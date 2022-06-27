Duchess Kate released photos from her trip last year to a British Army training camp

The Duchess of Cambridge loves to do solo events where she’s surrounded by men. Kate is, at heart, a total Pick Me Girl. I don’t even know how she was able to keep this event a “secret,” considering it involved all of her favorite things: being around men, buttons and posing for “action” photos. At some point in 2021, Kate spent time with British Army people and posed for “training” photos, which she released for Saturday’s Armed Forces Day. I’m sure she’s wearing a British Army regulation green turtleneck and I think there are sixteen buttons total, right? Four on each shoulder (eight total) and four on each cuff. Whew. Kate posted this message on social media:

Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.

Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course. -C

[From Kensington Royal]

“I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course” – that can be read in one of two ways. Either she’s about to get a new military patronage involving the Army or Navy or both, which I think is fairly likely, or she’s just promising to be keen somewhere down the line. Which is also very possible? I mean, she probably spent a few hours (LAST YEAR) doing photo set-ups at the training camp and then Kensington Palace just sat on the pics for more than six months. It’s not like they had an immediate plan, these are the equivalent of Kate doing “stock photos.”

Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.

102 Responses to “Duchess Kate released photos from her trip last year to a British Army training camp”

  1. PaperclipNumber99 says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:28 am

    Ick.

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      June 27, 2022 at 8:11 am

      It never ceases to amaze me that this is really the best the RF can do. Harry vs the Cosplay Princess is no contest. I bet this went down like a lead balloon with the armed forces. I just despair.

      Reply
      • Couch potato says:
        June 27, 2022 at 8:46 am

        While other princesses in Europe actually have proper military training or will get it when they get old enough. While some of the queens (consorts) have taken courses at military academies, the FFQ of Britain shows up for a few hrs to take photos.

      • SussexWatcher says:
        June 27, 2022 at 9:31 am

        Elizabeth R – agreed! I mean, look at the faces of all the soldiers. None look engaged and several aren’t even looking at her while she’s talking and flapping her claw hands. They can see through her rictus “smiles” and camo dress up.

        I know the photos were released for Armed Services Day but I’m honestly surprised they didn’t find some excuse to release them during the Invictus Games to try to compete with Harry.

      • Agreatreckoning says:
        June 27, 2022 at 8:38 pm

        Right @ SussexWatcher. Kate looks like a 10 year old going to Disney World for the first time, not like an adult visiting military personnel and showing respect while they are at their job of service. The military people have the look on their faces that they know full well they are being used for Kate’s PR & photo ops.

    • Pink Flamingo says:
      June 27, 2022 at 10:14 am

      I would say more than just Ick @PaperClip. There are thousands of brave women and men defenders of Ukraine being killed by nazis and here is this lazy, entitled brat playing dress up and laughing like it’s just a joke. She is a disgusting embarrassment and has zero shame.

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      June 27, 2022 at 6:54 pm

      Interesting pic at the top. The guy is talking apparently and she’s too busy smiling at the camera guy.

      Reply
      • Lux says:
        June 27, 2022 at 9:57 pm

        Yup and in the last pic, she’s talking like she’s an expert at a military panel and they’re all standing there watching her. What the heck could she possibly be saying that is of any substance? My guess is she is thanking them and they choose to post that pic. If she’s there to learn, show a picture of her “learning” (and no, not those photos of her in military cosplay drilling something…Ivanka at the science lab, anyone?)

      • Agreatreckoning says:
        June 28, 2022 at 12:19 am

        William’s photo ops wearing scrubs is a master class in retching PR images. He has no business play acting a doctor when he could barely make it to classes for his Geography “degree”.

    • CocofromCanada says:
      June 28, 2022 at 12:58 am

      Slow news day.

      Reply
  2. Eleonor says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:29 am

    The bar is so low…at least she did something?

    Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      June 27, 2022 at 7:59 am

      Yeah, last year. They are working really hard to conceal the fact that they stopped working completely again after the “Jubbly”. Another two weeks and they will be publishing pictures from her short-lived stint at Jigsaw.

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        June 27, 2022 at 8:44 am

        Yeah, you just know she is on vacation by now.

      • Becks1 says:
        June 27, 2022 at 9:13 am

        That was my first thought – she’s on vacation – but doesnt Wimbledon start soon? You know she’ll be there for “work.” Maybe she’s on a quick getaway before it starts?

      • Dee says:
        June 27, 2022 at 10:00 am

        She can be gone for well over a week and still return in time for the men’s singles finals.

