Dr. Jill Biden & Queen Letizia met in Madrid ahead of this week’s NATO conference

World leaders gathered in Bavaria this weekend for the start of the G7 Summit. President Biden was there, and the agenda was heavy on Ukraine and ending the war. Ukrainian President Zelensky video-conferenced in and spoke about the need to end the war by the end of the year, and the need to shut down Russia’s economy. President Biden also had a one-on-one meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as they work to strengthen a German-American alliance. Speaking of, President Biden will travel from Bavaria to Spain for the NATO conference this week. Because that’s also a huge part of America’s international agenda: strengthening NATO following the Trump years (where Trump was actively trying to destroy NATO).

Ahead of President Biden’s visit to Spain, his wife Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Madrid this weekend. She brought two of her granddaughters (one of them Finnegan Biden) and she did a photocall/meeting with Queen Letizia today. The two women reportedly greeted each other warmly. Dr. Biden will be in Madrid through the week, although she plans to leave a day before her husband.

Both women look great here. I like Dr. Biden’s suit so much – it photographs as red, but I think it’s actually a deep, dark pink. Letizia’s black-and-white dress is stylish but unfussy.