Jennifer Lopez wore Tom Ford to the Tribeca ‘Halftime’ premiere: love it or hate it?

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Halftime, her Netflix documentary (which drops next week). Halftime was mostly filmed in 2020-21, when she was preparing her Super Bowl Halftime performance, performing at President Biden’s inauguration, ending things with Alex Rodriguez and starting up with Ben Affleck. I honestly can’t wait to watch it!

J.Lo’s look at the premiere was Tom Ford. I hate this! I love J.Lo, I love Tom Ford, but this wasn’t a great collab. She wanted to look sophisticated and sexy, but the sheer paneling looks so f–king cheap. The dress doesn’t fit her properly either – her boobs are jammed in there and you can tell it’s too tight at the waist. Her jewelry is Lorraine Schwartz – giant, jawdropping earrings, my god.

Jennifer is 52 years old – soon to be 53 – and she told Entertainment Tonight that she believes she is in the “halftime” of her life: “I keep saying that. It’s so funny, we were talking about this today, ‘Champions are made in the 3rd and 4th quarter. That’s when you win!’ I feel like there’s a lot left for me. So, I’m very excited about it. I do think it’s just halftime.” She was asked about Ben Affleck – who was not there? – and their engagement and she said “it’s a beautiful moment.” Ben was interviewed on camera in the documentary, but in the trailer, there’s no A-Rod. Did she get him edited out? I can’t wait to see!