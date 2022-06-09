Julia Garner offered role of Madonna in biopic, directed by Madonna

For months now there’s been talk of the upcoming Madonna biopic and speculation of who might portray the titular role. Lol, even Julia Fox’s name came up when she and Kanye hung out with Madonna once, that’s how random the speculation was. But the film has found its lead actress, hand-picked by Madonna herself. It’s Julia Garner, of Inventing Anna and Ozark fame. This is going to be good.
“Inventing Anna” actress Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in a forthcoming biopic about the pop icon, sources familiar with the project told Variety.
Garner has emerged the favorite from over a dozen candidates, one insider added, and has for months been speculated as a frontrunner for the part — a performance Madonna will shepherd herself as director. Garner’s team is considering and expected to accept the offer, said another source.
The film is set up at Universal Pictures, and will follow the early days of the oft-controversial artist and queen of perpetual reinvention. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley won the script in a multi-studio bidding war, and Amy Pascal is attached as a producer.
A production timeline and other principal cast is still unknown. Actors in contention for the role include the previously reported Florence Pugh, “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie, and Odessa Young. Singers including Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira have also been floated. The audition process was reportedly grueling, as the music-heavy production requires a skilled singer and dancer.”
I wouldn’t have come up with this on my own, but it’s actually great casting. Julia is a really good actress in general and after Inventing Anna it’s clear that she is quite capable of portraying a real person in addition to her portrayals of fictional characters. I look forward to hearing her Madonna voice. I didn’t know she could sing and dance, but she must be pretty capable if she beat out the other actresses in what was said to be a “grueling” audition process. I knew Madonna obviously had a hand in casting, but I didn’t realize she was going to direct the film as well. That seems like a situation where the director might be too close to the source material, right? I guess we’ll see how it turns out. Anyway, congratulations to Julia on landing this big role.
Photos credit: Avalon.red
Julia is a brilliant actor, this film (directed by Madonna, oh lord) may actually be good!
With Madonna directing I’m scared for Julia! Madonna is full of talent so is Julia, so my guess is that it’s going to be brilliant but quite selfserving for madonna.
That was my first thought too DuchessL, I’m frightened for this poor girl, being directed by Madonna, and then playing HER?! I hope she’s getting paid, cause Madonna seems like she’d be worse than David O. Russell
Great actress but I keep imagining Madonna played w an Anna Delvey accent. LOL!
I look forward to all of Julia’s work but with Madonna directing I’m afraid it will be a disaster.
This is what I came here to say. Her track record is dire and I doubt she’s learnt how to do it well since then.
Julia should run away as fast as she can
ditto
Julia is a master at portraying narcissists who customize an accent for themselves so playing Madonna is definitely in her wheelhouse. Unfortunately, with Madonna at the helm it will definitely be obnoxiously self-indulgent
co-sign
+1 playing Madonna while being directed by Madonna, no thank you.
Came here to say this! Love Julia Garner Also love this top picture of Madonna before she started having lots of work done. Imagine if she had aged naturally.
Exactly – one should not direct their own biopic, I think. Especially if one is not a skilled actor or director themselves…
Julia is a good choice though, she’s a good actress (I always think of her as being from The Americans more than other shows) and there’s a similarity to her look. Plus with Inventing Anna, we know she can do Madonna’s ever changing accent!
Agree. This is brilliant casting but there’s no way that someone can direct their own biopic with any sense of creative perspective. Madonna is someone who’s always had tight control of her image. This biopic will be another effort to portray herself a certain way, not to tell the truth about who she is experienced.
Madonna isn’t capable of directing a movie. She is terrible.
I hope she proves us wrong but I don’t think so.
I was hoping for Alexa Demie for her charisma but Julia is wonderful too. I pray for Julia because Madge seems like a pill. I love her dearly for the icon she is in music but homegirl is not pleasant and a total diva. Does anyone remember that movie W.E. she directed? All style and no substance. It was beautifully shot and that was it, the story was garbage. Abbie Cornish and Andrea Riseborough were utterly wasted.
