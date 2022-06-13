Thatcherite douche: Duchess Meghan should apologize to the Windsors

Salt Island is still… salty. Awash with salty tears at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Specifically Meghan, no surprise. Meghan hasn’t said a word publicly in months and yet everyone is so stupidly eager to accuse her of everything under the sun. At first I wasn’t even going to cover this but I tweeted about it and the response was huge, so here we go. A Tory policy guy – someone who worked under Margaret Thatcher, for God’s sake – had some sh-t to say about Meghan and how SHE needs to “apologize.”
Meghan Markle has been told to get a different job by a former government advisor after she and her husband Prince Harry returned to the US following the recent Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Nile Gardiner, a former aide to Margaret Thatcher and foreign policy analyst, feels that apologies should come from the Duchess of Sussex.
He said: “I am still waiting for Meghan Markle’s apology to the Royal Family and the British people for all her failed attacks on the Monarchy. Judging by the massive success of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, her campaign hasn’t been a great success. She may want to think about a different career.”
[From The Daily Star]
This dude isn’t just a random former Thatcher aide, he’s currently the director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom. He’s done commentary for various right-wing media outlets and, oddly enough, he’s worked for Ted Cruz in some capacity too. There’s this whole network of Tory power brokers coming to America to cozy up to the American right-wing. It’s completely pathetic, generally speaking. But it’s also why so many Republicans have taken a special interest in mocking Meghan. Anyway, Meghan told Oprah about how the Windsors drove her to suicidal ideation and they lied about her constantly. She doesn’t owe them a f–king apology. This guy is a douche.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67260363
Fail to see how the monarchy was attacked. Most of what Meghan said about any of them was nicer than they deserved.
I thought she was being quite nice, Harry was the one itching to set the place on fire and burn it to the ground. You could feel his anger. Why don’t they step to him?
We know why.
These people are disgusting.
@mel
TikTok-we Nique Marina summed up the rage bubbling under the surface for Harry during that interview
https://youtube.com/shorts/HEh8OEWqK4I?feature=share
Snuffles, that is hilarious
@Snuffles Oh my god, I am crying from laughing so hard, that was excellent.
@ Snuffles, OMG!!!! My stomach hurts from LAUGHING so hard as my tears follow too!!!
This woman is a GENIUS and deserves an applaud from across the world 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Thank you Snuffles!!! Brava 👏👏👏👏👏
I can’t stop laughing! Thanks, Snuffles!
@Snuffles
LOL! Thank you.
That will be the day. Wait for it, wait for it, still waiting for it.
Pour yourself a cup while you wait. You may want to order a few dozen crates of coffee/tea. Gonna be a loooooooooong time till NEVER! lol
The NERVE of those people. The DELUSION. It does take your breath away!
Next, they’ll be demanding that colonies apologise to the Queen for colonisation.
So this is some hard core deflection from Andrew attending the order of the garter.
Uh I think Meghan’s “attacks” have been pretty successful. That bunch has been scrambling for cover for over a year. Combined with the Keen fumbles and Andrew’s douchery I think there is a pretty big hole to patch in the side of the ship. But I guess old right wing racists gotta be racist and think the black woman should apologize for her mistreatment by others.
Maga-lyte, UK version. Next.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Lol what?? Aside from the absurdity of thinking she owes anyone an apology, does this person think that her “career” is entirely composed of “attacking the monarchy”? This makes even less sense than usual. Yet another loser waiting for “apologies” in a matter that doesn’t concern them at all.
The people who have to apologise are the Royal Family and the press not Meghan.
Meghan was so eager to support the Queen that she put her all into it despite being treated like complete shit the entire time and fucking nailed it even though she was dealing with constant roadblocks and a vicious smear campaign the entire time.
It’s been 2 1/2 years and the worst she’s done is the Oprah interview where she held back a LOT. I have no doubt that people were throwing tens of millions at her to do a nasty tell all book but so far she hasn’t. She’s been minding her own business, laying low, setting up her home, her foundation and having babies. She’s been out of sight and quiet 90% of the time.
The fact that these Tory/Monarchist bastards are loosing their damn minds acting like she and she alone is trying to destroy the monarchy is INSANE. Her mere existence in that space and their reaction to her existing in that space is what’s ruining their reputation around the world and for many in the UK.
These people are shitting bricks because they know they are due for a reckoning once the Queen dies. They are DESPERATE for Meghan to say it was all her fault and that they are blameless.
This is QAnon level crazy.
It certainly is. Add another unhinged wacko to the list of delusions of grandeur. They are certainly bitter and projecting quite a bit lately. They are appalled by the crowds applaud that Harry and Meghan received and can’t quite accept that they are still loved and admired by the British public. Whereas, there is no love for Cain and Unable.
