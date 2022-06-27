Princess Beatrice’s credit card was declined three times at a Glastonbury bar

Here are some photos of Princess Beatrice of York and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Glastonbury over the weekend. Man, we’ve been seeing a lot of them in recent months. They’ve really been enjoying the summer social season, plus they were pretty active during the Queen’s Jubbly. This Glastonbury trip wasn’t an official event, obviously. They went to Glastonbury to hear music and party with friends. I had a moment of “yikes, they have a small baby at home” but whatever, I’m sure the nanny and/or one of the grandmothers is looking after nine-month-old Sienna. And I guess this was Dara Huang’s weekend with Wolfie, Edo’s first child.
After several pretty good style outings in a row, I find Bea’s Glastonbury look kind of underwhelming. Glastonbury is a lot like Coachella – celebrities get cosplay “normal boho people.” The style at Glastonbury is “cute outfit and Wellies” from what I’ve seen. While Bea’s sneakers look comfortable, her shirtdress is bad. I imagine it was uncomfortable for the festival too. Also uncomfortable? Having your credit card declined at one of the Glastonbury bars:
Princess Beatrice was left embarrassed after her card was declined three times at a bar in Glastonbury, it has been reported. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter had been making the most of the world-famous festival at Worthy Farm when she suffered the awkward blunder.
Keen to grab some refreshments from the high-end Pony Bistro bar, she queued up – only to be left red-faced when she was unable to pay using her card, according to the Daily Star.
However, the princess was seemingly able to brush off the mishap at the Michelin-starred restaurant and joined husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as they rejoined the happy crowds.
She was able to blend in with the rest of the festival goers as she donned a simple khaki shirt dress and a denim jacket tied around her waist.
Oof, I wonder why her card was declined? Is Beatrice poor? Did she have one of Edo’s cards? Do they have joint accounts? So many questions.
Her dad and mum got hold of her card number and have been charging payoffs to rape victims on it.
🙀🙀🙀
Keep up appearances. Looks like the guy is playing rich, I don’t trust him. But again, he’s in good company with his Yorkie in-laws (Sarah & Andy). And his father’s side is an Italian aristo family gone broke.
As a reminder, he moved in with her in her grace and favour apartment at St James Palace from the moment they started dating (and he
left his baby-mama’s apartment, which she was paiying for, per her US mother) and he never left that place. The same man to whom the
British tabs continue to refer to it as ‘a wealthy property developer’, but who cannot afford to buy a house for his own family. The forever story is that …. they are house hunting.
I believe Bea has an eye! for these characters. She ended up with a criminal – she was in a tenyears relationship with a crook, who left her and married another woman within a year.
@ Jenny, I just wrote a similar type comment below as you posted yours.
I don’t think Edouche should be trusted with anything….
Why she married him then immediately had a child creates red flags flashing in front of my eyes for days on end. Though, I will give him points for his attire! His choice of clothing, fit, ensemble are all on point.
I don’t think her husband Mozzi is rich, he sounds like a wheeler dealer and through Bea he can meet people….
Bea seems particularly interested in doing royal duties….they need the money.
Speaking of her dad elsewhere online I saw Glastonbury had a huge fence graffitied with “Prince Andrew Is A Nonce” at the festival!!! So Bea had that to look forward too.
Awkward.
I mean it’s not Bea’s fault her Dad is a worthless pervert, but that is still hilarious.
Maybe she needs a suitcase of money from Uncle Charles.
(In all seriousness though, I feel kind of bad for her because that’s so awkward. CCs can be declined for various reasons, its not always about the funds being available, so I wonder if her company was just flagging the high-end Glastonbury bar as a suspicious purchase or something?)
What I was going to say. There are all kinds of card reading errors. I wouldn’t be too impressed by a “high-end” establishment that runs its mouth about customers though.
one credit card between them and no cash seems stupid, but then again these people aren’t known for living in reality or being smart. if she’s embarassed because her cc got turned down she needs to grow up
In all honesty, I would be surprised if her cc company flagged something like that. If you’re somewhat wealthy and always traveling, would it really be suspicious to spend money at a high end bar?
I do feel for her and her sister, as I feel people criticize them just because of their parents.
I always eyeroll these type of stories. There’s a dozen reasons for the decline that aren’t scandalous. Could be something as simple as it was expired.
