.
Dose this include the the thousands of tickets that we’re giving away for free at at Applebee’s.
The work Tom’s had done is top notch. He’s looked great at all the promo events.
Shout out to Lorry Hill’s YouTube channel, which does some great educational and non-judgmental videos on celeb plastic surgery, including Tom’s.
Agreed, after watching her channel on YouTube, I no longer want cheek implants, but i am saving for subtle facial work. I really like how Lorry Hill discusses plastic surgery in a non judgmental way.
I wonder how many millions of dollars worth of tickets his cult bought? After all they have billions sitting in the bank and since they aren’t a real church and do zero good for anyone, They certainly helped buy lots of tickets. Plus they’re being given out for free at a lot of businesses right now. Maybe the Sea .Org slave labour he enjoys even got to see the movie. That would be quite a treat for people who work 18 hrs a day and who have to scrub toilets and dumpsters with a toothbrush if they offend Tiny Tom or his bestie, Davy boy Miscavige. Wish just one brave entertainment reporter would ask that short, plastic surgery enhanced, cult promoting, child abandoning little twerp where Shelly is.
Every second TikTok I saw this weekend was girls freaking out about how hot Miles Teller is, so maybe they can all thank Miles and his dance moves… haha.
I went to see Top Gun because I was in the mood for nachos. I thought I would devour the nachos and then take a nap on my boyfriend’s shoulder. When I tell you I was on the edge of my seat the entire time. Not a boring moment, so well done, the story, the cinematography, the script, the acting. Close to perfection and I am not a Tom Cruise fan. We’re going to see it again tomorrow and probably one more time after that.
It’s so weird how conservatives are trying to take a victory lap over this movie’s success.
So I was an army aviator. Every nickname I had was embarrassing. Yard Sale because I was Always trailing gear and bags always extra messy. Quarter Beat because I was always behind the beat in our aerobics class my commander taught on deployment. And my favorite, Radar, because one time I asked the tower to give
me the radar altimeter setting for the day. (The radar altimeter reading was internal, telling me how high I was off the ground. Sitting on the ground, it’s always zero, and it is a reading not a setting like the barometric altimeter which is what I meant to ask for. THEN I ASKED AGAIN WHEN HE WAS CONFUSED, all on the main channel. Yeah nicknames are all about humiliation not coolness.