I wonder if this hack is a mouthpiece for Cain and Unable? They seem quite desperate to charge the narration that they suffered from last week.
My gawd, these bitter Tory/Monarchist are utterly lost in what reality is.
I mean he’s a Thatcherite, that tells you everything you need to know. She’s (finally) dead and buried but her legacy lives on.
As an aside, while I have some very mixed views on Frankie Boyle, he HATES her and has done some great material about her, like explaining that David Cameron is her final horcrux (for the Harry Potter fans out there).
He’s still waiting for an apology? Not till Hell freezes over, and not even then.
Where is Minnie and her special pies when you need them for people like this man? Meghan is such a class act. My words would be along the lines of kiss my B @ss
I mean the Brits hate all things Thatcher so doubt this will stir up much.
And I still want to know what she needs to apologize for? She flat out said the Firm did not help her, that the RR kept lying/briefing against her and they did not help. She’s said nothing but lovely things about TQ and PP. Harry had more heat to say about his father and brother. I love that they just rotate whose fault this is.
And were she to apologize–again, for what???–would that satisfy these people? Would they stop their hitpieces? No, no it would not.
And not to be redundant, bit again, WHAT is she apologizing for? She did some great things for her charities and worked very hard, all while being stabbed in the back the ENTIRE time. So I’ma need somebody to breakdown what she os saying sorry for ?!?!?!
I think she’s supposed to apologize for marrying Harry and the fact that he chose to leave and take his wife and son with him.
Get a different job? SHE DID. She and Harry signed deals worth millions and have set up a foundation that actually accomplishes things. They don’t sponge off the taxpayers. Unlike the rest of those useless grifters.
The Duchess of Sussex has never attacked the Queen-the Monarch. I get he’s saying the monarchy. Meghan hasn’t said much of anything over the last two and half years. No apologies required from her. Douche’s coming out to spew more nonsense. Speaking of, I saw that a story in a Santa Barbara newspaper was being shared. Won’t link that. It reads like something a RR/BM person wrote. Levin & GB news are even mentioned. This is an interesting story from 20 years ago involving the man that wrote the SB piece. 5th? paragraph down his name comes up. The man also once worked at a British tabloid called Sunday People.
https://www.salon.com/2001/08/31/circus_3/
What a convoluted web of destruction and all the attempts of destroying the authors drive to write about the inhumane treatment by Ringling Brothers. Their sole purpose to crush any attempts at to report the truth is telling.
@AGREATRECKONING Thanks for the link re: Robert Eringer author of the article in Santa Barbara News-Press titled “The Duke & Duchess of Woke (or Woe).” I side-eyed this bcoz 1) US media looking like Daily Fail (in SB no less) and 2) who is this R. Eringer?? I guess I will have to add Santa Barbara News to my list of sites to NOT click on (along w/DFail, Newsweek, Geo…) I’ve never seen such E-vile, malicious people focused on Meghan (and Harry)! It seems like every article since the jubbly re: M&H has been “they were Ignored” “Unpopular” “Ran into a Brick Wall” “only 15 min. w/queen.” WTH!! Meghan needs to apologize??? for being WHAT!! far more intelligent, educated, beautiful and with more class in her toenail than these low life !#$%!&*!! I pray for Meghan & her family for their safety, happiness and peace of mind. Sheeesh!! (sorry for the rant 🙂
Your rant is great! No need for apology. In fact this is what I wrote to Robert Eringer I got so angry after reading his article:
“Clearly you’ve been paid by the Daily Fail or another of the scurrilous British tabloids to write this steaming pile of shit.
For your edification, the crowd was not booing the Sussexes at St. Paul’s, they were booing BORIS F*CKING JOHNSON, who single-handedly is ruining Britain.
Your entire article is based on nothing more than the bile spewed by bitter, racist rota rats with whom the BRF has a tit-for-tat relationship as far as what they print, and worse, what they leak. Now that the Sussexes have stopped engaging with the rota and the BRF can no longer leak on them, the rats choose to make sh*t up and so-called professional journalists, like you purport to be, eat it up. We’ve read this nonsense over and over and over, and it appears you’re merely rehashing a bunch of lies printed by bitter old hacks.
Maybe your next article should be about the great work the Sussexes have done like…oh…maybe the INVICTUS GAMES, the Hub Cookbook to keep the community kitchen running 7 days a week to feed the homeless families from the Grenfell Tower fire, Meghan’s Smart Works charity focusing on getting underprivileged women the wardrobes, training and skills to get decent jobs, Harry’s work with BetterUp, the fast-growing coaching and mental health firm, I could go on and on.
It would give me great pleasure to see the Sussexes sue you for slander.”
What attacks? It was the press and the RF that attacked Meghan. What is this idiot-stick smoking?? Meghan gave up her LIFE for that institution.
