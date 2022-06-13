Jennifer Hudson just became the fifth woman in history to win the EGOT

The Tony Awards were held last night in New York, and one of the big headlines from the show is about Jennifer Hudson. J-Hud just completed her EGOT!! J-Hud produced A Strange Loop, which won the Tony for Best Musical. That COUNTS. It really does! Whoopi Goldberg’s EGOT includes a Daytime Emmy, but it still counts. Jennifer is now the seventeenth person in history to complete an EGOT. She’s only the fifth woman to do it. For her big night, J-Hud chose this lowkey Pamella Roland dress. I mean… she looks fine. She must have been trying to look quieter.

More photos from the show… Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson were there to highlight MJ: The Musical.

Uzo Aduba in Cong Tri. One of my favorite looks of the show, she looked so beautiful and the fabric is so interesting.

Cynthia Erivo in Giambattista Valli. Kind of over-the-top but I like it. It was different for the Tony Awards.

Julianne Hough in Pamella Roland. Kind of a snooze, right? She’s capable of wearing some interesting things but this isn’t it.

Lea Michele in Cong Tri. Can’t believe she had the audacity to show her face at the Tonys! It sounded like she terrorized multiple Broadway shows and Broadway stars. She was there to perform with the original Spring Awakening cast.