As a Madonna-loony (80’s and 90’s) – Bring the popcorn! Julia is perfect look wise and has the talent to carry this film. The only wild card is Madonna having her hands on this. And I hope it blows everyone’s socks off. Bring it!!!!
Side note, maybe they could have an opening in London and Kate could dress up as Madonna circa 1982. Now THAT would be EVERYTHING. Because she is a material girl.
And she’s burning up. As she tries to Vogue.
In general I like the idea of a Madonna biopic and I think this is great casting. but, I don’t like the idea of Madonna directing her own life story. I just feel like that puts her too close to it obviously and I think the movie is going to suffer as a result. Be a consultant, be involved in the casting and script or whatever, but don’t direct.
I agree that Madonna may be too close to the subject to direct, but hey maybe it will be great. I will reserve judgement because they are both truly talented and seem to be determined and dedicated to create something great with all of their work.
As for Julia, she is great .. it will be interesting to see if her voice can be low enough for Madonna .. I’m sure she can. I wonder if she can dance? Look up Julia doing a Britney Spears impression on Seth Meyers (I think) .. that was impressive, I have no doubt she can do a Madonna impression.
I am in my mid-40ies and of course a huge fan since my youth in the – cough- 80s/90s. I love the idea of Julia as young Madonna! I wouldn’t worry about the singing: Madonna is a great artist and performer but has never been the best singer out there imo-so that shouldn’t be too much of a hurdle. However the directing by Madonna herself-that might prove problematic. She should hire someone else for that and just be advisor of some sort.
If you can write your own biography, you can direct your own biopic… when you’re a sane human rather than a person wildly afraid to grow old holding to a culture of appropriation to stay relevant (which, in fairness, was her M.O. even when she was popular).
Julia is fascinating, chameleon like in her roles and looks, her fashion. Madonna maybe hit her stride before my time or I wasn’t paying attention because I mostly see messy. I can’t unsee the pic of her ass sticking out from under her bed. I still have questions lol
I’ll definitely see this film.
I was keen until I read those fateful words, “directed by Madonna”.
🤮
I don’t think even the mighty Julia can save this one.
What has Madonna directed before?
She directed “W & E” about Wallis Simpson and David/King Edward, and it was universally panned.
I saw w.e and actually really liked it! Madonna cast Oscar Isaac well before his mainstream popularity. I enjoyed the story despite some questionable scene choices for the dual love stories.
The most Madonna thing ever is for Madonna to direct a biopic about Madonna
I love this comment! It’s so true.
Julia is a really good actor and I have no doubt she’ll pull this off. I was a young teen when Madonna burst on the scene and I loved everything about her — she could dance, her songs were catchy and fun, she was a FORCE. I never liked her singing voice but she made up for it with all that passion and sheer energy. So I will definitely watch this film — for Julia and for the story about Madonna’s meteoric rise. But I will go into it knowing that with Madonna at the helm, the film could be a total shit show.
Julia Garner was in The Americans which I binge watched during lock down. Wasn’t impressed so will try to catch her in a different role.
definitely check out Ozark and Inventing Anna. I had a hard time with her scenes in The Americans because the relationship was so problematic.
She is an amazing actress! I support this choice.
Love her line: “I don’t know sh*t about f**k”
Omg yes lol When she exploded on Marty “If you wanna stop me you’ll have to fkn kill me” we all felt her rage, master class acting.
I can’t believe Julia’s team has let her get involved in this messiness. When has it ever been good news that Madonna is involved in a movie?
Julia Garner is AMAZING. I was blown away by her work in “Ozark” and “Shining girls”. Absolutely the best casting choice, hands down.
I find it interesting that they announced that the role was offered, rather than announcing she accepted. I wonder if Madonna’s team announced now with the hopes that Julia would be more likely to agree once buzz starts. It all gives me the impression that Julia has reservations or concerns. As an actor it would be such a tough choice for all the reasons commenters have mentioned… amazing role, but with absolutely the wrong director.
