Kendrick Lamar: ‘Godspeed for women’s rights. They judge you, they judge Christ’

This weekend, some of the biggest celebrity statements for abortion rights were happening at Glastonbury, by American artists performing at the music festival. Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo both spoke on stage about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe. Kendrick Lamar was one of Glastonbury’s headliners and he chose to incorporate his pro-choice message into his performance. He waited until the last song he performed, “Savior.” He wore a custom-made diamond-encrusted titanium crown of thorns from Tiffany’s, which sliced his skin as he rapped. Blood streamed down his face and down his white shirt as he rapped: “Godspeed for women’s rights. They judge you, they judge Christ.” After the crescendo, he dropped his mic and walked off stage. In the video, he looks as if he was already crying as he left the stage.

That was really powerful. The descriptions of the performance don’t even do it justice. If you’d like to know more about the crown of thorns and Kendrick’s Louis Vuitton outfit, go here. His relatively simple attire was designed by the late Virgil Abloh, and Kendrick apparently wanted a white shirt to show the blood from the crown of thorns.

Photos courtesy of Instar.

26 Responses to “Kendrick Lamar: ‘Godspeed for women’s rights. They judge you, they judge Christ’”

  1. Nicole says:
    June 27, 2022 at 9:44 am

    Kendric is everything. My appreciation grows for him with every appearance and statement.

  2. NCWoman says:
    June 27, 2022 at 9:49 am

    He’s such an impressive person and role model. I hope other men pick up the banner. We desperately need men at all levels to speak out.

    • Hic says:
      June 27, 2022 at 10:14 am

      Jasmine Sullivan made a plea to me at BET awards yesterday for men in audience to support women. We need this.

    • Jensies says:
      June 27, 2022 at 11:28 am

      He’s a real one. I’m sitting here with tears running down my face at how powerful it is to see a man stand up for us.

  3. ElleJay says:
    June 27, 2022 at 9:51 am

    I would like to give you the humble opinion of an outsider (Scottish, British and an unabashed Americaphile) looking in. Yes, there is this insanity/idiocracy in what seems to be a significant amount of your population but the majority come across as thoughtful, innovative, intellectual, progressive who will fight back against social injustice. These particular idiots are not reflective of the whole of the United States but they are more often than not – rich, politically powerful and vocal. You guys went to the moon, you are the most powerful and influential country on earth, you fought a war to get rid of a monarchy, another that ended up freeing slaves (and bringing a huge land mass together) and you have had some of the greatest political leaders EVER! This is hopefully a temporary setback but only if the majority fight back with votes, protests and social solidarity. I have been surprised by how much I’ve cried and raged over this in the last few days. It’s not in my geographical or political “back yard” but my empathy for other women has hit me hard. This won’t end with abortion. I think contraception and gay rights will be next in the firing line but hopefully that just brings new allies?

    • Traveller says:
      June 27, 2022 at 10:05 am

      Vote as if your life depends on it………………it does.

      • ElleJay says:
        June 27, 2022 at 10:28 am

        I vote like my fellow women depend on me, as I’ll bet you do too!

      • tle says:
        June 27, 2022 at 2:17 pm

        I am not negating the importance of voting…but the system is broken. 4 of the last 6 SCOTUS judges were picked by presidents that LOST the popular vote! Unfortunately not every vote counts the same – F* the Electoral College and gerrymandering. WE need to expand the court and set term limits because these people are making/enforcing laws and they are NOT elected by US and they blatantly lie during their congressional hearings.

      • Melissa says:
        June 27, 2022 at 3:02 pm

        I don’t think I can vote any harder than I already have. There a number of things the government can do now to deal with this, but they aren’t. Biden’s response telling us to vote was lazy and insulting.

    • Giddy says:
      June 27, 2022 at 10:14 am

      Your comment is thoughtful, kind, and supportive, and I thank you. The end of your statement is what I am placing my hope on; the hope that what they are doing will bring us new allies. My hope is that this horrible Supreme Court will end up creating a wave of protest that will affect the November election. We have to channel this anger and disbelief and use our vote!