It seems that something’s missing. The story jumps from her “red-faced” embarrassment to her rejoining her husband. Who ended up paying the bill? Did the bar/restau let it go? I’d also like to know why her husband didn’t pay if she couldn’t. I also agree with the person who called out the bar for releasing such private information about one of their customers.
I assumed it was another customer who saw what was happening and leaked the story. If it was a WiFi problem like others have said, the bartender would have known that (presumably) so this would be a non-story to them.
One time I was declined for buying my morning coffee from a different location than usual. It was flagged as “suspicious”. I had to call and be like “Thanks for looking out for me, but please stop. Jesus.”
In the past I have had to make phone calls to let credit card companies know that YES, IT IS ME when I traveled elsewhere in the States because my charges wouldn’t go through. So, this might be nothing.
Because of those incidents though I started using the same credits cards I intended to use on my trip to pay for my hotels and airline tickets so they would KNOW it was me. Saved me a lot of hassle.
Right @Becks1. There are any number of reasons this happens. Over the years we’ve had customer cards not go through due to the CC processor having problems on its end. The story fails to share a declined receipt.
I’m more inclined to believe that the “invisible contract” is in play. Kate was on the receiving end of British Vogue’s ‘White Power Suit’ at Windrush headlines. Two days later Bea is praised for how lovely she looked at The Alchemist’s Feast. Then we get the Bea humiliated headlines and lookee at Kate wearing camo and “respecting” the military headlines.
Oh man these posts are brutal. Poor Bea.
+1
Whoops! This +1 was my agreeing with Becks1 that Bea needs a suitcase of Uncle Charles’ moolah! Funny stuff, Becks1
Idk why, but I’m always kinda shocked by how quickly Meghan, Eugene & Beatrice got pregnant with their children. Dang!
From the many comments I read from other concert goers, there was a Wifi problem and this happened to a lot of people to the point where the Bars were only accepting cash.
Starbucks in my hood went cash only last week because of issues with their debit credit card system. It happens.
I live in a cash society, most people dont even use (or have) debit cards let alone credit cards where I am from. Its always interesting to see how other places operate. Some people probably cant remember the last time they carried cash.
Yep, one of the local McDonalds was having system issues and were declining Amex and pre-paid credit cards like Amex Serve. That plus their ongoing shake machine problem can make for an interesting lunch…
Yes, this is embarrassing and I had it happen to me while grocery shopping/drug store etc this weekend. It was the connection, not me.
In frivolous things: I like her outfit but I would have preferred it personally as a romper, but given the bathroom situation (as I’ve heard), a skirt is a wise choice, logistically.
Noki, I often have the opposite problem. One of the ways I budget is to use cash for daily purchases. That’s becoming increasingly difficult, particularly since COVID. Three of the stores I frequent the most for groceries and sundries have self-checkout. At one store, only one of the checkout machines takes cash. At the other two, none do, although there is one — often long— cashier line. I’ve also been frustrated and embarrassed by going to carry-out shops and even a deli — only to find that they don’t accept cash. This is discrimination on multiple levels. It’s also cruel. Such shops should at least have signs on the door, indicate it in their ads, and make a note on sites like yelp. I’m wondering if they don’t do this because it’s not actually legal? I get the safety issues associated with having cash on hand, but it’s also a way to cater to the wealthier, whiter group of people who have moved into the area in recent years , while indicating that many of the rest of us —and our cash —are not welcome.
If you’re in the US, it depends on where you live. There’s no federal law that says private businesses have to take cash, but there are laws that do in specific states and that’s to prevent the discrimination you’re talking about.
@Blithe, it is fascinating how we all do things differently for whatever reasons. I carry both cash & card. I use the card for big name/chain places as a general rule and cash for small businesses. If we use a card at a restaurant, tip is done with cash. There are 2 places in my smaller city that will only take cash or check. One is a butcher shop that is known for the quality of meat they sell. It’s widely known in the community that that is how they do business. People will still complain. I’ve heard stories about disgruntled people telling the owner that they won’t support his business if he refuses to take credit cards. His response: “Okay.”.
If I am in a place where I dont want to carry a lot with me around, I sometimes only take my phone which has google pay and dont take a wallet with cash. she has a small bag with her so could be the same. Lots of festivals are cashless as well, only taking cards.