    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      June 27, 2022 at 8:12 am

      The bar is buried deep in the earth’s substrata with this one.

      Reply
  3. equality says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:31 am

    Nice little playdate for her, I guess, but how does her cosplaying a military person benefit the military in any way? Did it do anything for the troops besides distract from their training?

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 27, 2022 at 7:49 am

      Playdate is the exact vibe. Kate getting dressed up and going on playdates is essentially her entire royal existence.

      Reply
    • Merricat says:
      June 27, 2022 at 8:00 am

      Hilariously, she has the same giant grin in all the photos. Smh.

      Reply
      • WHAT says:
        June 27, 2022 at 9:12 am

        You know it’s fake 🤣. Who poses with their fingers like that. You would naturally encircle or cup the weapon. That’s like the swing picture. Who takes a picture in a swing with your feet out like you’re swinging yet your sitting down so naturally your feet is on the floor. Charlotte poses with her hands in an unnaturally position also. Go back and look at the Xmas photo. Her hands are in an unnatural position

      • Eurydice says:
        June 27, 2022 at 9:17 am

        I know, I had a good laugh at that.

      • Jais says:
        June 27, 2022 at 10:46 am

        The DM titled this article as “Kate Middleton poses in fighter jet to mark Armed Forces Day”
        Lol, at the word pose bc that is seriously all she is doing. Pretty sure the DM is being shady here. Using the word pose and calling her Kate not the duchess. Compare it to ITV’s headline which is “Duchess Cambridge pays tribute to military on Armed Forces Day”
        Maybe they’re not being shady but it’s still funny. Kate poses….should be how every article headline for her starts.

      • Nic919 says:
        June 27, 2022 at 11:41 am

        She forgot she is wearing a glove in that one photo because she is displaying her left hand that has big blue in a way that makes no sense.

    • CourtneyB says:
      June 27, 2022 at 4:04 pm

      Seriously. Google Princess Diana (who wore the green uniform with cute little pink vans) and see how engaged she was. Or the QUEEN as an older woman actually firing a machine gun.

      Reply
  4. Southern Fried says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:32 am

    I don’t know I may just be feeling extra bitchy these days but her grinning so much hacks me off, like does she not take anything seriously? Dumb. As. Dirt.

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      June 27, 2022 at 7:44 am

      Yes, I’m so far from “rah rah military/ thank you for your service/ must respect the troops” mentality but something about her appearing to think someone’s highly skilled, and highly sensitive job is a fun game to pose for is extremely off-putting.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        June 27, 2022 at 11:21 am

        @ SAS, absolutely. CopyKeen has zero respect for anyone that hasn’t the capacity to elevate her positive puffed up bit of uselessness as well as backing her own agenda. CopyKeen is certainly posed in these photos.

        As for CopyKeen, her miserable life is of her OWN making. She gets zero accolades or applaud for doing the very basic minimum. Her inability and refusal to be a decent human being is ALL on her.

        I am looking forward to the day when karma comes calling to and she is served in spades! And that applies to her equally vile husband and mother as well!!

    • Laura D says:
      June 27, 2022 at 7:46 am

      @ Southern Fried.
      Funny you should say that, I was just looking at those polo photos where she made a point of ignoring Meghan and Archie. Funny how she can smile and joke with a complete group of strangers but, can’t fake just one staged photo for a new mother and her baby. It would have been great PR if there had just been one photo of her holding Archie and cooing over him. Vile woman

      Reply
      • Green girl says:
        June 27, 2022 at 8:40 am

        Agreed, Laura D. I have said before that if William and Kate had been just a little bit nicer to Harry and Meghan, everything would probably be much more different right now. But those two chose to be hateful instead. It really shows you who they are.

        I also hate how flippant these photos feel. This is serious stuff and Kate is treating it like it’s a lark with the military.

      • Debbie says:
        June 27, 2022 at 6:41 pm

        Wow, I never considered the polo photos with Meghan and baby Archie in the context of all Kate’s other grinning pictures. When you think about it that way, it’s even more obvious how witchy she was to a new mom in an unfamiliar country.

    • Sera Quill says:
      June 27, 2022 at 7:49 am

      @Southern Fried – nope, you’re not extra bitchy, I understand what you’re saying. She has nothing to offer but a fake as smile for photo ops. In this current climate, when so much is going on, after recent tumultuous years, her plastic smile after doing bare minimum, whilst in such a powerful position as hers, to enact change, and still do nothing, pisses me off as well. She is a simple simple person. An amoeba has more of a personality and more to offer than this dumb cow.

