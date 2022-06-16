Prince Andrew’s ‘arrogance & entitlement’ cannot be underestimated

Over the weekend, Prince Andrew really thought he was managing his big royal comeback brilliantly. Andrew’s team spread the news that he was confirmed for the public-facing part of Garter Day, Buckingham Palace confirmed that they were already figuring out “how to support” Andrew in his comeback, and Andrew was completely convinced that everybody was just dying to see him and bow to him, a blood prince. After all, Andrew had worked it all out with his mother. By that I mean that Andrew visits his physically fragile mother every day and he manipulates her and convinces her that he needs to “come back.” Prince Charles shut it all down by Monday morning. Prince William threatened to pull out of Garter Day if Andrew was included in the procession. But it took Charles actually going to his mother and saying “no, we’re not doing this” for anything to change. Anyway, the Daily Beast’s Royalist has a story about Andrew’s arrogance:
Andrew’s entitlement: “The thing about Andrew,” a former royal staffer who previously worked with the prince told The Daily Beast, “is that you cannot possibly underestimate his arrogance. Everything you read about him, everything you hear about him, it’s not just all true, it doesn’t even begin to capture the entitlement of the man.”
Everyone knew that he would worm his way back after he was cut off from royal life: While that might have seemed a statement of unvarnished permanence to the public, insiders at the palace are far from surprised at Andrew’s attempts to worm his way back into public life, the former staffer said. “Everyone who knows him guessed he would never willingly stand down from his royal position forever because his entire status springs from that royal position. It looks utterly ridiculous to everyone else, but he is completely convinced that because of the accident of his birth, he is 100 percent entitled to pick up where he left off.”
He constantly manipulates his mother: But Andrew has access to the one weak spot in the otherwise impenetrable granite wall of royal resolve, and the likelihood is he will keep on chipping away until his mother dies. “The queen is putty in his hands,” the friend of Andrew says. “He is the favorite son and he goes to visit her for a cup of tea and says, ‘But mummy…’ and he wins her round.”
Here’s what I don’t understand… so everyone knows that Andrew is arrogant and entitled and completely obsessed with reclaiming his royal status. Everyone knows that he visits his mother every day and talks her into his crazy comeback schemes. Why are the Queen’s courtiers signing off on his sh-t? What isn’t Charles trying to limit the Queen’s time with Andrew? This too is what Harry was talking about when he spoke about making sure the Queen is protected and has the right people around her. Andrew and the Queen go into a room, Andrew comes out and tells the Queen’s aides of his scheme and the aides are like “yeah, that sounds fine, we’ll put your name on the Garter Day list!” It’s especially galling because these are the same aides who apparently “limited” the time Harry and Meghan spent with the Queen, remember?
He is vile.
Fact.
He’s so annoying.
I think the positioning of his daughters is something Andrew long desired, pushed for and is now seeing paying off
He will have been so happy to see the back of Harry Meghan and children as it stymies Charles’s idea of a monarchy slimmed down to only his branch of the BRF
He will believe that once they are cemented he can leverage them for a comeback. Charles with such a reduced role call may have no options
OVERestimate.
Thank you
Exactly. This bothered me.
For real. Plotted on a straight line graph that only goes up exponentially.
Yes, thank you.
Others will have more to say but I am only commenting because i finally remember who Andrew reminds me of: Peter Pettigrew. The face, the snivelling attitude, the delusion. Even if I hadn’t known about the Epst*in connections, he would still give me the creeps.
@ TIFZLAN OMG absolutely! He is a sniveling entitled, very very bloated Peter Pettigrew.
The Queen, old as she may be, still has her own agency. Why are people “letting” her talk to him? Because she wants to. Why is she trying to bring him back into royal life? Because she wants to.
Period.
Bingo!
Especially since the Queen started this pattern of behavior decades ago. I think the easy answer here is that she’s more interested in seeing her adult children regularly than her adult grandchildren (which seems pretty normal, to be honest, lots of adults with living grandparents see them maybe once or twice a year) and more interested in seeing Andrew than the other three children (highly condemnable and a long established pattern).
I cannot wrap my head around her. she pulls Andrew Close to her and let’s Harry swing in the wind.
This is pretty simple: Charles is his children´s father and manager. Just like big corporations, the final word when concerning a employee usually falls to this person direct manager, not to the big boss.
Obviously, TQ could have passed over Charles, but my hunch is they follow ” your children, your decision” policy- which is actually how many families operate.
I can see this being the case, Moderatelywealthy.
Also, and I truly believe this, as much as she loves Harry, she will put the monarchy before him every time.
That’s why he only gets 15 minutes. I know people say it’s her aides that arrange the timing, and I know Harry wants to believe that…but I do not believe that for a second. If she wanted to see him longer, she would.
