Jennifer Hudson just became the fifth woman in history to win the EGOT

The Tony Awards were held last night in New York, and one of the big headlines from the show is about Jennifer Hudson. J-Hud just completed her EGOT!! J-Hud produced A Strange Loop, which won the Tony for Best Musical. That COUNTS. It really does! Whoopi Goldberg’s EGOT includes a Daytime Emmy, but it still counts. Jennifer is now the seventeenth person in history to complete an EGOT. She’s only the fifth woman to do it. For her big night, J-Hud chose this lowkey Pamella Roland dress. I mean… she looks fine. She must have been trying to look quieter.
More photos from the show… Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson were there to highlight MJ: The Musical.
Uzo Aduba in Cong Tri. One of my favorite looks of the show, she looked so beautiful and the fabric is so interesting.
Cynthia Erivo in Giambattista Valli. Kind of over-the-top but I like it. It was different for the Tony Awards.
Julianne Hough in Pamella Roland. Kind of a snooze, right? She’s capable of wearing some interesting things but this isn’t it.
Lea Michele in Cong Tri. Can’t believe she had the audacity to show her face at the Tonys! It sounded like she terrorized multiple Broadway shows and Broadway stars. She was there to perform with the original Spring Awakening cast.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instar and Avalon Red.
-
-
Cynthia Erivo attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA.,Image: 699167445, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Cynthia Erivo, Credit line: Robin Platzer/ / Avalon
-
-
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA.,Image: 699184899, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson, Credit line: Robin Platzer/ / Avalon
-
-
Uzo Aduba attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA.,Image: 699184999, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Uzo Aduba, Credit line: Robin Platzer/ / Avalon
-
-
Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA.,Image: 699185010, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jennifer Hudson, Credit line: Robin Platzer/ / Avalon
-
-
-New York, NY – 20220612
2022 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall
-PICTURED: Jennifer Hudson
-PHOTO by: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
-New York, NY – 20220612
2022 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall
-PICTURED: Julianne Hough
-PHOTO by: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
I’m really happy for A Strange Loop. I have been avoiding travel due to Covid but I really want to go to New York and see theatre again.
Congrats to Jennifer! What an accomplishment.
I’m so happy for her! She looked great, but yeah, she was dressed as a producer/presenter, not an acting nominee.
My teenager has tickets to see Strange Loop in a few weeks (we live in NYC, this is what they do with the money they earn at their after-school job – buy theater tickets). I’ll probably go see it, after I hear what they think.
Uzo looks spectacular. Danielle Brooks looked phenomenal. Cynthia looked like a bride. If she had lost the hood, it would have been so much better.
My very good friends invested in the play, but I haven’t been able to get to NYC to see it. I was so happy at the news that it won Best Musical!
Sorry for the random thought…they’re just the nicest people who were actors-turned-lawyers-turned-broadway investors and I am so excited for them. They even got to attend the Tonys!
That is so lovely! Congrats to them.
Uzo looks great, like a Christmas present but in a good way. Cynthia’s outfit would look 100% better without the hood.
I adore the fabric of Uzos gown, it looks ethereal on her. Also the design is flattering as well.
I happen to love Cynthia’s look. She reminds me of a forrest goddess. They fabric and design look delicate and well structured. As for Julianne, I don’t know what she was going for which looked like she didn’t know either.
Uzo looks amazing! Love the colour, the texture, the fit
What did J Hud win an Emmy for? That’s the one that I’d have expected to be a tiny bit more elusive. But she deserves her every win. She’s fantastic and Simon Cowell should never have insulted her on AI.
I saw Spring Awakening when it debuted on Broadway. Had nothing good to say about it then and disliked the hollow little girl in the lead. Maybe I was seeing into the future.
Looks like she won an Emmy for producing a show, I had no idea she was doing so much producing, that’s awesome. Congrats to her, a well deserved achievement!
@thatsnotokay, I remember her season although I don’t think I saw every episode. How did Simon insult her? I don’t remember anything along those lines
He called her “too big in every way,” the implication being her voice was big, but she was also much heavier at the time and we all knew that’s what he meant. It was gross. He also said she was out if her depth. He’s gross.
I feel like Jennifer Hudson’s dress would look better with different shoulders straps. They literally look like they slid off and she didn’t pull them back up, it’s a messy look for such an otherwise elegant looking dress.
Good for her, well deserved.
Congrts JHud, What a great accomplishment !
Agree about the shoulder straps. Lea Michelle looks like a whole different person. What did she do to her face? (that question is such a cliche for this site, right?)
You seem to have asked it on another post about another young woman just today, yes.
Lea Michelle looks the same as usual to me.
Holy shit that’s such an accomplishment- well done JHud!
I normally love kooky fashion but I wish Cynthia had left off the hood- the dress is so dreamy!
Udo looks stunning. This is one of her best red carpet looks ever for me.
Paris looks so much like her mother here!
Here I was just thinking Prince looks so much like his mother. Paris, on the other hand, I think is beautiful.
Congrats to Jennifer, love her road to success, she has worked so hard, she deserves her flowers!!
Agreed!! Somehow I fell into the deep of competition related to the US series, but Hudson was a judge of the UK division, with Wil. I. Am., and others. She is a wonderful and beautiful person. She was so encouraging and gave her own coaching to the competitors. She is always giving! She has a heart of gold!!
Congrats to Jennifer. I have always had a soft spot for her from the first time I saw her on American Idol. Life had bigger plans for her than winning that prize!
Oh yes, Jennifer winning some more! Don’t like her fuss at all but certainly not the worst. Leah’s dress is great, my favorite. I don’t follow her closely but can’t remember her ever dressing so well. Paris’s gown is awful.
Re: Prince and Paris who presented a scene from the MJ musical. Prince was very poised and articulate and seemed charming. Paris looked a bit shell-shocked and out of it. The young man who plays MJ was amazingly talented and deserved his win. Uzo looked fabulous.
Congratulations Ms. Hudson!!!!!
Congrats Jennifer!!
Congratulations JHud. She’s making smart moves for longevity. Are we not going to talk about Joaquina Kalukango destroying Radio City last night with Let it Burn???!!! She had me on my feet SCREAMING and cheering last night. That’s how you sell a show.
Congrats to JHud. And the song Burn it Down was so damn good.
Also Lea Michelle looks off. Is it the tanner?
Lea Michelle looked like an escapee from Willy Wonka’s factory. All that tanner was had her looking like an Oompa Lloompa.
A bunch of celebs became Tony winners last night, like RuPaul, Billy Porter and Mindy Kaling, apparently, because they put money into the development of “A Strange Loop.” Unlikely they were hands-on producers in the standard sense, but no complaints. That’s a pretty damn good use of extra money.
Congratulations to her! Amazing to see how far into the stratosphere she has gone since American Idol!
Agree! I looked up her American Idol record (since I don’t watch it) and was amazed to see she was eliminated and didn’t win that season! Well…she showed them, I guess. What a stunning accomplishment…Congratulations Ms. Hudson!
Well done, Jennifer Hudson! This is very cool.
Damn. LM looks like she’s about to murder someone.