      Reply
    • Merricat says:
      June 27, 2022 at 8:01 am

      Ha! My thoughts exactly, SF.

      Reply
    • AnneL says:
      June 27, 2022 at 8:42 am

      The big grin right next to the big gun is creepy.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      June 27, 2022 at 9:51 am

      It bugs me too. It doesn’t make sense all the time; it’s inappropriate in enough places that the habit is off putting.

      Reply
    • Nadia says:
      June 27, 2022 at 2:33 pm

      I agree. It drives me crazy. If she doesn’t have a resting b*tch face then it’s the crazy laughing hyena one. Usually at inappropriate times.

      Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:33 am

    Yeah, she’s probably getting some military patronage. Let’s not forget they also sent her out to visit the army base that was involved in the evacuation of Afghanistan last year.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 27, 2022 at 10:35 am

      Her ‘I’ll get to the rest of you in due time’ sounded really dismissive to me. Eventually she’ll get her wardrobe ready for her Navy & Air Force cosplay photo-ops. Eventually.

      Reply
  6. VivaAviva says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:38 am

    Stealth visits that we don’t hear about for months? Wonder where she got that idea.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      June 27, 2022 at 9:22 am

      I think it’s a bit weird to be honest. And nothing says thanking the armed forces like posting pics of yourself. So humble…

      Reply
      • Agreatreckoning says:
        June 27, 2022 at 8:49 pm

        Exactly. Let’s NOT make it about the military. Yea, and a big “sorry” to the RR’s trying to say it’s ‘echoes of Diana’. A big nope. Diana had class and showed interest in other people. Kate shows more interest in the cameras. Always has.

  7. Becks1 says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:38 am

    Isn’t she the patron of RAF or something? At the very least her husband was in the RAF, but just now she’s talking about “discovering more” about the navy and the air force, despite being a royal for 11 years (where there is obviously a strong emphasis on the military.) Man she is so useless.

    Reply
    • Sera Quill says:
      June 27, 2022 at 7:51 am

      Always discovering more, learning more, listening more. When the f*ck is she actually going to do anything of substance, except the bare minimum of turning up somewhere, in an expensive outfit, and smile like an idiot.

      Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      June 27, 2022 at 7:59 am

      She’s patron of the RAF Cadets, I believe.

      Reply
    • Sofia says:
      June 27, 2022 at 8:40 am

      Came here to say this. I get the “I am excited to learn more” is standard Kate keenness but every time, it’s the same song and dance.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 27, 2022 at 9:00 am

      Seeing as how she didn’t have an actual job in her twenties she could have done something in the military back then. Even now why can’t the alleged sporty one do a boot camp or something. This posing with a few things is just empty military Barbie nonsense. And from last November. That’s so pathetic. She cares so much about the military that she hasn’t even been to a base for almost a year. Usually the delayed photos are only days or weeks before they are released. This is a new level of slacker.

      Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      June 27, 2022 at 5:06 pm

      While William was an the RAF and they were living in their “cottage” Kate was invited to join the other RAF wives. They were a tight group, no leaks, lots of fundraising, very supportive of each other and their husbands. Kate refused. Some articles said it was to avoid leaks to the press which was a full insult to those women. They were welcoming and Kate was a snob.

      Kate refused to work with strong women, but happily goes to meet with young cadets.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        June 27, 2022 at 6:29 pm

        She also rarely attends. Is this maybe the third time she’s done any type of military engagement since she was given one of Philip’s patronages? Kate is just lazy AF. It’s embarrassing they had to pull from something in November when it’s almost July.

        But we have annual Wimbledon appearances on multiple days though. Covid or not she was there. Pregnant or maternity leave or not, kate has attended Wimbledon finals consistently over the last decade, only missing when the tournament was cancelled in 2020.

      • CourtneyB says:
        June 27, 2022 at 7:46 pm

        The queen didn’t even live full time on Malta in 1949 and 1950 (she lived there for weeks or months at a time but would return to England as needed or when Philip was at sea) and yet SHE still attended teas with the other military wives. Maybe because she was getting a taste of ‘real’ for the first (all too brief) time and enjoying it while Kate couldn’t wait to do the opposite.

  8. DCGal says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:39 am

    What an embarrassment, handling military equipme like it’s a Lego. The US has problems but at least we aren’t stuck with a BRF.

    Reply
  9. Cel2495 says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:41 am

    🥱… this is so boring. What else did she do but take their time to do this photo op? She clearly just brought her boring self and smiled like a crazy person for a few hrs

    Reply
  10. Cathy says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:42 am

    Is this meant to be KP’s answer to Harry and his work with armed services personnel? The limited edition Barbie… Army Katey?

