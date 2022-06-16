Sarah Ferguson: My daughters are good mothers because I was a ‘darn good mum’

Sarah Ferguson: good mother or no? I’ve never thought much of her mothering skills, honestly. While Fergie adores her daughters, like most narcissists, she sees her daughters as mere extensions of herself. She’s always used her daughters for validation. I remember reading an interview with Beatrice and Eugenie years ago where they made it sound like Fergie was constantly calling them in a panic and they were always responsible for fixing her messes and/or helping her keep going. I suspect it’s been that way since Bea and Eugenie were little girls too, that they had to “parent” Fergie. It’s a f–ked up dynamic. Now that Eugenie and Beatrice are both married and mothers to babies, it feels like they’re both trying to undo the toxic parenting lessons they learned from her. But that hasn’t stopped Fergie from taking credit for raising such amazing daughters. Hint: Beatrice and Eugenie are functional adults in spite of Fergie, not because of her.
The Duchess of York, 62, told British entrepreneur Matt Haycox, on his podcast The Matt Haycox Show that she’s a ‘darn good mum’ and that her daughters Princess Beatrice, 33, and Eugenie, 32, have taken their parenting cues from her. During the podcast, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife said: ‘I teach my grandchildren the same way as I’ve taught my two beautiful girls who are the best ambassadors for good mothering because I’m a darn good mum…. I was brought up with, “Oh, don’t ever think of yourself. You’re too selfish”. And of course, then you never think of yourself and then you go make endless wrong decisions and take the wrong roads.’
Matt asked her what advice she would give to her grandchildren about life, business and the future, to which Fergie replied that they’re a little too young, even though she already ‘communicates with them’.
‘But I look at them and I think, “Oh goodness, always allow a child – or in my case, my grandchildren – to be who they are”,’ she said. ‘I think that my advice to not just my grandchildren, but to my children too, is [to ask], “How do you feel? Does this make you happy? Do you feel like you are doing it because you wish to or are you trying to please or are you trying to overachieve? Where are you in all of this?”.’
She also warned against being a people pleaser or an overachiever. Sarah also shared what playtime is like with her two grandchildren, August, 15 months and Sienna, ten months months. ‘And at the moment, Sienna wants to play with cuddly teddy bears and very pink things,’ she added. ‘But if she wants to go play with trains and tractors, well then they can share, can’t they? So that’s all good.’
This comes as The Duchess recently said in an interview with Times Radio on Tuesday morning that the disgraced Duke of York is a ‘good and kind man’ amid speculation he is pushing for a return to royal life.
“I was brought up with, ‘Oh, don’t ever think of yourself. You’re too selfish.’” There were photos of a then-married Fergie getting her toes sucked by her lover as a two-year-old Eugenie was just a few yards away. I mean… inappropriate doesn’t even cover it. She was likely told that she was too selfish because she’s always been selfish, short-sighted and estranged from reality. Meanwhile, Beatrice and Eugenie’s father was inviting his pedophile rapist BFF to their birthday parties. Again, Beatrice and Eugenie have managed to become functional adults in spite of their parents. And I hope to God that neither York princess allows Andrew or Fergie to spend any significant time with August or Sienna.
They are functioning adults in spite of her, believe you nailed it.
They must have had a wonderful nanny, I´m sure. Both of the girls seems really well adjusted and pleasant adults to me.
I always thought that they must have had good nannies and possibly therapy. Both of the York princesses legit seem lovely and I think it is in spite of their parents. Or more like, they lived though so much trash with Fergie and Andrew that they had the example of what not to do
People are still saying ‘toe sucking’ lol it was a kiss.
A man, not her husband, put his mouth on her toes/the sole of her foot while she lounged topless feet from her toddler. I think it’s a distinction with zero difference.
Fergie is plugging the early years, I see.
Defends a Nonce. Still remember Fergie hauling her kids into TV confessionals and they cried. The nerve of this venal woman.
Can you tell me more about this? How do I not remember it??
No words with this one.
Freeloader has *always* thought of herself first. Then Pedo (for the ride), then her daughters (not just to validate her position in the family, but yes, to clean up after her gaffes and for loans to pay off her debts).
Freeloader and Pedo deserve each other. I feel like Bea is much more *like* her mother (and father) than she’d like to admit (so’s her smarmy husband, Edo). Glad Eugenie is pulling away and distancing herself by living the majority of her time in Portugal.
Obtuse to say the least, damn she’ll never learn…
If she’s saying that over-achieving is a lesson she learned via experience, I’d like a word. There is a balance between holding yourself to impossible standards and being an over-achiever, getting satisfaction and rewards from achieving. Where would the human race be without over-achievers? Anyway, I was raised by a narcissistic mother and flinch listening to this awful woman taking any credit whatsoever for the adults her daughters have become, which we really can’t judge from the public faces we see. I have only the best hopes for August and Sienna.
Good lord so she and Andrew really are going to fight to be let back into the limelight huh?