She need to apologize??
How about Pedo Andrew? Has he ever apologized?
How about Petty Betty ,for the
Monarchys part in slavery, looting and general wrongdoing over generations?
Guess Meghan needs to apologize for living and breathing because that is her crime.
‘Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom’ is, like, the most ironic name for an organization I’ve heard in a long time. Supporting right wing paramilitary groups screams ‘freedom’ for sure. Circumventing the anti-Apartheid trade embargo was super pro-freedom.
All of which this douche would’ve known about because he only started working for her in, like, 2002. Imagine being a Thatcher fanboy and thinking that alone gives you the right to criticize the DoS. It’s tragic.
Margaret Thatcher was the ruthless classist racist British prime minister who drove the English working class back to the poverty of Victorian times by going after the minors. Margaret Thatcher was the ruthless classist racist British prime minister who sank a cruise ship in The Malvinas Islands, which resulted in the death of 323 Argentinian sailors, for the mere propose of enforcing English colonialism over Argentina. Margaret Thatcher never apologized for her war crimes but as we all know, uppity biracial Duchess Meghan MUST apologize for saving her sanity, family and dignity.
Just when I thought the English establishment couldn’t be more unjust, shallow and vane, there it is! A ghost from the Thatcherite ghoulish age of social repression and racial oppression surfaces from under the thick mire of class bigotry and racial entitlement, to tell a modern philanthropic lady… To apologize. I’m wondering what Jamaica’s Prime Minister has to say about Booboo’s claim and sense of decorum.
Pfffttt!
That little f@cker knows that natural born losers like him only get eyeballs when they jump on the b*tchagainstDuchessMeghan bandwagon.
I bet his stinking little butt sphincter puckered up with over-excitement in the wake of whatever little feedbk he got.
What is the new adage for clout-chaser?
He chose an unfortunate time to air his views, two RR were candid about the disrespect that Meghan endured from the staff at KP. The name-calling and behind-her-back gossip.
The same staff that accused her of “bullying”.
Who is their employer? William? Heir to Prince Charles? Part of the RF?
Interesting…..
Probably miss the limelight.
So the Royal Family won’t apologize for their role in slavery, mass colonization and residential schools, but she should apologize for telling about her personal experience with them? Sounds reasonable , considering who its coming g from. She didn’t attack anybody. She basically survived being attacked by the British media while her supposed new family sat idly by and even fed the attacks. What the hell does she have to apologize for? This insanity will never end, will t?
Some right wing loser in California wrote a tacky column about Meghan recently. She really triggers old white guys.
Just stop with this! The Windsors owe all 4 of the Sussexes apologies, but they will never come because this family is like a royal mafia or something.
Is the director’s office of the Thatcher Center in some deep, dark bomb shelter somewhere? Maybe this fellow missed the part where H&M visited TQ in April and then were invited to the Jubilee. If TQ can get over it (whatever that might be), then the rest of the RR can, too.
It’s as if the constant attacks are done to send Meghan insane. What else can it be. This is way past selling newspapers and clicks. I’m reading some of this stuff and it’s too much for even me who is not personally involved.
What?!
1. Harry said the comments from family were racist. He was there Meghan wasn’t.
2. Meghan’s lawyers did challenge the bullying claims. They never submitted who or any details. This all started with J. Knaff, who was sent to smear her. To this day we are supposed to believe she bullied them because RR Law says he was told that. No evidence whatsoever.
Everything she said has been proven by subsequent actions and comments.
Why should anyone have to apologise for telling the truth? She told the sanitised, abridged, Reader’s Digest of what happened. She was there, and was the subject of the abuse. She testified as to what happened to her. Her husband, who was a witness, backed her. What happened to her didn’t happen? All the tabloid headlines and written mistruths didn’t happen? She was abused inside the household, i.e., family and staff. She abused outside the household. No one picks up sticks to re-reelocate with their husband and child because they want to get away from being treated well. I wouldn’t be surprised if this jackhole is an Oxbridge grad. These people are taught rhetoric, to win regardless of the subject, facts, merit, and truth.
Am I missing something here? Right from the start of H&M relationship the negative press started when it was decided Meghan just was not suitable because a) she was American, b) she was an actress, c) she was divorced and d) she was bi-racial. Once it became clear the relationship was serious her family was targeted and most soon cooperated with the tabloids. Once married and out in the public eye Meghan couldn’t do anything right, she was always breaking some made up protocol. Then the stories leaked by KP about the wedding, followed by Kate crying and later the bullying. Confidential HR information leaked to the DM from HR department. Support for the DM during court case. Lack of support for H&M when it was clear they were in crisis and this man believes Meghan should apologize, where on earth has he been living these past few years? H&M are the ones who deserve an apology, big time.