    Grinning and playing at being a soldier while in Ukraine real every day people are having to take up arms to defend their country?

    To paraphrase Bunny the talking dog again… ugh

    Reply
    • Laura D says:
      June 27, 2022 at 7:51 am

      @Cathy
      Well as long as the armed forces only expect a few photo ops every few years then yeah, this is KPs answer to Harry and his work.

      Reply
  11. Shawna says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:44 am

    Did she think this would embiggen her walking the red carpet with Tom Cruise for the Top Gun premiere? Their world-class aides bungle again!

    Reply
  12. Paulkid says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:46 am

    This feels like a standard remark to military personnel and a mere excuse to show Kate being “cute”. It would help if the Royals showed respect for Harry’s service, instead of this phoniness.
    In my mind, he is the only member who deserves to wear a uniform for public occasions and should have been allowed to lay a wreath at the Centograph remembrance.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      June 27, 2022 at 8:32 am

      The royals are so petty that they couldn’t even wish the UK Invictus teams “good luck.”

      Reply
    • CourtneyB says:
      June 27, 2022 at 7:48 pm

      The Duke of Kent served for decades. They could at least allow him to do it. Especially after Kate snatched his Wimbledon patronage from him.Or deputize Anne’s non-titled hubby Tim who also had a long career. I think the military would welcome a royal adjacent who served before Kate even if she’s the FFQ.

      Reply
  13. Purley Pot says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:50 am

    Oh well. I guess she’ll be the next one parading around in fake medals.

    Reply
  14. Tessa says:
    June 27, 2022 at 8:00 am

    Oh dear.

    Reply
  15. TextileMama says:
    June 27, 2022 at 8:02 am

    So many women of substance in the active military right now breaking barriers, achieving professional goals and executing using their hard-earned expertise – yet this grinning fool gets all the attention. So over this woman and the BRF right now. Just one useless, vapid event after another.

    Reply
  16. Tessa says:
    June 27, 2022 at 8:03 am

    I am surprised she did not bring George also on uniform

    Reply
  17. Osty says:
    June 27, 2022 at 8:31 am

    For an account with over 13m followers their likes doesn’t correspond at all

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 27, 2022 at 9:13 am

      The number of followers also suddenly halted once Sussex royal was no longer active. It’s obvious they were buying bots as that article in the NYT showed a few years ago. Someone should also look into Twitter bots because their activity resembles the swarms relating to the Heard and Depp divorce.

      Reply
  18. girl_ninja says:
    June 27, 2022 at 8:36 am

    My opinion of her gets worse and worse. I don’t want to be the kind of person who is always dissing her so I may need to just read comments and not make them myself. Awful woman.

    Reply
  19. Still In My Robe says:
    June 27, 2022 at 8:39 am

    Giving tribute to the members of the armed forces with photos of…herself…wearing military gear as if it’s a costume…how…selfless?

    Reply
  20. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 27, 2022 at 8:50 am

    She has a LOOOONG history of doing this – passing off events from months ago as recent engagements to make it look like she’s busy. Same goes for running several stories from the same event making it look like she did soo much for whoever was lucky enough to be graced with her presence.

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      June 27, 2022 at 9:41 am

      Sounds about right. Sneaky way to get those numbers up. Or, maybe the palace was just too embarrassed last year but are desperate enough this year to release them. This is a woman who poses for the camera at funerals and grins at memorial services so it’s just same old same old.

      Reply
  21. Lady Digby says:
    June 27, 2022 at 8:59 am

    How is this acceptable in 2022 Barbie joins the army for photo ops to promote herself?
    Seriously what are the purpose of their visits: to promote the organisation or charity or just to create an impression of busyness and buff up their royal duty brand?
    Army are professionals who are prepared to die in military engagements so how do they benefit from a brief visit from a lazy woman who is into dress up and lets pretend I am learning about something.

    Reply
  22. Chaine says:
    June 27, 2022 at 9:08 am

    She is not the hot stuff she thinks she is. To the average teen recruit she is old enough to be their mother, it must feel gross to see her grinning and batting her eyes at them and fawning.