I will give her points for getting along with Andrew and living together to raise the girls, in the same way that all co-parents who get along for the sake of their children are doing something admirable. But I think it was less “for the children” and more that they’d only grifted 1 free lease, not two of them. And great parents don’t need to toot their own horn. Their children will say it themselves!
I think Beatrice and Eugenie have the tight sibling bond, forged in family drama, that the press always (often wrongly though I do think they were close once) ascribed to William and Harry. They really do seem supportive of each other.
I agree and it`s wonderful to see that they have each other. I wish them both the best.
I actually do think that Fergie does love them and has her own moments as a mom. My mother is super narcissistic and selfish as well but she has her moments of goodness and wisdom. I wouldn`t say she`s all bad. But she is a “challenge” for sure. And yes, if you`ll be the adult in the family and let her be the child, all is well and dandy.
Fergie also does charity visits better than W&K. She at least gets companies to donate things to bring with her.
I agree, B and E’s close relationship is really nice to see, especially in this family.
I can’t stand Sarah Ferguson and I’m going to leave it at that. She reminds me of my own mother. The three royals I’ve felt a bit of kinship with is Harry and the York Sisters. The York Sisters in recent years are the ones I feel the most kinship with as they navigate their lives outside of their toxic parents, same as I am. The only difference is I’ve gone no contact and I’m not sure that’s an option for Beatrice and Eugenie. For them, having two parents with clear personality disorders was probably a lot easier to deal with because their nanny did most of the raising and prevented them from inheriting their problems.
I just hope the York Sisters and Harry are getting the support they need. I know for me I find going to 12 Step meetings for Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families to be very helpful. I hope Harry’s going to something like that in Santa Barbara. I know it would be more accepted in the US to go to meetings like that than in the UK.
Wishing you all the best. I´ve had to fight tooth and nail to have normal mental health because of all the trauma my own irresponsible parents caused. It can be done with the right support. It still hurts to give up hope to have the parents that you deserved and dreamed of…. but it`ll be ok.
You do know that Prince Harry is affiliated with BetterUp, right?
Not only is he an executive member of the team, but prior to joining, he and M used the service and have made the service available to their Archewell Team.
He has talked about having done the real hard work of therapy, ever since he made the decision to become the kind of man who deserves a woman like M, and now he’s at a place where he doesnt NEED the usual sit-down, hour-long therapy session, but that he WANTS it and so he checks in with a therapist from time to time; and says that EVERYDAY, he takes the time to check in with, and do an activity for, his mental fitness journey.
Well aware @Charm. Something to consider: BetterUp is more a coaching service than it is a mental health service. It works and is good but I see Coaching used alongside therapy or post therapy.
I was in therapy for years but eventually therapy has to end and you need a game plan for post-treatment. Mine is 12 Step meetings. Whatever Harry is doing seems to work for him but it’s always good to add tools to the toolbox.
Of course they are good parents because they had to parent their parents.
she let jeffrey epstein come to her daughter’s 18th birthday AFTER he had been already investigated.
She also took her young daughters to Peter Nygard’s island. Curious how many predators run in those circles….
Has beatrice’s baby, sienna, been seen in public? I dont recall this being so.
But theres a deafening absence of any loud clamors from Struggle Island, demanding to see this royal baby?
Example #999877367264762421421482618925264216`256765723598237582337847823781….
I read somewhere that Andrew treated her horribly, can’t remember what the article was but it quoted someone who’d met them and Andrew said “why do you want to meet this cow” or something. Like he would publicly humiliate her and she just took it.
Didn’t she dip into their trusts? Yeah that’s not what good moms do
Right? Why on earth would this host ask her what her business advice might be for her grandkids? That’s just all kinds of ridiculous.
Her daughters were her insurance policy for her comfortable lifestyle. I hope they distance themselves from her profligate lifestyle and penury.
I’m appalled that she thinks she’s a good mother. I do think she chose a good nanny thank goodness. I’m the same age as Sarah and recall when she married Andrew she was seen as a breath of fresh air….LOL. Now I think everyone sees her for the grasping, grifting POS she is.
I give her credit for helped Meghan when she first met the queen, she was the one to teach her how to bow. And the Yorks seems the only ones with good relationships with H&M. Sarah was attacked by press when she married Andrew, after that all went downfall. At least she is better at charities than Keens.
Fergie reminds me quite a bit of Sharon Osbourne, her friend. Always ready for a jaunt and a new roll of money. Didn’t they pretend to be restroom attendants for the publicity?
Ugh, this woman. There’s absolutely nothing I respect about her
I’m gradually moving Fergie into the same folder where I’ve moved Kate – Not Interested. She consistently solicits attention and always uses the wrong approach. She believes we’ve forgotten about her “hustle and flow” antics. I admire the York sisters’ relationship. I sense Beatrice wants to be part of the Royal circle. There are quite a few photos of her with and without her husband lately. Time will tell.
Edo seems to enjoy and be content to accompany her to various royal events. I sense that he has fit in quite well. She seems happy so good for her and good for Eugenie and Jack who are living their own lives.