True(last sentence). Summerfest in Milwaukee (which is considered as one of, if not, thee largest musical festival/s in America) is now cashless. People that operate on a cash only basis will need to buy themselves prepaid cards. Summerfest really is a fun experience with a variety of different musical acts/stages. The amount of people from different countries that come to Summerfest is pretty awesome. it used to run 10/11 days in a row. Now it’s split up.
She’s not the Queen, therefore what’s the problem with carrying enough cash???
I’m not the Queen, either – but, during the pandemic most people and businesses didn’t want to use cash, so I got used to charging everything.
While I *do* carry cash for emergencies, I prefer to charge *everything* for travel miles. I accrued enough just during the last two years to get my whole trip to WI & NY (incl 4 flights: 1st cl. tickets and hotel/meals) paid for with those points. I put my dad’s Blue Cross payment, the electric bill, car/home/earthquake ins, even a cup of coffee…everything I’d make a check out for or pay cash for, now goes on the card. Then I just pay it off completely at the end of the month (in one check instead of all the “little” checks).
Those points add up nicely, and can be used for travel, shopping, a LOT of different things.
I’ve been carrying the same $20 for years and have yet to use it. It is for absolute emergencies. Otherwise I use a card. If there was a glitch in the system, I’d use the cash, but my old $20 proves that you can easily get away with not carrying it.
Also, at a music festival, I’d break my bag down to a few essentials I could easily carry in a smaller bag. Bea and her sister don’t have security, so it makes sense for her to have done the same.
I live in a city in the UK but we have a lot of independent businesses around here and I make many small purchases so I always used to take out £100 at a time and work my way through it. I did that just before the first pandemic lockdown and it stayed in my wallet for well over a year! Now they (almost) all still take cash but most happily take cards even for quite small transactions (although I need to keep a supply of coins/small notes when I only need my porridge oats from the refill place at the end of my road as that comes to 90p which they won’t take a card for!).
She’s showed in another pic walking away with food, so they must’ve comped her at some point. But LOL, gotta wonder WHOSE CARD was she using (and did Freeloader get to it first??) 😄
Compared to how she looked in that green gown the other evening, she looks terrible now. That dress is horrible; she doesn’t even look as if she combed her hair.
One other thing, from all the pics of the festival, it seemed NO ONE was wearing a mask. Yes, it’s outdoors, but people seemed crammed together in places. With Covid surging in England (and here in the US as well) it still shocks me. I hope it doesn’t turn into a super spreader with everyone bringing it home to families!
My stupid sister just played a stupid game and won a stupid prize: she went away to a seminar for 5 days (with strangers all packed inside). She didn’t wear a mask at all, and tested positive when she got home yesterday (and she is double vaxxed and double boosted). The last day or so she thought it was just “allergies”. Glad she’s seeming to have a mild case, but DAMN! No matter how much we’ve talked about it, she has literally told me she’s “done” with Covid. Well, she just found out Covid is not done with her!
Oh this will definitely turn into a superspreader event. Just got back from Europe, no one wearing masks in airports or anywhere really, and of course I test positive for Covid. Crowding together outdoors is still crowding together. I think Bea looks ok but the safari outfit looks a bit heavy. Edo is getting a bit of a dad bod paunch. At least no one is screeching about how she should be at home with her kid or how dare they be out and photographed.
That fabric does look a little heavy for a dress. I noticed the coat wrapped around her waist & can’t imagine how uncomfortable it would be to wear a coat over that dress. As for the CC declination, eh, it happens. At least it wasn’t taken from her & cut up (I’ve heard that happens). I can’t imagine she’s only carrying the one, or that Edo doesn’t have cards on him, or on his phone.
I think we are now in the ostrich Phase of Covid. My office had a party a few weeks ago invited the client . needless to say the folowing several people went down with covid. and its been raging through the office the last couple of weeks
The fact that people are acting as if the coronavirus is over is still shocking to me. I never got out with being doubled masked. We don’t attend large events, as being in Texas I know for certain that we have a very low vaccination rate. People are careless to stop wearing masks.
As for her CC, it could be a multitude of reason and not due to being behind on payments.
Sometimes card companies decline because it’s flag as an unusual activity. I had that happen to me, I was traveling used my card to withdraw at an atm, the next day I tried to pay a museum entrance fee and it was declined. The card company flagged my present in that city as suspicious. It is embarrassing, but she must have more than one card, so pay with another one. Why was this even leaked? To play up how broke the Yorks are. Granny is worth over $500mil, I find it hard to believe there’s no massive trust fund for them.
