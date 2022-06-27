Dr. Jill Biden & Queen Letizia met in Madrid ahead of this week’s NATO conference

World leaders gathered in Bavaria this weekend for the start of the G7 Summit. President Biden was there, and the agenda was heavy on Ukraine and ending the war. Ukrainian President Zelensky video-conferenced in and spoke about the need to end the war by the end of the year, and the need to shut down Russia’s economy. President Biden also had a one-on-one meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as they work to strengthen a German-American alliance. Speaking of, President Biden will travel from Bavaria to Spain for the NATO conference this week. Because that’s also a huge part of America’s international agenda: strengthening NATO following the Trump years (where Trump was actively trying to destroy NATO).

Ahead of President Biden’s visit to Spain, his wife Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Madrid this weekend. She brought two of her granddaughters (one of them Finnegan Biden) and she did a photocall/meeting with Queen Letizia today. The two women reportedly greeted each other warmly. Dr. Biden will be in Madrid through the week, although she plans to leave a day before her husband.

Both women look great here. I like Dr. Biden’s suit so much – it photographs as red, but I think it’s actually a deep, dark pink. Letizia’s black-and-white dress is stylish but unfussy.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

23 Responses to “Dr. Jill Biden & Queen Letizia met in Madrid ahead of this week’s NATO conference”

  1. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    June 27, 2022 at 11:38 am

    Love our Dr. FLOTUS!!!! and can we just talk about how Queen Letizia looks stunning whatever she wears???

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      June 27, 2022 at 11:45 am

      Yes, I always love what she wears. She can probably string a few sentences tohether, too, and not make Dr Biden walk her through the meeting.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        June 27, 2022 at 2:03 pm

        Or waste the precious time of our FLOTUS as well.

        Dr. Biden and Letitia look fabulous together!! I hope she enjoys Spain with her granddaughters!!

    • Startup Spouse says:
      June 27, 2022 at 11:55 am

      And the way she carries herself. Look at Letizia’s incredible posture! Waity take a note.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        June 27, 2022 at 2:04 pm

        ssshhhhhhhhh……Waity will start copying Letizia, a curse that no one welcomes or desires!

      • Elizabeth Phillips says:
        June 27, 2022 at 10:51 pm

        No to mention how much stronger you look when you’re not feverishly hiding your genitalia with your clasped hands.

  2. Hic says:
    June 27, 2022 at 11:40 am

    Letitizia brings it too. That’s a role model ( Mary and Maxima too) No mumbling, professional and whip smart. She and Jill should have lots to talk about

    Reply
  3. DeluxeDuckling says:
    June 27, 2022 at 11:47 am

    That black and white dress is gorgeous!

    Reply
  4. HeatherC says:
    June 27, 2022 at 11:49 am

    Luckily we have a great FLOTUS who has substance, so her appearances are more about what she said/did than what she wears. I say this because I don’t like the blazer. Its fussy, esp next to Queen Letizia’s sleeker look, her neck seems to disappear and all the buttons remind me of Nancy Reagan. But it’s tailored well.

    What I’m really interested in is what they spoke about!

    Reply
    • MerlinsMom1018 says:
      June 27, 2022 at 12:23 pm

      @HeatherC
      Well the nice part of my personality says it was about education, women’s rights, child care, etc…
      But the SNARK in me hopes Queen Letizia was all “gurrrrl let me tell you about your predecessor and the FFQC of England…”

      Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    June 27, 2022 at 11:52 am

    They both look very nice and professional.

    Reply
  6. Lexistential says:
    June 27, 2022 at 11:56 am

    I love seeing Dr. Jill and Letizia together (which is an entirely different energy from Kate Middleton’s sit-down with her a year ago).

    This is what it looks like when two credible, powerful women get together. Aside from intelligence, Dr. Jill radiates joy. Letizia is not only polished but professional, and she’s a great blueprint for a modern Queen.

    Reply
    • SuzieQ says:
      June 27, 2022 at 2:44 pm

      All of this!
      On shallower notes, Letizia looks a bit like Courteney Cox, I think, though a lot more polished.
      Kate should consult Letizia’s hair stylist.

      Reply
  7. Laura D says:
    June 27, 2022 at 12:21 pm

    Two classy intelligent women who have absolutely no need to look for a camera. I also like what both women are wearing. I’d happily have either outfit in my wardrobe.

    Reply
  8. Well Wisher says:
    June 27, 2022 at 1:10 pm

    I agree with all the above comments. Both of these women seemed warm and formal without being stiff.

    Reply
  9. Julia K says:
    June 27, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    They have a lot in common. The Queen has a BA and MA in journalism and started her doctorate but did not finish. She was a working lady as a TV anchor

    Reply
  10. Lizzie says:
    June 27, 2022 at 2:44 pm

    Two wonderful role models.

    Reply
  11. Truthiness says:
    June 27, 2022 at 3:00 pm

    Honk for Dr. Biden and Queen Letizia! There was a cute story about Letizia packing military boxes for Ukraine and including sausages and a very caring note where she didn’t use her title.

    Reply
  12. Jackie says:
    June 27, 2022 at 4:41 pm

    I’m not sure how Jill Biden is not dying in her suit – it’s been crazy hot here in Spain…I’m sweating looking at her🥵

    Reply
  13. tuille says:
    June 27, 2022 at 5:54 pm

    Nice to see 2 poised and intelligent women, worthy of their roles. I don’t remember if Letizia ever had to try to converse with Melania, but that would have been pathetically difficult.

    Reply
  14. Isabella says:
    June 27, 2022 at 11:03 pm

    Can anybody ID that dress? I want it.

    Reply
  15. Miss Nesbitt says:
    June 27, 2022 at 11:14 pm

    Honk for Dr Biden and Queen Letizia! I love seeing coverage of the other Euro royals, and the pics of these two interacting are fantastic!

    Reply