@Colby
OMG!! LOL youve swallowed the swill that H “only gopt 15 minutes” with betty. LMAO
You do realize that this is “palace sources” aka shidtpulledfromdailyFAILass” right?
@CHARM If they spent more time with her, they spent more time with her. My point remains the same. If she wanted to spend more than 15 mins with him, she would have/did. The woman is not a robot. She can make decisions on her own, good or bad.
But there is no doubt she does more to protect Andrew then she did H&M. That was and continues to be her choice. H can try to blame others, but it’s on her.
@Colby, 100%.
The Queen has always favored him, so it’s hardly as though he’s taking advantage of her in her old age – this is the (yes, manipulative and pathetic) relationship she has fostered all along.
The Queen has always favored him, even though it’s clear he’s always been an entitled, abusive-to-staff, freeloading git. (For all we know, he’s that way *because* of the favoritism she’s shown him.)
To pretend that this is something that is “happening” to the Queen because the courtiers “let” it, is to deny the reality of the situation: the Queen has agency, the Queen is in the exact relationship with her son she wants and cultivated for decades, and the Queen, frankly, is culpable here too.
I know she is beloved, but let’s not pretend she hasn’t made a lot of mistakes, including pretty much everything with Andrew.
Absolutely. I believe that the Queen probably thinks it’s great good fortune for anyone to spend time with the Blood Royal. Teenage girls are chattel to great gentlemen. The opportunity to sleep with a Duke is embiggening and engranding. I do think she believes that the Blood Royal always has the “droit de seigneur” over subjects.
I think that the BRF still thinks of people as “the monarchy” and “the subjects” and they don’t like the “subjects” to speak back.
I suspect it’s hard to limit the time anyone spends with a monarch who really, truly wants to see that person. The answer is probably that the Queen loves Harry and enjoys seeing him, but isn’t going to ask to see one of her eight grandchildren constantly and might go awhile before she notices Harry hasn’t been over in quite awhile. Whereas she dotes on Andrew and insists on seeing him constantly.
The courtiers are at fault for a lot of things, but I think it really does say something about the Queen that Andrew is by far her favorite child. I don’t think it reflects well on a parent to have a favorite who’s so clear even the public can tell, but it’s especially bad when it’s someone who’s as spoiled, entitled, and willing to abuse others as Andrew.
At the end of the day he’s still her child, her favorite child. She is not going to stop seeing him privately. He’s awful and a lot of his behavior stems from being Mummy’s’ favorite but how many parents do you know has a spoiled favorite will cut off that kid no matter how awful they are? Your parent doesn’t stop loving you because you suck.
I’m late to the party (busy day today!) and doubt this will be seen, but it is heartbreaking to me as a mother that *everyone* knows he is her favorite and he is constantly identified as such. That’s a terrible indictment of Liz as a mother. The very idea of a “favorite child” is damaging and toxic.
I think Charles has issues of his own with the Queen’s courtiers, witness his campaign to get Christopher Geidt fired (yes, the reports were that Andrew also helped him in that, but I think the point still stands). And they thwart his efforts too the way they did Harry’s, but Charles won’t see that it’s the same thing.
If Andrew is truly TQ’s favorite, she may have put her foot down regarding her time with him and continue to insist. There wouldn’t be a darn thing anyone could do about that.
What worries me is when TQ is gone and Andrew gets the full of Charles’ boot. People like him tend to become pretty dangerous. I don’t know what that will mean but all bets are off at that point and popcorn will be needed. I hope he decides to leak EVERYTHING.
You and me both. I’m rooting for Andrew. Go, Andrew, go! Be your brash, entitled, arrogant, sexist, racist, evil, manipulative, bloated, sex-trafficking, rapist self!
Okay maybe that came out wrong. I don’t want him to assault underage girls or anything pervy. I just want him to the horrible leak at Windsor that no plumber can fix.
K8erade & ThatsNotOkay, while I think he knows stuff that would hurt the other members of the brf, I also think PC probably has lots that he knows about Andrew. I suspect they would be at a stalemate. I could be wrong, but this is Andrew we’re talking about, and I think of all of the royals he has more to lose with the types of things that he’s done. That’s saying a lot when you look at what other members of the brf have done.
I wonder if we will start seeing these types of articles from the ROTA rats. They have to know that Charles and William are not going to protect him with superinjunctions and just the sheer audacity of his entitlement is entertaining. Charles at least would realize his idiot brother makes them all look bad but it could be the least of all evils compared to letting him insinuate his way back in.
Someone’s gotta let the cat out of the bag on this guy. If he keeps whining to mummy that he’s really a very good boy and should be allowed to prince again, Charles and William may just have to leak more damning information about him and his ex-wife/best friend and partner in grift. I know Charles is a wimp and is afraid it will create a tit-for-tat leaking war but jeez, the guy raped an underaged trafficked teenager. Multiple times. And I’m sure there are more women who experienced the same fate who are afraid to come forward. A good deep dive into his finances would likely reveal a whole host of illegal stuff from his “Airmiles Andy” years.