This has happened to me with larger purchases or while traveling if I don’t give them a heads up, but my credit card company just texts me to verify that I’m actually using it then the transaction goes through. I am pretty sure this was just a processing issue and not that their actual credit card was declined lol.
I once had a bank decide to flag my debit card activity as suspicious and not just decline a charge but to cancel the card and reissue a new one. Without speaking to me.
I was on a 10 business trip in Europe.
I vividly remember standing on a bridge over the Seine in Paris, trying to calmly explain that the shiny new card sitting in a FedEx envelope on my doorstep in Boston was of no use to me and that their choices were either reactivate the perfectly fine card I was holding in my hand immediately or deliver a new one the next morning to my company’s office in Paris.
They had my phone # and my email address. They could have *easily* contacted me to ask about the charges. Plus I’d notified them previously that I’d be traveling from the US to various locations in Europe multiple times on different trips. Fortunately I had gotten some cash when I’d first arrived so I wasn’t SoL but it was stressful and aggravating.
Banks and bank card companies are weird and often annoying.
@North of Boston – this happened to me, too. I tried to use my debit card and found it had been cancelled and reissued for suspicious activity. Turns out the activity really was suspicious – somebody out in California used it for just few dollars at a McDonalds. I had used my card to buy a movie ticket the night before and it seems someone there sold the number. Charging a small amount lets the thief know the card is active, but my bank could tell that I hadn’t suddenly gone to California in the middle of the night. Fortunately, I wasn’t overseas as your were, so I was happy that the bank caught it.
@North Of Boston- Same happened to me while in Maui. I had actually rung BofA to advise I’d be in Maui, but was told it wasn’t necessary because it was within the US 50. Guess who’s card got declined on the last day at the hotel convenience store? Ex-husband rolled his eyes and paid. BofA customer service got an earful, certainly.
@eurydicet that’s actually why its really common for your card to be declined at gas stations, because people will steal CCs and try to buy a few bucks of gas to make sure its not canceled yet. So if you have issues at a gas station (for some reason I always do, LOL, i pull the card out too fast or leave it in too long and the thing gets mad at me) it can usually result in a flag for potential fraud.
This happened to me last week, when I tried to charge a washer-dryer combo online! Credit card company quickly emailed asking whether it was really me since it was a) an unusual purchase for me, b) way higher than cost of my routine purchases and c) it was online. I was pleased to see that company was alert to potential fraud.
I love that they’re cool enough to go to Glastonbury. This is how you be young and rich. As long as they’re working and contributing otherwise.
That’s why I always have cash on me just in case the card doesn’t work.
Oh, @Amy Bee, that’s so middle class. 😉
I love this casual dress on her. Cute. After my card was declined once, I called the bank. They said it happens all the time now because of Covid. The hand sanitizer leaves a film on the chip and it reads error. Just wipe the chip clean with a soft cloth. Works.
Julia K–I think they both look hip and adorable. I love what they are both wearing, love her little dress with its details and crossbody bag. Could they be wearing anything more perfect for an outdoor Glastonbury music festival?
I have a dress just like it minus the fringe, so I love it. Got mine at Ann Taylor outlet for maybe $40.
My credit cards/debit card is always on notice when I attend events with booths.
If one booth has a local address, it will be approved. If another booth I go to 10 minutes later has a out of state address it will be declined and I will get a notice to call the company.
I will tell them where I am, I ran it and they will clear it for the day.
Not ideal and you are a little embarrassed, but it is better to be safe and have your companies looking out for your transaction history.
And? This story is silly. Only thing it shows is that the BM won’t hesitate to go after Bea.
Is Beatrice a trust fund child? Did her husband get a dowry from her dad?
Something is up with her – she has never been more visible than she has been in the last couple months. I don’t think it’s about being a working royal – maybe she’s trying to get something going as a brand ambassador or influencer.
She has always been visible. They just didnt care enough to write stories since meghan.
No, I agree. Since Bea hooked up with Edouche, she is much more visible. I think it has to do with him. Edo is one to be kept an eye on. He has a plan in place and he is actively working it.
As for her dress, it looks awful on her. Great shoes though.
