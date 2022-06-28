Prince Charles spoke of his ‘personal sorrow’ of slavery during the CHOGM

We didn’t talk about this at all last week because we were so wrapped up in Prince William’s sad 40th birthday keenery, but Prince Charles arrived in Rwanda last week for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Charles took his mother’s place at the meeting and it was originally supposed to be “the soon-to-be king presiding over his commonwealth realm.” There were several problems along the way. Namely, commonwealth nations wanting out of the commonwealth, and “British empire” countries wanting to become republics. That and Boris Johnson’s horrid Rwanda scheme, where the British government was going to load immigrants into planes and “send them to Rwanda.” Charles made a point of being publicly and privately horrified by the scheme but the whole controversy cast a certain pallor over the CHOGM. Then, during his big speech, Charles tried to talk about slavery again.

Prince Charles has told Commonwealth leaders he cannot describe “the depths of his personal sorrow” at the suffering caused by the slave trade. Speaking in Rwanda, he said the potential of the family of nations could only be realised by acknowledging the wrongs that had “shaped our past”. Charles added it was up to states to decide if they remained monarchies or became republics in the future. He met Boris Johnson, amid reports he was critical of his Rwanda asylum plan. But the prime minister refused to divulge what the pair discussed during their 15-minute meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) – saying only they had a “good old chinwag”. Mr Johnson also refused to say whether the UK had already given Rwanda £120m for its participation in the scheme, but said: “I’m confident that it will produce value for money.” In his speech, Prince Charles described how he was on a personal journey of discovery and was continuing to “deepen my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact”. He said he was aware the roots of the Commonwealth organisation “run deep into the most painful period of our history” and said acknowledging the wrongs of the past was a “conversation whose time has come… I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many.”

His “personal sorrow.” Not the monarchy’s official sorrow from profiteering from and facilitating slavery. This is just Charles saying “I’m super-sad about this, my dudes.” Once again, when it comes time for a royal to actually acknowledge their deadly, unconscionable failures, they cannot. Surprised Charles didn’t say something about “lessons have been learned.”