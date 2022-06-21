Kate Bush thanks Duffer Brothers as ‘Running Up That Hill’ continues charting

Who knew the feel-good story for June 2022 was going to involve Kate Bush? I couldn’t be happier, of course. As we discussed, Kate’s amazing 1985 song, Running Up That Hill, has been put on the current generation’s radar through the show Stranger Things. I would say re-popularized, but I discovered after writing the last post that Running was not one of her more popular hits to begin with. I’m still dealing with that information. Well, that is being righted now because Kate and Running continue to chart. Kate is so thrilled with people falling in love with her music she has again posted praise for the Duffer Brothers and the show.

Kate Bush is on top of the hill right now, and busting records along the way.

The enigmatic English singer has achieved the unthinkable, with her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” reaching No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia for the very first time, topping the Billboard Global 200 survey and entering into the U.S. Top 5.

Success has many parents. For Bush and “Running Up That Hill,” the Duffer brothers are the fathers of this unusual success story.

The North Carolina-raised siblings, Matt and Ross Duffer, are the creators of Stranger Things, and the architects of the upside down universe that has spellbound millions of fans around the globe.

The bros “have created four extraordinary series of ‘Stranger Things’ in which the child actors have grown into young adults,” writes Bush on her official website.

“In this latest series the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that’s incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people.”

By featuring “Running Up That Hill” in “such a positive light” during the current season four, as “a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters),” she continues, “the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends.”

Bush adds, “I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage – taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives.”

[From Yahoo]

I am not completely caught up with Stranger Things, I think I’ve watched through episode six, but I like how they are using the song. There’s an overt use of it but a metaphoric one as well and it’s well done. Like most of Kate’s music, it’s haunting and beautiful, making her the perfect partner for Stranger Things. Ironically, it was Winona Ryder who apparently fought for Kate the hardest and she has yet to be in a scene with Kate’s music. The effect of ST is felt, though. I tried to buy Hounds of Love while my daughter was shopping for her dad’s Father’s Day gift, and it was sold out. I did snag a The Whole Story, however, so I’m not complaining.

Could you imagine being Matt or Ross Duffer and getting these kind of accolades from Kate Bush? This has to be a career high for them.

You know who else must be thrilled about the Katessaince? Her biggest fan, John Lydon. He’s been ringing the Kate bell since she started making music. So has Big Boi from Outkast. And Cher, who publicly congratulated Kate when she broke Cher’s record of being the oldest female recording artist to summit.

24 Responses to “Kate Bush thanks Duffer Brothers as ‘Running Up That Hill’ continues charting”

  1. Noki says:
    June 21, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Wait Kate Bush is ENGLISH? Lol , well she seems so sweet and grateful. I hope she owns the masters or what have yous.

    • Annaloo. says:
      June 21, 2022 at 10:31 am

      She does! I read on Twitter that the single is bringing in £250,000 a week (about $307k) a week. She didn’t make Rock n Roll hall of Fame this year, but karma definitely took care of her. Long live, Kate!

      • Michael says:
        June 21, 2022 at 11:48 am

        Such a wild and wonderful story along with a lesson for artists to own their masters whenever possible. You never know how it may cash in even decades later.

  2. K says:
    June 21, 2022 at 10:09 am

    That’s awesome for Kate. The aesthetic choices on this show are so good, including the music. Throw in some Duran Duran and Roxy Music and my day will be made.

  3. Laalaa says:
    June 21, 2022 at 10:15 am

    Great story, song and Kate. The first time I heard the song was Placebo’s version!
    Somebody said on twitter: Kate Bush is a big hit, Top Gun is a big hit, Russia is in war, what is this, 1986?!
    :-/

    • Westire says:
      June 21, 2022 at 10:37 am

      The Kate Bush original and Placebo cover are always on repeat in my playlist. They are my favorites.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      June 21, 2022 at 10:54 am

      I love the Placebo cover and IIRC she is quite particular about who she allows to cover her songs.

      • Deering24 says:
        June 21, 2022 at 11:14 am

        The Placebo cover is terrific–gets much replay on my iPod (yep, still got one–still love it.) 🙃🙃 And the ST scene the Bush version is in is a stunner…

  4. Lala11_7 says:
    June 21, 2022 at 10:17 am

    She’s been my GAWDESS❤ for over 40 years…so YASSS❣❣❣❣

  5. girl_ninja says:
    June 21, 2022 at 10:18 am

    Ahhhh…Kate Bush’s voice and music is part of the soundtrack of my youth. This is wonderful for her and kudos to the Duffer brothers for their good musical ear. Now lets get some Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam up in this b*tch!

  6. MeganC says:
    June 21, 2022 at 10:22 am

    I love Kate Bush. She would have been much bigger if she could have done a world tour in the 80’s. Unfortunately her fear of flying prevented that.

  7. Trillion says:
    June 21, 2022 at 10:22 am

    I have not verified this, but I read an article stating she never sold her publishing rights. Smart lady!

  8. Demona says:
    June 21, 2022 at 10:39 am

    I’m not proud of it, but I always confuse Kate Bush with Kate Nash and had a moment watching GLOW and thought wow Kate Bush looks great how old is she?

  9. Angela Hull says:
    June 21, 2022 at 10:51 am

    Shawn Levy was delighted too, as he was w the SNL skit, then Sesame Street a few years back.

  10. Tulip says:
    June 21, 2022 at 11:17 am

    Love love love love love!
    Already had the single, looking at expanding the Kate Bush representation in my latest playlist.Her music is timeless, over the moon that ST is introducing a new generation to the genius of KB!

  11. Amy T says:
    June 21, 2022 at 11:18 am

    Loved her from the first time I heard “Wuthering Heights” in 1979. (I’m old.) And my youngest has been a fan sine falling in love with “Rubberband Girl” at the ripe old age of seven.

  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 21, 2022 at 11:27 am

    Kate has a permanent spot on my life’s soundtrack. I’m so happy for her. How cool it must be to experience such a rebirth. I’m glad it’s her.

  13. Boxy Lady says:
    June 21, 2022 at 12:27 pm

    I know the R&B singer Maxwell is cheering this as well. He did a gorgeous cover of This Woman’s Work on MTV Unplugged years ago and it was huge for him. He also recorded a studio version for his subsequent album and I still hear both versions regularly on US R&B radio.

  14. Elsa says:
    June 21, 2022 at 3:01 pm

    Wuthering Heights is on several of my playlists. She is a complete original and I love her.

  15. AMA1977 says:
    June 21, 2022 at 3:26 pm

    Love the congratulations from Cher, and love that Gen Z is getting to know and love Kate!

  16. Sam Brown says:
    June 21, 2022 at 5:13 pm

    Kate Bush is the business! I’ve also loved her since Wuthering Heights (I’m an old as well lol!) – not only is her music AWESOME but she was doing something that no one had heard the likes of before AND she wrote & PRODUCED her own material while in her teens.

    If you haven’t, check out Babooshka.. it’s sooooo good!!

