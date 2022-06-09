Jennifer Lopez wore Tom Ford to the Tribeca ‘Halftime’ premiere: love it or hate it?

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Halftime, her Netflix documentary (which drops next week). Halftime was mostly filmed in 2020-21, when she was preparing her Super Bowl Halftime performance, performing at President Biden’s inauguration, ending things with Alex Rodriguez and starting up with Ben Affleck. I honestly can’t wait to watch it!
J.Lo’s look at the premiere was Tom Ford. I hate this! I love J.Lo, I love Tom Ford, but this wasn’t a great collab. She wanted to look sophisticated and sexy, but the sheer paneling looks so f–king cheap. The dress doesn’t fit her properly either – her boobs are jammed in there and you can tell it’s too tight at the waist. Her jewelry is Lorraine Schwartz – giant, jawdropping earrings, my god.
Jennifer is 52 years old – soon to be 53 – and she told Entertainment Tonight that she believes she is in the “halftime” of her life: “I keep saying that. It’s so funny, we were talking about this today, ‘Champions are made in the 3rd and 4th quarter. That’s when you win!’ I feel like there’s a lot left for me. So, I’m very excited about it. I do think it’s just halftime.” She was asked about Ben Affleck – who was not there? – and their engagement and she said “it’s a beautiful moment.” Ben was interviewed on camera in the documentary, but in the trailer, there’s no A-Rod. Did she get him edited out? I can’t wait to see!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
A Rod loved the Jlo attention so if it was filmed during their time together i bet he is in it,unless he refused to Sign a release.
I don’t think the latest boobs smooshed together from side look good on her. I hate every time she does it. She looks too try hard. Man, she could look good so many other ways and styles!
The iconic green dress had more sexy, softness w draping. The two looks this week are just painful smoosh!
It was filmed during their time together, but because he cheated on her, that footage was removed and the doc was re-cut.
JLo keeps trying to recapture the magic of the green Versace dress, but can’t do it. She looks amazing, always does, but she needs to back away from the naked dress look.
I used to think that way, but so many people wear revealing clothing these days, and really what’s wrong with it? The human form is beautiful.
Agreed. And I love this dress on JLo.
Separately, as much as I appreciate JLo and her hustle and business acumen (with the exception of the time period where she foolishly let that dancer manage her career), it feels important to remember that JLo’s success was at the expense of Black women she (or the men she aligned herself with) stole from for her advantage and benefit.
Appreciate her hustle and success. Never forget those foundational bricks.
As a black woman,fan of Jlo,I don’t agree with you:
-Ashanti and Christina Millian sang the hook on 2 of her songs
-with Mariah,there was a dispute as we all know between Mottola and Mariah and he decided as an executive to give Jlo songs to punish her
But it’s also « give and take »,Irv and Ja wanted Jlo on « What’s love got to do » and finally it went to Ashanti and it was n•1 for weeks and I also love Ashanti.
There was this type of criticism under one of Ja Rule post and he explained better than me.
Labels only want to make money and Jlo was the biggest star at that time so they gave her songs to try to reach to themax…
But my biggest criticism of Jlo,is that she seems « color blind » when she was also a victim of racism when she dated Ben….
Ashanti didn’t just sing the hooks……
@Call me Mabel,I went and listened to Ashanti and Jlo and I distinctly recognize Ashanti on the hook(her voice is more suave,more Rn’b) and Jlo is more nasal… but I’m not gonna fight you if you think that Ashanti didn’t just sing the hook…and I always say that Jlo is a great performer:I want vocals from Ari Lennox, Jazmine Sullivan,Beyonce and I want to move my body to Jlo..
The naked dress trend needs to stop. She has the body for it, obviously, but just because you can doesnt mean you should.
Agreed. I actually loathe this dress. Designers need to stop, as you said. It’s TF but even he doesn’t get a pass on this.
That dress is one of the ugliest dresses I’ve ever seen. It looks like something you would buy at Fredericks where the night ladies buy their cheap clothing.
I can’t believe it’s a Tom Ford. I hate it and not just because of the nakedness. The combined sleeve/boob cover is just odd.
She’s starting to look desperate and clinging to her youth. It’s quite sad.
oh man I hate it! I am usually 50/50 on J Lo’s red carpet looks, but I think she usually looks great when she wears tom ford, AND i love black velvet, but this is just bad. her hair and makeup are good though.
Same! I opened this story and literally gasped “oh nooooo!” when I saw the pics. This dress does her 0 favors.
That said, this woman looks better than most 25 year olds. Jfk, how are you nearing 53 JLo?!
Yeah she looks really good😍 and the dress could have been a little better
There is jo way in hell A-Rod is in this documentary. Not for one second!
