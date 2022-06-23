“Ben Affleck apparently has a custom soda fountain in his home office” links
  • June 23, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I’m obsessed with Ben Affleck’s custom Diet Pepsi/Diet Coke fountain machine in his office. I would totally get one of those! [Gawker]
What is Heidi Klum doing/wearing?! [GFY]
Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek are working on Without Blood. [LaineyGossip]
Jessica Chastain is styled so poorly here. The lipstick is bad! [Tom & Lorenzo]
I could see all of these Dolce & Gabbana looks on Jason Momoa. [RCFA]
The Dlisted Podcast takes on Britney Spears’s wedding. [Dlisted]
Everyone hates Brad Pitt’s GQ cover & profile. [Pajiba]
Norway’s Princess Ingrid Alexandra wore heirloom pieces for her 18th birthday portraits. She’s a very pretty young lady! [JustJared]
What’s coming up on Netflix next month. [Buzzfeed]
Are Sutton Stracke & Erika Jayne friends again? [Starcasm]
Rebel Wilson shares vacation photos with her girlfriend. [Towleroad]

36 Responses to ““Ben Affleck apparently has a custom soda fountain in his home office” links”

  1. Gobo says:
    June 23, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Soda Fountain? Deborah Vance, is that you?!

    Reply
  2. Jan90067 says:
    June 23, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    I like the idea of the dispenser…as long as I wouldn’t have to clean it or fill it myself! lol. And it’d be Coke Zero for me! Maybe a lemonade as well (as a splash of it in the Coke is lovely! lol)

    Jessica Chastain’s stylist continues to do her wrong! That lipstick is awful with her coloring. And WTH did they do to her eyebrows???

    Reply
  3. Eloisa says:
    June 23, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    Great Angie is working with Salma and Damian in a new movie. You know who is in Italy and is one of salma’s best friends? Alfonso Cuaron, actually his daughter post recently a pic of salam and Valentina in her stories. So, I am hoping for an Angie & Cuaron relationship, rumor has it she tried in the past. I would love to see Brads face if that happens 😂

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    June 23, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    I would allocate a faucet or two for an alcoholic option, but that’s just me.

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    June 23, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    It’s cool that Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek are working together. I would have a Sprite machine in my office if I could. I totally get why Ben has one. Soda is just on another level when you get it from a soda machine at Burger King, or McDonald’s.

    Reply
  6. Lens says:
    June 23, 2022 at 1:15 pm

    To me fountain coke never tastes as good as straight from a cold can or bottle, so no. He’s definitely Diet Coke obsessed as well as ice coffee obsessed
    (And a man who is always over-papped, obviously) so I guess that’s what you would get the man who already has everything. And Jess can really look terrible sometimes for someone who is truly beautiful.

    Reply
    • TIFFANY says:
      June 23, 2022 at 3:41 pm

      Because restaurants never properly take care of the filtration or carbon on the fountain machines.

      The only place where I can get a total and proper fountain drink is at Quik Trip.

      Reply
      • minx says:
        June 23, 2022 at 3:56 pm

        Yes. When fountains are properly maintained they yield icy good drinks. There’s something satisfying about using one.

  7. Amyc says:
    June 23, 2022 at 1:16 pm

    That profile of Brad Pitt is really bad. Like lol bad. I really like the writer’s works of fiction, but ugh on this one. Also, I’m dubious about Brad Pitt’s claim that he left university two credits shy of a degree. Like who does that?

    Reply
    • Jo says:
      June 23, 2022 at 1:48 pm

      Apparently Tig Notaro’s wife, Jennyfer Lynne (? Too lazy to google) did that. She was certain she’d made a mistake as she found acting mid-studies and dropped out.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      June 23, 2022 at 4:27 pm

      He’s talked about that for years. Given his dubious relationship with the truth, I think we’re gonna need to see those transcripts…

      Reply
    • AG says:
      June 23, 2022 at 4:50 pm

      I know two different people who did that, and both took about 20 years to get around to finishing their degrees. It happens!

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      June 23, 2022 at 10:04 pm

      I left college 2 shy of my original major and without filing papers for the minor I earned. I got my degree with my second major (which I earned) and got out of dodge. I was violently assaulted and the school and other students were terrible about it. I thought I could push through and finish, but I just finished the quickest way I could and left. I sometimes think about writing to see if they’ll at least let me file the paperwork retroactively to recognize the earned minor, and maybe award me the second major or allow me to take classes elsewhere and transfer them in, but then I think even contacting them would be too traumatic. So it happens. I know many others who left even that close to the finish line due to financial or family or medical or mental health reasons. Sometimes people just need OUT.

      Reply
    • AmandaS says:
      June 24, 2022 at 9:16 am

      It’s true about Brad and his two credits shy, he went to my alma mater (University of Missouri). The talk around campus at the time (late ’90s) from one of his professors that my friend had a class with was that the prof had contacted Brad that they would create some kind of work practicum from his work in Hollywood so he’d get his credits and his degree and he refused. I think the 2 missing credits were from advertising or communications or something so could easily fit into what he was doing, work wise. Now that he’s winding down his acting career maybe he can come back to campus and get those two credits!

      Reply
    • Sunnee says:
      June 24, 2022 at 11:07 am

      My brother left with one class to go-language. He returned decades later to complete that one class and get his BA.

      Reply
  8. LoryD75 says:
    June 23, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    Agreed! There is a bar in Mexico City I want to go to because they have cocktails on tap.

    Reply
  9. ME says:
    June 23, 2022 at 1:18 pm

    It would be original Coke for me ! Hate diet drinks with a passion. Man celebs live good.

    Reply
  10. BlinkB says:
    June 23, 2022 at 1:43 pm

    I’m confused by Jessica Chastain’s choices here. I’m just… speechless

    Reply
    • Dot says:
      June 23, 2022 at 4:04 pm

      It looks like someone photoshopped her head onto a totally different outfit. From the neck up, she looks good. From the neck down, she looks good. Together it’s a catastrophe.

      Reply
  11. Jo says:
    June 23, 2022 at 1:51 pm

    Chastain’s dress is an abomination but her make-up is a crime against humanity.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      June 23, 2022 at 2:01 pm

      The hem on the dress looks like it was pinned up, it’s so cheesy looking. Black tights, wtf? And her makeup and hair are hideous.

      Reply
      • HufflepuffLizLemon says:
        June 23, 2022 at 3:13 pm

        It looks like a home ec project. Like… I’m here for risk, but bad construction is never ok.

      • Anners says:
        June 23, 2022 at 4:06 pm

        Also, are the shoes navy? this outfit is no bueno. She is beautiful, but that makeup makes her look harsh.

  12. nocturne says:
    June 23, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    Vogue deleted a tweet that described what Kate was wearing when she unveiled the Windrush Monument – “The Duchess of Cambridge Revisits Her Favourite White Power Suit.”

    Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Yep. Yep. Yep.

    Reply
  13. Mary says:
    June 23, 2022 at 7:02 pm

    I don’t drink sodas very often, every once in awhile a Mexican coke, but if I had a soda fountain I would definitely go for RC Cola!

    Reply
  14. Dlc says:
    June 23, 2022 at 9:50 pm

    Just the few quotes I read from Pitts interview made me cringe in embarrassment. He sounded so pretentious! This is cool? Or is everyone he knows snickering? I mean, I didn’t read the article but the quotes are so bad!!

    Reply
  15. Jillybean says:
    June 23, 2022 at 10:08 pm

    I love Diet Pepsi. It is the best. In a tin.

    Feel the love!

    Reply

