Duchess Kate released photos from her trip last year to a British Army training camp

The Duchess of Cambridge loves to do solo events where she’s surrounded by men. Kate is, at heart, a total Pick Me Girl. I don’t even know how she was able to keep this event a “secret,” considering it involved all of her favorite things: being around men, buttons and posing for “action” photos. At some point in 2021, Kate spent time with British Army people and posed for “training” photos, which she released for Saturday’s Armed Forces Day. I’m sure she’s wearing a British Army regulation green turtleneck and I think there are sixteen buttons total, right? Four on each shoulder (eight total) and four on each cuff. Whew. Kate posted this message on social media:
Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.
Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course. -C
“I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course” – that can be read in one of two ways. Either she’s about to get a new military patronage involving the Army or Navy or both, which I think is fairly likely, or she’s just promising to be keen somewhere down the line. Which is also very possible? I mean, she probably spent a few hours (LAST YEAR) doing photo set-ups at the training camp and then Kensington Palace just sat on the pics for more than six months. It’s not like they had an immediate plan, these are the equivalent of Kate doing “stock photos.”
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
Ick.
It never ceases to amaze me that this is really the best the RF can do. Harry vs the Cosplay Princess is no contest. I bet this went down like a lead balloon with the armed forces. I just despair.
While other princesses in Europe actually have proper military training or will get it when they get old enough. While some of the queens (consorts) have taken courses at military academies, the FFQ of Britain shows up for a few hrs to take photos.
Elizabeth R – agreed! I mean, look at the faces of all the soldiers. None look engaged and several aren’t even looking at her while she’s talking and flapping her claw hands. They can see through her rictus “smiles” and camo dress up.
I know the photos were released for Armed Services Day but I’m honestly surprised they didn’t find some excuse to release them during the Invictus Games to try to compete with Harry.
Right @ SussexWatcher. Kate looks like a 10 year old going to Disney World for the first time, not like an adult visiting military personnel and showing respect while they are at their job of service. The military people have the look on their faces that they know full well they are being used for Kate’s PR & photo ops.
I would say more than just Ick @PaperClip. There are thousands of brave women and men defenders of Ukraine being killed by nazis and here is this lazy, entitled brat playing dress up and laughing like it’s just a joke. She is a disgusting embarrassment and has zero shame.
Interesting pic at the top. The guy is talking apparently and she’s too busy smiling at the camera guy.
Yup and in the last pic, she’s talking like she’s an expert at a military panel and they’re all standing there watching her. What the heck could she possibly be saying that is of any substance? My guess is she is thanking them and they choose to post that pic. If she’s there to learn, show a picture of her “learning” (and no, not those photos of her in military cosplay drilling something…Ivanka at the science lab, anyone?)
William’s photo ops wearing scrubs is a master class in retching PR images. He has no business play acting a doctor when he could barely make it to classes for his Geography “degree”.
Slow news day.
The bar is so low…at least she did something?
Yeah, last year. They are working really hard to conceal the fact that they stopped working completely again after the “Jubbly”. Another two weeks and they will be publishing pictures from her short-lived stint at Jigsaw.
Yeah, you just know she is on vacation by now.
That was my first thought – she’s on vacation – but doesnt Wimbledon start soon? You know she’ll be there for “work.” Maybe she’s on a quick getaway before it starts?
She can be gone for well over a week and still return in time for the men’s singles finals.
The bar is buried deep in the earth’s substrata with this one.
As my grandma likes to say, “The bar was was in hell and here you are, limboing with the devil.”
MonicaQ: Oh I like that. I may have to steal that one from your grandma.
@ MonicaQ, oh my!!! Your grandmother is a spectacular woman!!! I love her quote!!!
I hope she doesn’t mind if I borrow it!!
Oh, I’m stealing that too! It’s perfect.
🤣🤣🤣🤣😎😈
Nice little playdate for her, I guess, but how does her cosplaying a military person benefit the military in any way? Did it do anything for the troops besides distract from their training?
Playdate is the exact vibe. Kate getting dressed up and going on playdates is essentially her entire royal existence.
Hilariously, she has the same giant grin in all the photos. Smh.
You know it’s fake 🤣. Who poses with their fingers like that. You would naturally encircle or cup the weapon. That’s like the swing picture. Who takes a picture in a swing with your feet out like you’re swinging yet your sitting down so naturally your feet is on the floor. Charlotte poses with her hands in an unnaturally position also. Go back and look at the Xmas photo. Her hands are in an unnatural position
I know, I had a good laugh at that.
