“J.Lo did not want to co-headline the Halftime show with Shakira” links

Jennifer Lopez thought it was the “worst idea” to co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime show with Shakira. Shady. [Dlisted]
I’m usually not into Chris Evans, but he looks cute here. [LaineyGossip]
Andrew Garfield looks handsome in a tuxedo. [RCFA]
Megan Fox is still giving major Melania Trump vibes, right? [Just Jared]
KJ Apa looks cute in this photoshoot. [OMG Blog]
Do I need to get into Barry? Maybe. [Pajiba]
Keke Palmer has short hair these days, she looks great. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jay-Z & Jack Dorsey want kids to have bitcoin. [Gawker]
Texas pastor thinks LGBTQ people should be executed. [Towleroad]
The cop who shot Patrick Lyoya was charged with second degree murder. [Buzzfeed]
When will Todd & Julie Chrisley go to prison? [Starcasm]
Megan Thee Stallion parties in Barcelona. [Egotastic]
That DListed article is….wow. Jlo blowing out the candles on Emme’s birthday cake and then insisting her daughter sing one of her songs in a cage to protest immigration policies (I mean if you want to protest immigration policies I’m there with you, but locking your doctor in a daughter in a cage to sing your song seems not quite it)…well, I’m glad the show turned out well anyway.
Well this IS the woman who just couldn’t help tacking on a lyric from one of her own songs to end of “America the Beautiful” at the damn Inauguration (remember that shit?!). Despite that, she’s still trailing behind Mariah Carey in the Ego Olympics. I think having her daughter sing her song in a cage is a fine attempt to one-up Mariah’s having sex and giving birth while listening to her own music.
At least Mariah has the talent and accomplishments to back up her huge ego. I do not know how JLO is still around
@Michael.. bc gossip.. only bc gossip. She ‘s around bc knows how to make a scene.
Evans is my preferred Chris, so I think he looks adorable. I like the polo and love the Missoni.
Look up the photos of Evans checking out the toys that tie into Buzz Lightyear. He totally regresses to kidville. And it’s delightful.
I know people love her, but JLo just does not seem like a very nice or kind person.
There is no doubt that she works hard, but I know people who have worked with her and can confirm that she isn’t a nice person. But I guess when you get that famous, you have your inner circle, your fans, and everyone else. God help you if you fall into the last category. IMO you don’t rise to that level of fame without leaving bodies in your wake.
yep, I can confirm that she is a horrible person with terrible attitude… I did her footwear for Khol’s and her behavior was insane. Demanding white flowers everywhere, room temperature water, no one was to look her in the eyes, no one was to address her except her assistant. Lol, i am not even a fan of this woman and only did my job but she thought she was the last bottle of coke in the desert…horrible.
There are definitely people who are super famous and still remain kind and thoughtful people. It lets people off too easily to pretend that you have to be a monster to be famous/successful, or being famous makes you a monster. When terrible people get power, they use it for terrible purposes. But not all people who are given fame are terrible.
I booked a private plane right after Jlo and Ben affleck used it, and they got our paperwork mixed up. I got to see their requests for the flight and holy moly. Jlo is a PITA and affleck is a mess.
That’s super interesting, Sophie!
She’s not. She has a horrific reputation. My husband used to live in NYC and lived on the same floor as a woman who was previously a cleaner/housekeeper for her, and the woman said she was horrible to deal with. He also knew a woman who was employed to clean for Lenny Kravitz, and apparently he’s an absolute sweetheart.
That’s how you can always tell – how they treat the people who clean for them.
Yes @ Becks1! That and how they treat servers. JLo has an enormous ego and though she hustles, that doesn’t give her the right to be nasty to people.
JLo isn’t even that talented to begin with.
@sam the pink — it makes me inordinately happy to hear that about Lenny. He always seems like a good egg.
Yes, I agree. Over the years she’s repeatedly shown herself to be unkind and self absorbed. I’m not actively rooting for her downfall or anything, I just am not a fan.
Shakira was the best thing about the half time show, so it’s no wonder she didn’t want to share the stage with her.
So you’re not rooting for her downfall but all over this thread giving credit to Sophie with her unsubstantiated rumors and agreeing with anyone saying bad things about her or checking Becks1 for saying that everybody had to share the stage at the Super Bowl when it’s clearly not true…? Imagine if you were rooting for that
She is awful. Waited on her in Vegas (several friends had too over the years) she was always in the rumor mill of being horrible to staff, never tipped, demanding, etc. This went all the way back to her Bennifer 1.0 days too.
I respect her hustle, and she is beautiful and works hard, but I’ve never thought of her as a sweet, pleasant person.
She is not, and her sister Lynda is definitely cut from the same cloth
I read through the Dlisted article. A couple of things. a) It seems like her objection to coheadlining is just that reduces each act to 6 min. I understand concerns with that. b) She did not blow out her daughter’s b-day cake and then insist she sing in a cage. Those happened at different times. c) Technically the author is assuming that is Emme’s cake and the full context is not presented; d) I thought the cages were an impressive feat and if I were Emme I’d be excited about being a part of that.
All that said, the trailer was very self-aggrandizing, and I can imagine she’s very intense to work with.
“It seems like her objection to coheadlining is just that reduces each act to 6 min. ”
All recent half time shows have included other artists, so it’s odd that she thought it would be a totally solo gig.