    Reply
  23. Sue E Generis says:
    June 27, 2022 at 9:10 am

    Why is it when these two pay tribute to or celebrate others, they feature only themselves? All the pictures are of her. When there are other people, they’re blurred out.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      June 27, 2022 at 9:55 am

      That’s a very good point. I don’t know that this kind of visit is ever helpful or necessary (hello, Royal Family), but I seem to remember the pics from one of Diana’s visits – to a tank group? She was cute and flirty and while the flirter gets something out of the act, the flirtee feels focused upon. There were also parts where Diana was clearly focusing on listening to them explaining things.

      Kate’s just grinning for the camera again. She doesn’t appear to listen. “Stock photos” is a very apt description.

      Reply
  24. Dee says:
    June 27, 2022 at 9:31 am

    Unreleased photos usually means the Cambridges are off on vacay. Wonder where they went this time.

    Reply
  25. Just Me says:
    June 27, 2022 at 9:46 am

    Just saw People Mag with its oversize coverage pic of Catherine The Grate. What a classless mag it has become. Coverage of women fighting for survival in the Ukraine nil but they choose to try, try, try again to make this do nothing a force of heroic endeavors that consist of hot air, inflated egotism and empty worthwhile global accomplishments a BIG INFLUENCE in the USA. Not happening! Peope, People, you are $o revealing!

    Reply
  26. Otterton says:
    June 27, 2022 at 9:47 am

    She has that same idiotic smile in EVERY damn photo! It’s ridiculous, I’m sure it’s because someone told her it’s photogenic or she looks her best smiling and god forbid you not have that rictus grin every single time but JFC. Does she not know how to do vaguely sincere without smiling like a twit?

    Reply
  27. Jay says:
    June 27, 2022 at 10:10 am

    This reminds me of the amazing “bootcamp” montage in Spice World😂.

    Wasn’t Camp Middleton strongly hinting that she would pick up the navy patronage? You know, cuz she’s so into yachting. I’m not even joking.

    Reply
  28. Lizzie says:
    June 27, 2022 at 10:15 am

    If the Cambridge’s had one iota of class they would have posted the same message but with pic’s of Harry serving in the military.

    Reply
  29. tamsin says:
    June 27, 2022 at 10:36 am

    It’s hard to take anyone seriously when they show up with an untied foot of hair and leggings. It’s hard to see this as anything but a photo op for stock photos to see the “range” of royal engagements. As someone has pointed out, royal women on the continent “learn” about the military by actually taking a course, however long or abbreviated. They actually put in some work. I wonder if Kate is starting to feel the weight of her weightlessness.

    Reply
  30. MikeB says:
    June 27, 2022 at 12:09 pm

    Wait, wait, Kate is thanking the servicemen/women for their “SERVICE”. Remember how the tabloids went after Meghan earlier this year at the Invictus Games for thanking the participants for their service?

    Reply
  31. AmB says:
    June 27, 2022 at 12:27 pm

    This performative stuff is so inane as to be offensive. BUT – it could be worse. We in the U.S. have seen many instances of know-nothings wielding power and the harm they can do, wittingly or no.

    Reply
  32. Alessandra says:
    June 27, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    Kate continues to follow her cosplaying patterns— I immediately thought of the queen’s WWII service and some of those images when I saw these snaps 🙄

    Reply
  33. Blujfly says:
    June 27, 2022 at 1:36 pm

    She was on a college campus for the height of the Iraq war and the raging debates and it. Her husband was in the military. Her brother in law actually went to Afghanistan. She (allegedly) spent the final two years before she was married and the first 2 years of her marriage living near a military base with an active duty spouse. Her grandfather in law was a decorated Navy veteran. Yet she is looking forward to learning more about them?

    Reply
  34. Anna says:
    June 27, 2022 at 2:56 pm

    She’s keen to learn…. Cool, but what for? What is she going to do with this knowledge? Because people usually say that and follow up with “so I can help you/prepare a plan to…”. Unless it’s for pure pleasure than it’s a HOBBY, not work and she should do it in her spare time. Or actually read a book about it and not waste their time. Because her visit means that this day’s job had to be done on the next day.

    I can’t with her stupidity. She’s forever the prom queen, in love with the idea of all this men being excited to see her. She’s a 40yo woman and stuck in a teenage mode. She just has no clue.

    Reply
  35. Rose says:
    June 27, 2022 at 3:40 pm

    BRF just can’t read the room. Next.

    Reply
  36. Saucy&Sassy says:
    June 27, 2022 at 4:44 pm

    Well, look at that! I think she’s cosplaying Harry when he was quite young.

    Reply
  37. Margaret says:
    June 27, 2022 at 7:10 pm

    What a pointless waste of time. Whoever thought this was a good idea needs to be sacked.

    Reply