The DM titled this article as “Kate Middleton poses in fighter jet to mark Armed Forces Day”
Lol, at the word pose bc that is seriously all she is doing. Pretty sure the DM is being shady here. Using the word pose and calling her Kate not the duchess. Compare it to ITV’s headline which is “Duchess Cambridge pays tribute to military on Armed Forces Day”
Maybe they’re not being shady but it’s still funny. Kate poses….should be how every article headline for her starts.
She forgot she is wearing a glove in that one photo because she is displaying her left hand that has big blue in a way that makes no sense.
Seriously. Google Princess Diana (who wore the green uniform with cute little pink vans) and see how engaged she was. Or the QUEEN as an older woman actually firing a machine gun.
I don’t know I may just be feeling extra bitchy these days but her grinning so much hacks me off, like does she not take anything seriously? Dumb. As. Dirt.
Yes, I’m so far from “rah rah military/ thank you for your service/ must respect the troops” mentality but something about her appearing to think someone’s highly skilled, and highly sensitive job is a fun game to pose for is extremely off-putting.
@ SAS, absolutely. CopyKeen has zero respect for anyone that hasn’t the capacity to elevate her positive puffed up bit of uselessness as well as backing her own agenda. CopyKeen is certainly posed in these photos.
As for CopyKeen, her miserable life is of her OWN making. She gets zero accolades or applaud for doing the very basic minimum. Her inability and refusal to be a decent human being is ALL on her.
I am looking forward to the day when karma comes calling to and she is served in spades! And that applies to her equally vile husband and mother as well!!
@ Southern Fried.
Funny you should say that, I was just looking at those polo photos where she made a point of ignoring Meghan and Archie. Funny how she can smile and joke with a complete group of strangers but, can’t fake just one staged photo for a new mother and her baby. It would have been great PR if there had just been one photo of her holding Archie and cooing over him. Vile woman
Agreed, Laura D. I have said before that if William and Kate had been just a little bit nicer to Harry and Meghan, everything would probably be much more different right now. But those two chose to be hateful instead. It really shows you who they are.
I also hate how flippant these photos feel. This is serious stuff and Kate is treating it like it’s a lark with the military.
Wow, I never considered the polo photos with Meghan and baby Archie in the context of all Kate’s other grinning pictures. When you think about it that way, it’s even more obvious how witchy she was to a new mom in an unfamiliar country.
@Southern Fried – nope, you’re not extra bitchy, I understand what you’re saying. She has nothing to offer but a fake as smile for photo ops. In this current climate, when so much is going on, after recent tumultuous years, her plastic smile after doing bare minimum, whilst in such a powerful position as hers, to enact change, and still do nothing, pisses me off as well. She is a simple simple person. An amoeba has more of a personality and more to offer than this dumb cow.
Ha! My thoughts exactly, SF.
The big grin right next to the big gun is creepy.
It bugs me too. It doesn’t make sense all the time; it’s inappropriate in enough places that the habit is off putting.
I agree. It drives me crazy. If she doesn’t have a resting b*tch face then it’s the crazy laughing hyena one. Usually at inappropriate times.
Yeah, she’s probably getting some military patronage. Let’s not forget they also sent her out to visit the army base that was involved in the evacuation of Afghanistan last year.
Her ‘I’ll get to the rest of you in due time’ sounded really dismissive to me. Eventually she’ll get her wardrobe ready for her Navy & Air Force cosplay photo-ops. Eventually.
Stealth visits that we don’t hear about for months? Wonder where she got that idea.
I think it’s a bit weird to be honest. And nothing says thanking the armed forces like posting pics of yourself. So humble…
Exactly. Let’s NOT make it about the military. Yea, and a big “sorry” to the RR’s trying to say it’s ‘echoes of Diana’. A big nope. Diana had class and showed interest in other people. Kate shows more interest in the cameras. Always has.
Isn’t she the patron of RAF or something? At the very least her husband was in the RAF, but just now she’s talking about “discovering more” about the navy and the air force, despite being a royal for 11 years (where there is obviously a strong emphasis on the military.) Man she is so useless.
Always discovering more, learning more, listening more. When the f*ck is she actually going to do anything of substance, except the bare minimum of turning up somewhere, in an expensive outfit, and smile like an idiot.
Lots of listening and learning. A smile here and there. Lmao.
She’s patron of the RAF Cadets, I believe.
Came here to say this. I get the “I am excited to learn more” is standard Kate keenness but every time, it’s the same song and dance.