And, to the best of my knowledge, Shakira has never accepted money to perform for dictators and other criminal thug human rights violators. That’s kind of a short list in the pop star world.
You’re wrong Tiffany,The Weeknd was alone the next year…so it can totally be a solo gig(Justin Timberlake?)
@EnormousCoat Are you a also offended when our Western countries « allow » these dictators to have properties,vacations in our western countries or when our western democracies continue to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia who is destroying Yemen or when Germany continue to pay Russia for gas so paying for the war… and Jen did perform for one dictator(and I didn’t like it and she got a lot of well deserved backlash)…Our countries continue to do business with these countries but we want to hold entertainers to higher standards !!!
Jlo will also perform in a concert for Ukrainian ppl…and she also did many other good things but you’re clearly not interested..
This! People really are spinning this to pit them agajnst each other, she wanted more time for both of them, and I agree, it wasn’t shade against shakira but that gets clicks.
Someone on a recent thread of JLO said that Beyonce lyric “you know you that b when you cause all this conversation”
JLo made her opinion known in the run up to the Super Bowl. She kept posting pics of just her and cropping out Shakira from promo. After a couple of articles she finally stopped doing that.
If anything, Shakira should have been pissed at co- headlining since she is by far the more talented and successful musician.
Shakira was the best part of that half time show. IMO, JLo’s vocal abilities are limited but she is an excellent entertainer.
It sounds like she was complaining bc she didn’t have enough time to do her songs, not that it was anything against Shakira? And I can get that, 6 minutes is not a lot of time and the expectations are high for that performance. I do wonder what the thinking was with bringing Shakira on – bc wasn’t JLo announced first? did they think JLo wasnt’ a big enough name as a singer/dancer (which is dumb bc she’s a big name, even if not on the international level that Shakira is).
That said, I thought Shakira’s half was the better half.
Thank you Becks for being a voice of reason:
-The weekend performed alone the next year,same with Justin Timberlake so why Jlo can’t question 6 min allotted to each woman
-Jlo is not allowed to whine or complain when men are given full sets and when she has the catalogue and can do it alone..
Nobody questions what has been done or double standards,it’s more simple to lash on Jlo.
And I loved both performances
Even Beyonce brought Kelly and Michelle on to shine with her at her own half time show. Who exactly does Jlo think she is that she can have the whole stage alone. The modern format or the half time show is collaborative, anyone who deviates ends up being one-note because, after watching the intense physicality of a football game, anything else will lack energy by comparison. Even a Beyonce-level artist will need to keep a lot of plates spinning to match that energy. Why exactly Jlo thought she should have time to “sing her message”, when dancing is her only real, non-struggle talent, is beyond me. She just didn’t want to share the stage with a dancer of Shakira’s level, or a singer who wouldn’t also be lip-syncing. They should have just let her do it alone, trying to deliver a passable “stripped down” performance of I’m Real, with her daughter in a cage in one corner, and seen how that would have gone down 😆
It’s different when an artist is given a full set or imposed a half set.Beyoncé had a full set and invited Kelly and Michelle but She decided(it was not imposed to her)… and Jlo brought Maluma and Emme and a choral so it wasn’t like she didn’t want to share the scene…
J-Lo is the walking embodiment of narcissistic/histrionic personality disorder.
I don’t care about Jenny Lopez at all. She like so many entertainers have massive egos and even with her non-singing self she has managed a grand career. Chris Evans looks so good at the LY premiere and I’m looking forward to his interview with puppies coming soon.
I have always had a soft spot for Jennifer bc she played Selena, has payed tribute to her on multiple occasions and I am absolutely in love with Selena and miss her dearly. But this honestly rubbed me the wrong way. She comes off very ungrateful, rude and disrespectful. Shakira was the highlight of that show IMO. Not a good look for Jen! 🤷
I personally can’t understand why her people would tell her this is a great look for her documentary? She’d better hope this doesn’t backfire for her…
She’s already bashed practically every working actress in Hollywood… Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, Cameron Diaz, Madonna, Claire Danes…
Aside from Madonna, Gwyneth, and Salma, I really don’t get why she had to bash them??
I really want to know, Why does this woman think her sh*t doesn’t stink?! It seems she can’t be humble long enough to share the stage with a real icon, Shakira! Who was by far the better performance!
I have a theory. It’s because her people only work for her, ie they don’t have other avenue of income from other clients. For most people in Hollywood, they mostly share agent and publicist, but not her. And because of this great power imbalance, her people must have felt their income depends on her grace.
I would not have watched the halftime show if it was only Jlo . Shakira delivered and it was awesome.
JLO would have never recovered if you didn’t 🤣
I mean, Shakira should be the one complaining
Maybe Meghan Fox is trying to make it onto the casting shortlist for the role of Melania Trump in the inevitable movie.
J-Lo has talent, but it says a lot that the directors she’s given her best performances for haven’t worked with her again. Life is too damn short to put up with unprofessional, egotistical, unnecessary crap. The NYT had a great recent piece about revered Broadway creators who were actually notorious monsters and how MeToo is making the industry question if their accomplishments were worth the misery they caused. Nope. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/08/theater/men-american-theater.html
Andrew Garfield is growing up nicely. He’s brilliant in Under the Banner of Heaven. It’s not a sexy character, but I’m finding him more appealing after watching him absolutely kill it in that challenging role.