Oh that is perfect casting! Julia is so talented and she has the right look. I don’t know much about her as a person, but I watched her have a chat with another nominee during the Covid Zoom Emmies and she seems lovely. Her youth shows, in a good way. She’s charmingly starry-eyed by her success thus far and seems ready to tackle new challenges. I thought she did a great job as Anna Delvey.
I had hoped for good things for her and this is a good thing. I’m not sure about Madonna directing but she is multi-talented and I imagine she can pull it off. I’ll enjoy it for Julia’s performance and everything else will be icing to me.
My guess it will be a white washed vanity project that ultimately will be just another vehicle for a Broadway show like Cher and Tina.
Julia please run as far away from this as possible.
I was a huge Madonna fan growing up. She was electric, bold, confident, just all-around amazing. Her dancing, outfits, and her presence were undeniable. Music was pretty good but she is no actress or director. I loved hearing her story and I had a lot of respect for her bc she was able to climb her way up while taking punches along the way. Now I feel really sorry for her. I wish she left her face alone and I wish she didn’t feel the need to be in the spotlight so much. She could’ve been an amazing older lady who’s still cool and progressive but now she comes across as desperate. I fear being director of her biopic she’ll take too many creative liberties. It’ll be for shock value rather than actual substance. Julia would make an excellent Madonna though.
My money was on Sydney Sweeney but this actually makes more sense. Like everyone said above being directed by Madonna while playing Madonna will be very tedious indeed. Madonna already fell out with the main writer and rewrote it herself I think. Sydney dodged a bullet imo.
REALLY excited about this. Madonna directing makes me a tad nervous but it’s not a reason to write it off. LOTS of people involved in making a movie.
I’m giving Madonna the benefit of the doubt as a director here. This to me is a visual autobiography of a time in her life entirely from her perspective. That alone should be very interesting. She’s so iconic that she would probably have dozens of films made about her in years to come, but there will only be one film from her. So that alone adds more credibility to this film because it’s coming straight from the horses mouth.
On the one hand, maybe I’m too young to really get it but is young, club kid and early pop star days Madonna the most interesting period of her life to make a film out of?
On the other hand, maybe this will lead to the Marvel Universe style Music Biopic film continuity. Like, Taron Egerton shows up as Elton John at the end of the movie, they call each other b!tch and then start ninja fighting.
I don’t think Julia Fox was being considered for the Madonna role, I think they were looking at her to play Debi Mazar, which actually seems like a good fit if she can do the voice.
I think the time of Madonna’s rise in NYC is such an interesting time/place, so I think this could actually be really good if the writing is strong. Julia Garner is a great actress, so that bodes well.
If anyone here hasn’t seen Julia’s film The Assistant, I HIGHLY recommend 💜 Super timely and validating subject matter.
Directed by Madonna? The brain scrambled on her way to a conservatorship Madonna? Julia Garner is a great actress but needs to PASS!
Girl you in trouble. Run Julia run.
Madonna is a self-obsessed, tyrannical bully. I cannot imagine Julia Garner being able to deal with her. She is sooooo talented but the movie will be a hot mess, based on fantasy, and working for her is going to be a nightmare.
Yes exactly, Julia Fox would be great playing Debbi Mazar – she was mentioned as being considered for that role not for Madonna
I remember when Madonna had a famous writer working with her and of course they had a falling out. I think Julia is an amazing actress, but Madonna is a tyrant and on set I bet she is a nightmare. Julia should run away!!
Julia is terrific, but I thought this might end up with Florence Pugh or Sydney Sweeney. Regardless, I’m a Madonna fan from way back (I played my cassette tape of Like A Virgin until my Mom told me turn down that vulgar music) . Maybe Madge will direct, but I feel like maybe my Gen will decide if it’s a winner?