Seeing as how she didn’t have an actual job in her twenties she could have done something in the military back then. Even now why can’t the alleged sporty one do a boot camp or something. This posing with a few things is just empty military Barbie nonsense. And from last November. That’s so pathetic. She cares so much about the military that she hasn’t even been to a base for almost a year. Usually the delayed photos are only days or weeks before they are released. This is a new level of slacker.
While William was an the RAF and they were living in their “cottage” Kate was invited to join the other RAF wives. They were a tight group, no leaks, lots of fundraising, very supportive of each other and their husbands. Kate refused. Some articles said it was to avoid leaks to the press which was a full insult to those women. They were welcoming and Kate was a snob.
Kate refused to work with strong women, but happily goes to meet with young cadets.
She also rarely attends. Is this maybe the third time she’s done any type of military engagement since she was given one of Philip’s patronages? Kate is just lazy AF. It’s embarrassing they had to pull from something in November when it’s almost July.
But we have annual Wimbledon appearances on multiple days though. Covid or not she was there. Pregnant or maternity leave or not, kate has attended Wimbledon finals consistently over the last decade, only missing when the tournament was cancelled in 2020.
The queen didn’t even live full time on Malta in 1949 and 1950 (she lived there for weeks or months at a time but would return to England as needed or when Philip was at sea) and yet SHE still attended teas with the other military wives. Maybe because she was getting a taste of ‘real’ for the first (all too brief) time and enjoying it while Kate couldn’t wait to do the opposite.
What an embarrassment, handling military equipme like it’s a Lego. The US has problems but at least we aren’t stuck with a BRF.
THANK GOD🤨THAT’S ONE SCAM WE GOT AWAY FROM🤢
🥱… this is so boring. What else did she do but take their time to do this photo op? She clearly just brought her boring self and smiled like a crazy person for a few hrs
Is this meant to be KP’s answer to Harry and his work with armed services personnel? The limited edition Barbie… Army Katey?
Grinning and playing at being a soldier while in Ukraine real every day people are having to take up arms to defend their country?
To paraphrase Bunny the talking dog again… ugh
@Cathy
Well as long as the armed forces only expect a few photo ops every few years then yeah, this is KPs answer to Harry and his work.
Did she think this would embiggen her walking the red carpet with Tom Cruise for the Top Gun premiere? Their world-class aides bungle again!
This feels like a standard remark to military personnel and a mere excuse to show Kate being “cute”. It would help if the Royals showed respect for Harry’s service, instead of this phoniness.
In my mind, he is the only member who deserves to wear a uniform for public occasions and should have been allowed to lay a wreath at the Centograph remembrance.
The royals are so petty that they couldn’t even wish the UK Invictus teams “good luck.”
My first thought on seeing this absurd photo op!
Becks seriously? Oh wow that’s gross.
The Duke of Kent served for decades. They could at least allow him to do it. Especially after Kate snatched his Wimbledon patronage from him.Or deputize Anne’s non-titled hubby Tim who also had a long career. I think the military would welcome a royal adjacent who served before Kate even if she’s the FFQ.
Oh well. I guess she’ll be the next one parading around in fake medals.
Oh dear.
So many women of substance in the active military right now breaking barriers, achieving professional goals and executing using their hard-earned expertise – yet this grinning fool gets all the attention. So over this woman and the BRF right now. Just one useless, vapid event after another.
You deserve an OBE just for that comment😍
“The unbearable lightness of being” comes to mind.
Kate’s vacuousness is so shamelessly transparent.
I am surprised she did not bring George also on uniform
Forget George. Kate should have brought Louis. That boy needs structure.
For an account with over 13m followers their likes doesn’t correspond at all
The number of followers also suddenly halted once Sussex royal was no longer active. It’s obvious they were buying bots as that article in the NYT showed a few years ago. Someone should also look into Twitter bots because their activity resembles the swarms relating to the Heard and Depp divorce.
My opinion of her gets worse and worse. I don’t want to be the kind of person who is always dissing her so I may need to just read comments and not make them myself. Awful woman.
Everything she does makes me roll my eyes anymore.
Giving tribute to the members of the armed forces with photos of…herself…wearing military gear as if it’s a costume…how…selfless?
She has a LOOOONG history of doing this – passing off events from months ago as recent engagements to make it look like she’s busy. Same goes for running several stories from the same event making it look like she did soo much for whoever was lucky enough to be graced with her presence.
