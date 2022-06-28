Nacho Figueras’s wife Delfina is a huge fan of fellow ‘p-wife’ Duchess Meghan

There’s been a lot of talk about how Nacho Figueras, the Argentinian polo player, is Prince Harry’s true brother, his brother by choice. It’s true that the two men seem like very close friends and they have been close for many years now. Nacho has never wavered in his support of Harry, particularly during the Meghan years. During the Santa Barbara polo season, Meghan has come out for many of Harry’s polo games with Los Padres, and Meghan is often in the company of Nacho’s wife, Delfina Blaquier. It’s wrong to just call Delfina “Nacho’s wife” though – she’s part of one of the richest and most powerful families in Argentina, she’s a socialite, photographer, businesswoman and athlete in her own right. She’s also one of Meghan’s new best friends. Delfina posted this to her Instagram (alongside a photo of the two of them at a Los Padres match):

M – looking forward to many more of these times with you and H. Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone new you the way you are. My sister ❤️, my now fellow “pwife” (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this… Can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time. You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, bc you have a big one and it’s a beautiful one. I love you my darling ❤️ Can’t be possible, that this is the only #pwife picture we have together Vamos #LosPadresPoloTeam !!!

[From Delfina’s Instagram]

Delfina sounds really nice. Team Los Padres P-Wife. Reportedly, Meghan speaks perfect Spanish, I wonder if they speak together in English or Spanish? It’s just a reminder that most people really like Meghan when they meet her, and they accept her for who she is. It was just a certain class of people in Salt Island who refused to accept her and made her life a living hell. Anyway, a Sussex trip to Argentina WHEN?

PS… Nacho commented on his wife’s IG, writing: “I second that! We love you M.”