Can I unsee those teeth.
My goodness! That bite looks like a broken saw!! 😬
Those are some gnarly teeth! On the plus side, they got Bea & Eug braces, so they have lovely smiles.
I think they say yes to him initially to avoid having to deal with his meltdowns. They know Charles is going to shut it down, so they’re not going to take the hit. I don’ t think Charles cares for his younger brothers that much, especially Andrew, his plan has always been to shove him into a corner the first chance he got. Charles is dealing with Bea only because Harry ditched them.
Oh, the Queen will do her best to make certain Andrew is well taken care of after she is gone. There always seems to be that one family member who always needs “more.” More love, more attention, more money, more bailing out of trouble, more excuses made for their behavior. And the parent(s) rush in to fix it all, leaving their child with no sense of responsibility for their actions. This is Andrew. Mommy kept fixing all of Andrew’s messes, and she helped to create a monster. She should have spend some of that money on getting him intense therapy. They could have received a family discount.
Maybe it is a disease or something in the water.
I look at it almost as brainwashing (hear me out – I am no Andrew sympathizer). And we also need to lay blame at his mother’s feet.
From birth he has been the favored one – the favored one of the Queen of England no less. Unlimited money, head of the pecking order and unlimited access to the best of the best (which we can’t even begin to fathom). Then, others begin to understand what power he has – because let’s not kid ourselves his position as her son brings power – let alone the favored one.
So people start treating him with kids gloves and letting him get away with whatever he wants. He becomes untouchable (until now) and others know it. Imagine the ego this man has. It’s obvious he doesn’t see that he is a problem and neither does his enabler so yeah, he will continue and when Chuck gives him a taste of his well polished shoe – pop your popcorn and get ready for a show.
Exactly. He’s the “golden child” of a monarch. If his Mom didn’t check him, aside from his Father or Grandma ( who Mom can overrule) who would?
And the rest aren’t assuming they are entitled to public adoration, private perks, use of public properties and wealth, being waited on, etc because of an “accident of birth” or marriage? I would say that is a fair description of a good deal of the “working” royals.
I wonder what makes Andrew her favorite son/child? Was he the product of an affair? Was he sired by her true love? What is it? Is it that he’s the one with all of his hair?
He’s the first child she ever got to spend real time with as a baby. She got to be hands on with him and her attachment is strong. My Mom was always working and going to school when we were growing up, so my grandmother and Dad were always with us. When I had my last child, she was retired , I went back to work and it was the first baby she could be hands on with for most of the day. He’s her little bar of gold, as far as she’s concerned he could burn the house to the ground and she would tell him “You made a great fire!!” Luckily for him,his Dad and I would check him in a minute but out of the three boys, he can be a little extra.
This is a man who thinks he did nothing wrong, and as recent as 10-20 years ago, he would have been right in the eyes of the courts and history. Rape and pillage are a time-honored royal tradition. Heck, I’d bet that the RF doesn’t think he did anything wrong, generally. I remember hearing rumblings from some people in the UK questioning what the age of consent really was. I think he’s losing his mind that he can’t just get back into his “god given birthright.”
The problem is maybe 10-15 years ago Andrew would have been able to ride this out for a few months and come back. But the press isn’t going to let it go and the people don’t want him around. Andrew thinking he can bully Charles into letting his daughters in as full time Royals is him being high and dumb.
This. It all adds up tidily.
Yup! Let’s not forget that this man thought his damning interview with Emily Maitlis went so well, he offered to give them a tour of the palace right after and claimed the interview would vindicate him! Can you imagine? He and whatever handlers were around him listened to all of his claims about how he can’t sweat and his ridiculous alibi about taking his daughter to pizza express in working and thought: Excellent! This is going perfectly.
He is dangerously stupid, and I don’t envy Charles having to figure out what to do about him.
I think he’s Elizabeth’s favorite son because he’s the son of her dear friend and lover Lord Porchester.
This has been disputed. Prince Philip is his biological father. The timelines do not add up for Lord Porchester to be involved. Andrew was born a little over 9 months after Philip returned from a tour
@jferber, 100% agree with you. I’m not a royal expert but he looks so much more like Porchy X Queen Liz II than Queen X Philip (Anne and Charles look so similar but nothing like Andrew). And even Edward apparently has a different father, Plunkett or something. I think the royals are far more unorthodox than we might realise. And he’s definitely always been the Queen’s fav and that’s why he’s so entitled.
I don’t have to wonder why Kate and William are moving closer to Windsor castle-Willy is planning to take charge of who sees his granny and for how long-plus there will be Willy spies to report to him about conversations between Andrew or Harry when they visit-you can bet your bottom dollar on this one.