Sounds about right. Sneaky way to get those numbers up. Or, maybe the palace was just too embarrassed last year but are desperate enough this year to release them. This is a woman who poses for the camera at funerals and grins at memorial services so it’s just same old same old.
How is this acceptable in 2022 Barbie joins the army for photo ops to promote herself?
Seriously what are the purpose of their visits: to promote the organisation or charity or just to create an impression of busyness and buff up their royal duty brand?
Army are professionals who are prepared to die in military engagements so how do they benefit from a brief visit from a lazy woman who is into dress up and lets pretend I am learning about something.
She is not the hot stuff she thinks she is. To the average teen recruit she is old enough to be their mother, it must feel gross to see her grinning and batting her eyes at them and fawning.
+100 looooool
Don’t think that realization has settled in for her yet.
Why is it when these two pay tribute to or celebrate others, they feature only themselves? All the pictures are of her. When there are other people, they’re blurred out.
That’s a very good point. I don’t know that this kind of visit is ever helpful or necessary (hello, Royal Family), but I seem to remember the pics from one of Diana’s visits – to a tank group? She was cute and flirty and while the flirter gets something out of the act, the flirtee feels focused upon. There were also parts where Diana was clearly focusing on listening to them explaining things.
Kate’s just grinning for the camera again. She doesn’t appear to listen. “Stock photos” is a very apt description.
Unreleased photos usually means the Cambridges are off on vacay. Wonder where they went this time.
@Dee
There’s absolutely no way Action Barbie will go on vacay while Wimbledon is on. 😉
She can be gone a week and still have time to dress shop before the men’s finals.
Just saw People Mag with its oversize coverage pic of Catherine The Grate. What a classless mag it has become. Coverage of women fighting for survival in the Ukraine nil but they choose to try, try, try again to make this do nothing a force of heroic endeavors that consist of hot air, inflated egotism and empty worthwhile global accomplishments a BIG INFLUENCE in the USA. Not happening! Peope, People, you are $o revealing!
She has that same idiotic smile in EVERY damn photo! It’s ridiculous, I’m sure it’s because someone told her it’s photogenic or she looks her best smiling and god forbid you not have that rictus grin every single time but JFC. Does she not know how to do vaguely sincere without smiling like a twit?
This reminds me of the amazing “bootcamp” montage in Spice World😂.
Wasn’t Camp Middleton strongly hinting that she would pick up the navy patronage? You know, cuz she’s so into yachting. I’m not even joking.
If the Cambridge’s had one iota of class they would have posted the same message but with pic’s of Harry serving in the military.
It’s hard to take anyone seriously when they show up with an untied foot of hair and leggings. It’s hard to see this as anything but a photo op for stock photos to see the “range” of royal engagements. As someone has pointed out, royal women on the continent “learn” about the military by actually taking a course, however long or abbreviated. They actually put in some work. I wonder if Kate is starting to feel the weight of her weightlessness.
Nope. She will never feel anything. There’s only the sound of howling winds between those ears.
@Generis – hahaha!
Wait, wait, Kate is thanking the servicemen/women for their “SERVICE”. Remember how the tabloids went after Meghan earlier this year at the Invictus Games for thanking the participants for their service?
This performative stuff is so inane as to be offensive. BUT – it could be worse. We in the U.S. have seen many instances of know-nothings wielding power and the harm they can do, wittingly or no.
Kate continues to follow her cosplaying patterns— I immediately thought of the queen’s WWII service and some of those images when I saw these snaps 🙄
She was on a college campus for the height of the Iraq war and the raging debates and it. Her husband was in the military. Her brother in law actually went to Afghanistan. She (allegedly) spent the final two years before she was married and the first 2 years of her marriage living near a military base with an active duty spouse. Her grandfather in law was a decorated Navy veteran. Yet she is looking forward to learning more about them?
She’s keen to learn…. Cool, but what for? What is she going to do with this knowledge? Because people usually say that and follow up with “so I can help you/prepare a plan to…”. Unless it’s for pure pleasure than it’s a HOBBY, not work and she should do it in her spare time. Or actually read a book about it and not waste their time. Because her visit means that this day’s job had to be done on the next day.
I can’t with her stupidity. She’s forever the prom queen, in love with the idea of all this men being excited to see her. She’s a 40yo woman and stuck in a teenage mode. She just has no clue.
BRF just can’t read the room. Next.
Well, look at that! I think she’s cosplaying Harry when he was quite young.
What a pointless waste of time. Whoever thought this was a good idea needs to be sacked.