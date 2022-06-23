“Ben Affleck apparently has a custom soda fountain in his home office” links

j.lo posted a father's day vid of ben affleck, and he appears to a diet pepsi fountain in his office?? pic.twitter.com/fK3ha8B55I
I’m obsessed with Ben Affleck’s custom Diet Pepsi/Diet Coke fountain machine in his office. I would totally get one of those! [Gawker]
As a lifelong Diet Coke drinker who dabbles in Diet Pepsi in the summer (it reminds me of my pool's concession stand in 1981!), I appreciate this story.
Soda Fountain? Deborah Vance, is that you?!
You beat me to it 😂
Also came here to make this comment!
I like the idea of the dispenser…as long as I wouldn’t have to clean it or fill it myself! lol. And it’d be Coke Zero for me! Maybe a lemonade as well (as a splash of it in the Coke is lovely! lol)
Jessica Chastain’s stylist continues to do her wrong! That lipstick is awful with her coloring. And WTH did they do to her eyebrows???
Lemonade in the Coke Zero? Huh. Ok, I’ll try it! 😊
Great Angie is working with Salma and Damian in a new movie. You know who is in Italy and is one of salma’s best friends? Alfonso Cuaron, actually his daughter post recently a pic of salam and Valentina in her stories. So, I am hoping for an Angie & Cuaron relationship, rumor has it she tried in the past. I would love to see Brads face if that happens 😂
I would allocate a faucet or two for an alcoholic option, but that’s just me.
LOL! Fountain vodka, I need that.
It’s cool that Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek are working together. I would have a Sprite machine in my office if I could. I totally get why Ben has one. Soda is just on another level when you get it from a soda machine at Burger King, or McDonald’s.
Especially with that REALLY GOOD crushed ice! Heaven.
To me fountain coke never tastes as good as straight from a cold can or bottle, so no. He’s definitely Diet Coke obsessed as well as ice coffee obsessed
(And a man who is always over-papped, obviously) so I guess that’s what you would get the man who already has everything. And Jess can really look terrible sometimes for someone who is truly beautiful.
Because restaurants never properly take care of the filtration or carbon on the fountain machines.
The only place where I can get a total and proper fountain drink is at Quik Trip.
Yes. When fountains are properly maintained they yield icy good drinks. There’s something satisfying about using one.
That profile of Brad Pitt is really bad. Like lol bad. I really like the writer’s works of fiction, but ugh on this one. Also, I’m dubious about Brad Pitt’s claim that he left university two credits shy of a degree. Like who does that?
Apparently Tig Notaro’s wife, Jennyfer Lynne (? Too lazy to google) did that. She was certain she’d made a mistake as she found acting mid-studies and dropped out.
He’s talked about that for years. Given his dubious relationship with the truth, I think we’re gonna need to see those transcripts…
I know two different people who did that, and both took about 20 years to get around to finishing their degrees. It happens!
I left college 2 shy of my original major and without filing papers for the minor I earned. I got my degree with my second major (which I earned) and got out of dodge. I was violently assaulted and the school and other students were terrible about it. I thought I could push through and finish, but I just finished the quickest way I could and left. I sometimes think about writing to see if they’ll at least let me file the paperwork retroactively to recognize the earned minor, and maybe award me the second major or allow me to take classes elsewhere and transfer them in, but then I think even contacting them would be too traumatic. So it happens. I know many others who left even that close to the finish line due to financial or family or medical or mental health reasons. Sometimes people just need OUT.
It’s true about Brad and his two credits shy, he went to my alma mater (University of Missouri). The talk around campus at the time (late ’90s) from one of his professors that my friend had a class with was that the prof had contacted Brad that they would create some kind of work practicum from his work in Hollywood so he’d get his credits and his degree and he refused. I think the 2 missing credits were from advertising or communications or something so could easily fit into what he was doing, work wise. Now that he’s winding down his acting career maybe he can come back to campus and get those two credits!
My brother left with one class to go-language. He returned decades later to complete that one class and get his BA.
Agreed! There is a bar in Mexico City I want to go to because they have cocktails on tap.
It would be original Coke for me ! Hate diet drinks with a passion. Man celebs live good.
I’m confused by Jessica Chastain’s choices here. I’m just… speechless
It looks like someone photoshopped her head onto a totally different outfit. From the neck up, she looks good. From the neck down, she looks good. Together it’s a catastrophe.
Chastain’s dress is an abomination but her make-up is a crime against humanity.
The hem on the dress looks like it was pinned up, it’s so cheesy looking. Black tights, wtf? And her makeup and hair are hideous.
It looks like a home ec project. Like… I’m here for risk, but bad construction is never ok.
Also, are the shoes navy? this outfit is no bueno. She is beautiful, but that makeup makes her look harsh.
Vogue deleted a tweet that described what Kate was wearing when she unveiled the Windrush Monument – “The Duchess of Cambridge Revisits Her Favourite White Power Suit.”
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Yep. Yep. Yep.
Oh wow. Wince. Well, of you lie down with racism riddled aristocrats….
WOW!!!
Damn. They said the quiet part out loud with that tweet.
Yep.Yep.Yep.
I don’t drink sodas very often, every once in awhile a Mexican coke, but if I had a soda fountain I would definitely go for RC Cola!
Just the few quotes I read from Pitts interview made me cringe in embarrassment. He sounded so pretentious! This is cool? Or is everyone he knows snickering? I mean, I didn’t read the article but the quotes are so bad!!
I love Diet Pepsi. It is the best. In a tin.
Feel the love!