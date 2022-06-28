Nacho Figueras’s wife Delfina is a huge fan of fellow ‘p-wife’ Duchess Meghan

There’s been a lot of talk about how Nacho Figueras, the Argentinian polo player, is Prince Harry’s true brother, his brother by choice. It’s true that the two men seem like very close friends and they have been close for many years now. Nacho has never wavered in his support of Harry, particularly during the Meghan years. During the Santa Barbara polo season, Meghan has come out for many of Harry’s polo games with Los Padres, and Meghan is often in the company of Nacho’s wife, Delfina Blaquier. It’s wrong to just call Delfina “Nacho’s wife” though – she’s part of one of the richest and most powerful families in Argentina, she’s a socialite, photographer, businesswoman and athlete in her own right. She’s also one of Meghan’s new best friends. Delfina posted this to her Instagram (alongside a photo of the two of them at a Los Padres match):
M – looking forward to many more of these times with you and H.
Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone new you the way you are. My sister ❤️, my now fellow “pwife” (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this…
Can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time.
You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, bc you have a big one and it’s a beautiful one. I love you my darling ❤️
Can’t be possible, that this is the only #pwife picture we have together Vamos #LosPadresPoloTeam !!!
[From Delfina’s Instagram]
Delfina sounds really nice. Team Los Padres P-Wife. Reportedly, Meghan speaks perfect Spanish, I wonder if they speak together in English or Spanish? It’s just a reminder that most people really like Meghan when they meet her, and they accept her for who she is. It was just a certain class of people in Salt Island who refused to accept her and made her life a living hell. Anyway, a Sussex trip to Argentina WHEN?
PS… Nacho commented on his wife’s IG, writing: “I second that! We love you M.”
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle hangs out with the Polo WAGS as she enjoys a cold drink and watches Prince Harry play Polo.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Los Angeles, CA – Meghan Markle hangs out with the Polo WAGS as she enjoys a cold drink and watches Prince Harry play Polo.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry by putting her hand on his knee after his Los Padres polo team lost a semi-final game against Folded Hills at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Meghan also hugged Harry’s teammate and pal, Nacho Figueras. The prince was also hugged by Nacho’s wife, Delfina Blaquier. Harry’s side was vying for a place in Sunday’s Chaval Athletics USPA IntraCircuit Final.
Pictured: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I imagine Meghan practicing her Spanish with Delfina and Nacho. I wonder if they stayed with Harry and Meghan during the 2 months they were there for polo season.
Meghan is so smart,speaks eloquently, has manners, is bi-lingual ,hard working. What a loss for those insecure idiots on Salty Island.
She speaks French too, she is polyglot. A independent smart woman of our times scary them, Idiots.
Their found family is so much better than the families they were saddled with. Glad they’ve got a good circle around them in California.
Me too!! They deserve the Moon and all of the stars in the universe for their unimaginable pain.
Amen. This is what it looks like when someone is a “much loved” member of the family, salty royals.
Meghan and Harry have been through so much these past 5 years but especially Meghan. It makes me happy to know that she is loved and has people who care for her and her family.
It probably helps connect Meghan to Nacho and Delfina even more that the Spanish Meghan learned was influenced by her time working at the US Embassy in Argentina.
So Meghan can now add the Blaquiers to her rolodex of the elites. All she did was be herself. Delfina is no dummy and this was a signal sent out to, you know whos.
Oh, you know Kkkate has to be seething as she calls her mother to beg ppl from their town to come to events to fill the space.
Not the Blaquiers, the Figueras. Blaquier is Delfina’s maiden name.
I know what I wrote.
Blaquier is her name, not her “maiden name”. Many Latin countries (along with many other cultures, I’m tempted to say a majority) don’t adopt the patriarchal western “married name” system.
I love how everyone who knows her has nothing but good things to say; it makes it clear that the anonymous sources who attack her in the press are just scared and lying.