How would the cracked Mirror know Bea’s card declined three times unless the bartender or server called the rag? If they did they need to lose their jobs for it. The paper wants to in for the Mappolis are broke, or how sad a princess of the UK is bad with money like her parents.
That’s tough. I’ve been there but I’m not a British royal. Yikes.
Was it declined or did it not work? My card does that to me, once in a while the machine just has a hard time reading it and after a 2 or 3 times, it works out. One day my debit card didnt go through at a costco becuase I had forgotten that I had closed that bank account lol how embarrassing. Poor Bea this post is harsh. But I do like her dress though.
She wasnt the only one it happened to so it seems
Just search Glastonbury Festival accepting cash and things pop up apparently there could have bee a wifi issue leave it to the DM to leave out facts
A huge amount of people at an outdoor venue trying to use cards? i can see a mess happening. Not a big deal. People with small children get to take time away from those children if they choose to and shouldn’t be judged for it . Everyone is different, let people do what they want without looking down your nose at them.
Sure DM lets forget the fact that technology fails at time Not to mention this story came out a few Days fter the event and they might have looked a bit more serious because Edo’s stepfather passed away at the festival a few years ago and were probably just remembering him and doing somethig in his memory
Maybe, just maybe they are not as well off as it would seems. Does edo ever work?. Who is taking care of the baby?, as they are out and about a lot.
Parties, and other appearances, let’s face it they have been partying all their lives. I ask once again, who is raising the baby?.
How is this your or any of our business?
the baby is nearly a year old. parents get to take breaks! we’re not living in the handmaid world just yet.
Nooooope. We ain’t doing that. People are allowed to leave their baby in care of people they trust and go to a concert.
Credit cards can be declined for a lot of reasons. I’ve had mine declined while visiting my daughter at college, because an out-of-state charge in a city that seemed random pinged the company’s system as “suspicious.” That’s only one example.
She is very thin, wow! That’s not to criticize. She looks healthy, I’m just surprised by how slender her legs are. You can’t tell in the gowns and dresses from more formal events. I like the color and length on her but not the cut of the dress. Her hair is gorgeous
Are we really surprised tho? Her grifter parents are always scrounging for money and not paying their debts. And he might be a grifter too who thought she came with guaranteed funds.
As a former cashier of 20 years people’s cards decline all the time for various non-NSF related reasons. Hell my own has several times, too. Once my husband and I went to Washington state for the day and they shut it off as a precaution because of “unusual international charges…” we lived in Vancouver BC at the time so like an hour away!
All I’m saying is she probably isn’t poor. I always felt bad at work too because when peoples cards declined they would get flustered, and think they would be judged about not having money. I was always kind of like bro I’m a cashier… I wouldn’t judge you for that. Obviously not making bank myself LOL
I used to bank w/ Bank of America, and about 10 years ago I was grocery shopping, about to ring up a LOT (like $150 worth) of groceries. Despite having much much more than enough $ in my account, my debit card was declined multiple times. It turned out that BofA froze my account because I had joined Netflix the night before and they had charged ¢99 to my account and BofA thought that was suspicious(!!) Netflix FGS!! Even 10 years ago, Netflix was a very well known company. I don’t bank with BofA anymore
Ugh—Bank of America sucks for innumerable reasons, including redlining and sitting on checking account deposits while paying out charges.
Our friends just got back from London and said it was hot as balls. What’s up with all of these people wearing long sleeves and long pants??
She wants that senior royal duties and spotlight well she’s going have deal with stories like this. Congrats Bea and Edo you’re the new lambs. Hope Edo’s business dealings are on the up and up. They will start digging into those soon.
Who wears white sneakers to a festival in a field?
Also, that dress has too many fussy details and looks stiff and uncomfortable.
They always look like they barely know each other.
As someone who worked in retail and hotel service for years – cards are declined all the time. Debit cards, credit cards, rich people’s cards, poor people’s cards, my cards, your cards, everybody’s cards. I have heard it has to do with random audits by card companies. I dont know if that’s the case or not; I just know I spent a lot of time assuring my jewelry customers that I believed them when they said they had money, and they would walk back over to my counter with fistfuls of cash five minutes later after making an ATM withdrawal.
In other words, this is a Nothingburger.
Did she lose weight?
On another thread about her a poster suggested she may have had a breast reduction. I don’t think she was big to begin with and she was curvy so losing any amount of weight would be noticeable if you’re average