      • ElleJay says:
        June 27, 2022 at 10:51 am

        There’s a spare room, a warm welcome and a temporary bed in Glasgow, for any woman that becomes ‘war weary’ over this x

    • Couch potato says:
      June 27, 2022 at 11:21 am

      You said what I waned to say, buy much better @Ellejay. I’m also watching from the sideline (Scandinavia), and this maked me sick to my stomac. So much progress washed down the drain because a bunch of conservative rich people have managed to brain wash so many. Using the religion many of them clearly don’t bother with, to control the masses. I’m not religious myself, but I’ve learned enough about Jesus’ work and speaches to know they don’t follow his learning. If the second christ were to come they’d called him a liberal leftie and turn their backs against him. I hope the good people in the US (and you are the majority) stand up and fight against this. As Ellejay said, this is just the beginning, they’re going after other human rights next.

    • SomeChick says:
      June 27, 2022 at 11:25 am

      if they’re coming after contraception (and I’m sure they are) they better take away viagra along with it.

      I appreciate your kind words, ElleJay. <3

      • BothSidesNow says:
        June 27, 2022 at 2:15 pm

        Yup! If women are going to be restricted regarding BC, men had better be strapped up as well. No more viagra, more vasectomies should be executed a well if they refuse to care for the children they have as well. It’s a choice right? Women will be carry the child full term, so men must to forced to financially raise them. If not, vasectomies all around for dead beat dads too!!!

        ElleJay, thank you for the kind words. I feel like we are back living in the Twilight Zone….

    • swiftcreekrising says:
      June 27, 2022 at 6:21 pm

      ElleJay – Thank you for this. A lot of us are in a very dark place right now, and to know that people outside the States still see the people who are fighting is really impactful. It feels like we’re being drowned out, and it helps to have someone remind us who we are.

  4. ClaireB says:
    June 27, 2022 at 10:06 am

    I’m not a fan of rap as a genre or rappers in general, but this is a very powerful statement that is much appreciated.

    • SophieJara says:
      June 27, 2022 at 10:42 am

      ClaireB you should give rappers more of a chance! There are huge numbers of rappers doing excellent work, especially around civil rights.

  5. teehee says:
    June 27, 2022 at 11:14 am

    So its to be interpreted as “they judge you, + they judge christ” meaning, the most “vocal” christians are really just the most judgemental, concerned abut whos going to hell or nor rather than atually helping anyone.

    All the things that christ would do, the republicans would laugh at and call it hand outs, weakness, laziness, and sympathy for the undeserving.

    They judge both women, and christ himself.

    (I first heard it as “they judge you = they judge christ” but that isnt sensical.)

  6. K says:
    June 27, 2022 at 11:30 am

    He is one of the most fascinating and deeply sensitive artists I have ever had the privilege of listening to.

  7. Myeh says:
    June 27, 2022 at 12:22 pm

    My favorite truth teller

  8. msmissmrs says:
    June 27, 2022 at 3:15 pm

    My eight year old watched this with me and I got to teach them about performance art, abortion, and how babies are made and why people have sex. For an example I said that if I got pregnant right now and they stopped me and said “No!” then shook their head. An eight year old knows that a single 43 year old mother of three shouldn’t have a kid. It’s that basic.

  9. Morg says:
    June 27, 2022 at 3:21 pm

    Chills. Every time.

  10. Wrin says:
    June 27, 2022 at 5:38 pm

    A complete and total mockery of Christ’s sacrifice.
    That is all.

    • GreenieWeenie says:
      June 27, 2022 at 8:26 pm

      Orrrrrr maybe you completely misunderstood what he was saying. And maybe you don’t know him or his background/culture that well. And maybe you missed the conclusion of the video where he was quite clearly not mocking anything, but very much emotionally invested in that performance.

      Maybe you just need a stronger education in language arts.

      Maybe!