It was Nacho who said she speaks perfect Spanish in a reply to someone on Instagram. They probably speak it to each other when Harry’s not around since I don’t think he knows Spanish. It’s nice that they have that support.
A lady at an actor’s retirement home in England also said Meghan spoke perfect Spanish also.
Living in California, it’s not hard to practice your Spanish.
I love the wide-leg linen shorts they’re wearing
They are super late 80s/early 90s in style…also with the sweater tied over her shoulders. She only needs a polo shirt to pop the collars!
She seems to me like such a good person. Who wouldnt want to be friends with her besides old salty boring KKKate and Burger KKKing.
Let’s not forget Doria Ragland, who raised and continues to support a loving, compassionate, caring, and accomplished daughter. In all the photos around the wedding, Doria is impeccably dressed, gracious, and warm. Acorn and the tree; proof in the pudding.
True! Doria looks like she’s a class high above the royals. I was so annoyd when the RR wrote things that alluded to Doria being an uncivilised hippi/hillbilly before the wedding. Inn walked the most beatiful and classy lady. Her inner beauty is shining strong, just like her daughter’s.
Couldn’t agree more. Mom and daughter are lovely in every sense of the word.
100%! Doria is a queen. And (I am sure) such a a supportive and loving mom figure for Harry.
I love that Meghan has so many friends that adore her. Everyone that has met her or worked with her talk about how kind and sweet she is.
I went to school with the Blaquier women and yes, they are part of our “aristocracy” (which is not recognised by law but they were one of the first families to make a fortune in Argentina) Delfina’s cousin was briefly married to Tatiana Santo Domingo’s brother so they are pretty connected in their own way. They’re always in the rich circles, no matter which country they find themselves in.
Wow, thanks for this comment! Any more tea on the Blaquiers?
Is Nacho also from an affluent background?
As for Meghan, she was not accepted in the UK because she is black, plain and simple. It is racism at its essence. She could be the most amazing person in the world, but that wouldn’t matter to the racist a**holes.
It must be hard for Meghan’s friends to see all her negative press, it would piss me off if one of my close friends was continually attacked with lies. I applaud her making a statement, reminds me of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s award acceptance in front of the picture of Meghan.
Yes, it does come over like a statement and character reference in support of Meghan which she doesn’t need. Delphina says she wishes people knew Meghan like she does, implying that people are nasty to Meghan because they don’t know her. People are nasty to Meghan because the media manipulates people into believing the disinformation and lies they put out.
On another note it must be easier if you are from a very rich family to hook one of the very best looking polo players.
It was hard for her friends. That’s why 5 of her friends went anonymously to People magazine. It made heads explode at KP/UK Press. Everybody was furious that Meghan had defenders and that slob Robert Jobson had the nerve to sit on television and say he doubted she even had 5 friends because Doria supposedly sat alone during the wedding. Jason the Knife was caught off guard too. He was running around promising nothing like this would ever happen again.
Welp. They really got caught off guard when Harry took Meghan and got up outta there! Now they can set the record straight with their full chests!
That message is so warm and sincere. She is obviously a very cool and secure woman who sees other women as potential friends and allies, not competitors (cough, cough Kate).
Delfina and Nacho are showing how to be a kind and loving support to your friends. If you’re going through tough times with your birth family, please know you’re not alone. Go out in the world and ally yourself with the people that are deserving of you and create a loving family.
Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry, and their kids are surrounded by love from friends, but most of all by the love of the phenomenal mama Doria.
I’m here for these p-wifes!
Ditto to everything you said, @Petra.
I love that she came out to support them. She can because the royals probably need to be very careful who they attack and I noticed they leave Nachos and her alone. Probably because they are so well connected in the circles Wills and Kate wished they had sway in.
I love that Meghan is – and has always been – about her strong (and long-term) friendships with other women. And I love love love this truly fabulous ‘fab 4.’ Nacho and Delfina are the siblings that Harry and Meghan deserve – they all seem so loving and supportive of each other. Beautiful! Can’t wait for many more years of polo sightings.
