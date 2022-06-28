The Sussexes apparently hired a ‘left-leaning’ director for their docu-series

The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast Archetypes will launch at some point, probably very soon. My hope is that this fall, we’ll not only get Prince Harry’s memoir, but the Sussexes’ Netflix docu-series, which they’ve been filming on-and-off for the past year. We knew when they visited New York last year that they had a camera crew traveling with them. We also know that the docu-series will probably mostly be about their work, and the work of Archewell. The British media has been panicking about all of it for months now. So take this Page Six story as simply fodder for more meltdowns and nothing more. Page Six says that Harry and Meghan have hired a “left-leaning director” for their docu-series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired Oscar-nominated, left-leaning director Liz Garbus to helm their Netflix docu-series, Page Six can reveal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have teamed up with Garbus for the show, which — as we exclusively reported — they have been working on for more than a year as part of their multi-million dollar deal with the streamer. Garbus was seen in the background with the couple last September during their trip to NYC with a small camera crew who hid their equipment in an apparent bid to keep the top-secret project under wraps. The Sussexes’ three-day New York excursion included a stay at a luxury apartment at United Nations Plaza owned by power player lawyer Barry Bloom. The cameras followed them to a red carpet gala honoring veterans aboard the USS Intrepid in Manhattan, and at a lunch at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. Garbus was seen with colleagues smuggling camera equipment under coats and bags out of the UN digs while setting up and filming the Sussexes. Her film crew was also spotted with the couple in an Airstream van on their way to the veterans’ gala. Garbus is openly political; her Instagram account urges for abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and calls Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams a “brilliant” leader. The royal family is generally expected to be apolitical, but since Harry and Meghan split from the royals and moved to the US, they seem keen to align themselves with progressive issues, especially in fighting climate change. During the 2020 presidential election, Meghan also worked with noted feminist Gloria Steinem to cold-call voters, encouraging them to head to the polls. Garbus has built her career as a documentarian and filmmaker tackling true crime, voter suppression and the justice system, and also helmed the last season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2021.

“Garbus is openly political” and then they cite her pro-choice statements and her support of a Democratic gubernatorial candidate. OMG, Garbus isn’t even hiding the fact that she’s a woman who supports women, how political! Weirdly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are never held to that standard. Probably because all of their associates are Tories, and their political meetings are with other Tories. Anyway, I think Garbus probably is the director of the series and I hope she’s gotten a lot of footage. I’m dying to see more of the Montecito mansion. I want to see how Archewell operates too, and how their team interacts and all of that.