He was definitely still around during a lot of the filming,so unless he didnt sign a release he probably would be featured somewhat. Unless SHE doesnt eant him in it,but if she is making a documentary then it should include the good,the bad and the ugly. Lol
I didn’t see it but apparently he appears a little but they cropped him to the max😂
I think one of the problems is that some of the non shear panels are too close together so it’s making an optical illusion of her being wider than she is in odd areas. That’s the first thing I noticed. I think straight on or from the side it’s different but at an other angle you get a weird grouping of dark that is then over highlighted by the sheer.
I thought Halftime was the name of her clothing choice. Oops.
All JLo’s colas are awful. A recent one was a bag. Maybe Coach? Pink, quilted, gold chain, small, ugh
The shapes in the dress remind me of mid 20th century modern art. It interrupts her body, while revealing her body. I like it on Jlo, but I think Janelle Monae could really pull off the look.
You’re right,I love mid 20th and also Art Deco maybe that’s what I like it mostly…I agree a little with Kaiser that her boobs are jammed:I mean she has great boobs and the dress could have better displayed it…
The dress definitely looks cheap and unfinished.
The dress is fine. It’s very Jlo.
This doesn’t hit right at all.
I do kinda hate the address and I agree with the poster saying JLo is always trying for a repeat of acclaim for the green Versace dress, but it will never happen again.
@Kaiser,thank you for talking fairly about Jlo..
Ben couldn’t be there:he is directing a movie about Sonny Vaccaro(played by Matt),aNike executive who signed Jordan(Jlo was on set yesterday with Benny)
She tries not to talk too much about Ben but you know she couldn’t resist:she is GMA gushing about him
https://twitter.com/iamcindyr__/status/1534872914188722176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1534872914188722176%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Honestly, if I had her body I wouldn’t even bother with the sheer paneling. I’d flaunt my stuff from premieres to the gas station with no shame.
That said, I think the dress is bad. It may be the way she’s standing and the angle of the camera but one of her breasts looks twice the size of the other. The waist hits her weird and isn’t fitted and the sheer paneling down her legs, when viewed from the side makes her legs look as lumpy and cellulite-y as mine.
She works damn hard for that body and looks way better than most 25 year olds (as mentioned above) but this dress doesn’t showcase all that work and results.
I do love those earrings though.
😂😍 totally agree with you,I’d flaunt also…but you’re right,the dress could have a little better
That dress is just ugly. She is stuck in a red carpet must mean I show up half naked rut. No jlo. Her makeup also was way too heavy. She wore a white pants suit to the after party and except for the too long hair extensions it was perfect. Someone who she listens to -Benny? -should have told her to wear that to the premiere. I haven’t heard much about the doc except she was mad she had to share the stage with shikira. The ego with her never ends. Her private life is not touched on so that’s a good sign. Just a little of Ben that was shown in the trailer.
Agreed, the dress is ugly and very unflattering. The make-up is too heavy as well, especially around the eyes.
She’d be better off aiming to look good, and not just near-nude. She’d look so much better!
Dress has too much going on with it! I usually can spot a Tom Ford design & i would have never guessed that this was Tom Ford! Also, why black velvet at this time of the year?
I would have guessed this was Monot, surprised that Tom ford made this. I am curious about this movie!
We know that Jlo has an enviable body, and if I had it I would certainly dress to accentuate it. But this dress looks too much like what a stripper might wear to a formal function, and JLo is so much more than that. Maybe the shrewd businesswoman in her wants to give the people what they want, but personally I think it would be great if she sometimes covered up a bit. We would still know that she has a great body.
I hate this look a lot. Strangely, thing that bothers me the most is the dumb, scratchy-looking mesh turtleneck. JLo’s face looks great, though, as usual.
For Tom Ford the dress just looks poorly constructed. It seems like it started as a good idea. But just didn’t come to fruition as imagined.
The panels look like pantyhose.
I completely forgot that JLo performed in last year’s halftime show.
Also, that dress looks like they ran out of material. Her body is slamming, though.
JLo is gorgeous. The dress is hideous.
Ah, JLo at it again with the constant Beyonce cosplay a la Homecoming this time.
Nah, I love this dress. She has a rockin’ body.
Pat McGrath posted up-close photos of JLo’s makeup on Instagram, and she looks like an absolute goddess. (It’s like the Scott Barnes “JLo glow” but… uh… not dated)
I hate the dress…
I dislike the dress so much!!! It is not doing her any favors. I think it would look a bit better on someone taller. As someone else mentioned, the panels look like pantyhose, the bust line is terrible and is smashing her chest, and the waist is also too tight. I love Jlo, and this is an awful dress on her.