And have y’all seen some of the modeling pics of Nacho and Delfina together on horseback? Hot as fire!
I agree with every word!
Every photo I’ve seen of Delfina and Nacho could be the cover of a steamy romance novel.
I’d read the hell out of that book, lol.
So would I, SussexWatcher, so would I.
Nacho and Delfina (and their kids) are literally magazine people.
They’re all beautiful, striking, and just effortlessly cool. You can tell they’re RICH RICH in a way that they don’t ever have to remind you of it.
How amazing that Meghan just happen to do an internship at the American embassy in Argentina and N & D are Argentinian! And how amazing that Harry and Meghan had so many contacts in common that finally brought them together. It’s almost enough to make one believe in fate!
I just have to read the name Nacho Figueras and I get all hot and bothered. Add in Harry and the two hot wives and I’m practically panting…
I can’t stop laughing! It does make the mind go to very porn-y places…
Checked out Delfina’s Insta. She posted a previous pic after the match, with the credit “gracias por la foto, M”. 😉
A lovely item. It gives one ” a warm and cozy/fuzzy feeling.
I hope they become firm friends.
Nacho and his wife are so hot together. They could even pass for siblings lol. But yeah, this is great, lovely people connecting with other lovely people and shouting about it to the world. The only way to combat hate is to love louder.
Nothing quite like chosen family! I love this woman’s explicit support for Meghan. Honestly, I am just happy for this family to find safe spaces.
I’ve commented before that I lived in London when Princess Diana was killed, and that I went to KP to lay flowers at the gate (not at ALL my style, that’s how moving the whole thing was), and they trotted out those two grieving little boys to wave at the public, like tiny little show ponies. It was disgusting, it was SHAMEFUL. It cut me to my core and made me cry where I was standing. I’ve honestly never gotten over that moment. Harry I wish I could bundle up and carry away, but since he’s found Meghan he doesn’t need me. And I TOTALLY get the hate for William here, he should be ashamed by who he’s become, but DAMN. What chance did he have? So so damaged, so isolated, the only other people who have EVER been in shoes even close to his are his constipated father and his duty-obsessed grandmother. No wonder he sought out wolves in sheep’s clothing in the Middletons. And Kate? No better off than he. I’m sad for the man William had the chance to become, if only his mother had lived.
In agreement, I don’t know that William will ever see beyond his gilded cage. Not only was he set up poorly as a kid being the heir who could not be seen to do wrong but he was raised to think he was better than everyone else and what he wanted he got and to see his brother as second rate. He was chained and caged. H was able to step out of the cage, fly around, see for himself, and in M he saw the cultured, experienced, strong, independent woman who would partner with and aid him in actually DOING things with their platform to improve others lives. He realized a truly good thing that he needed to have in his life and that they could do better and more together. His family just couldn’t.
Another unpopular opinion, I’m not saying Kate didn’t contribute to the nastiness but I acknowledge that she too is caged in that aristocratic situation trained to behave, desire, and view certain things with never a chance for anything different. I have a bit of compassion for her because I’ve wondered how much she really is completely horrible and how much is the media putting women against each other and her being powerless and unseasoned in being a better support to Meghan. She too was trained in that monarch culture to accept and expect certain things from royals to aides doing bare minimum and very little being expected of them other than keeping up appearances. Even if she wanted to “defend” M she probably wouldn’t have survived the backlash of doing so. I don’t think she has the spine or fortitude. I’m not excusing her for not being more of a support for H whom she loved and M as a fellow duchess and one who could use an ally but I am saying it’s not surprising on this end and I just don’t think she had the experience, worldview, or tools to do so.
Every few months that pass and we see more of how H&M are thriving and learn more about M’s accolades I consider how much the BRF lost by getting in their own way and not knowing how/being willing to adapt and accept the gift to not only their family but their country the addition H & M could have been. Too set in their ways, too xenophobic, too proud. It’s just too bad.😕